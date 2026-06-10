The Latest Nintendo Direct Reveals a Legend of Zelda Remake and Very Few New Games

Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake revealed for Switch 2.

revealed for Switch 2. Kingdom Hearts 4, Xenoblade Genesis and Fire Emblem headline Nintendo’s future lineup.

headline Nintendo’s future lineup. Major third-party support arrives with Dragon’s Dogma 2, Stellar Blade, Onimusha and more.

This week has already been bumper-to-bumper with game showcases and announcements (more than any sane person could hope to keep up with) and Nintendo has now added to the pile, with its latest Nintendo Direct. A Legend of Zelda remake was a surprise saved for last, with a wealth of ports from other platforms dominating the rest of the presentation.

There were a few pleasant surprises for gamers who remember when Nintendo were known for getting a little nuts with its titles, but these were few and far between: the emphasis was very much on a “keeping up with the Joneses” mentality as many modern console games are finally making their way over to Switch 2.

Here are all the highlights from June’s Nintendo Direct.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake

While the first Switch launched with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a reinvention of the classic game franchise, the Switch 2 still hasn’t received a new Zelda nor Super Mario game. Fans of the latter did at least get a treat via new costumes for Donkey Kong Bananza (more on this later), but as for the former: Nintendo didn’t show or say anything about what fans can actually expect from the Ocarina of Time remake, only that it should be out this year.

Will Nintendo attempt to release it at the same time as GTAVI? As perhaps the only video game company with the clout to go head-to-head with Rockstar, it’s a possibility.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen heads to Switch 2

One of the Direct’s biggest third-party reveals was the announcement of Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen for Nintendo Switch 2. Capcom’s action RPG originally launched in March 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and now returns in an expanded edition featuring the new region of Norgan.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen launches on October 9, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave revealed

Nintendo also unveiled the next entry in its long-running tactical RPG series. Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave introduces the Heroic Games, a grand competition where the ultimate reward is a wish granted by the mysterious Divine Sovereign.

The reveal trailer teased new heroes, large-scale strategic battles and a story centred on ambition, destiny and sacrifice. Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave arrives exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on September 17, 2026.

Stellar Blade makes the jump to Nintendo hardware

After debuting on PlayStation 5 in April 2024 and later arriving on PC, Shift Up’s stylish action adventure Stellar Blade is now heading to Nintendo Switch 2. Players take control of Eve as she battles the Naytiba in humanity’s struggle to reclaim Earth.

The Switch 2 version marks the game’s first appearance on a Nintendo platform. Stellar Blade launches for Nintendo Switch 2 later in 2026.

Rhythm Heaven returns with Rhythm Heaven Groove

Nintendo’s beloved rhythm series is back. Rhythm Heaven Groove features more than 80 new rhythm challenges alongside additional modes, including a fantasy-inspired adventure where timing your actions to the beat is the key to overcoming enemies.

The quirky humour the series is known for remains firmly intact, and local multiplayer supports up to four players. Rhythm Heaven Groove launches on July 2, 2026 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Capcom’s revival of the classic action franchise made another appearance following previous showcases, with Nintendo confirming that Switch 2 players will be able to experience the sword-swinging adventure later this year. Players will battle the demonic Genma using a combination of traditional swordplay and supernatural Oni powers. Motion-controlled combat using the Joy-Con was also highlighted during the presentation.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword launches on September 25, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Orbitals brings anime-inspired co-op adventure

A brand-new co-operative experience, Orbitals casts players as Maki and Omura, two heroes attempting to save their home from a mysterious cosmic catastrophe. Designed around two-player teamwork, the game blends exploration, puzzle-solving and cinematic storytelling with a distinctive anime aesthetic.

Orbitals launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on September 3, 2026.

Rayman Legends Retold returns after State of Play appearance

Having first surfaced during Sony’s recent State of Play presentation, Rayman Legends Retold made another appearance during Nintendo’s showcase. The remake reimagines the original’s visuals in full 3D while introducing new musical stages, an additional world to explore and the challenge-focused Cave of Trials mode.

Rayman Legends Retold launches on October 1, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Coming across like a slightly unhinged children’s show-turned-game, House House’s co-operative social adventure encourages groups of friends to explore, solve puzzles and communicate using a variety of unconventional in-game tools. Part exploration game and part social sandbox, Big Walk focuses heavily on player interaction and teamwork.

Big Walk launches on August 4, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PC and Mac.

