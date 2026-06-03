PlayStation State of Play June 2026: Every Announcement, Trailer, Release Date and Surprise Reveal

Sony’s June 2026 State of Play packed a ton of exclusives and long-awaited reveals into its hour-plus runtime, including major third-party partnerships, horror games, action RPGs, fighting games, classic franchise revivals, and live-service updates (but not that many of these). Oh, and hardware announcements, for all the gamer gearheads out there.

The event was headlined by a substantial gameplay presentation for Marvel’s Wolverine, but that was far from the only attraction. Sony also unveiled the next chapter in the God of War franchise, revealed a new Tomb Raider adventure, confirmed the return of Ace Combat and Stuntman, showcased several ambitious horror projects, and announced additions to PlayStation Plus.

Most importantly, State of Play offered a clearer picture of PlayStation’s future. With a return to focusing on major exclusives, alongside several high-profile projects, Sony looks like it’s reigniting the dormant console war, or at the very least launching a warning shot at Xbox. Here’s everything Sony revealed.

Marvel’s Wolverine Gets Its Biggest Gameplay Reveal Yet

Insomniac Games delivered the most extensive look yet at its upcoming action-adventure title, showing off Logan’s brutal combat style, enemy bodies that apparently contain more blood than any human should, claw-related traversal abilities, and several story elements. Unlike Marvel’s Spider-Man, Wolverine leans heavily into gory close-quarters combat, with gameplay focused on impaling and shredding bad guys. Snikt snikt!

The footage reinforced the darker tone Insomniac has been teasing for years. Combat is significantly more violent than the studio’s previous Marvel games, while the story promises to explore a more mature side of the iconic mutant hero. Marvel’s Wolverine launches Sept. 15 exclusively on PlayStation 5.

God of War Begins a New Chapter With Faye

Arguably the showcase’s biggest surprise came from Santa Monica Studio. Rather than continuing Kratos’ journey, the newly announced God of War: Laufey places players in control of Faye, the warrior known throughout the Norse saga as Laufey the Just. Early footage suggests a faster, more acrobatic combat system that relies heavily on magic and mobility rather than Kratos’ meaty dad fists.

While not exactly fridged, Faye remained an important but largely unseen figure throughout the recent God of War games, making her transition to playable protagonist a significant shift for the franchise. No release date yet, though.

Tomb Raider Returns With Legacy of Atlantis

While Lara Croft is on her way to TV screens, Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog unveiled Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a new game that aims to reconnect Lara Croft with the franchise’s exploration-focused roots.

The reveal trailer showcases familiar locations including a reimagined Lost Valley in Peru, while teasing ancient ruins, large-scale environmental puzzles and several returning characters from earlier Tomb Raider games. Players will be able to snag ancient treasures from Feb. 12, 2027.

Silent Hill: Townfall

Horror was the dominant genre throughout State of Play, with several major projects receiving significant screen time. What’s likely to be the most exciting is Silent Hill: Townfall. Konami and No Code finally provided a substantial update on the latest version of the iconic survival horror, that this time sends a sickly American to a fog-shrouded Scottish island.

The new trailer introduced Zoe, a resident of St. Amelia who becomes connected to protagonist Simon through a mysterious CRT television device. Players also received their best look yet at a terrifying creature stalking the game’s version of the Otherworld. Well, “terrifying” for those who have never eaten haggis, maybe. Sony confirmed a Sept. 24 release date and announced that pre-orders are now available.

ILL

There are games that live up to their name, and then there’s ILL. Developed by the studio behind Atomic Heart, ILL looks like someone chucked The Thing, Still Wakes the Deep, and Dead Space into a blender. The first-person horror title showcased grotesque enemy designs, realistic physics systems and a graphic dismemberment mechanic intended to heighten tension during encounters.

Rather than relying purely on jump scares, ILL appears focused on creating an atmosphere of constant dread through environmental storytelling and unpredictable enemy behavior. Story details are still scant, as is news of a release date, as ILL is still in development.

