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The best answer to how to get Mafia: Trilogy free is Snakzy, a rewards app that pays out Steam gift cards for completing mobile game offers. Mafia: Trilogy bundles three full crime sagas from Hangar 13 into a single Steam purchase priced at $59.97: Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definitive Edition with every DLC included. That price is the only barrier between you and ~55 hours of organized crime across three eras of American history. Snakzy gives you a way to earn the whole bundle without spending your own money.

This guide covers only a 100% legal method – no piracy, no cracks, no unofficial download portals that bundle malware and risk Steam account bans. You will find a full game overview, pricing breakdown, platform availability, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, a legality breakdown, and answers to the most common questions. Keep reading for everything you need.

Game Info Details Game price $59.97 (Steam bundle; currently ~$10.79 at 82% off) Metacritic rating Mafia DE: 76 / 7.4; Mafia II DE: 64 / 5.0; Mafia III DE: 62 / 5.5 Genre Action, Adventure, Open World, Third-Person Shooter, Crime, Story Rich Developers Hangar 13, 2K Czech, D3T, Aspyr Publishers 2K Games / Take-Two Interactive; Aspyr (Mac) Time to earn – Main story ~55 hours combined (Mafia DE: 15h, Mafia II DE: 17h, Mafia III DE: 22.5h) Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~80 hours combined Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~120 hours

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How To Get Mafia: Trilogy Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been following the Mafia franchise through the Hangar 13 trilogy, and the numbers back up the reputation. Mafia: Trilogy shipped over 2 million copies within two months of its September 2020 launch. Mafia: Definitive Edition alone holds a Very Positive 86% from over 27,200 Steam reviews, while the broader trilogy holds 79% Positive from more than 187,000 reviews. The franchise saw renewed attention around Mafia: The Old Country (released August 8, 2025), making the back-catalogue the essential starting point for anyone coming to the series now.

The bundle covers three distinct eras of organized crime in America. Mafia: Definitive Edition is a full ground-up rebuild of the 2002 classic, set in 1930s Lost Heaven, IL, following cab driver Tommy Angelo’s reluctant rise through the Salieri crime family. Mafia II: Definitive Edition is an HD remaster set in 1940s and 1950s Empire Bay, tracing Sicilian-American war veteran Vito Scaletta’s climb through the mob. Mafia III: Definitive Edition places you in 1968 New Bordeaux as biracial Vietnam vet Lincoln Clay, dismantling the Italian Mafia’s racket empire district by district. The core loop across all three blends third-person cover shooting, period-accurate driving, and cinematic mission structure.

The full bundle released September 25, 2020, with Mafia II DE and Mafia III DE arriving earlier on May 19, 2020. All DLC is included: Mafia II DE‘s three story packs and Mafia III DE‘s three expansions (Faster, Baby!, Stones Unturned, and Sign of the Times). For a combined ~55 hours of main story content, this is one of the strongest value propositions in Steam‘s back-catalogue.

How Much Does Mafia: Trilogy Cost?

Mafia: Trilogy sits at $59.97 on Steam at full bundle price, but it is currently discounted to around $10.79 (82% off), a sale level that has become routine for this title. There was no launch discount on the bundle itself, though pre-orders of Mafia: Definitive Edition included “The Chicago Outfit” pack (The Don outfit, Smith V12 Limousine, and a gold weapon skin).

Based on 2K Games‘ pricing pattern, expect Steam Summer Sale, Autumn Sale, and Winter Sale to push the bundle to the $10.79-$14.99 range (75-82% off). Smaller seasonal events typically settle around $17.99-$23.99. The lowest verified price on Steam is $10.79, while third-party key resellers have dipped as low as $5.45 (GAMIVO, March 22, 2026). The Snakzy method bypasses every sale window entirely: earn enough coins, redeem a Steam gift card, and own all three games outright.

