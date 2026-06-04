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If you’re searching for how to get GTA 5 free, you’re looking at one of the most-played games on Steam, with over 215 million copies sold worldwide. Grand Theft Auto V currently sits at $29.99 on Steam, which puts it out of reach for budget-conscious players who missed earlier sales. This guide covers two paths to a legitimate copy: a discounted route through Eneba and a zero-cost route through Snakzy.

The first option is Eneba, a trusted digital marketplace where Grand Theft Auto V keys are available from approximately $9.50, saving around 68% off the official Steam price. The second is Snakzy, a free mobile rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers and redeem them for a Steam gift card, paying $0 out of pocket. Both methods are 100% legal and result in a permanent, legitimate Steam license. Keep reading to see how each works in detail.

Game Info Details Game price $29.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 97/100 critic / 7.9/10 user (PC) Genre Action-adventure / Open world / Crime sandbox Developers Rockstar North Publishers Rockstar Games / Take-Two Interactive Time to beat – Main story ~32 hours average Time to beat – Main + Extra content ~50 hours average Time to beat – 100% Completionist ~84 hours (Career Criminal achievement)

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How To Get Grand Theft Auto V Free: Full Game Overview

Grand Theft Auto V holds a 97/100 critic score on PC Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games ever reviewed on the platform. That number alone tells part of the story. 215 million copies sold across all platforms since launch tells the rest. One of only two games in history to break the 200-million-copy mark alongside Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto V has outlasted console generations, pricing cycles, and shifting player tastes to remain a genuine fixture on Steam more than a decade after release.

I’ve been tracking this game’s staying power for years, and the peak Steam concurrent count of over 106,000 players well past the original launch window is a real signal. That’s active demand, not nostalgia. The arrival of the PC Enhanced Edition on March 4, 2025, brought ray-traced reflections, native 4K support, 3D audio, and faster loading times as a free upgrade for existing owners, refreshing the title for a new generation of players.

Grand Theft Auto V is an open-world action-adventure game built on Rockstar’s RAGE engine, set in the fictional city of Los Santos, a satirical take on Los Angeles, and the sprawling Blaine County surrounding it. The three-protagonist structure, with Franklin, Michael, and Trevor switchable in real time, was one of the most ambitious design choices in the series at launch, and it still holds up.

Developed by Rockstar North in Edinburgh over roughly five years at a combined development and marketing budget of $265 million, Grand Theft Auto V was the most expensive game ever made at the time of release. Game of the Year recognition from IGN, GameSpot, Game Informer, and Spike VGX in 2013 confirmed the scale of what Rockstar delivered. That recognition still holds in 2026, with GTA Online running 40+ major free content updates and approximately 22 million monthly active players.

How Much Does Grand Theft Auto V Cost?

Grand Theft Auto V is priced at $29.99 on Steam for both the Legacy Edition and the Enhanced Edition. There was no launch discount when the Enhanced Edition arrived in March 2025. Rockstar and Take-Two typically run 40-60% off discounts during Steam‘s major seasonal sales, two to three times per year. The lowest confirmed Steam price is $14.99, recorded at the Enhanced Edition launch in March 2025 and again during the Summer 2025 sale. The absolute historical low was free: Epic Games Store gave away Grand Theft Auto V in May 2020 as a one-time promotion.

On Eneba, Steam keys are listed from approximately $9.50, roughly 68% off the official Steam price. For anyone working out how to get GTA 5 free through Snakzy, the method bypasses the current Steam price entirely and costs $0 out of pocket.

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Grand Theft Auto V Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 97/100 critic / 7.9/10 user PS5 ~80/100 critic / 3.2/10 user Xbox N/A Switch N/A

Grand Theft Auto V is available on PC via Steam and the Rockstar Games Launcher, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 (Enhanced Edition, free upgrade from the PS4 copy), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Enhanced Edition, free upgrade from the Xbox One copy). Legacy versions exist for the original PS3 and Xbox 360. There is no Nintendo Switch version and no mobile version.

The PC Enhanced Edition launched March 4, 2025 as a separate Steam SKU (App ID: 3240220), available as a free upgrade for existing Legacy owners. No single-player DLC was ever released after Rockstar formally canceled all planned expansions in 2017. GTA Online continues to receive free updates. The Snakzy method in this guide applies to the Steam PC version.

Grand Theft Auto V System Requirements

Grand Theft Auto V runs on the RAGE engine with broad hardware support. Most gaming PCs built after 2010 can handle minimum settings, while the Enhanced Edition’s ray-tracing and native 4K features benefit from a mid-range or better GPU.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 2.40GHz / AMD Phenom 9850 @ 2.5GHz Intel Core i5-3470 @ 3.2GHz / AMD FX-8350 @ 4GHz RAM 4 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD 7870 2GB Storage 72 GB available space 72 GB (SSD recommended)

Mid-range hardware from the past several years handles standard play comfortably. Installing on an SSD noticeably cuts loading times, especially relevant for GTA Online sessions.

