Sealing the Deal: 10 Best Pokémon Packs to Buy for Profit

Searching for the best Pokémon packs to buy for profit was something I never thought would seriously happen back when I was a kid. At the time, people collected Pokémon cards because they were either neat, they played the game a lot, or just because it was popular, and I thought that was it.

Fast forward to modern times, and suddenly, the kids from back then are now adults. But while they’ve grown, some of them still have a love for all things Pokémon. Some of them are still avid collectors and serious players of the TCG, meaning that one could make a tidy profit by selling Pokémon TCG packs.

If you’re looking to turn a profit via Pokémon cards, you’ve come to the right place. In this list, we’ll run through 10 of the best Pokémon packs to buy for profit, each of which has the potential to pay off as an investment.

Our Top Picks For Pokémon Packs to Buy for Profit

There are a ton of great Pokémon packs for profit, but I’ll highlight three of the best here:

Crown Zenith (2023) – With tons of great cards, fantastic art, and stellar pull rates, this pack is one of the best expansions to invest in. 151 (2023) – The original Kanto cast wields a veritable sledgehammer of nostalgia factor; the jaw-dropping artwork doesn’t hurt, either. Prismatic Evolutions (2025) – Proof positive that a solid cast of Pokémon and gorgeous full art cards are more than enough to make a set popular.

While these are the best Pokémon card packs to buy and sell for profit, diversifying your money across different sets will help mitigate risk. To find out what other packs can strike gold, read on.

10 of the Best Pokémon Packs to Buy for Profit

When it comes to the best Pokémon packs to buy for profit, there are a lot of factors you’ll need to consider. The main considerations of whether a pack might be valuable in the future revolve around the Pokémon starring in it, its chase cards (highly desirable cards), and if the set is going to be rare.

The packs on this list tick a lot of these boxes: some are beloved by the community, others have outstanding art, and still others like Crown Zenith might have crazy pull rates. On the flip side, we’ve also got sets that might be good later on, such as Pokémon GO with its unique scope and Shrouded Fable with its low popularity driving up premium product supply.

Now, without further ado, let’s get to the list.

1. Crown Zenith [The Top Choice for Rare Cards and High Demand]

Crown Zenith is widely regarded as an excellent pack for both collectors and investors, and it isn’t difficult to see why. From its very generous pull rate (almost 1:2), excellent card art, as well as the Galarian Gallery collection, opening a Crown Zenith pack is sure to put a smile on your face. Small wonder many call it one of the best Pokémon sets in 2025.

Why we chose it Crown Zenith was an explosive, fantastic end to the Sword & Shield era, with its drop rates and amazing card art, which makes it a solid investment even today.

It’s no exaggeration when I say that the final special expansion of the Sword & Shield era is a collector’s dream. Thanks to Crown Zenith’s excellent rates, you have a very good shot of getting pieces of the Galarian Gallery, a series of gorgeous full art cards. Notable cards from this series include Mewtwo VSTAR, the legendary dogs, and the wicked-looking Giratina VSTAR.

Crown Zenith was released back on January 20, 2023, making it well over two years old, as of writing. This means that it’s very likely not going to receive any reprints anytime soon, as the cards will no longer be tournament-legal. Still, it’s one of the best Pokémon packs to buy for rare cards, particularly with the 70-card Galarian Gallery.

2. 151 [A Well-Deserved Hype Set]

151, as its name suggests, is a set that focuses on the first generation of Pokémon. From Bulbasaur to Mew, every Pokémon card in this set is from the original Kanto cast. Yes, including the first Kadabra card in two decades. If you’re gonna catch ‘em all, make sure you’ve got a nice binder for Pokémon cards at hand.

This means that yes, 151 is a set meant to capitalize on the sheer nostalgia factor. Not that that’s a bad thing, and it admittedly does have some very pretty chase cards, such as the vaunted Charizard EX SIR (secret illustration rare). And while it does capitalize on nostalgia, 151 remains a very popular set for players, collectors, and investors alike.

Why we chose it The sheer amount of hype that surrounds 151 does a lot to drive up its price. While it’s a crowded market, it’s a generally safe bet. Just remember to be smart and not to put all your money in a single set.