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Mafia: Trilogy Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC Mafia DE: 76 / 7.4; Mafia II DE: 64 / 5.0; Mafia III DE: 62 / 5.5 PS5 N/A (plays via PS4 backwards compatibility) Xbox Xbox One Mafia DE: 76 / 7.4; plays on Xbox Series X Switch N/A

Mafia: Trilogy launched September 25, 2020 on PC (Windows), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One simultaneously, with macOS support added by Aspyr. Mafia II DE and Mafia III DE arrived earlier on May 19, 2020. The bundle plays on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility, typically at improved frame rates over the base PS4 and Xbox One builds. There is no native current-gen release, no Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 version, and no remaster has been announced.

Official storefronts include Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store. The Snakzy method applies to the Steam PC version: redeem a Steam gift card, add Mafia: Trilogy to your library, and access full cloud saves, DLC management, and Steam Deck support. Steam Deck handles Mafia DE well at a locked 30fps; Mafia II DE and Mafia III DE are rated Playable rather than Verified.

Mafia: Trilogy System Requirements

Mafia: Trilogy runs on Hangar 13‘s Fusion Engine across all three Definitive Editions. The bundle’s most demanding entry, Mafia: Definitive Edition, sets the spec ceiling – yet by 2026 standards these are modest requirements. Most gaming PCs from the past seven years easily meet or exceed the recommended spec.

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-2550K @ 3.4 GHz / AMD FX-8120 @ 3.1 GHz Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz / AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz RAM 6 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 660 (2 GB) / AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2 GB) NVIDIA GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage ~150 GB combined (all three Definitive Editions) 150 GB SSD recommended

Plan ahead on drive space: all three games installed together require approximately 150 GB total. DirectX 11 only across every entry, with no DX12 path. Steam Deck runs Mafia DE at a solid locked 30fps, while Mafia II DE and Mafia III DE are Playable rather than Verified on the handheld.

Mafia: Trilogy Mechanics

Mafia: Trilogy is a single-player narrative experience across three protagonists, each using Hangar 13‘s Fusion Engine to tell a completely different crime story across three eras of American history.

Mafia: Definitive Edition follows Tommy Angelo, a Lost Heaven cab driver pulled into the Salieri crime family. The game is a 20-chapter linear crime film: tight mission structure, brief Free Ride windows between chapters, and a Classic difficulty mode that restores the brutal driving and stealth challenge of the 2002 original. Motorcycles were added exclusively to the remake, introducing a new dimension to Lost Heaven‘s 1930s streets.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition tracks Vito Scaletta, a Sicilian-American war veteran working his way up the Empire Bay mob through the 1940s and 1950s. Its 15-chapter structure mirrors Mafia DE‘s cinematic pacing, adding outfit customization, car modification, and money management for Vito’s hideout – elements absent from Tommy’s more stripped-back experience.

Mafia III: Definitive Edition is the outlier. Lincoln Clay’s story unfolds across a fully open world, structured around dismantling nine New Bordeaux districts by taking rackets from the Italian Mafia and assigning them to one of three underbosses: Cassandra (weapons), Burke (vehicles), or Vito (consumables). Every assignment decision reshapes Lincoln’s empire and affects which of multiple endings plays out.

The contrast between Tommy’s reluctant ascent, Vito’s blue-collar hustle, and Lincoln’s righteous vengeance traces the entire arc of the American Mafia from Prohibition rise through 1960s decline.

Mafia: Trilogy Top Features

✅ Three eras, three crime sagas: Prohibition 1930s Lost Heaven, postwar 1940s-50s Empire Bay, and Civil Rights-era 1968 New Bordeaux each bring their own period accuracy, licensed soundtracks, and distinct gameplay tone across the full trilogy.

✅ Full ground-up Mafia remake: Mafia: Definitive Edition rebuilds the 2002 classic with new dialogue, expanded backstories, motorcycle missions, and modernized combat on the Fusion Engine, making it a complete remake rather than a remaster.

✅ Every DLC included: All three Mafia II DLC packs (The Betrayal of Jimmy, Jimmy’s Vendetta, Joe’s Adventures) and all three Mafia III story expansions (Faster, Baby!, Stones Unturned, Sign of the Times) ship inside the bundle at no extra cost.

✅ Free Ride and Noir Mode: Mafia DE‘s Free Ride mode adds taxi missions, autodrome racing, and a black-and-white Noir Mode inspired by 1930s film, turning Lost Heaven into an open-world playground after the campaign ends.

