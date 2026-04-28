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If you want to know how to get Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 free, Snakzy is the method worth your attention. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 costs $49.99 on Steam and has become the most awarded game in The Game Awards history with 9 wins including GOTY 2025. Snakzy is a free rewards app that lets you earn coins through mobile partner offers and redeem them for a Steam gift card, covering the full purchase.

This is a 100% legal method, not a crack, ROM, or unofficial download site. Those carry malware risks and account ban exposure. Snakzy earns you real Steam Wallet credit with no money out of pocket. Ahead you will find a full game overview, pricing breakdown, platform details, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, a legality section, and FAQs. Read on.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 91/100 on PC (Universal Acclaim). OpenCritic 92 (98% recommend). Genre Turn-Based RPG with Real-Time Mechanics, JRPG, Dark Fantasy Developers Sandfall Interactive Publishers Kepler Interactive Time to earn – Main story ~29 hours Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~40 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~60+ hours

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How To Get Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Free: Full Game Overview

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the most acclaimed games ever released. Metacritic 91 on PC and 92 on PS5 (Universal Acclaim), 96% Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam from over 262,000 reviews, and GOTY winner at The Game Awards 2025 with a record 9 wins from 13 nominations. It has also claimed the top spot on GOTY lists from IGN, GameSpot, Game Informer, Rolling Stone, and Time, and won all seven of its Golden Joystick 2025 nominations.

Developed by Sandfall Interactive, a studio of roughly 30 developers based in Montpellier, France, and published by Kepler Interactive, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG enriched with real-time mechanics. The combat asks you to think strategically on your turn while also reacting in real time with dodges, parries, and counters. Set in a dark fantasy world inspired by Belle Epoque France, the story follows Gustave and the members of Expedition 33, who have one year to destroy the Paintress before she erases everyone of their age from existence. The voice cast includes Charlie Cox, Andy Serkis, and Ben Starr.

I have been tracking Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 since its announcement, and few debut titles from any studio have arrived with this level of critical and audience validation. The game launched on April 24, 2025, on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with day-one inclusion on Xbox Game Pass. By October 2025, it had sold over 5 million copies, and the developers were knighted under the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government in February 2026.

With a completionist run clocking in at 60+ hours and New Game+ adding further depth, the value here is exceptional for any RPG fan.

How Much Does Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Cost?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is priced at $49.99 on Steam for the standard edition, with a Deluxe Edition Upgrade DLC available for additional content. The game launched at this price on April 24, 2025, and has since been discounted in sales, dropping as low as approximately 54% off (around $23) during promotional periods. The historical low sits around $16.09 on third-party key resellers.

It is also available on Xbox Game Pass day one, which makes it one of the stronger value-for-subscription releases of the year. For PC players outside of Game Pass, the $49.99 Steam price is the standard entry point. Kepler Interactive and Sandfall Interactive have shown willingness to discount, though timing on future Steam sales is unpredictable. The Snakzy method covered in this guide gives you a free path to that Steam purchase regardless of where the price currently sits.

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Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 91/100 (Universal Acclaim) – 96% Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam (262,000+ reviews) PS5 92/100 (Universal Acclaim) Xbox Series X/S 91/100 (Xbox Series X/S) Switch N/A

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. All three versions launched simultaneously on April 24, 2025, with day-one access on Xbox Game Pass. The Steam Deck version is Verified, confirming stable performance on Valve’s handheld at appropriate settings.

There is no Nintendo Switch version and no mobile port. For the Snakzy method in this guide, the Steam PC version is the target. Snakzy rewards redeem for Steam Wallet Gift Cards, which you apply directly to your Steam account before purchasing. PS5 and Xbox players looking for a discounted key path can use the Eneba marketplace covered later in this article.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 System Requirements

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 runs on Unreal Engine 5 with DirectX 12 and requires an SSD at both spec levels. The minimum GPU is a GTX 1060 or RX 580, which puts it within reach of mid-range builds from 2017 onward. The recommended spec targets 1080p/60fps at High settings.

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10/11 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3800X RAM 16 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX 580 8GB NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super / AMD RX 6800 DirectX DirectX 12 DirectX 12 Storage 35 GB SSD 35 GB SSD

An SSD is required, not recommended, at both spec levels. DLSS is supported for NVIDIA users, and the Steam Deck Verified status confirms playable performance on Valve’s hardware. If your build meets the recommended spec, expect smooth 1080p/60fps performance on High settings.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Mechanics

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 builds its core loop around turn-based combat layered with real-time mechanics that demand both strategic planning and quick reactions. On each turn, you choose actions for your Expeditioners: attacks, skills, support moves, or items. The defining twist is that defense is active. When enemies attack, you can dodge, parry, or counter in real time. Landing a precise parry opens a counter-hit window that chains into your next offensive turn, rewarding players who invest in learning enemy attack patterns.

