Weekly Roundup: Commodore’s Future, Xbox Courts Godot Devs, Big Updates for Subnautica 2 & Helldivers 2, Elder Scrolls Devs’ New Game, and Mechas!

A mystery product aims to push Commodore into new territory.

aims to push Commodore into new territory. Former Elder Scrolls Online developers debut a chaotic multiplayer party game.

debut a chaotic multiplayer party game. New tools aim to make publishing Godot games on Xbox easier.

aim to make publishing Godot games on Xbox easier. Unknown Worlds outlines new features, co-op improvements and future content.

outlines new features, co-op improvements and future content. Helldivers 2 to get Galactic War Campaigns and new progression systems.

to get Galactic War Campaigns and new progression systems. Model Kit Studio lets players build, paint and display custom mecha models, with a playtest available now.

Commodore Looks Beyond Nostalgia

Commodore is set to unveil a new product on June 16, marking what CEO Christian Simpson describes as the company’s first major step beyond retro-focused hardware. The device is neither the Commodore 64 Ultimate nor another nostalgia-driven release, but part of a broader effort to build a future-facing product lineup following the success of the C64 Ultimate.

Simpson says Commodore cannot rely solely on its legacy if it wants to remain relevant. While retro hardware will remain part of the company’s strategy, future projects will alternate between celebrating its past and exploring new ideas. He describes the upcoming device as technology designed to benefit users rather than exploit them through data collection or attention-driven business models.

The announcement fits within Commodore’s long-term vision of preservation, expansion and imagination. Having already focused on preserving its legacy and expanding its ecosystem through hardware and software, the company now appears ready to explore what a modern Commodore might look like had the brand continued evolving beyond the 1990s.

Sackbird Studios Reveals Hijinks High

Newly formed independent studio Sackbird Studios has unveiled Hijinks High, a first-person multiplayer party game coming to PC and consoles. Supporting up to six players, the game transforms an ordinary school day into a playground of pranks, sabotage and unpredictable mayhem.

Players can interact with a wide range of objects, including lunch trays, dodgeballs and even jetpacks, as they work together – or against each other – to create as much chaos as possible before the final bell. Food and drink also play a role, offering useful buffs while introducing risks such as exhaustion, nausea and other amusing side effects.

Hijinks High is the first project from the employee-owned studio, which was founded by former The Elder Scrolls Online developers after the cancellation of the unannounced AAA project Blackbird. CEO Adam Hafez said “Hijinks High has the kind of personality you only get from people making something purely because they love it. This is just the beginning, and we’re in it for the long haul.”

Xbox Expands Support for Godot Developers

Microsoft has introduced the Xbox Godot Sample, a toolkit designed to help developers bring games built with the open-source Godot engine to Xbox-enabled PC platforms. The initiative integrates services such as the Game Development Kit, PlayFab, Xbox accounts and multiplayer features, reducing technical hurdles for developers.

Godot is finally starting to get recognised as a viable game dev environment.

Godot has become increasingly popular among indie studios thanks to its open-source nature and lack of licensing fees. By offering official Xbox integration tools, Microsoft hopes to make the platform more attractive to developers while simplifying the process of adding Xbox functionality to Godot projects.

The move also reflects Microsoft’s wider effort to strengthen relationships with developers through programs such as ID@Xbox and PlayFab. It may also support the company’s long-term vision of a more unified Xbox and Windows ecosystem, allowing developers to reach multiple platforms more easily.

Subnautica 2 Roadmap Revealed

Unknown Worlds has provided a fresh look at the future of Subnautica 2, detailing several updates planned during the game’s Early Access period. The studio says upcoming patches will focus on refining progression systems, vehicles, biomods and other quality-of-life features.

A later update will shift attention toward co-op gameplay, introducing features such as voice chat, player trading and emotes to improve the multiplayer experience. Community feedback will continue to shape priorities as development progresses.

Beyond system improvements, players can expect new biomes, creatures, resources, tools and vehicles, alongside further story content. Unknown Worlds says these additions will gradually expand the underwater survival experience as the game moves toward full release.

Helldivers 2 Gets Major Progression Overhaul

Arrowhead Game Studios has unveiled an ambitious rework of Helldivers 2’s progression systems, responding to player requests for more meaningful long-term goals. While the level cap will eventually increase to 300, the studio says deeper progression mechanics are a higher priority than simply adding more levels.

The first major change arrives this month with Galactic War Campaigns, an expanded version of Major Orders that will feature clearer objectives, visible consequences and unique rewards. The first unlockable reward will be a new Fast Recon Vehicle, with Arrowhead planning to experiment with a broader range of incentives beyond medals.

Further down the road, Planet Warfronts will introduce more dynamic planetary battles, allowing players to fight across strategic fronts that can influence campaign outcomes. Personal progression is also being revamped through new reward tracks tied to community campaigns.

Arrowhead is additionally overhauling ship progression and customization, with new ships already in development. Alongside these larger changes, players can expect quality-of-life improvements, including expanded emote slots, assisted reload adjustments, economy tweaks and fixes for long-standing issues such as stratagem bouncing and Hellpod steering.

Build a Bot With Model Kit Studio

Lastly, in indie game news: developer Spooky Rabbits has unveiled Model Kit Studio, a relaxing model-building simulator that lets players construct, paint and display detailed mecha models. Published by Mythwright, the game is currently scheduled to launch on Steam in 2027, with a playable test available now.

Designed to recreate the hobby of model-making, Model Kit Studio allows players to cut, file and assemble individual parts before customising their creations with paints, airbrushing and decals. Completed models can then be posed in a dedicated photo studio, where players can create scenes and dioramas to showcase their work.

Beyond the building process, the game also features a narrative element centred around a community of model-building enthusiasts. Players will meet a variety of characters, learn their stories and explore a world built around a shared passion for the craft.

Spooky Rabbits says the game will include a range of original mecha designs, along with community-sharing features that allow players to upload their creations and draw inspiration from others.