151 remains a very solid set thanks to both its SIRs and nostalgia, which also makes it one of the best Pokémon booster packs for collectors and new players. However, do keep in mind that this popularity affects the set’s prices, so it’s important not to just gauge supply, but also monitor any potential reprints or special sets, like Blooming Waters.

3. Prismatic Evolutions [One of the Most Well-Renowned Sets]

No list of the best for-profit packs of the Pokémon TCG can be complete without mentioning Prismatic Evolutions, one of (if not the) hottest packs in recent memory.

This set has it all: popular Pokémon, three types of god packs (with one of them containing a set of nine SIR Eeveelutions), extremely popular Pokémon, the debut of Master Ball holos, and yes, a ton of gorgeous full art SIRs. Sure, they’re not expensive enough to merit being in the list of the most expensive Pokémon cards, but they’re worth a pretty penny nonetheless.

Why we chose it Even today, Prismatic Evolutions remains wildly popular. The fact that a ton of people see this as a safe investment speaks volumes about how strong this set is.



And because of how popular this set is, as well as the fandom’s love for the Eeveelution line, it’s very likely that Prismatic Evolution will be a safe long-term investment, especially its ETBs (Elite Trainer Box). Buy a box, hold it for a couple of years, then sell it for profit later on.

4. Hidden Fates [An Evergreen Classic]

Hidden Fates is a good example of how long-term investing in the Pokémon TCG market works, especially when prices are not artificially driven by scalpers, but by people who actually want the product.

Why we chose it Whether it’s a bubble that’s going to pop or a sudden appreciation for its cards, one can debate that now is a great time for investors with Hidden Fates products to make a move.

While it was always well-regarded by the community, prices for Hidden Fates, particularly its legendary bird trio ETB and stained glass promo card, absolutely jumped in 2025, with a single box going for roughly $400 as of writing.

And though the ETB is what’s especially hot right now, the Hidden Fates set isn’t shabby either. The Shiny Vault, in particular, is a “secret” subset of cards featuring shiny ‘mons. While they’re not rare enough to land a place in any list of rare Pokémon cards (and there are a lot of them on the market), they’re still pretty neat, especially Shiny Charizard GX.

5. Shiny Star V [A Japanese Exclusive]

Speaking of buying and holding onto premium products, not looking at other markets can lead to missed opportunities. Take, for example, the Japan-exclusive High Class Pack Shiny Star V (a mouthful, to be sure), which included a large amount of reprints, including Pokémon V, VMAX, and Shiny Secret cards, as well as previous English version exclusives and full art cards.

Why we chose it While its turnaround is more modest, the value of Shiny Star V comes from its scarcity. You won’t be making huge numbers here (not immediately, at least), but the rarity of the set makes it a smart choice.

Collection-wise, Shiny Star V didn’t really stand out. As I mentioned, a lot of its contents were reprints. This means that people who wanted the cards that Shiny Star V offered probably bought singles from the original packs. Still, the point stands that it was a Japan-exclusive set, which does raise its value on the international market somewhat.

While it was rather lackluster in its native Japan, Shiny Set V’s exclusive status means that, set reprints or no, it’s a rare item. And because it’s rare, those looking for unique or scarce sets should definitely consider holding onto a box or two of this set.

6. Shrouded Fable [Might Be Tomorrow’s Hidden Gem]

You’re probably surprised to see Shrouded Fable here, and I don’t blame you. It’s not a particularly popular set, with scant few chase cards, though it’s worth mentioning that, in terms of playability, it’s got some of the best Pokémon cards in more modern sets.

Even investment-wise, Shrouded Fable doesn’t look like it’s going to shape up to be particularly great. The Pokémon in this set aren’t particularly noteworthy, with fan favorites notably missing from this set. What a shame, though, since this set does have some absolutely gorgeous art.

Why we chose it Sometimes, going against the grain and snapping up unpopular sets while they’re cheap can set you up for a future sweep. It’s happened before, and it might happen again. Emphasis on “might”, though.

Now, whether Shrouded Fable’s drive in price is artificial or genuine is anyone’s guess. What isn’t guesswork, however, is that Shrouded Fable does have some nice promo products (such as the Kingdra EX box), as well as some decent ETBs. This means that Shrouded Fable does have a lot of future growth potential, though, as always, only time will tell.

