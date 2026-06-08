Capcom Dominates Summer Game Fest with Code Veronica Remake

Capcom unveiled Resident Evil Veronica , a remake of the 2000 horror classic, coming in 2027.

, a remake of the 2000 horror classic, coming in 2027. Summer Game Fest also featured major reveals including Alien: Isolation 2, Guild Wars 3, and Stranger Than Heaven.

also featured major reveals including Alien: Isolation 2, Guild Wars 3, and Stranger Than Heaven. Other highlights included Final Fantasy VII Revelation, The Last Ronin, and 1666: Amsterdam.

The 2026 edition of Summer Game Fest took place between June 5 – 8, and out of the approximately 7 million games already highlighted, it’s a new Resident Evil remake that’s grabbed the most eyeballs.

A remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica has been rumored for a while, but now it’s official – Resident Evil Veronica (what a name!) was announced by Capcom over the weekend, and is set for release in 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

“Resident Evil Veronica will draw players into a desperate escape filled with horror and madness through the isolated, zombie-filled Rockfort Island,” Capcom said in a press release. “Developed on Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE, the game will introduce modernized gameplay with a chilling level of realism designed to push survival horror to new heights.”

A Forgotten Classic

The original Resident Evil Code: Veronica was released in 2000 and debuted on the Dreamcast (all previous RE games were first released on PlayStation). Technically a mainline entry, it follows Claire Redfield three months after the events of Resident Evil 2 as she searches for her brother Chris.

The overall plot and setting looks to have been transplanted over to the new version, as the original has Claire kidnapped by Umbrella and taken to a mysterious, remote island, which can be seen in the announcement trailer for Veronica. Further plot details are still being kept underwraps, however.

Claire Redfield hasn’t made an appearance in a Resident Evil game since Resident Evil Revelations 2, when she teamed up with Moira, daughter of the first game’s chubby hero Barry Burton, to escape…a mysterious, remote island controlled by Umbrella. It’s unclear whether Resident Evil Veronica will take place earlier in the game’s timeline or follow updated canon and reference recent games.

But Wait, There’s More!

Capcom also used Summer Game Fest 2026 to announce Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, and a seventh roster reveal for Street Fighter 6 Year 4. The former is the latest expansion for Monster Hunter Wilds, and advances the story of the Forbidden Lands as the Expedition Team’s adventure soars to a new locale set amongst the clouds. Gamers will get to “explore islands in the sky and wield explosive new abilities that evolve the gameplay and take the hunting action to new heights,” according to Capcom, as well as include the return of Elder Dragons and Master Rank content.

Regarding Street Fighter 6, a bunch of new playable characters are joining the already extensive roster over this next year, namely: Tifa from the FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Series, brand new fighters Yasmine and Arjun, and the second protagonist of World Tour Bosch.

Yasmine is due this summer, and has a crescent-shaped karambit knife to dance around her opponents at high speed. Arjun is coming in fall, and has extraordinary lung capacity combined with yogic breathing to unleash explosive power with his unique bare-knuckle techniques.

Tifa is scheduled for early 2027, and is noted as being “a highly skilled practitioner of Zangan-ryu Martial Arts” who excels in close-range combat, combining martial arts techniques with unique powers called Abilities. Lastly, there’s Bosch (due in spring 2027). His travels brought him to Metro City where he trained under Luke to incorporate modern combat methods into the ancient techniques of Nayshall’s warrior faith.

Too Many Games, Too Little Time

Summer Game Fest also folded in multiple other game showcases, including the Xbox Games Showcase, PC Gaming Show, Pride Parade, Green Games and Days of the Devs, to name just a few. Highlights were many and spread between all these extra shows, although it would be madness to try and list them all.

Speaking of madness (flawless segue!), it’s fair to say horror took center stage early as Hideo Kojima returned to the spotlight with fresh looks at both OD and Physint, and everyone got the first proper look at Alien: Isolation 2.

Other surprises included Cuphead getting another adventure with Mighty Cuphead Adventure, which swaps Studio MDHR’s distinctive hand-drawn style for 8-bit pixels. Meanwhile RGG Studio finally pulled back the curtain on Stranger Than Heaven, its stylish multi-period drama that now has a January 2027 release date (and features Tupac!).

Online/live-service games weren’t left out, although the focus was mainly on existing games rather than new titles. Dead by Daylight used the event to spotlight its 10th anniversary festivities, which begin on June 14. Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 got a moment in the spotlight and is out now, and the first ever RuneScape on consoles, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, got a moment to shine too.

Among the biggest crowd-pleasers was the official announcement of Guild Wars 3, marking the long-awaited return of ArenaNet’s MMO series. The game promises a new take on the genre, complete with a fresh setting, enhanced traversal systems, and a launch on both PC and PlayStation 5. For RPG fans, it stood alongside major reveals such as Final Fantasy VII Revelation as one of the defining moments of the show.

Other top games that got a look-in included Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin (based on a critically-acclaimed comic), Remedy Games’ Control Resonant, and 1666: Amsterdam, the new game by the creative director of the first few Assassin’s Creed games, Patrice Desilets. All of these games, but especially 1666, are worth a deeper look, so expect more news on them soon.