Pokémon Pokopia expands with underwater content

Nintendo closed out this segment by revealing a substantial update for Pokémon Pokopia. A free update arriving in August adds underwater exploration, while a newly announced Expansion Pass introduces additional towns, Pokémon, outfits and furniture.

The first paid DLC chapter, Bubbly Basin, launches alongside the free update in August 2026, with further content scheduled through late 2026 and into 2027. Pokémon Pokopia is available now on Nintendo Switch 2.

Xenoblade takes centre stage with remasters and a brand-new entry

Nintendo and Monolith Soft devoted a significant portion of the presentation to the Xenoblade franchise, announcing enhanced Nintendo Switch 2 editions of all three mainline entries alongside an entirely new game.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are all receiving upgraded Switch 2 versions featuring 60fps gameplay, improved visuals and a suite of new gameplay additions. Beyond graphical enhancements, each title introduces exclusive content designed specifically for the new hardware.

The original Xenoblade Chronicles gains vehicle-based traversal options, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 introduces new Blade-focused mercenary encounters, while Xenoblade Chronicles 3 receives an additional combat-focused mode centred on surviving waves of enemies.

The release schedule is spread across the remainder of 2026. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is available digitally now, with a physical release following on July 30. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 launches digitally on July 30 before receiving a physical edition on October 1. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 arrives on December 3.

The showcase concluded with the reveal of Xenoblade Genesis, an all-new entry scheduled for 2027. The debut trailer introduced the mysterious Vesselai and the academy city of Leukos, hinting at a story involving divine conflict, ancient gods and a new generation of heroes. Xenoblade Genesis launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

Kingdom Hearts finally returns to Nintendo platforms

After years of cloud versions and fragmented releases, Nintendo fans are finally getting the complete Kingdom Hearts experience on dedicated hardware. Square Enix confirmed that Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind will all arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 8, 2026. A physical Kingdom Hearts Collection [I-III] bundle will launch simultaneously across Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Nintendo also offered another brief glimpse at Kingdom Hearts IV. While the trailer remained light on details, it featured new combat footage, a look at several returning characters and confirmation that development remains ongoing.

Kingdom Hearts IV will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 alongside PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Splatoon Raiders spins off Nintendo’s multiplayer phenomenon

Nintendo’s colourful ink-based shooter series is receiving its first dedicated spin-off with Splatoon Raiders. Unlike the multiplayer-focused structure of previous entries, Raiders places a stronger emphasis on narrative-driven single-player content while retaining cooperative elements for players who still want to team up with friends.

The reveal trailer showcased exploration, character interactions and a larger emphasis on storytelling than fans have previously seen from the franchise. Nintendo also confirmed a dedicated Splatoon Raiders Direct presentation for 30th June, while Splatoon 3 players can participate in a celebratory Splatfest beginning on 11th July.

Splatoon Raiders launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23, 2026.

Star Fox returns with a modern reimagining

Nintendo revealed the latest version of Star Fox last month, but the latest Direct gave the game a bit more breathing room. The updated version expands on the original game’s campaign with redesigned levels, additional story content and refreshed character models. While the core on-rails action remains intact, Nintendo appears to be positioning the project as more than a straightforward visual upgrade.

Players won’t have to wait long to try it for themselves, with a demo available right now. Star Fox launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 25, 2026.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort expands the motion-control formula

Nintendo is revisiting one of its most successful casual gaming concepts with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. Building on the foundations established by Wii Sports Resort and Nintendo Switch Sports, the sequel introduces 12 sports, blending returning favourites with brand-new activities designed around Joy-Con motion controls.

Boxing and bowling make their return, while newcomers such as skateboarding and thumb wrestling expand the roster. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort launches on October 22, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2.

Final Fantasy Resonance revisits Brave Exvius

Square Enix had more than one announcement during the showcase. Final Fantasy Resonance adapts the opening story arc of the long-running mobile title Final Fantasy Brave Exvius into a standalone RPG featuring detailed pixel-art visuals and classic turn-based combat.

The reveal positions Resonance as a celebration of the franchise’s retro roots while bringing one of its mobile stories to a broader audience. Final Fantasy Resonance launches on October 22, 2026 for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Dragon Quest Monsters returns with a new adventure

The long-running monster-collecting spin-off series is making a comeback with Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World. Players will recruit creatures from across the Dragon Quest universe, train them and combine them into increasingly powerful allies through the series’ signature synthesis system.

