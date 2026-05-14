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The best website to buy cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds is Eneba, followed by G2G and Eldorado, but the right choice depends on price, delivery method, and ToS risk.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Diamonds (ML Diamonds) are the game’s premium currency, used to unlock heroes, skins, the Twilight Pass, Starlight Membership, and more. Since the official in-game store is rarely the cheapest route, millions of players look for third-party sites to top up at a lower cost.

This guide evaluated 10 providers across five criteria: price per Diamond, delivery method, ToS risk, delivery speed, and buyer protection. The most important distinction covered here is one most competitor articles skip: the difference between Direct Top-Up sites (UID-only, lowest ToS risk) and P2P marketplaces (competitive pricing, seller-dependent ToS risk). Each provider gets a clear ToS risk rating so you can make an informed call before spending.

Our Top Picks for the Best Websites to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds

All 10 platforms below have been researched and ranked. Jump to any review using the list:

Eneba – Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds G2G – Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds with Direct Top-Up Filter Eldorado.gg – Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds on a P2P Marketplace Codashop – Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds from an Official Moonton Partner Joytify – Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds for US Players SEAGM – Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds for Asia-Pacific Players MooGold – Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds from an Authorized Reseller Skine – Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds with Alternative Payment Options LootBar – Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds with Full Security G2A – Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds on a Global Marketplace

Each “Best for” label references delivery method or ToS safety, not just price. Read the full reviews below to understand exactly what each platform’s rating means for your account safety.

Best Sites to Buy Mobile Legends Diamonds Reviewed

Every review below leads with the delivery method and ToS risk rating, covering price range, payment options, and honest caveats.

1. Eneba [Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds]

Delivery Method P2P Marketplace + Direct Top-Up (UID-only, no account login required) ToS Risk Low-Medium (Direct Top-Up = Low; Marketplace = verify seller delivery method) Starting Price From $1.22 (56 Diamonds, 1 USD Mdirect key); 1,783 Diamonds at $32.72 Delivery Time Instant (Direct Top-Up) / 1–15 min (Marketplace, seller-dependent) Buyer Protection Yes – instant refund for unviewed keys; escrow for marketplace orders

Eneba is Europe’s fastest-growing digital marketplace for gamers, running 37+ Mobile Legends Diamond listings from verified merchants competing on price. As the best website to buy cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds for overall selection, Eneba combines UID-only Direct Top-Up with 294,200 Trustpilot reviews (4.3/5 Great) and 24/7 customer support.

Pros Cons ✅ 37+ ML Diamond listings, widest selection



✅ UID-only Direct Top-Up available



✅ 100+ payment methods including Crypto



✅ Instant refund for unviewed keys



✅ 294,200 Trustpilot reviews (4.3/5) ❌ Marketplace prices fluctuate



❌ ToS risk varies by seller delivery method

Pack range covers 86, 275, 565, 1,135, 2,195, and 3,688 Diamonds, plus global and regional packs for the Middle East, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Turkey. Payment options include Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Crypto, Paysafecard, and 100+ local methods.

For Direct Top-Up, enter your UID, complete payment, and Diamonds land instantly – Eneba never accesses your account credentials. For the Marketplace, sellers compete on price. Your payment is held in escrow until you confirm delivery, and an instant refund is available for unviewed keys.

Marketplace prices start from $1.87 and fluctuate as sellers update listings, so always verify current pricing and check the listing delivery method before buying.

★ Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds Eneba Shop at Eneba

2. G2G [Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds with Direct Top-Up Filter]

Delivery Method P2P Marketplace (Direct Top-Up filter available) ToS Risk Low-Medium (use Direct Top-Up filter; avoid account-login listings) Starting Price Est. $0.90 for 56 Diamonds Delivery Time Minutes to hours (seller-dependent) Buyer Protection Yes – G2G escrow system and dispute resolution

G2G is one of the largest P2P gaming marketplaces globally, with a dedicated Mobile Legends top-up section and 55,160+ Trustpilot reviews at 3.9/5 Great. The Direct Top-Up filter is what makes G2G a viable, best website to buy cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds, which lets buyers filter for UID-only sellers and cut ToS risk significantly.

