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I’ve determined that the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points (VP) is a choice between Eneba, Gamivo, and Kinguin – but which one is right for you depends on how you want to buy, and some methods carry more account risk than others.

Valorant Points, or VP, are the essential currency you need to grab the latest weapon bundles, agent contracts, or the current battle pass. In this guide, I evaluated 10 different providers using criteria like price competitiveness, delivery speed, and buyer protection to help you identify the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points and maximize your budget.

You will learn how to navigate these third-party platforms safely, especially since Riot Games has updated its 2026 policies to include Penalty Linking, which punishes account sharing across all their titles.

My Top Picks for the Cheapest Valorant Points Sites

I’ve put together this quick-access list to help you identify the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points based on your specific needs.

Eneba – Best overall platform to buy cheap Valorant Points Gamivo – Best automated Valorant Points (VP) platform for global reach Kinguin – Best P2P price with buyer protection SEAGM – Best multi-region platform G2A – Best established marketplace Eldorado.gg – Best peer-to-peer Valorant Points marketplace G2G.com – Best escrow price LootBar – Best discount platform Bitrefill – Best Bitcoin Lightning rate CoinGate – Best crypto rate (zero ToS risk)

Cheapest Valorant Points Sites Reviewed

I’ve reviewed each of the following providers to ensure you find the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points without compromising your account’s integrity.

1. Eneba [Best Overall Platform To Buy Cheap Valorant Points]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method eCard (Valorant/Riot Points Gift Card code redeemed at account.riotgames.com) ToS Risk ZERO – code redeemed at official Riot site; Eneba never accesses your account Starting Price From ~$2.99 for 75 VP | ~$9.68 for 1,000 VP Tested Delivery Time ~1–2 minutes (automated) Buyer Protection Yes – PayPal and credit/debit card chargeback available



Eneba uses eCard delivery: you purchase a Riot Points gift card and receive the code by email within 1–2 minutes. You redeem it yourself at the official Riot Games site, which means Eneba never accesses your Valorant account. Eneba is the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points because it merges low prices with 24/7 customer support and PayPal protection.

The product range is extensive, offering codes that help you save even if you’re just checking whether Valorant is cross-platform or not. You simply select “Buy,” finish your payment, and get your code instantly. I’ve noted that prices are generally 5%–15% below official store rates, which is part of what makes it the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points – just confirm the card matches your account region before finalizing.

Pros Cons ✅ ZERO account risk via official eCard delivery



✅ Instant delivery typically under two minutes



✅ Full support available 24/7



✅ Secure payments via PayPal and cards ❌ Service fees are added during checkout



❌ Codes are region-locked



❌ Price shifts occur based on seller stock

★ Cheapest Valorant Points (VP) Site With Full Buyer Protection Eneba Shop at Eneba

2. Gamivo [Best Automated Valorant Points (VP) Platform for Global Reach]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method eCard (Valorant/Riot Points Gift Card code) ToS Risk ZERO – code redeemed at official Riot site Starting Price From ~$3.52 for 75 VP | ~$11.83 for 1,000 VP Tested Delivery Time ~1–2 minutes (automated) Buyer Protection Yes – PayPal and credit card chargeback available

I found that Gamivo is the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points if you want the absolute lowest price among automated eCard platforms. You receive your code via email within two minutes and enter it at the official Riot dashboard yourself. They have served roughly five million customers since 2017 and maintain very competitive rates.

I noticed that while they’re growing, they’re sometimes less recognized than legacy marketplaces. Watch out for their SMART subscription, which is often pre-selected in your cart. However, for pure speed and price, they’re a solid choice for any Valorant player who wants the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points at a fair price.

Pros Cons ✅ Fast delivery via an automated system



✅ Competitive pricing often beating competitors



✅ Global reach with millions of customers



✅ Valid codes for all Riot titles ❌ SMART sub frequently auto-added to cart



❌ Lower brand recognition than G2A



❌ Regional lock applies to all codes

★ Cheapest Automated Valorant Points (VP) Platform Gamivo Shop at Gamivo

3. Kinguin [Best P2P Price With Buyer Protection]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method Mixed – eCard (P2P) or Direct Top-Up ToS Risk LOW for eCards | HIGH for Top-Up Starting Price From ~$2.71 for 75 VP | ~$8.47 for 1,000 VP Tested Delivery Time Instant to 15 minutes (seller-dependent) Buyer Protection Yes – ONLY with Buyer Protection add-on



Kinguin operates on a peer-to-peer model, which makes it the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points for those seeking a massive selection of sellers. You redeem the Valorant Points gift card yourself, so Kinguin never accesses your credentials. I strongly suggest you always purchase the Buyer Protection add-on to ensure you can dispute any invalid codes.