7. Paldea Evolved [A Decent Set with an Iconic Chase Card]

Let’s get back to safer waters. While its growth hasn’t been explosive, Paldea Evolved’s value is slowly rising in the market, potentially heralding another stable long-term investment. There’s been no huge crashes of popularity either, meaning that box and ETB prices remain, for the most part, steady.

Why we chose it Paldea Evolved is a pretty solid all-around set. While it’s not on the level of, say, Prismatic Evolutions, it has a solid foundation and might potentially grow into a great investment down the line.

Paldea Evolved revolves around the Scarlet & Violet series, and as the name might indicate, features the final stages of all three Paldean starters. It also hosts a lot of nice SIRs, such as sleeping Raichu, fan favorite Iono, and the iconic ukiyo-e style Magikarp climbing a waterfall in its quest to evolve. Yes, a Magikarp card is the top chase card of this set.

While Scarlet & Violet is still kind of fresh in the minds of most Pokémon fans, expect prices to rise once the main series has grown enough to offer this region some nostalgia value. As with all “pretty good” sets, long-term investment is the name of the game here, so if you’re looking to turn a profit with Paldea Evolved, grab some ETBs and wait a couple of years.

8. Pokémon GO [A Unique Themed Set]

And speaking of nostalgia value, let’s talk about Pokémon GO. No, not the mobile game, but the TCG set made to celebrate it. While fan reception to this expansion ranged from lukewarm to frigid, I’d say that that sets the stage for Pokémon GO’s rarity in the future.

Why we chose it Pokémon GO’s unpopular status potentially sets it up for a big payoff down the line, but I won’t lie: there’s a lot of “ifs” in that statement. Only invest in this if you’re willing to take the risk.

I’d consider Pokémon GO to be somewhat of a spin-off set. Yes, it does contain some neat cards, like Mewtwo V and Radiant Charizard, but its main appeal lies in its crossover with the mobile game, with its photorealistic artwork that would evoke mechanics from the game.

Uniquely, the Pokémon GO set targets a unique market, which in turn means that its prices in the future may be dictated by the mobile game. And while most TCG players and collectors have a pretty “meh” reaction to the Pokémon GO set, its rarity and current unpopularity mean that it might be chock-full of Pokémon cards worth money in later years.

9. Temporal Forces [New Set with High Growth Potential]

While there’s no truly safe investment when it comes to Pokémon cards, you’ll likely have picked up on the simple formula of “popular Pokémon + good art + optionally good ETBs or promos = likely a good long-term investment.” And when a lot of people are sleeping on a set like Temporal Forces, you may just have a gold mine on your hands.

Why we chose it Temporal Forces is another potentially “safe” investment, with its beloved art and current low demand.

Temporal Forces is especially notable in the Pokémon TCG community for reintroducing what some may have thought was a new Pokémon card type, ACE SPECs, which are extremely powerful, one-off trainer cards. Apart from these, though, Temporal Forces is also beloved for its stunning art: for example, take a look at Shiftry from this set and tell me you don’t want one.

One other factor that affects Temporal Forces’ price is its lack of a reprint. Couple that with rumors of a short print (though it seems it was just an allegation), and you have a bit of artificial scarcity on hand. Still, Temporal Forces is still within the usual reprint range, so it’s your call whether to jump right in or wait for a potential rerun.

10. Destined Rivals [A Good Starting Point Today]

Last, but definitely not least on this list is the fairly recent Destined Rivals set. This expansion was first seen on May 30, 2025, which makes it just a little over half a year old as of writing. Despite this recency, Destined Rivals is a great set all around, both for collectors and players looking for the best new Pokémon cards for their decks.

Why we chose it Destined Rivals not only has the hallmarks of a great pack, but also benefits from being a fairly recent release, meaning hype around it is still fairly high. On the flip side, this also means that it’s a rather crowded and still-evolving market.

The final expansion in the Scarlet & Violet series sees the continuation of the “Trainer’s Pokémon” set, but this time with a special focus on Team Rocket. It also has some fantastic SIRs that feature trainers with their ‘mons, such as Garchomp V starring Cynthia and Team Rocket’s Mewtwo EX with Giovanni. So yes, there’s a lot of chase cards here.

