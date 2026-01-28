15 Most Expensive Sword and Shield Pokémon Cards 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The most expensive Sword and Shield Pokémon cards show how collecting has changed in recent years, and that even newer sets in the Pokémon Trading Card Game can command serious money when the right factors align.

Each card tells a different story. Some cards stand out due to extreme rarity and notoriously low pull rates, while others have high demand because of their popularity or unique Alternate Art designs.

Read on to understand what makes these Sword and Shield chase cards highly valuable and sought-after by players, collectors, and investors.

15 Most Expensive Sword and Shield Series Pokémon Cards

Prices for the most expensive Sword and Shield Pokémon cards are always changing. They rise or fall based on demand, availability, and recent sales. Keeping track of these pricing shifts can help collectors understand value and spot trends.

Note: Listed prices are based on TCGplayer and are accurate as of January 7, 2026.

1. Umbreon VMAX (Alt Art / Evolving Skies) – $1,771.37

Featuring a beautiful moonlit artwork, this card stands out as the most valuable among the most expensive Sword and Shield Pokémon cards, and by a wide margin. Its iconic illustration, extreme scarcity, and very low pull rate all contribute to its price and high demand. With current prices, this Umbreon card is more desirable for collecting rather than playing Pokémon cards.

★ Cheapest site to buy Umbreon VMAX card TCGplayer Visit TCGplayer

2. Gengar VMAX (Alt Art / Fusion Strike) – $693.49

This Gengar card is one of the most popular among Sword and Shield chase cards, thanks to its bold, playful artwork and Gengar’s status as a long-time fan-favorite. It’s also a good card for competitive use, which makes it appealing to both collectors and players.

★ Cheapest site to buy Gengar VMAX card TCGplayer Visit TCGplayer

3. Rayquaza VMAX (Alt Art / Evolving Skies) – $661.62

With its ridiculously low pull rate, this card consistently ranks among the top Sword and Shield cards in terms of value. The card’s dramatic artwork and Rayquaza’s popularity, built from a long history across games and cards, also make it one of the best Pokémon cards to add to your collection.

★ Cheapest site to buy Rayquaza VMAX card TCGplayer Visit TCGplayer

4. Giratina V (Alt Art / Lost Origin) – $587.79

This Giratina card from the Lost Origin set is one of the best Sword and Shield cards, with its limited availability making it difficult to acquire for collectors who favor Legendary Pokémon. It looks different from most releases with its dark aesthetic and strange, somewhat eerie design.

★ Cheapest site to buy Giratina V card TCGplayer Visit TCGplayer

5. Dragonite V (Alt Art / Evolving Skies) – $402.36

Low pull rates, Dragonite’s popularity, and strong demand among nostalgic fans from the early days of Pokémon all guarantee that this card is always among the most expensive Sword and Shield cards. Its warm, soft-toned artwork with a sleepy Dragonite yawning mid-air also adds to its appeal.

★ Cheapest site to buy Dragonite V card TCGplayer Visit TCGplayer

6. Umbreon V (Alt Art / Evolving Skies) – $389.17

Umbreon’s massive popularity makes Umbreon cards desirable and valuable beyond the VMAX version – and this card, also from the Evolving Skies set, is proof of that. With its detailed artwork featuring a nighttime urban setting, this rare Pokémon card is a coveted piece for Eeveelution fans.

★ Cheapest site to buy Umbreon V card TCGplayer Visit TCGplayer

7. Lugia V (Alt Art / Silver Tempest) – $344.04

With Lugia’s prominence in the Pokémon movies and games, this valuable card benefits from nostalgia among longtime fans. Its breathtaking artwork perfectly captures the Legendary Pokémon as an untamed force of nature that looks both ominous and majestic.

★ Cheapest site to buy Lugia V card TCGplayer Visit TCGplayer

8. Blaziken VMAX (Alt Art / Chilling Reign) – $342.67

Blaziken is easily recognized by fans due to past appearances in competitive decks and the Pokémon games, which makes this card desirable to both players and collectors. It’s one of the most expensive Sword and Shield cards that stands out with its dynamic, humorous artwork featuring a giant Blaziken in comic-like colors.

★ Cheapest site to buy Blaziken VMAX card TCGplayer Visit TCGplayer

9. Sylveon VMAX (Alt Art / Evolving Skies) – $339.02

This Sylveon card has strong demand from Eeveelution fans, which puts it among the top Sword and Shield cards in modern sets. Unlike the more elemental look of its Eeveelution siblings, Sylveon stands out with its softer, more charming appearance, which is properly shown in this card’s fanciful artwork. It’s beautifully illustrated cards like this that make Pokémon TCG an excellent trading card game for collecting.