✅ Period-perfect licensed soundtracks: Mafia III alone features 100+ era-authentic tracks from Aretha Franklin, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and The Rolling Stones, while Mafia DE‘s orchestral score and Mafia II‘s licensed jazz complete one of gaming’s most distinctive period audio packages.

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How To Get Mafia: Trilogy Free With Snakzy

If you want to get Mafia: Trilogy for free, Snakzy is a straightforward path. It is a free rewards app where users complete offers, download apps, fill surveys, and play partner mobile games to earn coins. No credit card required. The model trades time for coins: those coins convert into real Steam gift card credit, which you use to buy Mafia: Trilogy officially on Steam.

Here is how to get Mafia: Trilogy free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers – offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track your progress toward $59.97 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card – once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $59.97 or more Buy Mafia: Trilogy on Steam – use the gift card to complete the purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up – check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35 – you need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region – check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies to all redemptions, and the $10 welcome bonus on sign-up gives a useful head start. With Mafia: Trilogy currently available for around $10.79 on sale, the average first payout well exceeds the discounted price. Results vary by region and available offers.

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Get Mafia: Trilogy Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait for coins to accumulate – some want Mafia: Trilogy tonight. Eneba is a trusted digital marketplace offering discounted Steam keys with full buyer protection and instant key delivery. The official Steam bundle price is $59.97, while Eneba currently lists Mafia: Trilogy Steam keys from around $5.50, approximately 91% off the full price. That is roughly $54.47 saved on a permanent, legitimate Steam licence to all three Definitive Editions and every DLC pack: the same games, the same Steam library, the same achievements. Eneba is an authorized digital marketplace and the key activates directly on Steam. For readers who prefer a discounted immediate purchase over the time investment of Snakzy, this is a practical alternative.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards – here is the closest card above Mafia: Trilogy‘s price.

Eneba prices fluctuate – the Mafia: Trilogy listing has hovered around $5.50 but can shift during peak sale periods. The purchase process is fast: select the product, complete payment, and receive your Steam key by email within seconds. All three options lead to the same result: a permanent, legitimate copy of Mafia: Trilogy in your Steam library.

Is It Legal to Get Mafia: Trilogy Free With Snakzy?

Snakzy is 100% legal. The process works like this: Snakzy partners with advertisers and survey networks who pay real money in exchange for user attention – completed offers, app installs, surveys, and milestone hits in mobile games. Snakzy passes a share of that ad revenue back to users as in-app coins. Those coins redeem for genuine, fully licensed Steam Wallet gift cards sourced from Eneba‘s verified supply chain. The user adds the code to Steam, buys Mafia: Trilogy through Valve’s official storefront, and 2K Games, Take-Two, and Hangar 13 receive their full publisher and developer cut as if the user paid cash.

Cracked or pirated copies of Mafia: Trilogy are illegal under copyright law in virtually every country. The risks are real: malware-laced installers, no Steam achievements, no cloud saves, and Steam account bans if discovered. The developers at Hangar 13, a studio that navigated Mafia III‘s rocky reception and then delivered Mafia: The Old Country in 2025, are directly harmed by piracy. There is no legal grey area on that side of the line.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get Mafia: Trilogy for free. The developers receive full payment, you receive a permanent Steam licence, and nothing about the process involves piracy, grey-market transactions, or terms-of-service violations.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Mafia: Trilogy Free

Mafia: Trilogy is exceptional value. The data supports it: over 2 million units shipped within two months of launch, a 79% Positive rating from 187,000+ Steam reviews, and Mafia: Definitive Edition holding Very Positive 86% from more than 27,200 reviews. Three protagonists, three eras of organized crime in America, and roughly 55 hours of main story content across a bundle that routinely drops below $11.

The Snakzy method suits budget-conscious players, anyone with a packed wishlist, and anyone who’d rather not wait for the next sale. Download Snakzy, complete a few hours of mobile game offers, and redeem your coins for a $75 Steam gift card that covers Mafia: Trilogy‘s $59.97 price with $15.03 to spare for your next purchase.

Once your gift card is ready, how to get Mafia: Trilogy free is just a checkout away.

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