Their delivery can take up to 15 minutes depending on who you buy from. If you’re thinking about moving on from your current agents, I have guides on how to sell Valorant account details. Just remember to use seller rating filters to minimize your risk.

Pros Cons ✅ Massive choice from over 40,000 sellers



✅ Low prices due to marketplace competition



✅ Trusted legacy with 17 million users



✅ Crypto support included for all buyers ❌ Protection fee is an additional cost



❌ Delivery time fluctuates by seller



❌ Seller quality varies significantly

★ Best P2P Price for Valorant Points (VP) With Buyer Protection Kinguin Shop at Kinguin

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method eCard (Valorant/Riot Points Gift Card) ToS Risk ZERO – code redeemed inside official client Starting Price From ~$4.80 for $5 Gift Card | ~$9.60 for $10 Tested Delivery Time ~5–10 minutes (automated) Buyer Protection Yes – PayPal and chargebacks available



SEAGM is the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points for players who specifically need USD-denominated gift cards in $5 to $100 amounts. You receive your code after a 5–10 minute confirmation window and redeem it under “Store > Riot Pin and Codes” in-game.

Based in Malaysia, they support regional e-wallets like GrabPay and Touch ‘n Go. Their prices are usually near face value, so while you aren’t getting deep discounts, you are getting guaranteed stock for the US region. I should point out that an EU or Turkey card from SEAGM won’t work on a US account.

Pros Cons ✅ Confirmed stock of US denominations



✅ 390+ methods including local e-wallets



✅ Multi-region support for NA, EU, and Asia



✅ ZERO ToS risk with official eCards ❌ Pricing is close to face value



❌ Slower delivery than other platforms



❌ Region matching is highly sensitive

★ Best Multi-Region Platform SEAGM Shop at SEAGM

5. G2A [Best Established Marketplace]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method eCard (Valorant Gift Card code via email) ToS Risk ZERO – code redeemed inside official client Starting Price From ~$2.80 for 75 VP | ~$11.12 for 1,000 VP Tested Delivery Time Typically instant to ~5 minutes Buyer Protection Yes – G2A Shield optional add-on available

I consider G2A the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points for those who want to use the world’s most reviewed gaming marketplace. With over 35 million users, they offer an incredible selection of USD denominations ranging from $5 to $100. You enter the code in the Valorant store under the “Riot Pin and Codes” section.

I recommend you filter for sellers with a 4.5+ star rating to ensure a smooth transaction. I found that their G2A Shield add-on is a smart choice for first-time buyers who want guaranteed key replacement. Always confirm the listing specifies “United States” before you buy, as global cards won’t work on NA accounts.

Pros Cons ✅ Massive reach with 35 million users



✅ Widest selection of US gift cards



✅ ZERO ToS risk through code redemption



✅ 4.0/5 rating across 335,000 reviews ❌ Shield add-on is an extra expense



❌ Email delivery can be delayed



❌ P2P risk requires careful filtering

★ Best Established Marketplace G2A Shop at G2A

6. Eldorado.gg [Best Peer-to-Peer Valorant Points Marketplace]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method Mixed – Gift Cards (Safe) or Top-Up (Risky) ToS Risk ZERO for Gift Cards | HIGH for Top-Up Starting Price ~$3.20 for 130 VP | ~$8.78 for 1,000 VP Tested Delivery Time Instant (Gift Card) | 3–20 min (Top-Up) Buyer Protection Yes – Eldorado dispute and escrow system



Eldorado.gg is the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points for variety, but you must be extremely cautious. Sellers offer both safe gift cards and “Direct Top-Up” services. Filter only for gift card listings to maintain zero account risk. Direct top-ups require you to share your account credentials, which is a direct violation of the Riot Games ToS.

You receive your Riot Points gift card code and enter it yourself at account.riotgames.com. They’ve been operating since 2014 and use an escrow system to protect your money. I found that while top-up prices look tempting, the risk of a permanent ban from account sharing is simply not worth it.

