Jump to:

Skip to content
Home » Best Strikers in EAFC 26

Best Strikers in EAFC 26

Best Strikers in EAFC 26
Image credit: EA Canada

The best strikers in EAFC 26 are the players who define matches. They score the goals that change results, whether it’s in Career Mode or Ultimate Team. Having the right young striker means you’re not just planning for today’s wins but also building toward future glory.

Some strikers are already elite and can start scoring immediately, while others are hidden gems who need training but eventually turn into lethal finishers. From pure poachers to versatile forwards who can create and score, this guide covers the most exciting young strikers in EAFC 26.

Strikers with Best Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26

If you want to build a Career Mode squad that dominates for years, investing in the right young striker is essential. The best strikers in EAFC 26 with high potential don’t just score goals; they grow into leaders who can carry your team season after season. Starting with raw talent and developing into world-class finishers, these players offer both immediate impact and long-term value.

Some of these strikers, like Endrick at Real Madrid or Rasmus Højlund at Manchester United, already have the attributes to make a difference from the first whistle. They combine pace, power, and finishing ability to consistently threaten defenses. 

Others, such as Rodrigo Mora or Youssoufa Moukoko, may need time to refine their skills, but their high potential means they can become unstoppable with training and regular minutes on the pitch.

What sets these strikers apart is their versatility: some are clinical poachers, others excel at holding up the ball and linking play, while a few can even operate in wider forward roles. By signing one of these talents early, you’re securing a long-term solution up front – saving transfer funds down the line and ensuring your attack continues to improve every season.

Who Are The Best Strikers You Can Buy in EAFC 26 Career Mode?

The right striker transforms your squad. No matter if you need pace, clinical finishing, or a striker who links play, this list has you covered. Below are the most promising options to sign: 

Portraits of the best strikers Endrick, Boniface and Højlund to buy in EAFC 26 Career Mode.
Player NameAgeClubPositionMarket ValueCurrent RatingPotential Rating
Endrick19Real MadridST€24–30M7791
Victor Boniface23LeverkusenST€46–60M8287
Rasmus Højlund21Man UnitedST€21–30M7784
Benjamin Šeško21RB LeipzigST€47–55M8088
Youssoufa Moukoko19OGC NiceST€8–15M7481
Gonçalo Ramos23PSGST€32–40M8085
Vítor Roque19Real Betis BalompiéST€23–30M7785
Evan Ferguson19West Ham UnitedST€6–10M7382
Marcos Leonardo21Al HilalST€32–40M7886
Fábio Silva21UD Las PalmasST€29–35M7885

No matter your playstyle, these strikers offer the perfect mix of present-day quality and long-term potential. From hidden gems like Marcos Leonardo to rising stars such as Endrick and established threats like Victor Boniface, each brings unique strengths to your squad. Choosing the right one early can define your Career Mode success and give your team the cutting edge for years to come.

Best Strikers for Lower League Teams

Smaller clubs don’t have to miss out on talent. These budget-friendly strikers can grow into stars with proper training.

Portraits of best strikers Mokio, Mora and Wahi for Lower League Teams.
Player NameAgeClubPositionMarket ValueCurrent RatingPotential Rating
Rodrigo Mora18FC PortoST€17–25 million7288
Jorthy Mokio*17AjaxCF/ST€2–6M6586
Elye Wahi21Eintracht FrankfurtST€12–18M7682

*Although primarily a midfielder, Mokio has the versatility to adapt into a striker role for smaller clubs.

Best Strikers for Top League Teams

Elite clubs need strikers who can deliver immediately. These young forwards combine current ability with sky-high potential:

Portraits of best strikers Endrick, Højlund and Yamal for top league teams.
Player NameAgeClubPositionMarket Value (Est.)Current RatingPotential Rating
Endrick19Real MadridST€24–30M7791
Rasmus Højlund21Man UnitedST€21–30M7784
Lamine Yamal*18BarcelonaRW€148–155M8695

These strikers are already good enough to make an impact in the biggest matches, while still offering room to grow into world-class talents. Signing one of them guarantees your attack stays dangerous today and continues to improve in the seasons ahead, giving elite clubs the edge they need in both domestic and European competitions.

Cheap Strikers in EAFC 26 Career Mode

Not every manager has the budget of a superclub, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find goal-scorers. EAFC 26 features plenty of affordable strikers who can lead the line without breaking your transfer budget. Some are young prospects with room to grow, while others are slightly more established forwards who can contribute immediately for smaller clubs.

Here are ten of the best cheap striker options you can sign in Career Mode:

Portraits of cheap strikers Leonardo, Ilenikhena and Pavlidis in EAFC 26 Career Mode.
Player NameAgeClubPositionMarket Value (Est.)Current RatingPotential Rating
Rodrigo Mora18FC PortoST€6–10M7288
Jorthy Mokio17AjaxCF/ST€2–6M6586
Marcos Leonardo21Al HilalST€32–40M7886
Fábio Silva21UD Las PalmasST€29–35M7885
George Ilenikhena19AS MonacoST€5–10M7282
Karim Konaté20RB SalzburgST€8–16M7386
Gift Orban22TSG 1899 HoffenheimST€8–15M7481
Antonio Nusa19Club BruggeRW/LW€18–22M7688
Vangelis Pavlidis25BenficaST€27–35M8082
Terem Moffi25NiceST€10–20M7679

EAFC 26 Best Strikers & Young Players

Strikers may score the goals that win you matches, but true success in Career Mode comes from building a balanced squad. While this guide highlights the best strikers in EAFC 26, you’ll also want to strengthen every area of the pitch to compete at the highest level.

  • Best Young Defenders – Build a rock-solid back line with rising stars who have the strength and vision to anchor your squad.
  • Best Young Midfielders – Control the tempo with creative engines who can dictate play, link defense with attack, and change games in an instant.
  • Best Young Attackers – Beyond strikers, wingers, and versatile forwards add pace, flair, and unpredictability to your squad.
  • Best Young Players – A complete overview of the top under-23 talents across every position, making it easy to scout tomorrow’s icons.
  • Best Players Overall – Elite under-23 stars who can instantly lift your team’s level and deliver silverware.

With the right striker leading the line and a balanced squad around them, your Career Mode journey in EAFC 26 will be set up for glory season after season.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Tringë Cakaj Elshani

Tech Writer | Turn Passion into Playful and Practical Game Guides

Hi, I’m Tringa! I turn words into helpful (and hopefully entertaining) guides to help you find your next favorite game. My background’s a mix of technical writing & editing, teaching English, and dabbling in just about everything, from curriculum writing to content strategy.

When I’m not writing, I’m usually deep into a cozy life sim, puzzling over a coding tutorial I swore I’d finish, or dreaming about my next travel destination. I love languages, layered storytelling, and the kind of games that quietly steal entire weekends.

Read these next:

Most searched