Until Dawn 2

Another major horror surprise arrived in the form of Until Dawn 2. The sequel revisits the interactive horror formula that helped make the original game a cult classic, although this time it’s being made by Firesprite (Horizon: Call of the Mountain) rather than originators Supermassive Games.

The story also takes a break from the first game’s snowbound mountain resort and puts a team of professional ghost hunters (who fake their TV show content) on a tropical island. It’s a surprise, then, that the island has a real supernatural threat on it. Peter Stormare reprises his role as the enigmatic weirdo Dr. Hill.

The Lost Wild

One of the showcase’s most atmospheric trailers came from The Lost Wild, the upcoming dinosaur survival horror game from Great Ape Games. Rather than presenting dinosaurs as movie monsters, the game treats them as intelligent animals driven by instinct. The trailer shows players navigating dense jungle environments, abandoned research facilities and overgrown pathways while attempting to avoid encounters with predators that appear to hunt, patrol and react dynamically to their surroundings.

The developers have previously described the project as a “survival horror game with dinosaurs,” and the latest footage reinforced that vision through tense encounters, claustrophobic environments and a constant sense of vulnerability.

The trailer also highlighted the game’s impressive environmental detail, with dense foliage, dynamic lighting and realistic creature animation helping create an atmosphere of sustained tension. Every encounter appeared unpredictable, suggesting players will need to carefully study dinosaur behavior in order to survive.

On paper, it all sounds a lot like Deathground. However, The Lost Wild should stand out for a few reasons, least of all because several developers involved previously worked on Alien: Isolation, a game widely regarded as one of the strongest survival horror experiences of the last decade. That influence is evident throughout the trailer, which focuses on suspense, uncertainty and the fear of being hunted rather than overwhelming action.

Currently targeting a 2027 release window, The Lost Wild emerged as one of the showcase’s standout horror titles and further strengthened what was arguably the strongest horror lineup Sony has assembled in a State of Play presentation.

Phantom Blade Zero

Action RPGs continue to dominate the PS5 lineup, with one of the most anticipated being Phantom Blade Zero. Rather than announcing a release date, developer S-Game revealed that the title will receive its own dedicated State of Play presentation later this summer. Until then, here’s a new trailer.

No Rest for the Wicked

No Rest for the Wicked developer Moon Studios came under fire last year after claiming that the Early Access PC version of the game was being review bombed, and that if it didn’t stop the company would cease to exist. Founder Thomas Mahler wrote on Discord in May last year that “if you’re writing here and are enjoying Wicked and are excited for future updates, but haven’t left a positive review, it’s entirely possible that we won’t be around in a couple of months to do anything anymore simply because we got review bombed which leads to people not buying the game.”

However, it became apparent that the game wasn’t being review bombed at all, but rather suffering a bunch of normal negative reviews in response to (at the time) recent game updates that proved deeply unpopular. Mahler also claimed that the gaming press in general were out to get him, which is certainly an opinion.

Regardless, a 1.0 version of No Rest for the Wicked has now been announced to hit PlayStation 5 in October this year. Gamers will soon see if the action RPG manages to combine Soulslike combat with cooperative gameplay and a hand-crafted fantasy setting in a meaningful way, or whether it’s just the latest in a long line of would-be Diablo beaters.

Dune: Awakening

Funcom’s ambitious survival MMO received a major update during the showcase. After debuting on PCs this time last year, Dune: Awakening launches on PlayStation 5 on Sept. 22. It brings with it a new single-player mode, an additional story chapter, and numerous improvements designed specifically for console players.

Kemuri

Unseen, the studio founded by former Tango Gameworks creative director Ikumi Nakamura, returned with another look at Kemuri. Set in a supernatural urban environment where the living and the dead coexist, the game combines action-adventure gameplay with cooperative multiplayer elements.