Pros Cons ✅ 55,000+ Trustpilot reviews



✅ Direct Top-Up filter reduces ToS risk



✅ Competitive P2P pricing



✅ Escrow buyer protection ❌ Delivery speed is seller-dependent



❌ ToS risk rises sharply without the filter

All standard MLBB Diamond packs from 86 to 9,000+ are available via marketplace sellers. PayPal, credit/debit card, Skrill, and Crypto are accepted, with global coverage. Payment is held in G2G escrow until delivery is confirmed.

P2P (Direct Top-Up filter): You browse G2G listings for Mobile Legends Diamonds, apply the Direct Top-Up filter to find UID-only sellers, complete payment (G2G escrow holds funds), and receive your Diamonds within minutes to hours, depending on seller availability. Always check seller ratings and review counts before buying.

The Direct Top-Up filter must be used exclusively – account-login listings violate Moonton‘s ToS and risk account suspension. Prices are estimated at $0.90 for 56 Diamonds (May 2026), but verify on G2G before buying.

★ Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds with Direct Top-Up Filter G2G Shop at G2G

3. Eldorado.gg [Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds on a P2P Marketplace]

Delivery Method P2P Marketplace with UID top-up (Direct Top-Up filter available) ToS Risk Low-Medium (use Direct Top-Up filter to minimize risk) Starting Price $0.75 for 42 Diamonds Delivery Time 1–30 min (seller-dependent) Buyer Protection Yes – escrow protection and dispute resolution

Eldorado.gg is a large P2P gaming marketplace with a dedicated Mobile Legends Diamonds section and competitive prices from independent sellers. With 180,574+ Trustpilot reviews (4.4/5 Great) and an active escrow system, it’s a strong option as the best website to buy cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds for buyers seeking deep discounts below official rates. Use the Direct Top-Up filter to find UID-only sellers.

Pros Cons ✅ Lowest starting price on this list ($0.75)



✅ 180,574 Trustpilot reviews (4.4/5)



✅ Escrow buyer protection



✅ Direct Top-Up filter available ❌ Delivery is seller-dependent



❌ ToS risk without the Direct Top-Up filter

Pack range: 42 ($0.75), 56 ($0.88), 86 ($1.27), and larger at 172, 257, 518, and 706 Diamonds from independent sellers. Escrow holds payment until delivery is confirmed, and dispute resolution is available. Delivery is 1–30 minutes (seller-dependent). Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and Crypto accepted, with global seller coverage. Players buying currency across multiple titles can find a similar breakdown in the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points guide.

For Direct Top-Up: browse Eldorado.gg, apply the filter to find UID-only sellers, complete payment held in escrow, and Diamonds arrive within 1–30 minutes. Always use the Direct Top-Up filter to avoid account-sharing sellers.

Delivery speed varies by seller, so check ratings and transaction history before buying.

★ Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds on a P2P Marketplace Eldorado.gg Shop at Eldorado.gg

4. Codashop [Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds from an Official Moonton Partner]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up via UID (officially authorized Moonton partner, zero ToS risk) ToS Risk Low – Moonton officially authorized partner; no account login ever required Starting Price $0.99 for 100 Diamonds (50+50 first-recharge bonus) Delivery Time Instant Buyer Protection Yes – full refund guarantee; official Moonton partner

Codashop is an officially authorized Moonton partner, which makes it the best website to buy cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds for ToS-conscious players. Top-ups are instant via UID entry, no account login is ever required, and US starter packs begin at $0.99 for 100 Diamonds (50+50 first-recharge bonus).

Pros Cons ✅ Only officially authorized Moonton partner



✅ Zero ToS risk



✅ Instant delivery via UID entry



✅ Full refund guarantee ❌ Official rates only, no discount



❌ Fewer payment methods than most competitors

Pack range: 100 ($0.99), 300 ($2.99), 500 ($4.99), 1,000 ($9.99), 1,160 ($19.99), 1,770 ($29.99), 2,975 ($49.99), 4,165 ($69.99), and 6,000 ($99.99) Diamonds. Twilight Pass, Starlight Membership, and Weekly Diamond Pass are also available.

