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How to get GTA V free is a question worth researching carefully, because most methods you find online are either expired or outright illegal. Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition is the second best-selling video game of all time, with a 97/100 Metacritic score and a current asking price of $39.99 on Steam for the Enhanced Edition. Snakzy, a free rewards app, lets you earn a Steam Wallet gift card by completing mobile offers and use it to buy GTA V at zero personal cost.

This guide covers only legal methods. There is no piracy, no cracks, no ROM sites here – those carry real risks, including malware and potential Steam account bans. Below you will find a complete GTA V overview, current pricing, platform details, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount option, and answers to common questions.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 (Enhanced Edition on Steam) Metacritic rating 97/100 (PC, Universal Acclaim) Genre Open-World Action-Adventure, Third-Person/First-Person Shooter Developers Rockstar North Publishers Rockstar Games Time to earn – Main story ~31 hours Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~47 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~81 hours

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How To Get GTA V Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been following Grand Theft Auto V for years, and the numbers remain staggering. With over 225 million copies shipped worldwide and nearly $10 billion in global revenue, GTA V is one of the most commercially successful entertainment products ever made. The 97/100 Metacritic score on PC places it among the highest-rated games of all time. IGN called it “one of the very best video games ever made.” It won multiple Game of the Year 2013 awards, including recognition from Spike VGX, the Golden Joystick, and Edge Magazine.

Developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games on the RAGE engine, GTA V originally launched on 17 September 2013 for PS3 and Xbox 360. The PC version arrived in April 2015, and the Enhanced Edition landed in March 2025 with ray tracing, DLSS/FSR, 3D audio, and improved textures. The development budget reached approximately $265 million, and the game generated $1 billion in its first three days – the fastest entertainment product in history to hit that milestone.

Set in Los Santos, a fictional version of Los Angeles, the game follows three protagonists: Michael De Santa, a retired bank robber; Franklin Clinton, a street hustler; and Trevor Philips, an unpredictable former military pilot. Each has a unique special ability, and their narratives intertwine across a large-scale crime story. GTA Online, the persistent multiplayer component, has received 40+ major free updates since launch, with approximately 22 million monthly active players in 2026.

The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack included in the Premium Online Edition gives GTA Online players a significant head start: the Maze Bank West executive office, a Paleto Forest bunker, vehicles including the Turismo R, weapons, and $1 million in-game cash.

How Much Does GTA V Cost?

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced Edition is currently $39.99 on Steam, the standard price for the definitive PC version in 2026. The game has a well-established history of steep Steam sale discounts, regularly reaching 50-67% off and dropping to around $13-$20 during seasonal events. The historical low for the legacy version reached approximately $9.99. The Enhanced Edition has touched $19.99 (50% off) during Steam Summer and Winter sales.

The one major exception was May 2020, when Epic Games Store gave GTA V away free for one week. That one-time promotion attracted millions of downloads and has not been repeated since.

For the Snakzy method, the current Steam price is irrelevant. You build your coin balance through mobile offers at your own pace and cash out a Steam Wallet gift card when ready, bypassing the $39.99 asking price without spending your own money.

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GTA V Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 97/100 – User: 7.8/10 PS5 TBD (Enhanced Edition) Xbox 97/100 (Xbox 360 original) Switch N/A

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition is available on PC (Steam, Rockstar Launcher, Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The Enhanced Edition (2025) brings ray tracing and upgraded visuals to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series. GTA Online supports cross-play within the same console generation.

The Snakzy method applies to the Steam PC version. Snakzy rewards are redeemed for Steam Wallet gift cards, which are used to make the purchase on Steam. This is the final step for this method.

GTA V System Requirements

GTA V Enhanced Edition runs on the RAGE engine with DirectX 12 support. The minimum spec is moderate and covers most mid-range PC builds from the last several years. If you want ray tracing enabled, you will need a recommended-tier GPU. The 105 GB SSD requirement is the most common bottleneck for older systems, as a traditional hard drive is not supported in the Enhanced Edition.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10/11 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX DirectX 12 DirectX 12 Storage 105 GB SSD 105 GB SSD

Most PC builds with a mid-range GPU from 2018 or later meet the minimum requirements comfortably. The Rockstar Games Launcher installs automatically alongside Steam and is required for activation. An internet connection is mandatory for initial setup and for GTA Online access.

GTA V Mechanics

Grand Theft Auto V centers on three-protagonist gameplay. You switch freely between Michael, Franklin, and Trevor during free roam and at specific story moments. Each protagonist has a unique special ability: Michael slows time during gunfights, Franklin slows time while driving, and Trevor enters a rage mode that reduces damage taken. This creates genuine variety in how you approach missions.

The story campaign places multi-phase heist missions at its center. Before each heist, you select crew members with different skill levels and choose between a loud approach or a stealth approach. The consequences of your decisions affect how each heist unfolds. The main story runs approximately 31 hours, with extras pushing the total to around 47 hours and the completionist path reaching 81 hours.

