Date Everything! Self Care Update Adds Accessibility Features, Screenshot Mode, and Community-Requested Changes

The Self Care Update is now available for Date Everything! on PC and consoles.

is now available for Date Everything! on PC and consoles. The patch introduces key rebinding , screenshot mode, accessibility improvements, and expanded player customisation options.

, screenshot mode, accessibility improvements, and expanded player customisation options. Several dialogue, content awareness, and sensitivity-related changes were also implemented based on community feedback.

Team17 and Sassy Chap Games have released the Self Care Update for Date Everything!, introducing a range of quality-of-life improvements, accessibility features, and player-requested changes. The update is available now across PC and consoles.

Released earlier this year, Date Everything! is a dating narrative sandbox that allows players to build relationships with household objects and abstract concepts using a pair of in-game “Dateviator” glasses. The Self Care Update focused on improving accessibility, customisation, and player experience following feedback from the game’s community.

Among the headline additions is a key rebinding system, allowing players to customize controls across the game. Character interactions play out like a visual novel, so now there’s a new Screenshot Mode, which temporarily removes the dialogue interface so players can capture images of characters and scenes.

Player customisation has been expanded with the ability to change pronouns at any time through Skylar Specs. The update also features improvements to the SPECS progression system interface, adding clearer visibility for upgrades and new descriptions for each level.

I’m not sure how coathangers = himbos, but I’ll allow it.

Accessibility updates form a significant part of the patch. Date Everything is often quite a steamy game with risqué dialogue and descriptions, so Content Aware support has been added for Hector, Friar Errol, and Farya, while existing Content Aware descriptions are expanded with additional details and revised language. The update also adds subtitles for songs and musical sequences involving Miranda, Bodhi, and Keyes to improve accessibility for hearing-impaired players.

Several characters received new dialogue content. Curt and Rod now come with updated additional voice lines that reflect the player’s selected pronouns, while Daisuke received new Traveller-related dialogue interactions with Gaia. The patch also introduced a variety of dialogue adjustments and sensitivity-focused revisions based on community feedback.

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Alongside the new features, the update includes numerous gameplay and narrative changes requested by players. Eddie has received an additional line acknowledging players who choose not to drink alcohol, while progression involving Bathsheba has been adjusted so players no longer needed to be hostile towards Barry to pursue that storyline.

Additional dialogue options have been added throughout the game, allowing players to skip explanations they already understood or respond more confidently in certain conversations. Tech and lore-related interactions involving Gaia and the Travellers now better reflect information already available through the Date-a-Dex.

Glorious.

The patch includes broader sensitivity-focused revisions affecting a number of characters, including Farya, Arma, Ronaldini, Freddy, Mitchell, Maggie, Scandalabra, Stefan, Stepford, Teddy, and Zoey. Sassy Chap Games also removed negative references to multiple personalities from Lyric’s content following community feedback.