You enter your Mobile Legends UID on Codashop, select your Diamond pack, complete payment via card, PayPal, or Cash App, and Diamonds are credited to your account instantly. Codashop never accesses your account login credentials – UID entry only

Pricing reflects official Moonton rates, no below-market discounts, but zero ToS risk and a full refund guarantee make it the safest pick on this list. First-recharge bonus applies only to players who have never recharged on Codashop before.

★ Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds from an Official Moonton Partner Codashop Shop at Codashop

5. Joytify [Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds for US Players]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up via UID + Zone ID (no account login required) ToS Risk Low – UID + Zone ID only; no account credentials required Starting Price $1.31 for 86 Diamonds (78+8 bonus) Delivery Time Instant Buyer Protection Yes – money-back guarantee and dispute resolution

Joytify (powered by Lapakgaming) is the best website to buy cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds for US players at a reasonable price, starting at around $1.31 for 86 Diamonds. Joytify uses the safest standard delivery method—UID + Zone ID only, with no account login ever required–and maintains a publicly transparent pack pricing structure for easy comparison against official rates.

Pros Cons ✅ Fully transparent public pack pricing (easiest to compare against official baseline)



✅ UID + Zone ID only, no account login



✅ Instant delivery



✅ Covers Weekly Diamond Pass and Twilight Pass ❌ Low Trustpilot score (2.5/5, 176 reviews)



❌ US server only



❌ Prices update monthly

US-specific packs: 86 ($1.31), 172 ($2.62), 257 ($3.91), 706 ($10.47), 2,195 ($31.39), 3,688 ($52.32), 4,394 ($75.13), 5,532 ($78.48), 9,288 ($130.82) Diamonds. Weekly Diamond Pass: $1.65; Twilight Pass: $8.63. PayPal and credit/debit card accepted.

You enter your Mobile Legends UID and Zone ID on Joytify, select your Diamond pack, complete payment via PayPal or card, and the Diamonds are credited to your account instantly. Joytify never accesses your account login credentials.

Trustpilot score sits at ~2.5/5 from only 176 reviews, so verify the platform independently before large purchases, and check joytify.com for monthly price updates. For players buying cheap in-game currency across multiple titles, the best website to buy cheap Robux guide follows the same price-first evaluation format.

★ Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds for US Players Joytify Shop at Joytify

6. SEAGM [Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds for Asia-Pacific Players]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up via UID (no account login required) ToS Risk Low – UID-only; SEAGM never accesses your account credentials Starting Price $1.45 with a discount for 86 Diamonds Delivery Time Instant Buyer Protection Yes – money-back guarantee

SEAGM (Southeast Asia Game Market) is the best website to buy cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds for Asia-Pacific players, with strong regional server support and UID-only top-ups across the board. With a Trustpilot rating of 4.1/5 from 7,709 reviews, it’s a well-established name in Southeast Asian markets. No account login is required at any point in the process.

Pros Cons ✅ UID-only, zero account login required



✅ Instant delivery



✅ Strong Southeast Asia server support



✅ 4.1/5 Trustpilot ❌ Pricing unconfirmed due to Cloudflare blocking



❌ Smaller review count vs. global platforms

Standard MLBB Diamond packs are available alongside the Twilight Pass and Starlight Membership. PayPal, e-wallets, online banking, and credit cards are accepted. Global server support exists, though the primary focus is on Southeast Asia.

You enter your Mobile Legends UID on SEAGM, select your Diamond pack, complete payment via PayPal, e-wallet, or card, and Diamonds are credited to your account instantly. SEAGM never accesses your account login credentials.

Pricing is estimated at $1.45 for 86 Diamonds . Players in the same region spending on other titles can find a similar breakdown on the best website to buy cheap Honkai: Star Rail Oneiric Shards guide.

★ Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds for Asia-Pacific Players SEAGM Shop at SEAGM

7. MooGold [Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds from an Authorized Reseller]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up via UID (authorized online reseller for MLBB) ToS Risk Low – authorized reseller; UID-only; no account login required Starting Price ~$0.14 for 10+1 Diamonds Delivery Time Instant Buyer Protection Yes – authorized reseller status and MooGold wallet/refund system

MooGold is an authorized Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Diamond reseller and the best website to buy cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds for micro-pack flexibility, with the widest pack selection on this list. Packs start at 10+1 Diamonds for ~$0.14 and go all the way to 5,010+ Diamonds, covering pack sizes no other platform here matches. The site supports 40+ currencies, with EUR pricing shown by default based on crawler IP.

Pros Cons ✅ Widest pack selection (10 to 5,010+ Diamonds)



✅ Authorized MLBB reseller, lowest ToS risk



✅ 40+ currencies supported



✅ 4.5/5 Trustpilot (3,630 reviews) ❌ US packs are frequently out of stock



❌ EUR pricing can confuse USD buyers

Pack range: 10+1 (~$0.14), 102+10 (~$1.43), 253+25 (~$4.15), 505+66 (~$8.28), 1,010+182 (~$16.57), 1,515+273 (~$24.86), 5,010+1,002 (~$82.86) Diamonds. Weekly Diamond Pass, Twilight Pass, and Super Value Pass also available. Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Crypto, and local methods accepted.

You enter your Mobile Legends UID on MooGold, select your Diamond pack, complete payment, and the Diamonds are credited to your account instantly. MooGold is an authorized reseller; no account login credentials required.

Many US-specific packs were listed as Out of Stock at the time of research (May 2026), so verify availability before ordering.

★ Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds from an Authorized Reseller MooGold Shop at MooGold

8. Skine [Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds with Alternative Payment Options]

Delivery Method Gift Card Code (email delivery; redeem at mobilelegends.com/redeem) ToS Risk Low – code-based redemption; Skine never accesses your account credentials Starting Price $1.00 for 56 Diamonds Delivery Time Within 1 minute via email Buyer Protection Yes – 70+ secure payment methods and secure checkout

Skine is the best website to buy cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds for buyers who need non-traditional payment options, with 70+ methods including Crypto and Revolut, no credit card required. Codes arrive by email within 1 minute and redeem at Moonton‘s official portal at mobilelegends.com/redeem. Players spending on other popular titles can find a similar alt-payment breakdown on the best website to buy cheap Marvel Rivals Lattice guide.

Pros Cons ✅ 70+ payment methods, including Crypto and Revolut



✅ No credit card required



✅ Codes redeem at the official Moonton portal



✅ 7 USD denominations, global coverage ❌ Lower Trustpilot score (3.6/5, 290 reviews)



❌ Manual code redemption, not automatic credit



❌ Per-Diamond rate above Codashop’s official rate

World Wide denominations: 56 ($1), 278 ($5), 571 ($10), 1,167 ($20), 1,783 ($30), 3,005 ($50), 6,012 ($100) Diamonds. PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, Crypto, Revolut, Apple Pay, and Google Pay are all accepted.

Gift Card Code (no account login): You select an ML Diamond denomination on Skine, complete payment using any of 70+ methods (including Crypto and Revolut, no credit card required), and receive a gift card code via email within 1 minute. Redeem the code at mobilelegends.com/redeem. Skine never accesses your account credentials.

Trustpilot sits at 3.6/5 from 290 reviews, with some noting delayed email delivery. At ~$0.018/Diamond, the per-Diamond rate is above Codashop‘s official rate, best suited for buyers who specifically need payment flexibility over the lowest cost.

★ Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds with Alternative Payment Options Skine Shop at Skine

9. LootBar [Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds with Full Security]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up via UID (no account login required) ToS Risk Low – UID-only; LootBar never accesses your account credentials Starting Price $1.57 for 86 Diamonds Delivery Time Instant Buyer Protection Yes – 100% refund guarantee and 24/7 customer service

LootBar covers 200+ games, making it the best website to buy cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds for buyers who prioritize platform trust and buyer protection. With 44,351 Trustpilot reviews at 4.9/5 Excellent, it ranks second on this list by review count, with UID-only top-ups and a 100% refund guarantee backing every transaction.