The reveal trailer teased a darker setting than previous entries while maintaining the charming monster designs the franchise is known for. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World launches on December 3, 2026 for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Metaphor: ReFantazio joins the Switch 2 lineup

One of 2024’s most acclaimed RPGs is making the jump to Nintendo hardware. Developed by Studio Zero, the team behind Persona 3, 4 and 5, Metaphor: ReFantazio originally launched in October 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The fantasy epic received widespread praise for its world-building, political narrative and combat systems.

Nintendo Switch 2 owners will be able to experience the journey through the United Kingdom of Euchronia later this year. Metaphor: ReFantazio launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on November 12, 2026.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds leaves early access behind

Jagex’s survival-crafting spin-off continues its expansion beyond PC with a Nintendo Switch 2 release. Originally entering early access on PC in 2025, RuneScape: Dragonwilds transports players to Ashenfall, a dragon-infested region where crafting, exploration and cooperative survival take centre stage.

The Switch 2 version arrives alongside new console editions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. RuneScape: Dragonwilds launches on September 15, 2026.

Hello Kitty Party Land brings multiplayer chaos

Meow that’s what I call family-friendly entertainment: Hello Kitty Party Land is coming to both Switch consoles. Featuring more than 40 mini-games and support for up to four players, the title appears designed to occupy a similar space to Mario Party while drawing from Sanrio’s extensive cast of characters.

Hello Kitty Party Land launches on October 29, 2026 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Minecraft heads to Nintendo Switch 2

Mojang confirmed that the best-selling sandbox game of all time will receive a dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 version later this year. While specific technical improvements were not detailed during the presentation, the move brings one of gaming’s biggest titles to Nintendo’s latest hardware.

Minecraft is already available across pretty much every other system in existence, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, mobile devices and previous Nintendo platforms, with the Switch 2 edition arriving in 2026.

FromSoftware’s The Duskbloods remains one of Switch 2’s biggest mysteries

FromSoftware’s upcoming action RPG once again emerged as one of the showcase’s most intriguing projects. Set in a world where time and space appear to be collapsing, The Duskbloods follows a conflict centred around the mysterious “First Blood” as humanity faces extinction. The latest trailer offered another glimpse at the game’s gothic environments, unsettling creatures and brutal combat encounters.

While details remain limited, the project continues to draw comparisons to Bloodborne and Elden Ring thanks to its atmospheric presentation and focus on challenging battles. A closed network test is scheduled for Summer 2026, with a release date yet to be announced.

Lies of P arrives on Switch 2 with its complete package

Following its successful debut in September 2023, Lies of P is making its way to Nintendo’s latest hardware. Developed by Round8 Studio and published by Neowiz, the dark action RPG reimagines the story of Pinocchio through a gothic Soulslike lens. Players battle mechanical horrors throughout the city of Krat while uncovering the truth behind a devastating puppet uprising.

The newly announced Complete Edition includes the base game alongside Overture, the prequel expansion revealed during Summer Game Fest 2025. The digital version launches on August 6, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, while a physical release follows on October 2.

Devil May Cry 5 returns with a Switch 2-exclusive package

Capcom continues its strong support of Nintendo’s new platform with Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition. Originally released in 2019 and later enhanced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S through the Special Edition, Devil May Cry 5 remains one of the genre’s standout action titles.

The Switch 2 version bundles together additional character customisation options, bonus battle music and extra Devil Breaker equipment for Nero, while preserving the stylish combat that made the original such a success. Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition launches on June 23, 2026.

Lords of the Fallen II brings another Soulslike challenge

The Direct also featured a first look at Lords of the Fallen II, the sequel to CI Games’ dark fantasy action RPG. The new trailer showcased large-scale battles against monstrous enemies while highlighting expanded combat options that blend melee weapons, ranged attacks and powerful magical abilities.

The original Lords of the Fallen launched in 2023 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, with the sequel appearing to build on that foundation with a larger world and more ambitious encounters. Lords of the Fallen II launches in, appropriately enough, fall 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Muramasa: Revenant Blades blends fantasy and folklore

A completely new action RPG also made its debut during the showcase. Muramasa: Revenant Blades combines Japanese mythology, supernatural creatures and fast-paced combat in a colourful fantasy setting. Players will choose from multiple protagonists as they battle through a world populated by demons, spirits and legendary warriors.