GTA Online provides a persistent multiplayer world for up to 30 players with over 40 major free updates delivered since its 2013 launch. Players build criminal businesses, acquire properties, run co-op heists, race, and engage in deathmatches. The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack gives Premium Edition owners a head start in this economy with properties, vehicles, and $1 million in starting cash.

The Enhanced Edition (2025) adds ray tracing, DLSS/FSR upscaling, 3D audio, and upgraded textures, making the PC version the best-looking iteration of the game available. The combination of the three-protagonist narrative, the open-world freedom of Los Santos, and the constantly evolving GTA Online economy keeps this game drawing millions of players more than a decade after launch.

GTA V Top Features

✅ Three Playable Protagonists: Switch freely between Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, each with a unique special ability and distinct storyline, creating one of gaming’s most memorable crime narratives across three player perspectives.

✅ Massive Living Open World: Los Santos and Blaine County cover one of the most detailed open worlds in gaming, spanning sun-drenched beaches, desert highways, mountain ranges, and underwater environments built over years of development.

✅ Elaborate Heist Missions: Plan and execute multi-phase heists with crew selection, approach choices (loud vs. stealth), and real mission consequences – the heist sequences are the campaign’s centerpiece and rank among the most thrilling set pieces in action-adventure gaming.

✅ GTA Online: A persistent multiplayer world for up to 30 players with 40+ major free updates since 2013, covering businesses, nightclubs, co-op heists, racing events, and more, drawing approximately 22 million monthly active players in 2026.

✅ First-Person / Third-Person Toggle: Play the entire game in either perspective at any time, with the Enhanced Edition adding ray tracing, DLSS/FSR support, and 3D audio for modern visual quality on PC.

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How To Get GTA V Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free mobile rewards app on iOS and Android where users earn coins by completing offers: downloading partner apps, playing mobile games to set milestones, or answering surveys. No credit card is needed, and no money is spent at any point. This requires time rather than money: you trade time completing offers for advertiser revenue, which Snakzy shares back as redeemable coins that convert into real gift card value.

Here is how to get Grand Theft Auto V free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android; create an account with no credit card required Browse available offers – the offer wall updates regularly; pick tasks with the highest coin payouts or those that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins – each completed task credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track your progress toward $39.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card – once your balance reaches the $35 minimum threshold, cash out for a Steam gift card worth $39.99 or more Buy GTA V on Steam – use the gift card to purchase the game

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35 . You need at least this balance to redeem.

. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. The $35 minimum cashout threshold applies before any redemption. Results vary based on your region and the offers available at the time.

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Get GTA V Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait to build a Snakzy coin balance. For anyone who wants Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition immediately, Eneba is a trusted digital marketplace offering legitimate, discounted keys with full buyer protection. The official Steam price is $39.99 for the Enhanced Edition. On Eneba, keys start from approximately $10.50, a saving of around 74% ($29.49 off). These are genuine keys that redeem directly on Steam and grant a permanent, legitimate license tied to your account.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition PUBLISHER $39.99 YOUR PRICE $12.56 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -69% Get GTA V Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards, and here is the closest denomination available for Grand Theft Auto V on Eneba.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 20 USD PUBLISHER $20.00 YOUR PRICE $18 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -10% Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card 20 USD on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so always check the live listing before purchasing. The process is straightforward: select a product, complete the payment, and receive your key or gift card code. Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase) – all three result in a legitimate copy of Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition.

Is It Legal to Get GTA V Free With Snakzy?

Yes, getting Grand Theft Auto V free through Snakzy is 100% legal. The process is straightforward: Snakzy connects you with mobile advertisers who pay for completed offers. You complete those offers, earn coins, and redeem them for a real Steam Wallet gift card. You then use that gift card to make an official purchase on Steam. Rockstar North receives full payment. You receive a permanent, legitimate license tied to your Steam account, identical in every way to a standard purchase.

What to avoid: unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrent versions of GTA V. These are illegal. The risks include malware that can damage your PC, Steam account bans, stolen personal data, and no legitimate license. The developers are harmed by piracy. These shortcuts are not worth the risk when a legal free path exists through Snakzy.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to earn your copy of Grand Theft Auto V. You support the developers while keeping your wallet intact.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get GTA V Free

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition is one of the most important games ever released. 225 million copies sold, a 97/100 Metacritic score, nearly $10 billion in revenue, and 22 million monthly GTA Online players in 2026 – these numbers speak for themselves. The Enhanced Edition (2025) with ray tracing and upgraded visuals makes it worth revisiting even for players who completed the story years ago. Budget-conscious gamers, players anticipating GTA VI, and anyone who wants one of gaming’s all-time benchmarks without waiting for a sale will find the Snakzy method a practical, low-cost path.

Download Snakzy, browse the offer wall for high-value tasks, and build your coin balance toward the $35 redemption threshold. Once you have a Steam Wallet gift card loaded, apply it to your account and buy Grand Theft Auto V outright. Once your gift card is ready, how to get GTA V free is just a checkout away.

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