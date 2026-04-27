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If you’re searching for how to get No Man’s Sky free, Snakzy is the legal method that actually works. No Man’s Sky costs $59.99 on Steam (currently 60% off at $23.99 during an active sale), and the Snakzy rewards app lets you earn Steam gift cards by completing mobile offers at zero cost, with no credit card required. This guide walks you through the full process.

This guide has nothing to do with piracy, unofficial download sites, or cracks. Those routes carry real risks: malware and potential Steam account bans. The Snakzy method results in an official Steam purchase with a permanent license tied to your account. I cover the full No Man’s Sky overview, pricing history, platform availability, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, and answers to the most common questions.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 (currently 60% off at $23.99) (Steam) Metacritic rating 61/100 (PC launch score, does not reflect current state). Steam: 83% Very Positive (404,000+ reviews). Genre Open-World Survival, Space Exploration, Sandbox, Crafting, Multiplayer Developers Hello Games Publishers Hello Games Time to earn – Main story ~31 hours (Atlas Path) Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~77 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~155 hours (open-ended, effectively infinite)

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How To Get No Man’s Sky Free: Full Game Overview

No Man’s Sky is gaming’s greatest redemption story. Developed and published by the indie studio Hello Games, it launched in August 2016 to one of the most divisive receptions in modern gaming. The initial release fell short of its ambitious promises, leading to widespread negative reviews. What followed over the next nine years was a complete transformation: 40+ free major updates that rebuilt the game entirely, resulting in the Best Ongoing Game award at The Game Awards 2025 and the BAFTA Evolving Game award in 2022.

I’ve been following No Man’s Sky since its turbulent launch, and the turnaround is one of the most remarkable in the industry. Today it holds 83% Very Positive on Steam from over 404,000 reviews, recovered from roughly 30% shortly after release. The game spans an infinite procedurally generated universe containing 18+ quintillion unique planets, each with distinct ecosystems, fauna, and weather. There is no paid DLC, and there never has been. Every update has been free for all owners. Hello Games has been nominated for the BAFTA Evolving Game award five consecutive years, with an estimated 15-20 million copies sold across all platforms.

The current version of No Man’s Sky is open-world space exploration and survival at its most expansive. Players mine resources, craft equipment, build planetary bases, command freighter fleets, trade with alien civilizations, and participate in seasonal multiplayer Expeditions. Full VR support is available for PSVR, PSVR2, and SteamVR. Up to 32 players can explore together via full cross-play across all platforms. The Nintendo Switch version arrived in October 2022, and Switch 2 received its version in June 2025. With a 10th anniversary approaching in August 2026, the momentum behind this game shows no sign of stopping.

How Much Does No Man’s Sky Cost?

No Man’s Sky is priced at $59.99 on Steam. It is currently 60% off at $23.99, one of its most common sale discount levels. Historical sales have brought the price to between $23.99 and $29.99 at 50-60% off, with a historical low of approximately $14.99. Hello Games runs frequent discounts aligned with Steam seasonal events, so patient buyers can expect a sale window within a few months of any given date.

Eneba lists No Man’s Sky from around $15.00, approximately 75% off the standard retail price. All 40+ major updates are free for existing owners, so there is no additional spend after the initial purchase. For the free route, Snakzy sidesteps the current price entirely by earning Steam gift card value through mobile offer completion.

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No Man’s Sky Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 61/100 (launch score, does not reflect current state). Steam: 83% Very Positive (404,000+ reviews). PS4/PS5 N/A (backward compatible from PS4 version) Xbox 77/100 (Xbox One, reviewed after significant updates) Switch 83/100 (Nintendo Switch)

No Man’s Sky is available on PC (Steam and GOG), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and macOS. Full cross-play is supported across all platforms, so PC players, PlayStation users, and Xbox owners can explore the same universe together. VR support covers PSVR, PSVR2, and SteamVR, making it one of the most accessible VR experiences available across multiple headsets. The Snakzy method applies specifically to the Steam version on PC, since Snakzy rewards are redeemed for Steam gift cards. Players on PlayStation or Xbox would need to purchase through their respective platform stores directly.

No Man’s Sky System Requirements

No Man’s Sky has moderate system requirements for a game of its scale. A mid-range gaming PC from the last several years handles it without issue, and only 15 GB of storage is required.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10/11 (64-bit) Windows 10/11 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i3-4150 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1060 3GB / AMD RX 470 4GB NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 5700 Storage 15 GB 15 GB SSD

An SSD is recommended for faster loading times. VR play requires specs above the standard recommended tier. An internet connection is required for multiplayer and cross-play features, though the core single-player experience runs offline.

No Man’s Sky Mechanics

The core loop of No Man’s Sky centers on exploration and resource management across a procedurally generated universe. Each session begins on a planet, where the player mines raw materials using a multi-tool, crafts components, repairs or upgrades equipment, and charts a course to the next star system. The Atlas Path serves as the narrative throughline, guiding players through a sequence of encounters that reveal the lore behind the universe’s creation.

Progression operates through several interconnected systems. Players upgrade their multi-tool, exosuit, starship, and eventually a freighter using resources and blueprints discovered throughout the galaxy. Base building allows construction on any planet, from simple resource outposts to elaborate megastructures with power grids and automated harvesters. Freighter fleet management adds another layer: players recruit specialist crew, dispatch frigates on timed missions, and coordinate trade routes between star systems.