Grand Theft Auto V Mechanics

The campaign centers on three protagonists who can be switched in real time during free roam and at set points in missions. Franklin Clinton is a street hustler from South Los Santos whose special ability slows time during driving. Michael De Santa is a retired bank robber living under witness protection whose ability activates bullet-time during gunfights. Trevor Philips, a former military pilot turned violent operator, enters a damage-resistant rampage mode that amplifies both his resistance and output. The contrast between all three drives the narrative across 69 main story missions.

Heist missions are the structural centerpiece of Grand Theft Auto V. Players choose an approach, typically loud or quiet, recruit crew members from a pool of specialists, and acquire vehicles and equipment in advance. Crew quality directly affects mission payout and difficulty. These large-scale operations remain among the most technically ambitious sequences in the series.

Progression runs through cash accumulation and asset acquisition. Players purchase properties, businesses, weapons, vehicles, and clothing across all three protagonist accounts. A stock market mechanic, manipulated through Lester’s assassination missions, adds a financial layer unique to the series, allowing players to invest before and after key story events.

Full completion at the Career Criminal level requires approximately 84 hours: every main mission, 20 Strangers and Freaks encounters, 42 Hobbies and Pastime activities, 14 Random Events, and 16 Miscellaneous tasks. GTA Online is a separate, effectively infinite multiplayer component with over 40 major free content updates since 2013, currently serving roughly 22 million monthly active players.

Grand Theft Auto V Top Features

✅ Three-Protagonist Switching: Players switch freely between Franklin, Michael, and Trevor in real time during free roam, with each character bringing a distinct special ability and narrative arc that reshapes how the open world plays and feels.

✅ Multi-Approach Heist Missions: The game’s heist missions let players choose between loud and stealth approaches, hire crew members with different skill sets, and acquire gear in advance, with financial outcomes tied directly to planning quality.

✅ Massive Open World: Los Santos and Blaine County form one of the largest and most detailed open-world maps ever built at launch, rewarding exploration from skyscraper districts to desert badlands to accessible ocean floor areas.

✅ GTA Online with Perpetual Live Service: The multiplayer component has received over 40 major free content updates since 2013, with new heists, vehicles, businesses, and game modes keeping roughly 22 million monthly active players engaged more than a decade after launch.

✅ PC Enhanced Edition (2025): The free upgrade for existing PC owners launched March 4, 2025 and added ray-traced reflections, native 4K support, 3D audio, and faster loading, bringing a 12-year-old game in line with modern visual standards.

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How To Get Grand Theft Auto V Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers, including playing mobile games, downloading apps, and filling surveys. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time-investment model: you trade time on partner offers for coins that convert into real Steam gift card value.

Here is how to get Grand Theft Auto V free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers – offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $29.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card – once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $29.99 or more Buy Grand Theft Auto V on Steam – apply the gift card and purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. Note that the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before your first redemption. Offers and availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to any offer.

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Get Grand Theft Auto V Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait for coins to accumulate. Eneba is a trusted digital marketplace offering Grand Theft Auto V Steam keys from approximately $9.50, roughly 68% below the official Steam price of $29.99, saving around $20.49 off the standard listing. The key redeems directly on Steam through the standard code entry process, giving you a permanent, legitimate license identical to a direct Steam purchase. For readers who want the game today rather than building toward a gift card balance, Eneba offers a straightforward alternative.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards – here is the closest card above Grand Theft Auto V‘s price.

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Eneba prices fluctuate, so confirm the current listing before purchasing. The process is simple: select the product, complete payment, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. All three paths lead to a legitimate, permanent copy of Grand Theft Auto V: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba Steam gift card (adds funds to your Steam wallet for an official store purchase).

Is It Legal to Get Grand Theft Auto V Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process works as follows: Snakzy compensates you for your time engaging with mobile game offers, issuing coins as a reward. You exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card at the Snakzy marketplace. You use that gift card to purchase Grand Theft Auto V from the official Steam store. Rockstar North receives full payment, and you receive a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to any standard retail purchase. No part of this process involves piracy, key theft, chargebacks, or gray-market activity.

Unofficial “free download” sites, cracked versions, and torrents are a different matter entirely. Downloading a cracked copy of Grand Theft Auto V is illegal copyright infringement in most jurisdictions and carries serious risks, including malware that can damage your system, permanent Steam account bans, and loss of access to GTA Online. Rockstar North, the Edinburgh studio that spent years building this game, loses revenue every time a copy circulates without payment.

Snakzy keeps the entire transaction inside the official Steam ecosystem. You end up with a clean license, and the developers get paid.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Grand Theft Auto V Free

Grand Theft Auto V earns every recommendation: a 97/100 Metacritic score on PC, 215 million copies sold, over a decade of active GTA Online updates, and a free Enhanced PC Edition upgrade in 2025 that brought ray-tracing and native 4K. It has held over 106,000 peak concurrent players on Steam well past launch, which signals sustained real-world demand rather than a title running on old momentum.

The Snakzy method offers a legitimate way to get there without spending your own money. Download Snakzy, find a high-coin offer in your region, build up your balance toward the $35 minimum payout threshold, and use the resulting Steam gift card to purchase the game officially. The process is straightforward, the license is permanent, and the developers receive full payment.

If you’re still figuring out how to get GTA 5 free, Snakzy is where to start today.

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