The best right backs EAFC 26 combine pace, defensive awareness, and offensive flair, all of which are important for dominating both ends of the pitch.

From crossing specialists to dynamic wing-backs, these players bring stamina and tactical intelligence to your squad. In this guide, I’ve rounded up the top RB options for your FC 26 Career Mode, which highlights several established stars and emerging talents .

Keep reading to discover the right back options that can transform your team and give you the edge in every match.

Right Backs with Best Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26

When building a team in Career Mode, the best right backs in EAFC 26 are engines for the whole squad.

Some can patrol the flank endlessly, cutting off crosses while also charging forward to launch attacks. Others already have ratings that make them ready to step into high-pressure leagues and turn games in your favor.

I looked at stats, skill growth, and tactical adaptability to identify players who can handle top-flight competition and still grow into elite options over multiple seasons.

Picking the right right back gives your team defensive stability while adding unpredictability in attack, so you can control the tempo, switch play, and keep opponents guessing. These players can push games in your favor every match; they will give your squad serious depth and flexibility.

Who Are the Best Right Backs You Can Buy in FC 26 Career Mode?

Player Name Age Club Position(s) Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Achraf Hakimi 26 PSG RB/RM €80–85M 89 92 Jules Koundé 26 FC Barcelona RB/CB/RM €83–88M 87 89 Trent Alexander-Arnold 26 Real Madrid RB/RM €75–80M 86 87 Ben White 27 Arsenal RB €44–49M 83 84 Jeremie Frimpong 26 Liverpool RB/RM/RW €55–60M 83 86 Pedro Porro 26 Spurs RB/RM €40–45M 82 85 Jurriën Timber 24 Arsenal RB/LB/CB/RM €41–46M 82 86 Reece James 25 Chelsea RB €37–42M 81 84 Mingueza 26 Celta RB/RM/LM €21–26M 80 82 Noussair Mazraoui 27 Manchester United RB/CB/RM €28–33M 80 82

After checking out the top right backs in FC 26, I’d personally pick Achraf Hakimi, Ben White, and Jurriën for Career Mode.

Hakimi’s insane pace and attacking flair make him a nightmare on the flank, capable of ripping defenses apart in any top league match.

White is a solid pick for more defensive-minded squads. He reads the game smart, can cover space, and brings reliability to the backline, perfect if you want a calm, consistent presence in front of your goalie.

Timber is a sneaky gem with balanced attacking and defensive stats. He grows quickly, which makes him ideal for teams aiming to develop talent while keeping solid right-back coverage.

All three bring something different to the squad, and grabbing any of them can really change the dynamic of your Career Mode campaigns.

Best Right Backs for Lower League Teams

Player Name Age Club Position(s) Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Pedro Porro 26 Spurs RB/RM €40–45M 82 85 Jurriën Timber 24 Arsenal RB/LB/CB/RM €41–46M 82 86 Reece James 25 Chelsea RB €37–42M 81 84 Mingueza 26 Celta RB/RM/LM €21–26M 80 82 Noussair Mazraoui 27 Manchester United RB/CB/RM 80 82

Lower league squads need players who can change the game on both ends.

Reece James can storm forward, deliver precise crosses, and track back to support defense. He instantly boosts your team’s attack and stability.

Pedro Porro adds pace and defensive support; all these make him ideal for squads that can’t dominate possession.

Both bring dynamic play and balanced impact. They help smaller teams compete and create chances effectively.

Best Right Backs for Top League Teams

Player Name Age Club Position(s) Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Achraf Hakimi 26 PSG RB/RM €80–85M 89 92 Jules Koundé 26 FC Barcelona RB/CB/RM €83–88M 87 89 Trent Alexander-Arnold 26 Real Madrid RB/RM €75–80M 86 87 Ben White 27 Arsenal RB €44–49M 83 84 Jeremie Frimpong 26 Liverpool RB/RM/RW €55–60M 83 86

Top league squads demand right backs who can break defenses and dominate possession.

Jules Koundé’s pace and technical skill let him support attacks and recycle possession efficiently. He will surely give your team both stability and threat.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has insane crossing ability, set-piece mastery, and consistent attacking output from wide areas.

Both players can turn matches with precision and flair; they’re perfect for high-level squads aiming to control the game and exploit every chance.

Cheap Wonderkid Right Backs in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Player Name Age Club Position(s) Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Conor Bradley 22 Liverpool RB/RM €20–25M 78 84 Djed Spence 25 Spurs RB/RM/LB €18–23M 78 82 João Mário 25 Juventus RB/RM €14–19M 77 81 Sacha Boey 25 FC Bayern München RB €18–23M 77 81 Rico Lewis 20 Manchester City RB/LB/CM €26–31M 77 85

Even on a budget, you can snap up wingers with massive growth potential.

Conor Bradley brings energy and crossing ability that develops fast in Career Mode, while Djed Spence combines pace and defensive awareness that let him shine on both ends. João Mário is a crafty option; he blends creativity with solid stats for an affordable investment.

These players may cost less than established stars, but they grow into key contributors over seasons, letting you build a competitive squad without breaking the bank. Perfect for lower league teams or anyone looking to balance transfers with long-term upside.

EAFC 26 Best Right Backs

