Honkai: Star Rail Version 4.3 Is Live Now With Mortenax Blade, New Events, and Free Stellar Jades

Honkai: Star Rail Version 4.3 is now available across all platforms.

is now available across all platforms. Mortenax Blade joins the roster as a new 5-Star Fire Nihility character.

joins the roster as a new 5-Star Fire Nihility character. Players can earn free Stellar Jades, Special Passes, and exclusive cosmetics.

HoYoverse has launched Honkai: Star Rail Version 4.3, The Lethe Below the Living, bringing a major new story chapter, a playable version of Mortenax Blade, and several new events to the popular turn-based RPG. The update is now live on PC, iOS, Android, PS5, and the Epic Games Store.

As one of the game’s biggest updates in recent months, Version 4.3 expands the ongoing Planarcadia storyline while introducing new rewards, endgame content, and Warp banners. Players looking to add Mortenax Blade and his signature Light Cone to their roster can use Stellar Jades earned in-game or top up through Oneiric Shards to pull on the latest banners.

Honkai: Star Rail Version 4.3 Continues the Planarcadia Story

The headline addition in Version 4.3 is the new Trailblaze Mission, The Lethe Below the Living. The latest chapter takes players deeper into Planarcadia as the Trailblazer and Mortenax Blade travel toward the ancient Lethe River hidden within the World in Canvas. Along the way, they must confront the growing threat of Lord Ravager Asat Pramad and the lingering influence of the Aeon Voracity.

Look at that! A storm of swords!

Blade’s journey serves as the emotional centrepiece of the update. After centuries of carrying the curse of Shuhu within his body, the Stellaron Hunter seeks a permanent end to his suffering by harnessing the power of the Voracity. Whether that decision ultimately brings freedom, death, or something entirely different remains one of the biggest questions raised by the new story content.

Version 4.3 also marks the playable debut of Mortenax Blade, a 5-Star Fire character who follows the Path of Nihility. His kit revolves around creating a special Zone that empowers his abilities while allowing allies to apply debuffs that fuel his follow-up attacks. HoYoverse has also released the new 5-Star Light Cone, Reforged in Hellfire, giving players another premium banner target for their Stellar Jades and Oneiric Shards.

Outside of the main story, the update introduces several new activities and rewards. Players can participate in the Pixel Plane Rumble and Wispae Amusement Park events, claim 600 Stellar Jades from maintenance and bug-fix compensation, and earn 10 Star Rail Special Passes through the Gift of Odyssey login campaign. The update also adds Starward Mode, a new high-level challenge variant for Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow that requires players to build three separate teams in exchange for additional Stellar Jade rewards.

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HoYoverse Continues Building Toward Honkai: Star Rail’s Future

Since launching in 2023, Honkai: Star Rail has become one of HoYoverse’s most successful games, surpassing 150 million downloads worldwide. The sci-fi RPG sits alongside the company’s other major titles, including Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero, helping establish HoYoverse as one of the biggest names in the gacha gaming industry.

The developer is already teasing what’s next beyond Version 4.3. Alongside the update, HoYoverse has announced an upcoming collaboration with UGREEN, which will include themed merchandise and promotional events across multiple regions. The company has also continued to tease the return of the Holy Grail War collaboration later this summer, suggesting more crossover content is on the way.

I have no idea what’s happening here but it looks impressive.

With the Planarcadia arc approaching a major turning point, a new version of Blade finally becoming playable, and additional collaborations on the horizon, Version 4.3 lays important groundwork for the future of Honkai: Star Rail. For players planning their next pulls, now may be the perfect time to start spending those saved Stellar Jades – or convert some Oneiric Shards before the current banners rotate out.