Pros Cons ✅ Low prices on bulk eCard codes



✅ Secure escrow for all transactions



✅ Reputable site active since 2014



✅ ZERO risk if you stick to codes ❌ Top-up risk is exceptionally high



❌ Human sellers may be slow to deliver



❌ ToS warnings are mandatory here

★ Best Peer-to-Peer Valorant Points Marketplace Eldorado.gg Shop at Eldorado.gg

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method Mixed – Gift Cards (Safe) or Top-Up (Risky) ToS Risk ZERO for Gift Cards | HIGH for Top-Up Starting Price ~$4.48 for 475 VP | ~$9.34 for 1,000 VP Tested Delivery Time Varies by seller and method Buyer Protection Yes – G2G Shield escrow system



I consider G2G.com the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points if you want to ensure your money is held in escrow until you confirm delivery. Their G2G Shield keeps your funds safe until you’ve redeemed the Valorant Points gift card yourself. I strongly recommend you filter for verified sellers and stick to gift card listings only.

You enter the code yourself at the official Riot website. Remember that direct top-ups violate the Riot Games ToS and should be avoided. I found their interface allows you to vet sellers thoroughly before finalizing – which is exactly what you need if you’re searching for the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points without risking your account.

Pros Cons ✅ Escrow safety via G2G Shield



✅ Verified Seller badges available



✅ Cheapest escrow marketplace rates



✅ ZERO risk with eCard listings ❌ High risk with direct top-ups



❌ Manual filtering required for safety



❌ Delivery times can vary wildly

★ Cheapest Escrow Marketplace for Valorant Points (VP) G2G.com Shop at G2G.com

8. LootBar [Best Discount Platform]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method eCard (NA region; dashboard and email) ToS Risk ZERO – code redeemed in Valorant client Starting Price From ~$4.80 for 475 VP | ~$9.60 for 1,000 VP Tested Delivery Time Instant to ~3 minutes (automated) Buyer Protection Yes – PayPal and refund guarantee



I found that LootBar is the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points if you’re looking for stackable discounts. Their gift card codes are usually priced 7% below the official store, and you can add coupons to hit 20% off. They also have an exceptional 4.9/5 Trustpilot rating from over 43,000 reviews.

You receive the Valorant Points gift card code instantly in your dashboard and email. Gift cards are strictly for the NA region and will not work on other accounts. They also offer a “Riot ID top-up,” which is safer than sharing a password, but I still believe gift card codes are the safest option.

Pros Cons ✅ Stackable coupons up to 20% off



✅ 4.9/5 rating for reliability



✅ 100% refund guarantee on codes



✅ ZERO ToS risk with eCards ❌ NA region only for gift cards



❌ Riot ID top-up is a slight risk



❌ Coupon codes change frequently

★ Best Discount Platform LootBar Shop at LootBar

9. Bitrefill [Best Bitcoin Lightning Rate]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method eCard (Valorant/Riot Points Gift Card code) ToS Risk ZERO – code redeemed at official Riot site Starting Price From ~$5.00 for $5 Gift Card | ~$10 for $10 Tested Delivery Time Instant (automated) Buyer Protection NO – crypto payments have no chargeback



Bitrefill is the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points for those using the Bitcoin Lightning Network. You receive your code instantly, meaning you don’t have to wait for blockchain confirmations. They’ve been operating since 2014 and are available in over 170 countries.

You redeem the Valorant Points gift card code yourself without ever sharing credentials. Keep in mind that crypto transactions are final, so there are no chargebacks available. Their prices are very close to face value, so while Bitrefill may not be the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points in terms of raw savings, it is the most convenient option for crypto users.

Pros Cons ✅ Lightning Network for low fees



✅ Instant delivery globally



✅ ZERO ToS risk with codes



✅ Pioneer reputation since 2014 ❌ No chargebacks available



❌ Prices are near face value



❌ Limited to crypto users

★ Best Bitcoin Lightning Rate Bitrefill Shop at Bitrefill

10. CoinGate [Best Crypto Rate (Zero ToS Risk)]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method eCard (Valorant/Riot Points Gift Card) ToS Risk ZERO – code redeemed at official Riot site Starting Price From ~$5.01 for $5 Gift Card | ~$10 for $10 Tested Delivery Time Instant (automated) Buyer Protection NO – crypto payments have no chargeback

CoinGate is the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points for full purchase anonymity. They support over 200 cryptocurrencies and don’t require KYC for gift card purchases. You receive your code instantly after your payment is confirmed.

You enter the code at the official redemption page with zero account risk. Given that crypto is irreversible, you should only use it if you are confident in your transaction. I found their pricing is nearly identical to the face value of the card.

