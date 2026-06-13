Laced Records Reissue Bloodborne Soundtrack as Deluxe 10th Anniversary Edition

Last year marked the 10th anniversary of Bloodborne, FromSoftware’s acclaimed action RPG/soulslike that remains one of PlayStation’s most celebrated exclusives. While the milestone passed without a new release (or even a remaster), fans of the game now have another opportunity to revisit one of its most highly regarded elements: its soundtrack.

Laced Records has announced a reissue of its previously sold-out Bloodborne deluxe vinyl box set, bringing back the expanded soundtrack collection that combines music from both the base game and The Old Hunters expansion. The release offers collectors a second chance to pick up one of the label’s most sought-after gaming soundtrack editions.

Bloodborne’s Expanded Soundtrack Returns to Vinyl

Originally released in 2015, Bloodborne was directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and developed by FromSoftware as a new PlayStation IP. Its gothic setting, fast-paced combat and cosmic horror themes helped establish it as one of the defining games of the PlayStation 4 generation. It received DLC, The Old Hunters, in November 2015, but no new content since.

The soundtrack for the base game and DLC was recorded at Abbey Road Studios and AIR Studios in London, and composed by a team that included Ryan Amon, Yuka Kitamura, Tsukasa Saitoh, Nobuyoshi Suzuki, Cris Velasco and Michael Wandmacher. Many of the team have worked on other FromSoftware soundtracks, including Elden Ring and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Produced in collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment, the Bloodborne Laced Exclusive Edition Vol. I & II collection brings together the complete original soundtrack alongside music from The Old Hunters DLC. The reissue includes the original double-LP set first released in 2019, as well as an additional volume featuring nine remastered tracks.

If you ever needed an excuse to buy a record player, here it is.

Among the additions are four tracks from the base game’s soundtrack that had not previously been released on vinyl, along with five boss themes from The Old Hunters expansion. These include “Ludwig, The Holy Blade” by Nobuyoshi Suzuki and “Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower” by Yuka Kitamura, two of the expansion’s most recognisable compositions.

The collection is presented in a deluxe lift-off lid box featuring gold foiling and an obi strip. It also includes an exclusive Caryll Runes slipmat. The soundtrack itself is pressed on heavyweight marble-effect vinyl, with Vol. I featuring a turquoise, black and white design and Vol. II using a red, black and white colour scheme.

Laced Records Continues to Expand Its Video Game Vinyl Catalogue

Founded in 2015, Laced Records has become one of the most prominent publishers of video game soundtracks on vinyl. The company has worked with a wide range of publishers and developers to release physical editions of music from both contemporary releases and established franchises.

Its catalogue includes soundtrack collections for games such as Silent Hill, Elden Ring, Resident Evil, God of War, and Assassin’s Creed, often featuring multiple formats ranging from standard LP releases to large-scale collector’s box sets. Many releases combine remastered audio with newly commissioned artwork and premium packaging aimed at soundtrack collectors.

Hitman is the latest soundtrack being released by Laced – just look at that gorgeous artwork!

In recent years, Laced has continued to revisit popular releases through reprints and expanded editions, particularly for titles whose earlier pressings sold out quickly. The renewed availability of the Bloodborne box set follows a broader trend within the video game vinyl market, where demand for out-of-print soundtrack releases has remained strong.

Meanwhile, interest in Bloodborne remains high more than a decade later, particularly following the announcement of FromSoftware’s upcoming multiplayer-focused title, The Duskbloods, which has prompted renewed discussion around the studio’s darker fantasy and horror-inspired works.