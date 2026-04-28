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Learning how to get Death Stranding 2 free has become a priority for budget-conscious gamers since Hideo Kojima’s acclaimed sequel launched on PC via Steam at $69.99 in March 2026. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is one of the most talked-about releases of the year, and Snakzy provides a legal path to earn a Steam gift card and cover that cost without spending your own money.

This guide focuses on legitimate methods only. Piracy, cracks, and unofficial download sites carry real risks, including malware and Steam account bans, and this guide covers none of them. What follows is a full breakdown of the game: its overview, current pricing, platform availability, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, a legal breakdown, and a complete FAQ. Keep reading to find out exactly how this method works.

Game Info Details Game price $69.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 87/100 (PS5, Generally Favourable) Genre Action-Adventure, Open World, Strand Game, Sci-Fi Developers Kojima Productions / Nixxes Software (PC port) Publishers Sony Interactive Entertainment / PlayStation PC LLC (PC) Time to earn — Main story ~40 hours Time to earn — Main + Extra content ~60 hours Time to earn — 100% Completionist ~100+ hours

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How To Get Death Stranding 2 Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Death Stranding 2: On the Beach since its announcement, and the finished product has landed as one of the most ambitious releases in recent memory. Kojima Productions’ sequel builds on the Social Strand System that defined the original while expanding it across two massive open worlds set in post-apocalyptic Australia and Mexico. The genre blend is distinctive: action-adventure and open-world exploration anchored by a Strand Game philosophy where connection and cooperation are the core mechanics, not optional extras.

Death Stranding 2 was written, designed, and directed by Hideo Kojima and runs on the Decima engine, the same technology behind the Horizon series from Guerrilla Games. The PS5 version launched on June 26, 2025, and the PC version followed on March 19, 2026, with the port handled by Nixxes Software. The cast is star-studded: Norman Reedus returns as Sam Porter Bridges, joined by Léa Seydoux, Troy Baker, Elle Fanning, and filmmakers George Miller and Guillermo del Toro.

The critical and commercial reception confirms the quality. Death Stranding 2 holds a Metacritic score of 87/100 on PS5 and 95% Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam, with over 2 million copies sold across all platforms and more than $150 million in revenue. Multiple outlets described it as one of the greatest games ever created. The PC release added NVIDIA DLSS 4, AMD FSR 4, Intel XESS 2, Pico upscaling, frame generation, and ultra-wide support at 21:9 and 32:9 ratios, making it the most technically accomplished version of the game.

Kojima reworked the narrative from scratch during development, drawing on themes that emerged from the COVID-19 era: isolation, the value of human connection, and what it means to rebuild a fractured world. At ~40 hours for the main story and 100+ hours for completionists, Death Stranding 2 offers a substantial campaign across two expansive open worlds.

How Much Does Death Stranding 2 Cost?

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach costs $69.99 on Steam. A Digital Deluxe edition is available at $79.99, and a Collector’s edition was priced at $229.99. There is no launch discount on PC: the game released in March 2026 at full price with no promotional reduction at launch.

The PS5 version has appeared in PlayStation Store sales since the June 2025 launch. Based on Sony’s typical pattern for PC releases, the first Steam sale is expected within six to twelve months of the March 2026 launch date. Seasonal Steam events like the Summer Sale and Winter Sale are the most likely windows. The historical low on PC remains $69.99, since no discount has been applied yet.

For anyone not willing to wait, Snakzy sidesteps the current price entirely. You earn coins through the app and redeem them for a Steam gift card worth at least $69.99, covering the purchase at zero out-of-pocket cost.

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Metacritic Rating Details PC TBD (Critic score pending) — Steam: 95% Overwhelmingly Positive PS5 87/100 (Generally Favourable) Xbox N/A (PlayStation/PC exclusive) Switch N/A

Death Stranding 2 Platform Availability

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is available on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) and PS5. It is a PlayStation/PC exclusive with no Xbox or Nintendo Switch version planned. The PC port was developed by Nixxes Software and includes support for NVIDIA DLSS 4, AMD FSR 4, Intel XESS 2, and Pico upscaling, along with ultra-wide monitor support at 21:9 and 32:9 ratios. The Snakzy method applies to the Steam PC version.

Death Stranding 2 System Requirements

Death Stranding 2 runs on the Decima engine with DirectX 12 required at minimum. The hardware demands are moderate for the minimum spec, but the 150 GB SSD requirement and the 16 GB RAM floor are non-negotiable regardless of your chosen settings level.

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10/11 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i3-10100 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Intel Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3800X RAM 16 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1660 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT NVIDIA RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT DirectX DirectX 12 DirectX 12 Storage 150 GB SSD 150 GB SSD

A mid-range build from the last four to five years should comfortably meet the minimum requirements. The GTX 1660 tier covers 1080p at Low settings, while the recommended RTX 4070 enables DLSS 4 and frame generation for a noticeably smoother experience. An SSD is mandatory: a hard drive installation is not supported.

Death Stranding 2 Mechanics

The core loop in Death Stranding 2 centers on Sam Porter Bridges traversing two massive open worlds: Australia and Mexico. Each delivery run requires navigating BTs (Beached Things), surviving Timefall storms, managing earthquakes and forest fires, and balancing the cargo Sam carries on his back. The terrain is the primary obstacle in every session, and planning efficient routes through diverse landscapes is as central to the experience as any combat encounter.

