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If you are searching for how to get Resident Evil 7 free, Snakzy is the answer worth exploring – a free rewards app where you complete mobile game offers, earn coins, and redeem them for a Steam Wallet gift card. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Gold Edition) is priced at $39.99 on Steam, but that cost does not have to come out of your pocket. Snakzy connects advertisers with players, pays you in coins for engaging with their mobile games, and lets you cash out for real Steam credit to buy the Gold Edition at zero cost.

This guide covers only 100% legal methods – not cracks, piracy, or unofficial download sites. Those routes carry real risks: malware that can damage your system and permanent Steam account bans. Here you will find a full game overview, pricing history, platform availability, system requirements, the complete step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount option, a legality breakdown, and answers to the most common questions. Keep reading to get started.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 (Gold Edition on Steam) Metacritic rating 86/100 (PC and PS4, Generally Favourable) Genre Survival Horror, First-Person, Action-Adventure Developers Capcom Co., Ltd. Publishers Capcom Co., Ltd. Time to earn – Main story ~9 hours Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~12 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~25 hours

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How To Get Resident Evil 7 Free: Full Game Overview

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard stands as one of the most important horror games of the last decade. Released on January 24, 2017, it holds 86/100 on Metacritic across both PC and PS4, and 95% Overwhelmingly Positive from over 81,000 Steam reviews – a rating few AAA titles achieve at that scale. Capcom has shipped more than 10 million copies worldwide, and critics credited it with reviving the Resident Evil franchise after Resident Evil 6 pulled it too far from its horror roots.

I’ve followed the Resident Evil series for years, and RE7 is the entry that genuinely changed things. The shift to first-person perspective, the intimate scale of the Baker mansion, and the debut of Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE made it feel like a completely new direction for the franchise. It won Best VR Game at The Game Awards 2017 and collected multiple Game of the Year 2017 nominations. Reviewers described it as one of the best entries in the series at release – a comparison that still holds today.

You play as Ethan Winters, an ordinary civilian searching for his missing wife Mia inside a dilapidated Louisiana farmhouse. Ethan has no combat training, no special abilities, and very scarce resources. The game places full weight on survival over action.

The Gold Edition is the complete package. It includes the full base game plus all Season Pass DLC: Banned Footage Vol. 1 and 2, End of Zoe, and Not a Hero (the free Chris Redfield DLC). That extends the base ~9-hour main story with roughly 3 additional hours of content. Completionists will find around 25 hours of total playtime across all difficulties and collectibles. Director Koshi Nakanishi pushed the franchise back toward slow-burn tension, and the result is one of the most essential Resident Evil experiences since Resident Evil 4.

How Much Does Resident Evil 7 Cost?

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Gold Edition) is priced at $39.99 on Steam. The base game alone is $19.99. For the complete experience with all DLC included, the Gold Edition is the version worth targeting.

Capcom discounts RE7 aggressively during Steam sales. The Gold Edition regularly drops 60-75%, reaching the $10-$16 range multiple times a year. The historical low for the Gold Edition is around $6.49, and the base game has reached as low as $3.99. Among Capcom titles, RE7 is one of the most frequently discounted, so a good sale is usually just a few months away.

If you do not want to wait, the Snakzy method sidesteps the current $39.99 price entirely. Given how low the historical lows go, even a single payout cycle on Snakzy can comfortably cover the Gold Edition near its sale price – and the result is an official Steam purchase, not a grey-market key.

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Resident Evil 7 Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 86/100 – Steam: 95% Overwhelmingly Positive (81,000+ reviews) PS5 N/A (plays via backward compatibility from PS4 version) Xbox 86/100 (Xbox One) Switch TBD (Nintendo Switch 2 version, February 2026)

Resident Evil 7 is available on PC (Steam), PS4, PS5 (via backward compatibility), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, iOS, and macOS. Full PS VR support is included for the complete main campaign, making RE7 one of the most acclaimed VR horror experiences available on any platform.

For the Snakzy free method covered in this guide, the target platform is PC via Steam. Snakzy rewards are redeemed for Steam Wallet gift cards, making Steam the natural purchase point. If you are on console, the Eneba section below covers a discounted alternative path.

Resident Evil 7 System Requirements

Resident Evil 7 runs on the original RE ENGINE with DirectX 11 support. The requirements are genuinely modest for a modern AAA horror title, and mid-range hardware from the last five to six years handles it without issue.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (64-bit) Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX-9590 RAM 8 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 760 / AMD Radeon R7 260x (2 GB VRAM) NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480 DirectX DirectX 11 DirectX 11 Storage 24 GB 24 GB

RE7 requires just 24 GB of storage and an internet connection for activation. An SSD is recommended for faster loading times, though not required. Most gaming setups from the last five or six years will comfortably exceed the recommended specs.

Resident Evil 7 Mechanics

The core loop of Resident Evil 7 places you inside the Baker mansion and surrounding property in first-person. You explore locked areas, locate keys and items to open new sections, solve environmental puzzles, and manage a strict inventory using item boxes scattered throughout the map. Resources are deliberately scarce: ammo, health items, and crafting materials must be used carefully. The tension comes from deciding when to fight, when to run, and how to conserve what little you have.

