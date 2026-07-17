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If you’re wondering how to get Resident Evil 7 free, you’re looking at the game that dragged the series back into its terrifying roots. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition puts you inside the Baker family’s rotting Louisiana plantation in claustrophobic first-person survival horror, and the $39.99 price tag on this complete edition, bundled with every piece of Season Pass content, is the only barrier between you and that nightmare.

This guide covers two ways around that price. Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays coins for playing mobile games, no credit card required, and those coins convert into a Steam gift card you put toward the Gold Edition. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace where the same key sells for around $8, roughly 80% off the list price, for readers who want it today. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 (Steam, Gold Edition) Metacritic rating 83 (PC) Genre Survival horror, first-person, single-player Developers Capcom Publishers Capcom Time to earn – Main story 9 hours Time to earn – Main + Extra content 15 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist 24 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Free Get Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve followed the Resident Evil series long enough to remember when fans worried it had drifted too far into action territory, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is the game that pulled it back. It holds an 83 Metacritic score on PC and a 94% Very Positive rating from Steam players, and it is widely credited with reviving the franchise after Resident Evil 6 leaned too hard into combat. Some longtime fans felt the first-person shift made it a different kind of Resident Evil game, and the intense perspective can be a lot for anyone squeamish about tight spaces.

You play as Ethan Winters, searching a derelict Louisiana plantation for his missing wife while the grotesque Baker family hunts you down. Father Jack drives the early, in-your-face combat, mother Marguerite forces a stealthier approach, and son Lucas sets elaborate traps, so every encounter plays differently. Collectible VHS tapes add flashback missions from other characters’ perspectives, breaking up Ethan’s exhausting search.

Capcom developed and published Resident Evil 7, releasing it on January 23, 2017 for PC, PS4 with PSVR support, and Xbox One. It was the debut title for Capcom’s RE Engine, later used across the remakes and Resident Evil Village. This Gold Edition bundles the base game with every Season Pass DLC, including Banned Footage Vol. 1 and 2, End of Zoe, and the free Not a Hero episode, stretching a nine-hour main story into a much longer completionist run. As of February 2026, a native Nintendo Switch 2 version brought the whole package to Capcom’s newest platform.

How Much Does Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Cost?

The Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Steam price is $39.99, covering the base game plus every piece of Season Pass content, while the standalone base game runs $19.99 on its own. Capcom discounts the Gold Edition hard and often, frequently dropping it to around $10 during sales, roughly 75% off list. That kind of swing in the Resident Evil 7 price is worth watching if you are not ready to commit to the Snakzy method below.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Third-party keys already run cheaper than Steam‘s own sale price, with Eneba listing the Gold Edition from around $8 and a historical low near $6.49. Capcom runs frequent seasonal sales on its back catalog, so another deep discount is likely within a few months of any given date. None of that matters much once you factor in Snakzy, though, since a single payout covers the cost of getting Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition free several times over and makes the current price close to irrelevant.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 83 / 94% PS4 N/A PS5 N/A Xbox N/A Switch 2 N/A

Resident Evil 7 launched on PC, PS4 with PSVR support, and Xbox One, and both consoles run it today through backward compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with PSVR2 support carried over as well. As of February 2026, a native Nintendo Switch 2 version brought the Gold Edition to Capcom’s newest console, a step up from the older cloud-based Switch port. Steam remains the official PC storefront, so a key earned through Snakzy or bought from Eneba redeems straight into your existing Steam library.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition System Requirements

Resident Evil 7 runs on Capcom’s RE Engine, which stays efficient even on modest modern hardware, though pushing texture quality higher gets VRAM-hungry fast.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD equivalent RAM 8 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460 NVIDIA GTX 1060 (3GB) Storage 24 GB available space 24 GB available space

A mid-range PC from the last several years clears the recommended tier without much trouble, though pushing texture settings to the maximum is worth watching on tighter VRAM budgets. An internet connection is required once, for activation.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Mechanics

The core loop has you exploring the Baker estate from a tight first-person view, scavenging scarce ammo, healing herbs, and crafting materials while solving environmental puzzles. Every bullet counts, and inventory slots stay limited enough that you are constantly deciding what to carry and what to leave behind.