Pros Cons ✅ Covers 200+ games, wide gaming focus



✅ 44,351 Trustpilot reviews (4.9/5 Excellent)



✅ 100% refund guarantee



✅ 24/7 customer service ❌ Starting price for 86 Diamonds is relatively high



❌ Prices often use promotional discount labels

Standard MLBB Diamond packs are available. Delivery is instant; players spending on sports titles can find a similar security breakdown in the cheap FC Points guide.

Direct Top-Up (UID-only): You enter your Mobile Legends UID on LootBar, select your Diamond pack, complete payment, and Diamonds are credited to your account instantly. LootBar never accesses your account login credentials.

At time of research (May 2026), the starting price for 86 Diamonds was 1.57, but verify availability at lootbar.gg before ordering.

★ Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds with Full Security LootBar Shop at LootBar

10. G2A [Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds on a Global Marketplace]

Delivery Method P2P Marketplace (account-based and UID methods, seller-dependent) ToS Risk Medium-High – some sellers require account login, violating Moonton ToS Starting Price ~$0.99 for 50 Diamonds equivalent (~$0.0198/Diamond) Delivery Time Instant to 24 hours (seller-dependent) Buyer Protection Yes – G2A Shield (paid subscription) and basic escrow

G2A is the world’s largest digital gaming marketplace with 30+ million users from 180 countries and 336,984 Trustpilot reviews at 4/5 Great, the largest review base on this list. As the best website to buy cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds, it carries the highest ToS risk rating here (Medium-High), due to the prevalence of account-login sellers. Always check the delivery method on every listing before buying.

Pros Cons ✅ Largest review base (336,984 at 4/5)



✅ 200+ payment methods



✅ Competitive marketplace pricing ❌ Medium-High ToS risk (highest on this list)



❌ Must manually check every listing’s delivery method



❌ G2A Shield is a paid add-on

MLBB Diamond gift cards and top-up codes are available from independent sellers: 275 Diamonds, 1,783 Diamonds, and more. PayPal, credit/debit card, Skrill, Crypto, and 200+ payment methods are accepted. G2A Shield (paid add-on) guarantees a refund or replacement if a code is invalid.

P2P (check listing method): Browse G2A listings for Mobile Legends Diamonds, select a listing, check the delivery method (UID-only = Low risk; account login = HIGH risk), complete payment, and receive Diamonds within minutes to 24 hours, depending on the seller.

Some G2A sellers require account login credentials, which violates Moonton’s ToS and risks account suspension. Always check the delivery method before buying. Prefer UID-only listings. UID-only listings = Low ToS risk; account-login listings = HIGH risk. This check is mandatory. G2A Shield is strongly recommended for first-time buyers.

★ Best Global Marketplace for Mobile Legends Diamonds G2A Shop at G2A

How Mobile Legends Diamonds Get to Your Account: Delivery Methods Explained

Delivery methods are the part that most cheap Mobile Legends Diamond guides skip entirely, and it’s also the most critical factor for your account’s safety. The table below covers every method used by providers in this article.

Delivery Method What Actually Happens ToS Risk Direct Top-Up (UID-only) You enter your Mobile Legends UID (and Zone ID if required). The provider tops up Diamonds directly. No account password is shared. Safest third-party method. Low Official Moonton In-Game Store Direct purchase inside the Mobile Legends app. No savings vs. face value, but guaranteed compatibility. None P2P Marketplace (UID-only filter) Sellers list Diamond top-ups on a marketplace. Use the Direct Top-Up filter to find sellers who never require your account password. Prices are set by individual sellers and are variable. Low-Medium (use Direct Top-Up filter; avoid account-login listings)

Direct Top-Up (UID-only) is the safest third-party method on this list. Platforms using it: Eneba (Direct Top-Up listings), Codashop, Joytify, SEAGM, MooGold, Skine (via gift card code redeemed at the official portal), and LootBar. P2P marketplaces (G2G, Eldorado.gg, G2A) require the Direct Top-Up filter on every single purchase to stay in the Low-Medium risk range; account-login listings on any platform violate Moonton‘s ToS.

