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How to get Resident Evil Village Gold Edition free is the question every budget conscious horror fan asks once they see Capcom’s complete edition sitting at $49.99 on Steam. Resident Evil Village became the fastest selling entry in franchise history, moving more than 10 million copies, and the Gold Edition bundles the base game with the Winters’ Expansion and the Trauma Pack. That is a lot of game locked behind a price some players would rather skip.

This guide covers two legitimate routes into the complete edition. Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays coins for completing offers, redeemable for a Steam gift card, no credit card required. Eneba sells a Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Steam key below the official price for players who want to play today. Both paths end in a permanent, legitimate Steam license. Read on for the full breakdown of the game, its cost, and both methods.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 (Steam Gold Edition) Metacritic rating 83/100 (PC), Very Positive on Steam Genre First-person survival horror Developers Capcom Publishers Capcom Time to earn: Main story ~10 to 11 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~16 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~30 hours

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How To Get Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Free: Full Game Overview

Resident Evil Village earned an 83/100 Metacritic score on PC, a Very Positive rating on Steam, and sold more than 10 million copies, making it the fastest selling game in Capcom’s long running franchise. The Gold Edition is the version worth chasing first, since it folds in every major piece of downloadable content Capcom has released for the game.

At its core, Resident Evil Village is a first-person survival horror sequel to Resident Evil 7, following Ethan Winters into a snowy Eastern European village stalked by Lady Dimitrescu, werewolf-like Lycans, and worse. What stands out is the variety. Tense horror exploration, careful inventory management, and set-piece combat shift dramatically as you move from the castle to the factory and beyond. Few games in the genre pack this much tonal range into one campaign.

Capcom developed and published Resident Evil Village on its in-house RE Engine. The base game launched on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox on May 7, 2021, and the Gold Edition, with the Winters’ Expansion and Trauma Pack, followed on October 28, 2022. A native Nintendo Switch 2 version arrived in 2026. It is the eighth mainline entry in the series, continuing Ethan Winters’ story from Resident Evil 7.

The Gold Edition adds real depth beyond the base campaign. Shadows of Rose lets you play as Ethan’s daughter, Rose Winters, years after the main story ends. A third-person mode covers the entire main campaign for players who prefer it, and the Trauma Pack adds extra Mercenaries content. Budget 10 to 11 hours for the main story, and closer to 30 hours if you want to see everything the Gold Edition includes.

How Much Does Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Cost?

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition lists at $49.99 on Steam, and Capcom discounts it often, typically 60 to 75 percent off during seasonal sales, which can drop the price under $20. Knowing the Resident Evil Village price up front helps you decide whether Snakzy or Eneba fits your situation better. Is Resident Evil Village free through any official Capcom giveaway? Not that I have found, which is exactly why the method below matters.

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Since the Gold Edition only launched in late 2022, its price history is shorter than older Capcom titles, but the discount pattern already looks similar to Resident Evil 7: deep cuts during Capcom’s seasonal sales, smaller cuts the rest of the year. If you are not in a rush, waiting for one of those sales saves money. If you want the complete edition without spending anything out of pocket right now, the Snakzy method below sidesteps the current price altogether.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 83 / ~8.0 user PS5 ~84 / N/A Xbox N/A Switch N/A

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition is available on PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store, on PS4 and PS5, on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and, as of 2026, on a native Nintendo Switch 2 version. The original Nintendo Switch only ever received a cloud streaming version, so the 2026 native release is the first time the game has run locally on Nintendo hardware. It is also on iOS and iPadOS, and it joined the Xbox and PC Game Pass library in January 2026. Since the Snakzy rewards you earn convert into a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point for this method.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition System Requirements

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition runs on Capcom’s RE Engine, which is well optimized even on modest hardware. You do not need a high-end rig to hit 1080p at 60fps, though ray tracing raises the bar considerably.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB) / AMD RX 560 (4 GB) NVIDIA GTX 1070 / AMD RX 5700 Storage ~28 to 45 GB available space ~45 GB SSD advised

A five-year-old mid-range PC clears the minimum spec without much trouble. If you want ray tracing and stable frame rates in the busier castle and factory sections, plan for at least an RTX 2060 or RX 6700 XT.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Mechanics

The core loop is first-person survival horror: explore the village and its four major locations, manage a limited inventory of ammo and healing items, and either fight or flee an ugly cast of enemies. The Duke, a traveling merchant, is where the resource economy comes together. You sell what you find, buy weapons and upgrades, and cook ingredients to boost Ethan’s stats between encounters. It is a simple loop, but the constant tension of what to carry versus what to leave behind is what makes it work.