The reveal trailer highlighted fluid sword combat alongside a cast that appears to include both human and oni-inspired characters. Muramasa: Revenant Blades launches in early 2027 for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Jujutsu Kaisen heads into competitive multiplayer

Anime fans received a surprise announcement with Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton. Inspired by the battle royale and survival genres, the game supports up to eight players competing simultaneously. Participants must first survive waves of monsters before facing off against each other in increasingly intense encounters.

Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton launches in 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Ninjala 2 expands the original’s formula

GungHo Online Entertainment officially unveiled Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet, a larger-scale follow-up to the free-to-play multiplayer title that debuted on Switch in 2020. Rather than focusing exclusively on competitive battles, the sequel introduces a large open world set on a mysterious alien planet. Players must explore unfamiliar environments, uncover clues and battle enemies using the series’ trademark combination of ninja techniques and gum-based weaponry.

Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet launches in Spring 2027 exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2.

One of the Direct’s loudest crowd-pleasers came courtesy of Toby Fox. After months of anticipation, Nintendo confirmed that Deltarune Chapter 5 launches on June 24, 2026 as a free update across all existing platforms.

The latest chapter continues the episodic successor to Undertale, which first began releasing chapters in 2018. While Nintendo’s trailer remained deliberately cryptic, fans finally have a date for the next stage of Kris, Susie and Ralsei’s story. Deltarune Chapter 5 launches on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Pikuniku 2 brings back one of indie gaming’s strangest worlds

Cuteness overload! Pikuniku 2 retains the quirky humour and puzzle-solving of the original while shifting to a fully 3D presentation for the first time. The reveal trailer featured bizarre environments, oversized vegetables and the same surreal charm that helped the first game develop a dedicated following.

Pikuniku 2 launches in 2027 for Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.

Partner Spotlight highlights additional third-party support

Nintendo closed this portion of the presentation with a rapid-fire showcase featuring several upcoming ports and multiplatform releases. Among the highlights was Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which arrives on Switch 2 in Winter 2026 after originally launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2024.

Final Fantasy XIV Online was also confirmed for Switch 2, with early access beginning in August 2026. Square Enix’s MMORPG has previously been available on PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Other notable announcements included Observer: System Redux, DayZ Cool Edition, Tales of Eternia Remastered, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, SnowRunner, Fitness Boxing 3: Switch 2 Edition, Everbloom and Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom and the Guide of Memories.

Donkey Kong Bananza celebrates Mario’s 40th anniversary

Nintendo also revealed crossover content for Donkey Kong Bananza as part of the ongoing celebrations surrounding the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. The limited-time collaboration introduces Mario and Luigi-themed costumes for Donkey Kong and Pauline, alongside familiar Mario series items such as Question Blocks and Super Mushrooms appearing throughout the game world.

Rather than launching as a single event, Nintendo is spreading the celebration across four separate windows throughout the summer, ensuring players have multiple opportunities to unlock rewards before the promotion concludes. The collaboration follows a broader trend of Nintendo celebrating major anniversaries through in-game events, similar to previous Mario, Zelda and Animal Crossing celebrations.

DK Challenge arrives for Nintendo Switch Online members

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch 2 will also gain access to a new limited-time event focused entirely on Donkey Kong. DK Challenge tasks players with completing objectives across a variety of classic Donkey Kong games available through Nintendo’s retro library.

Successful participants can earn digital challenge cards and exclusive rewards tied to their performance. Additional challenges based on Donkey Kong Bananza will also be available during the event period. DK Challenge begins on June 10, 2026 and runs through September 1, 2026.

One Piece: Grand Gourmet offers a different kind of pirate adventure

Bandai Namco’s latest One Piece adaptation takes a surprisingly unconventional approach compared to previous games based on Eiichiro Oda’s long-running manga. Rather than focusing on combat and exploration, One Piece: Grand Gourmet centres on restaurant management. Players will build their own version of the iconic Baratie restaurant while recruiting assistance from the Straw Hat Pirates and serving meals to hundreds of characters from across the One Piece universe.

The game features more than 400 characters and appears to blend management simulation mechanics with fan-service designed specifically for long-time followers of the series. One Piece: Grand Gourmet launches on October 23, 2026 for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, iOS and Android.

Nintendo unveils Deep Cut-inspired Joy-Con controllers

Away from software announcements, Nintendo briefly showcased a new set of special-edition Joy-Con controllers inspired by Splatoon’s Deep Cut trio. The colourful design features blue detailing on one controller and yellow accents on the other, matching the aesthetic of the popular idol group that debuted in Splatoon 3. The new Joy-Con set launches on July 23, 2026 alongside Splatoon Raiders.