The Baker family serves as the central recurring threat. Jack Baker functions as a near-invulnerable pursuer in the early game, forcing evasion over direct combat. Marguerite Baker controls the insects infesting the property, making her section one of the most atmospheric in the game. Lucas Baker traps you in elaborate puzzle-filled areas, shifting the tone toward psychological dread. Each family member has a dedicated boss encounter, and these fights remain some of the most memorable in the franchise.

Crafting drives resource management throughout the game. Combining Chem Fluid with herbs creates healing items, while combining Gunpowder produces ammo. Inventory space is limited, and deciding what to carry versus store in item boxes is a constant consideration. The system keeps every resource meaningful from start to finish.

Madhouse difficulty, unlocked after your first playthrough, remixes item placement, limits saves to cassette tapes, and increases enemy aggression significantly. It fundamentally changes the experience for returning players. Collectibles include antique coins (used to unlock powerful items) and Mr. Everywhere bobbleads, with a secret trophy tied to finding all of them.

The Gold Edition adds three DLC packages beyond Ethan’s story. Not a Hero puts you in control of Chris Redfield for action-focused post-campaign missions. End of Zoe is a melee-driven swamp combat segment playing as Joe Baker, Jack’s brother, adding a completely different gameplay style to the package.

Resident Evil 7 Top Features

✅ First-Person Survival Horror: The first mainline Resident Evil in first-person perspective, creating claustrophobic, immersive terror that no earlier entry in the series could replicate.

✅ The Baker Family: Jack, Marguerite, and Lucas Baker are among the most memorable antagonists in the franchise, each with distinct mechanics and boss encounters built around their individual threats.

✅ RE ENGINE Debut: Resident Evil 7 was the first title built on Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE, establishing the visual and technical foundation that all major Resident Evil releases have used since.

✅ Gold Edition Complete Package: Includes all Season Pass content – Banned Footage Vol. 1 and 2, End of Zoe, and Not a Hero – delivering the full RE7 experience with roughly 3 hours of additional content beyond the main story.

✅ Full PS VR Support: The entire main campaign is playable in PS VR, making Resident Evil 7 one of the most acclaimed VR horror experiences available and a completely different way to play an already terrifying game.

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How To Get Resident Evil 7 Free With Snakzy

If you want to get Resident Evil 7 for free, Snakzy is a legitimate way to do it. It is a free rewards app where you complete mobile game offers, earn coins, and redeem them for real Steam Wallet gift cards. No credit card required, no grey-market sites. This requires time rather than money: advertisers pay Snakzy for engagement with their mobile games, and Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as redeemable coins.

Here is how to get Resident Evil 7 free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers – offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $39.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card – once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more Buy Resident Evil 7 on Steam – apply the gift card and purchase the Gold Edition

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up – check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35 – you need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region – check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before any cashout, and the $10 welcome bonus on sign-up gives you a head start toward that first redemption. Offers and availability vary by region.

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Get Resident Evil 7 Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait to accumulate Snakzy coins. For anyone who prefers an immediate discounted purchase, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for legitimate game keys with full buyer protection. The official Steam price for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Gold Edition) is $39.99. Eneba lists the Gold Edition from ~$8.43, saving approximately 79% – around $31.56 off the Steam retail price. You receive a permanent game key redeemed directly on Steam, legally identical to any standard purchase.

Eneba’s process is straightforward: select the product, pay, receive a key code, and redeem on Steam. No grey-market concerns, no hidden fees.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Gold Edition) PUBLISHER $39.99 YOUR PRICE $9.81 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -75% Get Resident Evil 7 Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Resident Evil 7‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 10 USD PUBLISHER $10.00 YOUR PRICE $9.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -0% Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card 10 USD on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate based on seller competition, so check the live listing before purchasing. All three methods in this guide – Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba Steam gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase) – result in a legitimate copy of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard tied to your Steam account.

Is It Legal to Get Resident Evil 7 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process is straightforward: Snakzy pays you in coins for engaging with mobile game advertisers. You accumulate those coins and redeem them for a real Steam Wallet gift card. You use that gift card to buy Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Gold Edition) through the official Steam store. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, legally identical to a direct purchase at full price. Capcom receives full payment from Steam for every copy sold through this method.

The alternatives to avoid are unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents. These are illegal. The risks are serious: malware that can damage your system, permanent Steam account bans that lock you out of your entire library, and no real game license regardless of what you download. Piracy directly harms Capcom, the developer and publisher that built Resident Evil 7 from the ground up and continues to support the franchise.

Using Snakzy is a legitimate way to get Resident Evil 7 for free. Capcom gets paid, you get a permanent license, and there is no legal grey area in this process.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Resident Evil 7 Free

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Gold Edition) is one of the best-value AAA horror games available: 86/100 on Metacritic, 95% Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam from over 81,000 reviews, 10 million copies sold worldwide, a Best VR Game award, and the complete Gold Edition package at $39.99. If the price has held you back, Snakzy offers a way through it without spending your own money.

The method is simple: download Snakzy, complete a few mobile game offers, and redeem your coins for a Steam Wallet gift card. Your purchase comes through as a permanent, legitimate license on Steam, no different from a direct buy. Budget-conscious horror fans, players working through a long wishlist, and anyone who does not want to wait for a sale will find the most value in this approach.

Download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, and start building your balance. Once your gift card is ready, how to get Resident Evil 7 free is just a checkout away.

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