Mobile Legends Diamond Price Comparison

The table below shows the cheapest available option on the best website to buy Mobile Legends Diamonds, with the official Moonton in-game store as the price baseline. All figures are verified as of May 2026 where possible; entries marked (est.) are estimated from market data where direct extraction was blocked. The ToS Risk column transforms a price table into a price-plus-safety reference.

Provider Starting Spend Diamonds Price for 706 Diamonds Delivery Method ToS Risk Official Moonton In-Game Store $0.99 50 Diamonds ~$19.99 N/A (official) None Eneba $1.87 (est.) 86 Diamonds $17.61 Direct Top-Up / Marketplace Low-Medium G2G ~$0.90( 56 Diamonds $10.87 P2P Marketplace Low-Medium Eldorado.gg $0.75 42 Diamonds $9.50 P2P Marketplace Low-Medium Joytify $1.31 86 Diamonds $10.55 Direct Top-Up (UID) Low Codashop $0.99 100 Diamonds $19.99 for 1,160 Diamonds Direct Top-Up (UID) Low SEAGM $1.45 86 Diamonds $10.32 Direct Top-Up (UID) Low MooGold ~$0.14 10+1 Diamonds $7.85 Direct Top-Up (UID) Low Skine $1.00 56 Diamonds $10 for 571 Diamonds Gift Card Code Low LootBar $1.57 86 Diamonds $9.45 Direct Top-Up (UID) Low G2A ~$0.99 (est.) 50 Diamonds $10.49 P2P Marketplace Medium-High

MooGold and Eldorado.gg show the lowest per-Diamond costs in this table, but each comes with the caveats covered in the reviews above. Starting price alone is not a reliable measure; always compare cost per Diamond against the official Moonton rate to understand actual savings.

Is It Safe to Buy Mobile Legends Diamonds from Third-Party Sites?

Two distinct types of risk come with using any best website to buy cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds, and most competitor articles treat them as one. They’re separate threats with separate mitigations.

Two Types of Risk – and How to Protect Against Each

Scam Risk is the simpler one: the site takes payment and never sends anything. Pay with PayPal or a credit card – both allow chargebacks if a seller fails to send. Crypto and bank transfers carry no chargeback option, making them high-risk with unfamiliar sellers. ToS Risk is the more nuanced threat – this is where Moonton could act against your account, not because you bought from a third party, but because of how those Diamonds got there. Direct Top-Up (UID-only) platforms carry the lowest ToS risk since your credentials are never shared. P2P platforms (Eldorado.gg, G2G, G2A) range from Low-Medium to Medium-High depending on the seller’s delivery method.

Always check the listing delivery method before buying on any P2P platform.

Moonton Terms of Service Position

Moonton has not explicitly prohibited buying Diamonds through authorized third-party resellers using UID-only top-ups. Codashop is an explicitly authorized Moonton partner, and MooGold is an authorized reseller. These two platforms carry the lowest ToS risk of any third-party option on this list.

For P2P marketplaces, Moonton‘s ToS prohibits sharing account credentials. The account-login delivery method, where a seller logs directly into your account to top up, falls squarely into this category. Using the Direct Top-Up or UID-only filter on G2G, Eldorado.gg, and G2A is how you stay in the low-risk range on those platforms. Never use an account-login listing, no matter how low the price looks.

Red Flags to Watch For

The red flags below separate the best website to buy cheap Mobile Legends Diamond purchase from a costly mistake. Skip any platform or listing that shows any of the following:

“Free Mobile Legends Diamonds generator” claims – 100% scam, no exceptions. These sites steal login credentials or install malware.

– 100% scam, no exceptions. These sites steal login credentials or install malware. Prices more than 40% below the official Moonton in-game store rate with no clear explanation for the discount.

with no clear explanation for the discount. Sites that request your account username and password. Legitimate Direct Top-Up sites only need your UID (and Zone ID) – never share your password.