The Social Strand System remains the game’s most distinctive feature. Every structure you build, whether a road, a bridge, a shelter, or a supply cache, persists in other players’ worlds simultaneously. Progress you make reshapes the environment for strangers, and their contributions appear in yours. Expanding the Chiral network by connecting isolated cities unlocks fast travel, shared resources, and a cooperative infrastructure that develops organically across the entire player base.

Combat received significant upgrades compared to the original. Sam has access to a wider arsenal of weapons, stealth tools, and vehicles. Human enemies respond to tactical approaches differently from BT encounters, and boss fights are cinematic sequences that mark major narrative turning points. The DRAWBRIDGE companion system adds another dimension: AI allies assist in the field, and those relationships feed directly into the story progression.

Resource management ties every system together. Cargo degrades when exposed to Timefall rain. Vehicles have fuel and durability limits. Construction materials must be gathered from the environment or ordered through the Chiral network. The tension between moving efficiently and protecting your cargo gives each delivery meaningful stakes across a 40-to-100-hour campaign.

Death Stranding 2 Top Features

✅ Hideo Kojima’s Visionary Direction: Written, designed, and directed by Hideo Kojima, the game delivers an emotionally charged cinematic narrative with a cast including Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Troy Baker, Elle Fanning, George Miller, and Guillermo del Toro.

✅ Expanded Dual Open Worlds: Two massive open worlds set in post-apocalyptic Australia and Mexico feature diverse terrain from arid deserts to dense forests, each with unique environmental hazards, BT variants, and human factions.

✅ Evolved Social Strand System: Every structure you build persists in other players’ worlds asynchronously, creating a cooperative experience where strangers’ contributions shape your journey and yours shape theirs.

✅ Enhanced Combat and DRAWBRIDGE Companions: New weapons, stealth tools, and vehicles make encounters more varied and engaging than the original, while AI allies from the DRAWBRIDGE organization support Sam throughout the campaign.

✅ PC-Optimized with Cutting-Edge Upscaling: The Nixxes-developed PC port supports NVIDIA DLSS 4, AMD FSR 4, Intel XESS 2, Pico upscaling, frame generation, and ultra-wide resolutions up to 32:9, making it the highest-fidelity version of the game.

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How To Get Death Stranding 2 Free With Snakzy

If you want to get Death Stranding 2 free, Snakzy is a straightforward path. It is a free rewards app for Android and iPhone where you complete mobile game offers, earn coins, and redeem them for real gift card credit. No credit card is required, and no money changes hands. This requires time rather than money: you exchange attention for advertiser revenue, which Snakzy shares back as coins.

Here is how to get Death Stranding 2 free step by step:

Download Snakzy — available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers — offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins — each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track your progress toward $69.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card — once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $69.99 or more Buy Death Stranding 2 on Steam — use the gift card to purchase the game

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up — check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35 — you need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region — check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. Note that the $35 minimum cashout threshold applies: you cannot redeem less than $35 at a time. At $69.99, Death Stranding 2 will require two to three payout cycles at the average earning rate. Offers and availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing.

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Get Death Stranding 2 Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait for Snakzy coins to build up. For those who want Death Stranding 2 immediately, Eneba is a trusted digital marketplace for discounted keys. The official Steam price is $69.99, while Eneba lists keys from approximately $55.00, a saving of around 21% off the standard price. The key is a legitimate, permanent license that redeems directly on Steam, identical to a standard purchase.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH PUBLISHER $69.99 YOUR PRICE $55.00 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -21% Get Death Stranding 2 Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards — here is the closest card above Death Stranding 2‘s price.

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is simple: select a product, pay, and receive a code. All three options lead to the same result: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds Steam wallet funds for an official purchase). All three result in a legitimate copy of Death Stranding 2.

Is It Legal to Get Death Stranding 2 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, 100% legal. The process works as follows: you download Snakzy for free, complete mobile game offers, earn coins, and exchange those coins for a Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to purchase Death Stranding 2 on Steam at the standard price of $69.99. Advertisers pay Snakzy for player attention, and Snakzy shares that revenue back as coins. Kojima Productions and Nixxes Software receive full payment. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, with no legal grey area anywhere in the process.

What to avoid: unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents. These are illegal. The risks are serious: malware that can damage your system, Steam account bans that lock you out of your entire library, and no legitimate license to show for it. Developers deserve to be paid for their work, and piracy directly harms them.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get Death Stranding 2 without spending your own money. The purchase ends where every standard Steam transaction ends: an official license, a clean download, and a game permanently tied to your account.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Death Stranding 2 Free

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is a Metacritic 87 title with 95% Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam, more than 2 million copies sold, and Hideo Kojima’s most ambitious direction to date. For budget-conscious gamers, anyone with a long wishlist, or players who do not want to wait for the first Steam sale, the Snakzy method is a legitimate way to access the full game without spending your own money.

The steps are straightforward: download Snakzy, pick a high-value mobile offer, complete the milestones, and build your coin balance toward the $69.99 target. Two to three payout cycles at the average earning rate will cover it. The $10 welcome bonus on sign-up gives you a head start, and the $35 minimum cashout threshold means every payout is a real contribution toward the total.

Once your Steam gift card is loaded and ready, knowing how to get Death Stranding 2 free is just a checkout away.

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