Remedy Expands the Control Universe

Remedy Entertainment revealed a new story trailer for Control Resonant and confirmed a Sept. 24 launch date. The game follows Dylan through a Manhattan transformed by paranatural forces, where reality appears unstable and impossible architecture dominates the skyline. Players will wield a shapeshifting weapon called the Aberrant while battling supernatural enemies throughout the city.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Bandai Namco officially unveiled Ace Combat 8, ending years of speculation surrounding the future of the long-running aerial combat franchise. The reveal trailer features dramatic dogfights, cinematic storytelling and upgraded visuals built for current-generation hardware.

Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered

Koei Tecmo announced a remastered version of Dynasty Warriors 3 and Dynasty Warriors 3: Xtreme Legends. Launching Oct. 1 on PlayStation 5, the collection revives one of the franchise’s most beloved entries.

Stuntman: Hollywood

It’s rare game showcases hold many surprises, but chalk this one up as “No one saw it coming”: Stuntman: Hollywood is a revival that places players behind the wheel of vehicles used to recreate iconic action movie sequences. Each production features unique objectives, vehicles and stunt opportunities, rewarding precision driving and spectacular crashes. And KITT from Knight Rider makes an appearance, as if 40-somerthings need any more nostalgia bait.

Rayman Legends Retold

Ubisoft announced Rayman Legends Retold, a 3D reimagining of one of the company’s most beloved platformers. Launching Oct. 1, the project introduces expanded music tracks, additional story content, a new realm to explore and four entirely new musical levels while preserving local cooperative play.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Arc System Works returned with another look at Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls. The anime-inspired fighter showcased additional playable characters and new gameplay systems while continuing to emphasize the studio’s trademark fast-paced combat design. The game remains one of the most anticipated fighting game releases on the horizon.

Marathon

Bungie used the showcase to announce the arrival of Marathon Season 2. The studio also launched Open Play Week, allowing players to experience the extraction shooter without a PlayStation Plus subscription through June 9.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds

Jagex confirmed RuneScape: Dragonwilds is coming to PlayStation 5 and will launch as a day-one addition to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. The survival-focused adventure allows players to explore alone or cooperatively while crafting equipment, battling monsters and uncovering mysteries throughout the fantasy world. It’s also the first time the game series has appeared on consoles!

Bancho the Chef

One of the showcase’s more unusual reveals was Bancho the Chef, a standalone prequel set in the Dave the Diver universe. The game blends restaurant management, role-playing systems, exploration and cooking mechanics as players travel the globe in pursuit of culinary mastery. Sony also highlighted extensive DualSense integration designed to make food preparation feel more tactile.

Onimusha Returns to the Spotlight

Capcom provided a substantial update on Onimusha: Way of the Sword, confirming a Sept. 25 release date. The publisher also released a playable demo immediately following the showcase, giving players early access to mechanics including Parry, Deflect, Issen attacks and Oni Armament abilities. The latest trailer emphasizes the franchise’s combination of supernatural enemies, precision sword combat and historical settings.

PlayStation Hardware and Accessories

While software dominated the presentation, Sony also spent time highlighting the broader PlayStation ecosystem. The FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick was first up, and is designed specifically for fighting game enthusiasts and competitive players. Featuring PlayStation Link wireless technology and tournament-focused design elements, the accessory represents Sony’s most significant push into dedicated esports hardware.

Sony also showcased a new PlayStation-branded gaming monitor aimed at both PS5 and PC users. The display supports high refresh rates and features specifically designed to complement PlayStation hardware.

PlayStation Plus Gets Major New Additions

Although State of Play focused primarily on future releases, Sony also highlighted several additions coming to PlayStation Plus.

June’s Essential lineup includes NBA 2K26, Alone in the Dark and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. The broader Game Catalog is also receiving additions such as Another Crab’s Treasure, Skull and Bones, Destiny 2: Legacy Collection and Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition.

Premium subscribers are additionally gaining access to classic titles including Myst, Riven, Gitaroo Man, Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy and Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams.