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Looking for how to get Resident Evil Village / Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition free without resorting to sketchy download sites? At $39.99 on Steam, the Gold Edition is one of Capcom‘s most polished horror titles, packing Resident Evil 8, the Winters’ Expansion, and The Mercenaries Additional Orders into a single legitimate release. A straightforward way to land it without spending your own money is Snakzy, a free rewards app that converts your spare time into a real Steam gift card.

This guide is not a piracy primer. Unofficial cracks, torrent dumps, and shady mirror sites carry malware risk and trigger Steam account bans, and they cut Capcom out of every cent they earned. Below, I walk through the full game overview, current pricing, platform availability, PC system requirements, the 5-step Snakzy process, a discounted Eneba alternative, the legality angle, and a short FAQ list. Read on.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 on Steam (historical low: ~$13.19, around 67% off) Metacritic rating 84 critic / 8.0 user Genre Survival horror, first-person action, atmospheric Developers Capcom Publishers Capcom Time to earn, Main story ~10 hours Time to earn, Main + Extra content ~15 hours Time to earn, 100% Completionist ~35 hours

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How To Get Resident Evil Village / Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition Free: Full Game Overview

Resident Evil Village, also known as Resident Evil 8, sits at the top tier of modern Capcom horror. The Gold Edition, released October 28, 2022, bundles the base game (which launched May 7, 2021) with the Shadows of Rose DLC, third-person mode for the full campaign, and The Mercenaries Additional Orders. As a package, it represents the most complete version of one of the franchise’s strongest entries.

The reception backs that up. The game holds an 84 Metacritic critic score and an 8.0 user score, and its Steam page sits at Very Positive with 93% of 95,000+ reviews rating it favorably. Capcom has reported the title has shipped over 10 million copies, making it a Capcom Platinum Title and one of the publisher’s most commercially successful releases of the past decade.

What makes it stand out is its identity. It is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7, keeping protagonist Ethan Winters in first person, while channeling the action-horror pacing and merchant economy of Resident Evil 4. The setting (a remote Eastern European village circled by a gothic castle, a haunted dollhouse, a flooded reservoir, and an industrial stronghold) gives every chapter its own horror flavor. I have been replaying it on Capcom‘s RE Engine for the texture work alone, and the Lady Dimitrescu sequences still hold up as one of the most memorable horror set pieces in recent years.

How Much Does Resident Evil Village / Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition Cost?

Resident Evil Village / Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition currently lists at $39.99 on Steam. The Gold Edition is the bundle that includes the base game, the Winters’ Expansion (the Shadows of Rose DLC plus third-person mode), and The Mercenaries Additional Orders, so you are paying once for the full picture.

Discount history is healthy. Capcom runs aggressive seasonal sales on its back catalogue, and Resident Evil Village has hit roughly 67% off in past Steam events, taking the price down to about $13.19. Expect similar promotions during the Steam Summer Sale, Halloween Sale, and Autumn Sale, which is when Capcom‘s horror titles consistently see their lowest prices of the year.

That history is useful context, but the Snakzy method makes the current sticker price irrelevant. Below is the 5-step path to claim a Steam gift card that covers the full $39.99.

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Resident Evil Village / Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 84 critic / 8.0 user PS5 84 critic / 8.3 user Xbox 83 critic / 8.0 user Switch 77 critic / 7.5 user (Cloud)

Resident Evil Village / Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition is available across a wide platform spread. The native versions run on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, with a Nintendo Switch Cloud version and a macOS port also available. Console versions take advantage of platform-specific upgrades, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S builds running at higher resolutions and offering ray tracing on supported hardware.

Since the Snakzy method rewards users with Steam Wallet gift cards, the PC version on Steam is the natural buy point for this guide. If you already have a console preference, you can still cash out Snakzy coins for the equivalent platform gift card, though the rest of this walkthrough focuses on the Steam path.

Resident Evil Village / Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition System Requirements

The Capcom RE Engine is famously PC-friendly, and Resident Evil Village runs on mid-range hardware without sacrificing visual quality. You do not need a high-end rig to enjoy it at 1080p.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Intel Core i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560 (4GB VRAM) NVIDIA GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 45 GB available space 45 GB available space

A GTX 1050 Ti with 8 GB of RAM clears the minimum bar, and the recommended specs target 1080p High at 60 FPS. Ray tracing requires an RTX 20-series card or newer. Broadband internet is required for online features but is not needed for the main campaign.

Resident Evil Village / Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition Mechanics

The core Resident Evil Village loop blends Capcom‘s first-person survival horror with the merchant-driven progression that made Resident Evil 4 a classic. As Ethan Winters, you explore the remote European village in first person, fight through lycans and supernatural enemies with limited ammunition, and solve environmental puzzles inside four distinct horror zones: a gothic castle, a haunted dollhouse, a flooded reservoir, and an industrial factory. Each zone is controlled by one of Mother Miranda‘s four Lords, and each delivers its own subgenre of horror.

Weapons are bought, upgraded, and customized through The Duke, a returning merchant character who acts as the game’s economy hub. Treasure hunting is a core gameplay loop, with collectibles scattered across the map that can be sold to The Duke for lei, the in-game currency. You also gather crafting materials to brew ammo, healing items, and grenades on the fly, which becomes critical during late-game encounters.