Combat shifts depending on which Baker family member is hunting you. Jack drives in-your-face, early-game combat, Marguerite forces a stealthier approach through infested rooms, and Lucas builds elaborate, trap-heavy sequences that punish careless exploration. Boss fights and set-piece moments punctuate a tightly paced descent through the main house, the guest house, and beyond, and collectible VHS tapes unlock short flashback missions from other characters’ perspectives.

The Gold Edition‘s DLC broadens the loop further. Banned Footage adds side scenarios and alternate modes, while End of Zoe and the free Not a Hero episode swing toward combat-focused epilogues. The central design tension is horror versus classic Resident Evil action, and RE7 leans hard into slow, scary survival, a choice that thrilled most players even though it read as a departure to some longtime fans. Optional VR support on PSVR and PSVR2 pushes that tension even further.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Top Features

The Survival Horror Revival: Resident Evil 7 pulled the series back to its tense, scary roots after Resident Evil 6 leaned too far into action, relaunching the franchise’s reputation for genuine dread. Immersive First-Person Terror: A claustrophobic first-person view combined with the photorealistic RE Engine makes every corner of the Baker house feel like a real threat. All Season Pass DLC Included: The Gold Edition bundles Banned Footage Vol. 1 and 2, End of Zoe, and the free Not a Hero expansion into one package. Resource-Scarce Survival: Tight inventory management, item crafting, and environmental puzzles reward careful play, since every herb and bullet matters. Optional VR Support: Full PSVR and PSVR2 compatibility turns an already intense horror game into a considerably more unnerving experience.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Free Get Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, surveys, and partner mobile games to earn coins, no credit card and no purchase required. This is a time investment, not a money investment: you trade spare time for coins that convert into a real Steam gift card, which buys a permanent, legitimate Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition Steam key without spending your own money.

Here is how to get Resident Evil 7 free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $39.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more Buy Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, and since the Gold Edition often dips to around $10 on sale, even a modest payout can cover it several times over. The $35 minimum payout threshold still applies before your first cash-out, and offers along with availability vary by region.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Free Get Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend weeks building a Snakzy balance, and that is fine. Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection and instant refunds on unopened keys, and it lists Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition well below the official Steam price. The official price is $39.99, while Eneba’s global key runs from around $8, a savings of roughly 80%. That key is a legitimate, permanent Steam license, redeemed the same way as a direct purchase. This is not a claim that Eneba beats Snakzy. It is simply a faster option for readers who would rather pay a small amount today than spend time earning coins first.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards, and here is the closest card above Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift regularly, so check the live listing before you buy. The process stays simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code right away. Snakzy, an Eneba game key, and an Eneba gift card all lead to the same result, a legitimate copy of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition on your account.

Is It Legal to Get Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, Snakzy shares that revenue back to users as coins, and those coins convert into a real Steam gift card used to buy the game directly on Steam. Capcom gets paid in full, and you end up with a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to any normal purchase.

Cracked or pirated copies are a different story entirely, and they are illegal. Searching for a Resident Evil 7 free download often leads to sites that bundle malware with the installer, break achievements and cloud saves, and risk a permanent Steam account ban. Piracy harms Capcom directly by cutting the developer out of every sale, while the Snakzy method ensures the studio gets paid.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support Capcom while keeping your wallet closed. If survival horror is your genre, a broader survival-horror buying guide on Eneba covers other titles worth checking out, and the Steam gift card hub on Eneba is worth bookmarking if you would rather stock up on wallet funds than chase individual keys.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Free

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition earns its reputation. An 83 Metacritic score, a 94% Very Positive Steam rating, and its franchise-reviving status back up this complete package with all its DLC. If you like this style of horror, a similarly styled survival horror pick in Resident Evil Village and an equally acclaimed entry in Resident Evil 4 are worth chasing free too.

The Snakzy method takes patience rather than money, ending with a permanent license on your account, same as any purchase. If you want to get Resident Evil 7 for free, download the app, pick a high-value offer, and make the official Steam purchase once you hit payout.

Once your Steam gift card is ready, how to get Resident Evil 7 free stops being a question and becomes a simple checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Free Get Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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