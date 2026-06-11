Dying Light 2: The Breach Update Adds Community Maps, New Gameplay Modes, and a UGC Roadmap

The Breach is a new user-generated content initiative for Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

for Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Patch 1.28 introduces the first chapter , Survival Archives, alongside gameplay and visual improvements.

, Survival Archives, alongside gameplay and visual improvements. The update includes featured community maps, new gameplay modifiers, and shared progression across UGC content.

Techland has launched The Breach, a new initiative for Dying Light 2: Stay Human designed to expand the game’s user-generated content. Available now as part of Patch 1.28 across all platforms, the feature introduces curated community experiences, experimental gameplay options, and a framework for future UGC-focused updates.

The program combines maps created in collaboration between Techland and selected creators with community-made projects chosen by the studio. According to Techland, The Breach is intended to serve as an ongoing platform for new gameplay experiences that sit alongside the main game while remaining connected through progression systems, rewards, and dedicated content.

The Breach Launches with Survival Archives

The Breach debuts with its first chapter, Survival Archives, which uses returning characters Tolga and Fatin as guides to a collection of curated maps and gameplay experiences. Players can access the new content directly through the Maps and Mods menu without completing the main campaign or starting a new save.

Among the headline additions are two official gameplay modifiers. The Third-Person Perspective mod allows players to experience the game from a new camera angle, while the Low Gravity modifier changes movement and traversal mechanics with higher jumps and altered physics.

As its name suggests, the Atombourne map turns Dying Light into Bloodbourne.

The update also highlights several featured community creations. Atomborne, created by community mapper T.E.O, takes inspiration from soulslike games and showcases how creators are using Dying Light 2’s tools beyond the boundaries of the base game. Dead Circuit presents a science-fiction-themed experience that imagines the Dying Light formula in a space setting.

Several maps revisit locations and modes from the original Dying Light. Community recreations of Bozak Horde and Harran Prison are included among the featured experiences, bringing back content that first appeared in Techland’s 2015 zombie title. Players can also complete bounties tied to UGC content to unlock rewards including weapons, cosmetics, and Tolga and Fatin-themed outfits for Aiden.

Patch 1.28 also includes broader improvements to the base game. Techland has reworked the opening hours to improve onboarding for new players, adjusted early-game encounter difficulty and loot availability, updated environmental visuals and cutscene lighting, and addressed a range of community-reported issues.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA

What’s Next for Dying Light 2

Techland describes The Breach as the beginning of a longer-term UGC strategy rather than a standalone update. Future chapters are planned to introduce additional themed worlds, gameplay concepts, and curated community experiences through a rolling release schedule.

The studio says it intends to continue supporting both official and community-created content, with selected creators working directly alongside developers on featured projects. A live roadmap has also been released outlining upcoming themes and planned additions.

Here’s the next month of map content coming to Dying Light 2.

Techland has indicated that further gameplay experiments are already being explored. While no specific release dates have been announced, the developer says future updates could continue expanding the ways players experience Dying Light 2 beyond its traditional first-person parkour and combat systems.

Alongside future content drops, Techland is introducing a badge system intended to highlight standout creations based on quality, creativity, and overall player experience. The wider library of community-made content will remain open, allowing players to browse a broader selection of maps and mods while providing creators with a platform to experiment and share their work.

Eneba News also spoke to Techland about possible future plans for its latest entry, Dying Light: The Beast, which you can read more about in our exclusive interview.