No Man’s Sky features five difficulty modes: Creative (unlimited resources, no combat), Normal, Survival (scarce resources and harsher penalties), Permadeath (one life only), and Custom (fully adjustable parameters). This range makes the game accessible to casual explorers and punishing for hardcore survival players at the same time. The companion system allows players to tame and breed alien creatures found on planets, adding a creature-collection element alongside the exploration and crafting loops.

Three alien civilizations populate the universe: the Gek, the Korvax, and the Vy’keen. Learning their languages through planetary monoliths and plaques unlocks trade relationships and story beats. Seasonal Expeditions bring the community together with structured objectives and unique cosmetic rewards. Derelict freighter dungeons offer a tense, enclosed environment distinct from open planetary exploration, rewarding players who board abandoned ships with rare materials.

No Man’s Sky Top Features

✅ 18+ Quintillion Unique Planets: Every planet in the universe is procedurally generated with distinct ecosystems, fauna, weather, and terrain, making each new star system a genuinely fresh discovery.

✅ 40+ Free Major Updates: Nine years of continuous updates have added multiplayer, base building, VR, living ships, companions, expeditions, and more, all at no extra cost with no paid DLC ever.

✅ Full Multiplayer and Co-op: Explore with up to 32 players across all platforms via full cross-play, including shared base building, trading, space combat, and seasonal Expedition events.

✅ Base Building and Freighter Fleets: Construct bases on any planet, command a fleet of frigates on timed missions, and manage your own settlement with deep crafting and resource management systems.

✅ Complete VR Support: The entire game is playable in VR using PSVR, PSVR2, or SteamVR, offering one of the most expansive virtual reality gaming experiences available on any headset.

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How To Get No Man’s Sky Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free mobile rewards app for iOS and Android where users complete offers, including playing mobile games, filling out surveys, and hitting in-app milestones, to earn coins. No credit card is required. This is a time-investment model: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real Steam gift card value.

Here is how to get No Man’s Sky free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers – offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track your progress toward No Man’s Sky‘s price inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card – once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card covering the purchase price Buy No Man’s Sky on Steam – use the gift card at checkout and complete your purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up – check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35 – you need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region – check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum cashout threshold applies before you can redeem, so plan your offer completion toward that target. Offers and availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to any offer.

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Get No Man’s Sky Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait for Snakzy coins to build up. For anyone who wants No Man’s Sky immediately, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted digital game keys with buyer protection. The official Steam price is $59.99 (currently 60% off at $23.99), while Eneba lists No Man’s Sky from around $15.00, a saving of approximately 75% versus the standard retail price. The key is a legitimate, permanent license redeemed directly on Steam, identical to a standard purchase. Eneba is not a replacement for Snakzy: it is an alternative for readers who prefer an immediate discounted purchase rather than the free method that requires time. Both paths result in the same outcome, a permanent, fully legitimate copy of No Man’s Sky with access to all updates.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL No Man’s Sky PUBLISHER $59.99 YOUR PRICE $20 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -67% Get No Man’s Sky Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted Steam Wallet gift cards.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 20 USD PUBLISHER $20.00 YOUR PRICE $19.2 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -4% Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card 20 USD on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate based on regional supply, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is straightforward: select a product, complete the payment, and receive your key or gift card code. Snakzy covers the free path for readers with time to invest, an Eneba game key offers an immediate discounted purchase, and an Eneba Steam Wallet gift card adds funds for an official store purchase. All three result in a legitimate copy of No Man’s Sky.

Is It Legal to Get No Man’s Sky Free With Snakzy?

The Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process is straightforward: Snakzy pays users coins for completing mobile app offers, users exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card, and that gift card is used to make a standard purchase on Steam. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to any regular paid purchase. Hello Games receives full payment through the transaction. Snakzy‘s revenue model is advertiser-funded: advertisers pay Snakzy for user engagement, and Snakzy passes a portion of that value back to users as coins.

Unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents are a different matter entirely. They are illegal. The risks are real: malware designed to steal account credentials, Steam account bans that permanently lock access to your entire game library, and no actual license for the game. Piracy directly harms the developers. Hello Games is a small indie studio that built No Man’s Sky with roughly 15 people and has delivered 40+ free updates over nine years. They deserve to be paid for that work.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get No Man’s Sky without spending your own money, and the purchase still supports the developers with full revenue.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get No Man’s Sky Free

No Man’s Sky has earned its current reputation the hard way. Best Ongoing Game at The Game Awards 2025, BAFTA Evolving Game 2022, 83% Very Positive on Steam from over 404,000 players, and 40+ free updates spanning nine years. It is an expansive, endlessly replayable space exploration experience with no paid DLC, full cross-play, and complete VR support. Budget-conscious players, long-wishlist gamers, and anyone reluctant to pay full price all have a strong case for the Snakzy method.

The practical path is clear: download Snakzy, browse the offer wall for high-value tasks in your region, build your coin balance toward the $35 minimum cashout threshold, and redeem for a Steam gift card. The $10 welcome bonus on sign-up gives you a head start toward that threshold. On average, users reach their first $27.70 payout in 6.5 days. Once you have that gift card ready, how to get No Man’s Sky free is just a checkout away.

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