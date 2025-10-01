The best strikers in EAFC 26 are the players who define matches. They score the goals that change results, whether it’s in Career Mode or Ultimate Team. Having the right young striker means you’re not just planning for today’s wins but also building toward future glory .

Some strikers are already elite and can start scoring immediately, while others are hidden gems who need training but eventually turn into lethal finishers. From pure poachers to versatile forwards who can create and score, this guide covers the most exciting young strikers in EAFC 26.

Strikers with Best Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26

If you want to build a Career Mode squad that dominates for years, investing in the right young striker is essential. The best strikers in EAFC 26 with high potential don’t just score goals; they grow into leaders who can carry your team season after season. Starting with raw talent and developing into world-class finishers, these players offer both immediate impact and long-term value.

Some of these strikers, like Endrick at Real Madrid or Rasmus Højlund at Manchester United, already have the attributes to make a difference from the first whistle. They combine pace, power, and finishing ability to consistently threaten defenses.

Others, such as Rodrigo Mora or Youssoufa Moukoko, may need time to refine their skills, but their high potential means they can become unstoppable with training and regular minutes on the pitch.

What sets these strikers apart is their versatility: some are clinical poachers, others excel at holding up the ball and linking play, while a few can even operate in wider forward roles. By signing one of these talents early, you’re securing a long-term solution up front – saving transfer funds down the line and ensuring your attack continues to improve every season.

Who Are The Best Strikers You Can Buy in EAFC 26 Career Mode?

The right striker transforms your squad. No matter if you need pace, clinical finishing, or a striker who links play, this list has you covered. Below are the most promising options to sign:

Player Name Age Club Position Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating Endrick 19 Real Madrid ST €24–30M 77 91 Victor Boniface 23 Leverkusen ST €46–60M 82 87 Rasmus Højlund 21 Man United ST €21–30M 77 84 Benjamin Šeško 21 RB Leipzig ST €47–55M 80 88 Youssoufa Moukoko 19 OGC Nice ST €8–15M 74 81 Gonçalo Ramos 23 PSG ST €32–40M 80 85 Vítor Roque 19 Real Betis Balompié ST €23–30M 77 85 Evan Ferguson 19 West Ham United ST €6–10M 73 82 Marcos Leonardo 21 Al Hilal ST €32–40M 78 86 Fábio Silva 21 UD Las Palmas ST €29–35M 78 85

No matter your playstyle, these strikers offer the perfect mix of present-day quality and long-term potential. From hidden gems like Marcos Leonardo to rising stars such as Endrick and established threats like Victor Boniface, each brings unique strengths to your squad. Choosing the right one early can define your Career Mode success and give your team the cutting edge for years to come.

Best Strikers for Lower League Teams

Smaller clubs don’t have to miss out on talent. These budget-friendly strikers can grow into stars with proper training.

Player Name Age Club Position Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating Rodrigo Mora 18 FC Porto ST €17–25 million 72 88 Jorthy Mokio* 17 Ajax CF/ST €2–6M 65 86 Elye Wahi 21 Eintracht Frankfurt ST €12–18M 76 82

*Although primarily a midfielder, Mokio has the versatility to adapt into a striker role for smaller clubs.

Best Strikers for Top League Teams

Elite clubs need strikers who can deliver immediately. These young forwards combine current ability with sky-high potential:

Player Name Age Club Position Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Endrick 19 Real Madrid ST €24–30M 77 91 Rasmus Højlund 21 Man United ST €21–30M 77 84 Lamine Yamal* 18 Barcelona RW €148–155M 86 95

These strikers are already good enough to make an impact in the biggest matches, while still offering room to grow into world-class talents. Signing one of them guarantees your attack stays dangerous today and continues to improve in the seasons ahead, giving elite clubs the edge they need in both domestic and European competitions.

Cheap Strikers in EAFC 26 Career Mode

Not every manager has the budget of a superclub, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find goal-scorers. EAFC 26 features plenty of affordable strikers who can lead the line without breaking your transfer budget. Some are young prospects with room to grow, while others are slightly more established forwards who can contribute immediately for smaller clubs.

Here are ten of the best cheap striker options you can sign in Career Mode:

Player Name Age Club Position Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Rodrigo Mora 18 FC Porto ST €6–10M 72 88 Jorthy Mokio 17 Ajax CF/ST €2–6M 65 86 Marcos Leonardo 21 Al Hilal ST €32–40M 78 86 Fábio Silva 21 UD Las Palmas ST €29–35M 78 85 George Ilenikhena 19 AS Monaco ST €5–10M 72 82 Karim Konaté 20 RB Salzburg ST €8–16M 73 86 Gift Orban 22 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim ST €8–15M 74 81 Antonio Nusa 19 Club Brugge RW/LW €18–22M 76 88 Vangelis Pavlidis 25 Benfica ST €27–35M 80 82 Terem Moffi 25 Nice ST €10–20M 76 79

EAFC 26 Best Strikers & Young Players

Strikers may score the goals that win you matches, but true success in Career Mode comes from building a balanced squad. While this guide highlights the best strikers in EAFC 26, you’ll also want to strengthen every area of the pitch to compete at the highest level.

With the right striker leading the line and a balanced squad around them, your Career Mode journey in EAFC 26 will be set up for glory season after season.