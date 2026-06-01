AMD Extends AM5 Support Through 2029 as Rising Hardware Costs Put Long-Term Upgrades in Focus

AMD has extended support for its AM5 platform through at least 2029.

for its AM5 platform through at least 2029. The company is celebrating 10 years of AM4 with a special Ryzen 7 5800X3D Anniversary Edition.

of AM4 with a special Ryzen 7 5800X3D Anniversary Edition. New Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards were among the announcements made at Computex 2026.

AMD used its Computex 2026 showcase to deliver a message that may resonate with PC gamers feeling the impact of increasingly expensive hardware: they shouldn’t have to replace their entire system to stay current.

Alongside new processors and graphics cards, the company announced that its AM5 platform will remain supported through at least 2029. That means gamers investing in an AM5 motherboard today could potentially upgrade their CPU for years without needing to rebuild their PC from scratch. AMD also marked the tenth anniversary of the hugely successful AM4 platform with a commemorative Ryzen 7 5800X3D Anniversary Edition.

“We’re committed to giving gamers high-performance technologies with the flexibility to upgrade their systems over time,” said AMD’s David McAfee during the announcement. “Ultimately, our goal is to deliver unmatched ownership experiences for players around the world.”

AMD’s Long-Term Support Strategy Matters More Than Ever

For many PC gamers, the biggest takeaway from AMD’s Computex presentation wasn’t a new processor or graphics card. Instead, it was the company’s continued commitment to platform longevity. AMD’s AM4 socket launched in 2016 and remains one of the longest-supported consumer CPU platforms in modern PC history. Across multiple Ryzen generations, gamers have been able to upgrade their processors while often keeping the same motherboard, avoiding the additional expense that typically accompanies a major platform transition.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one game that can benefit from using AM5 in a PC set-up.

The company is now attempting to replicate that success with AM5. Originally promised support through 2027, AMD has extended that commitment to 2029, potentially creating room for several more CPU generations on the same platform. For gamers, that could mean lower upgrade costs and a longer lifespan for existing systems.

The timing is notable. Building or upgrading a gaming PC has become increasingly expensive, with CPUs, graphics cards, DDR5 memory and storage all commanding premium prices. More broadly, consumers are seeing technology costs rise across the board. LG recently increased prices across its Gram 2026 laptop range by as much as $400 in some regions, citing higher memory and storage costs. Valve has faced similar pressures, recently increasing Steam Deck OLED prices by between $240 and $300, pushing the 1TB model from $649 to $949. The company attributed the increase to rising memory and storage costs, alongside wider logistical and component supply challenges affecting the technology industry.

Valve has also raised prices, to $789, for the basic 512GB version.

Against that backdrop, AMD’s decision to support AM5 through 2029 becomes easier to understand, and the argument for longer platform support becomes easier to make. As contemporary PC games continue to push hardware requirements higher, this can place significant demands on both CPUs and GPUs, making the prospect of upgrading a single component rather than replacing an entire system increasingly attractive for cost-conscious players.

AMD also reinforced that message by reviving the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, one of the most celebrated gaming processors of the AM4 era, as a special 10th Anniversary Edition. While a commemorative release may not be considered an essential upgrade for most players, it serves as a symbolic reminder of how long the platform has remained relevant and how unusual that level of support remains within the PC industry.

Computex 2026 Was About More Than Platform Support

AMD’s Computex showcase wasn’t solely focused on long-term upgrade paths. The company also announced the Ryzen 7 7700X3D, a new eight-core processor designed to bring its 3D V-Cache gaming technology to a wider range of AM5 users. The chip is scheduled to launch on July 16 with a suggested retail price of $329.

On the graphics side, AMD revealed the global launch of the Radeon RX 9070 GRE. Previously limited to select markets, the card will now be available worldwide and is positioned as a more affordable entry point into the company’s RDNA 4 graphics lineup.

Computex is running this week in Taipei.

AMD says the GPU is designed for high-refresh-rate 1440p gaming, a resolution that has become increasingly popular among PC players. That’s particularly relevant for visually demanding recent releases such as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and F1 25, all of which can benefit from additional graphical horsepower at higher settings. Support for the company’s latest ray tracing technologies and FSR upscaling features is also included.

The company also showcased updates to its EXPO memory technology, including new Ultra Low Latency-certified kits designed to extract additional gaming performance from Ryzen systems. While memory announcements rarely generate the same excitement as a new CPU or graphics card, they form part of AMD’s broader strategy of improving gaming performance across the entire platform.