★ Cheapest site to buy Sylveon VMAX card TCGplayer Visit TCGplayer

10. Leafeon VMAX (Alt Art / Evolving Skies) – $334.18

Leafeon’s gentle, plant-like design makes Leafeon cards highly desirable among Eeveelution collectors, and this card is no exception. The character’s nature connection is on full display here, which depicts a playful-looking Leafeon helping out on a farm with a sunny and serene atmosphere.

★ Cheapest site to buy Leafeon VMAX card TCGplayer Visit TCGplayer

11. Rayquaza V (Alt Art / Evolving Skies) – $302.18

It’s not surprising this Rayquaza card ranks among the most expensive Sword and Shield Pokémon cards. Rayquaza is popular among collectors due to its strong competitive history and mythological status in Pokémon lore. It’s also widely regarded as one of the coolest-looking Pokémon, as shown in this card, which depicts the serpentine dragon flying majestically.

★ Cheapest site to buy Rayquaza V card TCGplayer Visit TCGplayer

12. Espeon VMAX (Alt Art / Fusion Strike) – $293.83

Espeon’s calm, cat-like look, with soft lilac colors, matches its Psychic type and makes it popular among fans. Its clean, visually pleasing appearance is displayed in this valuable Espeon card from the popular Fusion Strike set, where a giant Espeon is sleeping on top of a house.

★ Cheapest site to buy Espeon VMAX card TCGplayer Visit TCGplayer

13. Glaceon VMAX (Alt Art / Evolving Skies) – $293.48

This Glaceon card is a very desirable piece for Eeveelution fans looking for rare and valuable Sword and Shield chase cards. Glaceon stands out among Eeveelutions with a graceful and elegant appearance, which is captured in the card’s ice-themed artwork with cool colors and a detailed background.

★ Cheapest site to buy Glaceon VMAX card TCGplayer Visit TCGplayer

14. Charizard V (Shiny / Champion’s Path) – $266.33

Popularity is one of the reasons Pokémon cards are expensive, and Charizard is easily one of the most popular characters, with a long history across different media. There’s always demand and interest for Charizard cards, especially Shiny variants like this rare card from the Champion’s Path set. The special set had limited availability, and the card has a low pull rate, which explains the high market price.

★ Cheapest site to buy Charizard V card TCGplayer Visit TCGplayer

15. Charizard V (Alt Art / Brilliant Stars) – $228.23

This one is different from the Shiny Charizard V card above and stands out as one of the best-looking Charizard cards ever, with the artwork showing the fan-favorite Pokémon battling against Venusaur. Coveted by collectors, this card is one of the most valuable and rarest cards in the Brilliant Stars set, with a very low pull rate.

★ Cheapest site to buy Charizard V card TCGplayer Visit TCGplayer

What Makes Pokémon Cards Expensive?

There are many factors that influence Pokémon card prices. Let’s take a look at the most significant ones.

Rarity and Pull Rates – Cards printed in small numbers are more expensive due to fewer copies going around. Low pull rates also make certain cards harder to find on the market.

– Cards printed in small numbers are more expensive due to fewer copies going around. Low pull rates also make certain cards harder to find on the market. Pokémon Popularity – Fan-favorite Pokémon are more attractive to collectors, which pushes prices higher. For instance, some of the most expensive Sword and Shield cards are composed of very popular Pokémon.

– Fan-favorite Pokémon are more attractive to collectors, which pushes prices higher. For instance, some of the most expensive Sword and Shield cards are composed of very popular Pokémon. Artwork and Design – Collectors are often willing to pay more for cards that stand out visually with unique illustrations, which add appeal.

– Collectors are often willing to pay more for cards that stand out visually with unique illustrations, which add appeal. Condition and Grading – Cards in mint or near-mint condition typically sell for higher prices. Professional grading also adds authenticity that further raises the value.

– Cards in mint or near-mint condition typically sell for higher prices. Professional grading also adds authenticity that further raises the value. Set Age and Availability – Old card sets become scarce once printing stops. The limited supply raises prices as collectors search for missing cards to complete sets.

– Old card sets become scarce once printing stops. The limited supply raises prices as collectors search for missing cards to complete sets. Competitive and Historical Significance – Cards with ties to tournament decks or memorable moments in Pokémon history often attract players and collectors, which raises demand and prices.

– Cards with ties to tournament decks or memorable moments in Pokémon history often attract players and collectors, which raises demand and prices. Market Demand and Trends – Prices change based on what collectors want. Online hype, major sales, big events, and shifting collector interest all influence Pokémon card values.

High-value cards tend to have several of these factors together, with the most expensive Pokémon cards being prime examples.

FAQs