Structurally, Resident Evil Village is a semi-open hub village that branches into four distinct areas: Castle Dimitrescu, Moreau’s reservoir, House Beneviento, and Heisenberg’s factory. Each one has its own pacing, its own boss, and its own tone, closer to a horror anthology than a single continuous level. The Gold Edition folds in a full third-person mode, the Shadows of Rose campaign, and expanded Mercenaries content. Multiple difficulty settings plus New Game Plus give it real replay value, and completionists chasing an S-plus rank on the hardest Village of Shadows difficulty will find that a genuine long-term goal.

Tonally, Resident Evil Village leans more action-forward than classic Resident Evil, while still delivering strong horror beats. The House Beneviento section in particular is a standout for pure dread. I will be honest: the main campaign is on the shorter side at around 10 hours, and it trades some of Resident Evil 7‘s slow-burn tension for combat variety. The location variety and the Gold Edition’s extra content are what give it lasting value.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Top Features

Complete Gold Edition: bundles the base game with the Winters’ Expansion, which adds Shadows of Rose and third-person mode, plus the Trauma Pack. Gothic Horror Village: four distinct, atmospheric areas, from Lady Dimitrescu’s castle to Heisenberg’s factory, each with its own memorable boss. First-Person Survival Horror: tense exploration and inventory management, built around the Duke’s upgrade and merchant economy. Shadows of Rose Campaign: a full story expansion set years later, playing as Ethan’s daughter, Rose Winters. RE Engine Visuals: Capcom’s engine delivers detailed lighting and, with an RTX 2060 or better, real-time ray tracing.

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How To Get Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app, no credit card required, available on Android and iPhone. It pays you in coins for completing offers such as playing mobile games, filling short surveys, and trying new apps. This is a time investment, not a money investment: you trade attention for coins, then convert those coins into real Steam gift card value you can spend on Resident Evil Village Gold Edition.

Here is how to get Resident Evil Village Gold Edition free step by step:

Download Snakzy, available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers, since they vary by region and rotate regularly, pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins, each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $49.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card, once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a card worth $49.99 or more. Buy Resident Evil Village Gold Edition on Steam using the gift card.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. That single payout will not quite cover the full $49.99 Gold Edition price on its own, so plan for a second smaller payout or a higher-value offer along the way. Remember the $35 minimum payout threshold, and check what offers are actually live in your country, since availability varies by region.

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Get Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to grind out Snakzy coins before playing. If you would rather own Resident Evil Village Gold Edition today, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted Steam keys with buyer protection built in. The official Steam price is $49.99, and Eneba regularly lists a Resident Evil Village Steam key cheap enough to beat that figure by a wide margin. Buying through Eneba still gets you a legitimate, permanent license, redeemed directly on your Steam account, just like a full-price purchase. Eneba is not better than Snakzy. They solve different problems. Snakzy costs time instead of money. Eneba costs money but delivers the game today. Either way, you end up running the same game through the same official Steam library.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Resident Evil Village Gold Edition‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before you buy. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code by email. Three paths lead to the same result: free through Snakzy, discounted through an Eneba key, or funded through an Eneba gift card that leaves about $0.01 spare in your Steam wallet. Each one ends with a legitimate copy of Resident Evil Village Gold Edition on your Steam account.

Is It Legal to Get Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Free With Snakzy?

Yes, this is 100% legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, and Snakzy shares that value back to you as coins. You redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card, then use it to make an official purchase on Steam. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, the same license you would get from paying full price yourself.

What to avoid is just as important. A Resident Evil Village Gold Edition free download from an unofficial site is not one of them. Unofficial sites, cracks, and torrents are illegal, and they carry real risks: malware that can damage your PC, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license at all. Capcom, the studio behind the game, gets nothing from a pirated copy, and that harms the people who actually made Resident Evil Village Gold Edition.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to play Resident Evil Village Gold Edition while keeping your wallet closed. If gothic horror is your thing, the broader survival-horror picks in Eneba’s hub are worth a look, and the discounted Steam gift card hub on Eneba covers plenty of other games beyond this one.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Free

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition earns its 83 Metacritic score and Very Positive Steam rating honestly: strong atmosphere, real variety across its four areas, and more than 10 million copies sold. Plenty of players search for Resident Evil Village free without realizing the Gold Edition adds a second campaign on top of the base game. It suits budget-conscious horror fans and anyone with a packed wishlist who does not want to wait for a sale. If you already cleared this one, a discounted way into Resident Evil 7 or a cheaper route to Resident Evil 6 are natural next stops in the same franchise.

The practical next step is simple. Download Snakzy, find a high-value offer, build your balance toward $49.99, then make the official purchase on Steam. If you would rather skip the wait entirely, an Eneba key gets you there today at a discount. Once your Steam gift card is ready, how to get Resident Evil Village Gold Edition free comes down to one simple checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Free Get Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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