Legitimate Direct Top-Up sites only need your UID (and Zone ID) – never share your password. Cryptocurrency-only payment with no buyer protection – no chargeback mechanism means zero recourse if things go wrong.

– no chargeback mechanism means zero recourse if things go wrong. No contact information, no company details, and no refund or dispute policy anywhere on the platform.

How to Choose the Best Mobile Legends Diamond Site for You

Picking the best website to buy cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds comes down to five criteria, listed here in order of priority: safety first, price second.

1. Delivery Method and ToS Safety

The delivery method determines the ToS risk, so this should always be the first filter when evaluating the best website to buy cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds.

Direct Top-Up (UID-only) is the safest third-party approach; platforms using it include Codashop, Joytify, SEAGM, MooGold, Skine, LootBar, and Eneba‘s Direct Top-Up listings. P2P platforms (Eldorado.gg, G2G, G2A) require the Direct Top-Up filter on every purchase. If a listing asks for account login credentials, close the tab immediately.

2. Cost per Diamond (Not Just Starting Price)

Starting price is a common trap. A site with a $0.75 starting price might give you fewer Diamonds per dollar than one starting at $1.31, depending on pack size. Always divide the total Diamond count by the price to get a cost-per-Diamond figure, then compare it against the official Moonton in-game store rate as a baseline.

Authorized resellers like Joytify, MooGold, and Codashop can show savings below the official rate; P2P platforms show more variable pricing.

3. Buyer Protection

For first-time buyers, the payment method is the most practical form of buyer protection. PayPal and credit cards allow chargebacks if a seller fails to send. Crypto and bank transfers carry no such mechanism. Platforms with built-in escrow (G2G, Eldorado.gg, Eneba marketplace) add another protection layer, holding payment until you confirm delivery.

4. Delivery Speed and Reliability

Direct Top-Up (UID-only) delivery is typically instant across all platforms that use it. P2P marketplace sellers on Eldorado.gg, G2G, and G2A can take minutes to hours, depending on seller availability. “Instant delivery” on a marketing page does not mean genuinely instant for P2P listings – always check seller ratings and recent response times.

5. Regional Availability and Server Compatibility

Not every provider supports every Mobile Legends server region. For US-specific pricing, Joytify is a US server-only; players on other regional servers should confirm pack availability before ordering. For global packs (Eneba, Codashop, MooGold, and most other providers), still confirm your server region is supported before completing payment.

My Final Verdict on The Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds

Every platform reviewed here is the best website to buy cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds for a specific use case, and the right pick depends on what matters most.

For the best balance of price, safety, and pack selection, Eneba is the strongest overall pick, with 37+ competitive ML Diamond listings, UID-only Direct Top-Up, 294,200 Trustpilot reviews (4.3/5), and 100+ payment methods.

is the strongest overall pick, with 37+ competitive ML Diamond listings, UID-only Direct Top-Up, 294,200 Trustpilot reviews (4.3/5), and 100+ payment methods. For the lowest ToS risk, use Codashop – the only officially authorized Moonton partner on this list, with zero ToS risk, instant delivery, and a full refund guarantee.

– the only officially authorized Moonton partner on this list, with zero ToS risk, instant delivery, and a full refund guarantee. For the lowest confirmed US prices, Joytify leads at $1.31 for 86 Diamonds (May 2026 pricelist), undercutting both Codashop‘s official rates and most third-party sites.

leads at $1.31 for 86 Diamonds (May 2026 pricelist), undercutting both Codashop‘s official rates and most third-party sites. For non-traditional payment options, Skine is the go-to: 70+ methods including Crypto and Revolut, no credit card required.

is the go-to: 70+ methods including Crypto and Revolut, no credit card required. For the lowest entry-point paid option, Codashop‘s $0.99/100 Diamonds pack is the cheapest way in – there is no free Mobile Legends Diamond top-up on any legitimate platform.

Eneba remains our top recommendation as the best website to buy cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds overall.

★ Best Website to Buy Cheap Mobile Legends Diamonds Eneba Shop at Eneba

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