The party system supports multiple playable Expeditioners, each with a distinct combat style, stat profile, and skill tree. Build depth comes from combining gear, stat allocation, and character synergies. Certain skill pairings trigger bonus effects, and matching party composition to specific boss encounters creates a strategic layer that holds up across the 60+ hour completionist run and into New Game+.

Exploration happens from a third-person perspective across a surreal dark fantasy world divided into distinct regions, including the Island of Visages and the Forgotten Battlefield. Each area carries its own visual identity and lore tied to previous expeditions. You recruit new allies, uncover secrets, and unlock companion creatures that open new traversal routes as the story progresses.

Multiple difficulty settings are available, ranging from Story Mode for narrative-focused players to harder combat tiers for those who want more challenge. The combination of turn-based strategy, real-time skill expression, and an emotionally layered story about mortality and hope creates an RPG experience that has earned some of the highest review scores the genre has seen in years.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Top Features

✅ Revolutionary Turn-Based Combat: Turn-based strategy meets real-time dodge, parry, and counter mechanics, creating a combat system that rewards both tactical planning and moment-to-moment execution in every battle.

✅ Stunning Unreal Engine 5 World: A dark fantasy world inspired by Belle Epoque France, built in UE5, with hauntingly detailed environments and art direction that has earned widespread praise for its originality.

✅ Heartbreaking Narrative: A story about mortality, grief, and hope, voiced by Charlie Cox, Andy Serkis, and Ben Starr, praised by critics as one of the most emotionally powerful stories in gaming in 2025.

✅ Deep Character Build System: Craft unique builds for each Expeditioner through gear, stats, skill trees, and party synergies, with build variety that holds up across multiple playthroughs and New Game+ runs.

✅ Record Award Recognition: Winner of 9 awards at The Game Awards 2025 including GOTY, setting a record for the most wins in TGA history, plus GOTY at Golden Joystick and D.I.C.E. Awards 2025.

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How To Get Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free mobile rewards app available on iOS and Android where users complete partner offers to earn coins. The offers include playing mobile games to specific milestones, downloading apps, and filling surveys. No credit card is required at any stage. This is a time-investment model: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real gift card value, which you then spend at an official store.

Here is how to get Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android with no credit card required Browse available offers – the offer wall rotates regularly; prioritize high-value mobile game offers for faster coin accumulation Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track your progress toward $49.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet Gift Card – once your balance reaches the minimum cashout threshold, redeem for a Steam gift card worth $49.99 or more Buy Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on Steam – use the gift card at checkout to purchase the game

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up – check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35 – you need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region – check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. The $35 minimum payout threshold means you will need to build toward that balance before your first redemption. For Clair Obscur: Expedition 33‘s $49.99 price, expect two payout cycles at the average earning rate. Results vary by region and the offers available at the time.

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Get Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait for Snakzy coins to accumulate. For those who prefer an immediate purchase, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted digital keys with buyer protection. The official Steam price for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is $49.99, while Eneba lists keys from approximately $20.00, saving around 60% compared to the standard price. The key is legitimate: it redeems directly on Steam for a permanent license identical to a full-price purchase. Eneba is an alternative for readers who want the game right away rather than earning their way to it.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards – here is the closest card above Clair Obscur: Expedition 33‘s price.

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Eneba prices shift with market demand, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is straightforward: select a product, complete payment, and receive your key or gift card code. All three options deliver a legitimate copy of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: Snakzy for a free time-based path, an Eneba game key for an immediate discounted purchase, or an Eneba gift card to top up your Steam wallet.

Is It Legal to Get Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process works as follows: Snakzy pays you in coins for completing partner offers, you build a coin balance, you redeem those coins for a Steam Wallet Gift Card, and you use that gift card to make an official Steam purchase. The end result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, the same as if you had bought the game at full price yourself.

Avoid unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrent files. These are illegal. The risks are serious: malware that can damage your device, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license attached to your account. Sandfall Interactive is the developer and is directly harmed when someone bypasses the official purchase. A debut studio that built Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 with roughly 30 developers deserves to receive full payment for its work.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to reach that same official Steam purchase, simply by earning the funds through partner offers rather than paying out of pocket.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Free

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the most decorated games ever made. Metacritic 91-92 (Universal Acclaim), 96% Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam from over 262,000 reviews, a record 9 TGA wins including GOTY 2025, and 5 million+ copies sold. If you are a JRPG fan, a budget-conscious gamer with a long wishlist, or simply someone who does not want to wait for a Steam sale, Snakzy offers a straightforward path to this game at zero cost.

Download Snakzy, browse the offer wall for a high-value mobile game offer, build up your coin balance across two payout cycles, and redeem for a Steam Wallet Gift Card. Once your gift card covers the $49.99 purchase price, how to get Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 free is just a checkout click away.

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