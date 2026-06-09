Minecraft GenWars: Everything You Need to Know About the New PvP Tower-Raiding Adventure

Capture and upgrade towers to build your economy and expand your influence.

to build your economy and expand your influence. Raid rival players’ bases to steal valuable generators and resources.

to steal valuable generators and resources. Team up with friends to defend territory, climb leaderboards, and earn rewards.

Minecraft players looking for a competitive challenge have a new experience to dive into with GenWars, a fast-paced PvP adventure available now for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Developed by InPvP, the game combines tower ownership, resource generation, base defence, and player raiding into a persistent multiplayer experience.

Unlike traditional PvP modes that focus solely on combat, GenWars adds an economic layer. Players must grow their wealth through generators, strengthen their towers, and decide when to defend their territory or launch attacks on rivals.

What is GenWars?

At its core, GenWars revolves around claiming towers and filling them with generators, known as “gens.” These generators create income over time, allowing players to purchase stronger generators, expand their operations, and increase their earning potential.

Players begin with a basic Dirt Generator and can work their way through more than 100 generator types. New generators can be purchased, obtained from airdrops, or acquired by raiding other players’ towers. The result is a constant cycle of building, upgrading, defending, and expanding.

Raiding plays a major role in the experience. Attacking players have a limited window to break into enemy towers, steal generators, and escape with the loot. Defenders, meanwhile, must fortify their bases and react quickly to incoming threats. Because raids are time-limited and repeat attacks on the same tower are restricted, strategy is just as important as raw combat skill.

Progression extends beyond tower ownership. Players earn prestige ranks as they advance, unlocking new environments and moving through different biomes inspired by Minecraft’s worlds, from the Overworld to the Nether and eventually the End. Monthly content updates are also planned, bringing new ways to customize and protect towers.

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Who are InPvP?

GenWars was created by InPvP, a Minecraft Bedrock-focused studio and official Minecraft Partner that has been developing multiplayer experiences since 2014. The team operates several large-scale servers and projects designed specifically for Bedrock Edition players.

Alongside GenWars, InPvP runs a range of multiplayer experiences catering to different playstyles. These include Mineville, which features multiple survival-focused game modes, MegaSMP for open-world multiplayer survival, and Zeqa, a competitive PvP server built around ranked play and tournaments.

Construct towering…towers…and fight to keep them safe from other players.

GenWars adds a new style of gameplay to the studio’s portfolio by blending persistent progression, economic management, and tower-based PvP. Rather than focusing exclusively on survival or arena combat, it encourages players to build wealth, defend assets, and engage in ongoing rivalries with other players.

The studio has also stated that GenWars will receive regular updates after launch, with planned additions including tower guards, custom traps, new tower skins, and further progression features. For players who enjoy competitive multiplayer experiences with long-term goals, GenWars is designed to offer a constantly evolving challenge.