Progression is gated by exploration and puzzle-solving, not by experience points. New areas open as you find keys, complete environmental puzzles, and defeat each Lord, in a structure that mirrors Resident Evil 4 more than the open-world horror games that have dominated the genre since. The Capcom RE Engine ties everything together, delivering some of the most striking environmental art in recent horror games. Performance is excellent even on modest hardware, which is part of why the PC version has held its Very Positive Steam rating consistently since launch.

Resident Evil Village / Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition Top Features

✅ Lady Dimitrescu and Castle Dimitrescu: The 9’6″ vampire aristocrat and her three daughters stalk players through a gothic castle that became a viral cultural moment and one of the most memorable horror antagonists Capcom has designed in years.

✅ Four distinct horror environments: Each of Mother Miranda‘s four Lords controls a unique zone, from the gothic castle to the Beneviento dollhouse, Moreau‘s flooded reservoir, and Heisenberg‘s industrial factory, with each shifting the horror subgenre.

✅ Gold Edition Winters’ Expansion: Includes the Shadows of Rose DLC, which puts you in control of Rose Winters sixteen years after the main story, plus third-person mode for the full campaign and The Mercenaries Additional Orders.

✅ 93% Very Positive on Steam: Capcom‘s RE Engine delivers across 95,000+ reviews, cementing Resident Evil Village alongside RE2 Remake and RE7 as one of the standout entries in the modern Resident Evil era.

✅ 10 million copies sold: A Capcom Platinum Title with 10M+ copies shipped, continuing the franchise’s commercial resurgence that began with Resident Evil 7‘s first-person reinvention.

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How To Get Resident Evil Village / Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is Eneba‘s rewards app for Android and iOS that pays out Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo eShop gift cards in exchange for completing in-app offers. No credit card, no subscription, no purchase. The trade is time for coins: each offer pays Snakzy coins that convert directly into real gift card value, drawn from the same supply chain Eneba uses for its daily storefront listings.

Here is the 5-step path to claim Resident Evil Village / Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition for free.

Download Snakzy: grab the app free on Google Play or the App Store and finish signup in under a minute. Browse the offerwall: open the Earn tab and pick offers that match your time budget, from quick surveys to free game installs to higher-paying milestone offers. Complete offers and bank coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy wallet. Stack a few during a commute or while watching TV to clear the $39.99 target faster. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: head to the Rewards section once you have banked enough coins and pick the $50 Steam Wallet denomination, which clears the $39.99 price with $10.01 to spare. Buy Resident Evil Village on Steam: apply the gift card code to your Steam Wallet, search for the Gold Edition, and check out.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing the app. The minimum cashout threshold is $35, so plan offers that push you past that mark before redeeming. Earning rates and offer availability vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up, currently a $10 welcome bonus .

. Minimum cashout threshold: $35 before you can redeem.

before you can redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the $39.99 Resident Evil Village price after their first milestone offers.

Resident Evil Village price after their first milestone offers. Earning rates vary by region, so check available offers in your country.

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Get Resident Evil Village / Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait while their Snakzy coin balance climbs. If you would rather pick the game up immediately at a heavy discount, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for legitimate Steam keys at well below the official price. The official $39.99 Steam price drops to roughly $8 to $18 on Eneba‘s Gold Edition listing, a saving of up to 80% depending on the seller and the day. The key redeems directly on Steam and grants a permanent licence identical to a full-price purchase, with the same DLC entitlements and the same access to all official patches.

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If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Resident Evil Village / Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 50 USD PUBLISHER $50.00 YOUR PRICE FROM $49.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate based on stock and seller activity, so check the live listing before checking out. The process is simple: select the product, pay, and receive your game key or gift card code. Each method ends the same way. Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba Gold Edition key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba Steam gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase) all result in a legitimate copy of Resident Evil Village / Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition.

Is It Legal to Get Resident Evil Village / Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process is straightforward: you complete offers inside the app, Snakzy and its partners pay you in coins, you exchange those coins for a real Steam Wallet gift card, and you use that gift card to buy Resident Evil Village on Steam at the official $39.99 price. The transaction is a normal Steam purchase, Capcom receives its share of the revenue, and the licence on your account is permanent and identical to any other Steam purchase.

What is not legal is the alternative people sometimes search for. Unofficial “free download” sites, torrent dumps, and cracked installers carry serious risks. Malware infections are common in cracked game executables, Steam account bans are a real consequence for users caught running unauthorized clients, and the licence is fake, which means you cannot redownload, claim cloud saves, or update through official channels. Capcom, the studio that developed and shipped Resident Evil Village, sees zero revenue from those copies, which directly harms future investment in the franchise.

The Snakzy path keeps your wallet closed while supporting the developer.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Resident Evil Village / Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition Free

This is one of the easier Snakzy targets to plan for. The Gold Edition runs $39.99 on Steam, and Snakzy users typically clear their first $27.70 payout in 6.5 days on average. Add the $10 welcome bonus and a few additional offers, and the $50 Steam gift card threshold is within reach in two to three weeks of casual offer completion. The method benefits anyone with a long Steam wishlist, anyone budget-conscious, and anyone who would rather invest time than money to land a top-tier Capcom horror game.

Practical next steps: download Snakzy, scan the offerwall for the highest-paying offers in your region, build your balance past the $35 minimum, redeem for a Steam Wallet gift card, and check out on Steam. Once the code is in your wallet, how to get Resident Evil Village / Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition free is just a checkout away.

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