Lastly, as if the SIRs weren’t enough, a lot of OG Pokémon from the Johto and Kanto regions populate Destined Rivals’ card list. This means it’s got a bit of 151’s nostalgia factor baked into it, which can drive up prices and potentially turn Destined Rivals into one of the most profitable Pokémon packs later on.

Why Buying Pokémon Packs is a Profitable Investment Strategy

Given the number of things you can invest in, such as stocks, bonds, and other valuables, you’ll probably ask: why Pokémon packs?

First off, the Pokémon TCG isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. There’s a very clear demand for cards from the fanbase, ranging from casual collectors to serious competitive players. And where there’s demand, supplies can come in, bringing cards via singles, packs, or booster boxes.

This is also a demand that isn’t going to vanish overnight due to the sheer strength of the Pokémon brand. This is a brand that hasn’t just lasted for almost three decades, but grown with its fanbase. And while its recent games might be of debatable quality, none can deny that Pokémon is likely here to stay.

Lastly, there’s also the human habit of collecting things. Whether it’s stamps, coins, or Pokémon cards, people love completing collections. Hand-in-hand with collections comes the question of rarity, and the rarer an item is, whether it’s a card or something else, the more valuable it is. Tales abound of Pokémon cards that have sold for hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars, so yes, there are people willing to go that far for their collections.

With all that said, bear in mind that buying Pokémon packs for profit is still an investment, and like any investment, there are risks involved. It’s a strong market, to be sure, but make sure not to go in blindly.

How to Maximize Profit from Pokémon Packs: Tips for Smart Investing

Now that you have an idea of what packs you should start with, let’s get to some actionable advice.

First, it’s better to buy in bulk. Unless you’re only willing to shell out a small amount of money, it’s a good idea to snap up booster boxes over buying single packs. Bulk buying means you’ll not only be able to get more packs at a better price, but also gives you options down the line, such as selling individual packs or digging through them for potential rare cards.

Remember that rare items appreciate over time, so it’s a good idea to buy not just booster boxes, but promo boxes and ETBs. The supply of packs of any given set always dwindles over time (as sets naturally fall out of printing circulation), and with this drop in supply usually comes a rise in price.

Third, and most importantly, do your research. Watch market trends, check out upcoming packs, listen to official announcements (especially reprints), and dive into fan discussions. Knowing what the best value Pokémon packs are at any given time requires a bit of legwork, and while investments are never 100% safe, doing your research does a lot to mitigate risk.

Where to Buy Pokémon Packs for the Best Deals and Profit

Now, there are a lot of places where you can buy Pokémon packs for profit, so let’s go through some of the most common channels.

Ideally, your first stop should be the official website, Pokémon Center. Almost all products here are listed at MSRP, so you’ll be getting a fair deal. It’s worth mentioning that Pokémon Center has free standard shipping for purchases above $20, and that they also only ship to the U.S (including Alaska and Hawaii) as well as to the surrounding area.

The next places to check would be market sites, such as Amazon or eBay. While prices on these sites fluctuate greatly depending on demand, you can occasionally score some great deals on Pokémon TCG packs, booster boxes, promo boxes, and ETBs.

Lastly, you can also check out dedicated fan websites, like TCGPlayer. People on these sites tend to know what they have, so prices here can fluctuate greatly. I’d suggest only buying from these sites once you have a full understanding of the risks and market movement of the packs or products you’re planning to buy.

Final Tips on Buying Pokémon Packs for Profit

In a nutshell, yes, it is very possible, even plausible, to buy Pokémon packs for profit. As with all business decisions, however, you have to be smart about where to put your money. Just like real life, seemingly stable investments can flounder, while those on rocky ground might see a sudden rise.

I’ll say it again: be sure to do your research before investing in Pokémon packs. A set’s value can rise or fall depending on how hyped a set is, what its Pokémon are, what its pull rates will be, and how nice its promo and ETBs are. Monitor fan forums and official announcements, gauge how well a pack is doing, and only then should you make your move.

Remember that investing in Pokémon packs means playing the long game. Most packs appreciate in value roughly 4 to 5 years after their first appearance. Just because you found a good pack to invest in today doesn’t mean you’ll see a return instantly. Be patient, and keep one ear to the ground for news about reprints and new releases.

With all that said, you’re now equipped to begin diving into your investment journey. Best of luck, and may your investments pay off.