Pros Cons ✅ Total anonymity with no KYC



✅ 200+ cryptocurrencies accepted



✅ ZERO ToS risk with eCards



✅ Instant email delivery ❌ No buyer protection for crypto



❌ Prices are near face value



❌ Strictly final transactions

★ Best Crypto Rate (Zero ToS Risk) CoinGate Shop at CoinGate

How Valorant Points (VP) Gets to Your Account: Delivery Methods Explained

I want to clarify how these delivery methods affect your account safety, which is vital when searching for the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points.

Delivery Method What Actually Happens ToS Risk eCard / Riot Points Gift Card You receive a code to redeem at account.riotgames.com. The site never touches your account. ZERO (Official card) Official Riot Store Direct purchase inside the game client. No savings, but guaranteed compatibility. NONE Direct Account Top-Up You share your Riot Games login. The seller logs in to add VP directly. HIGH (ToS violation)



Eneba, Kinguin, Gamivo, CoinGate, Bitrefill, and SEAGM all use the safe eCard method. I found that human-seller listings on Eldorado.gg and G2G.com often use the high-risk “Direct Top-Up” method.

Valorant Points (VP) Price Comparison

I’ve put together this cost comparison using the official Valorant store as a baseline so you can find the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points in 2026.

Provider Spend VP Amount ~1,000 VP Cost ToS Risk Official Store $4.99 475 VP ~$10.51 * None Eneba $2.99 75 VP ~$9.68 * ZERO Gamivo $3.52 75 VP ~$11.83 * ZERO Kinguin $2.71 75 VP ~$8.47 * LOW SEAGM $4.80 475 VP ~$10.10 * ZERO G2A $2.80 75 VP ~$11.12 ZERO Eldorado.gg $3.20 130 VP ~$8.78 * ZERO G2G.com $4.48 475 VP ~$9.34 * ZERO LootBar $4.80 475 VP ~$9.60 ZERO Bitrefill $5.00 475 VP ~$10.53 * ZERO CoinGate $5.01 475 VP ~$10.55 * ZERO



*Pricing is estimated based on seller fees and 2026 regional adjustments. The official store baseline is $4.99 for 475 VP.

Is It Safe to Buy Valorant Points (VP) from Third-Party Sites?

I want to clarify that when you look for the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points, you are managing two distinct types of risk.

Two Types of Risk – and How to Protect Against Each

“Scam Risk” occurs when a site takes your money and delivers nothing. You can protect yourself from this by using PayPal or a credit card for chargeback protection. “ToS Risk” refers to violating the Riot Games rules. Since all platforms on my list primarily sell official gift cards, I believe there is zero ToS risk from the purchase itself as long as you redeem the code yourself.

Valorant-Specific Terms of Service Position

I’ve researched the Riot Games position and confirmed they have no issue with official gift cards. However, I must warn you that unofficial top-up methods involving account sharing are strictly prohibited. In 2026, Riot Games also implemented “Penalty Linking,” meaning a ban on your Valorant account could link back to your League of Legends or TFT accounts, suspending everything.

Red Flags to Watch For

I believe any site promising a “Free VP Generator” is a 100% scam .

. I suggest you avoid any site that asks for your game account credentials .

. I recommend staying away from prices more than 40% below the official store .

. I suggest caution with crypto-only sites that offer no refund policy.

How to Choose the Best Valorant Points (VP) Site for You

I took several factors into account to help you understand which platform is the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points for your situation.

1. Delivery Method and Account Safety

I believe the delivery method is your most important factor. I confirmed that eCards carry zero ToS risk because you never share your password. I suggest you refer back to the delivery methods section if you are unsure.

2. Cost per 1,000 Valorant Points (VP)

I learned that starting prices can be misleading. I suggest you always compare the cost per 1,000 units against the official store baseline to find the real savings. You can also check my Valorant skins guide to see exactly how much VP you’ll need.

3. Buyer Protection

I found that PayPal and credit cards are essential for first-time buyers. I recommend you avoid crypto or bank transfers on sites you don’t know well due to the lack of buyer protection.

4. Delivery Speed and Method Reliability

I observed that automated delivery is usually under five minutes. I have noticed that human-action marketplaces can take much longer, so I suggest you test claims of “instant” delivery before buying.

5. Regional Availability and Compatibility

I found that not all providers support every region. I suggest you confirm the Valorant Points gift card matches your account region – for example, a US code will not work on a UK account. You can stay updated by following Valorant esports news.

Final Verdict: Which Valorant Points (VP) Site Should You Use?

For the lowest account risk, I recommend you use Eneba – they use the eCard method and ensure your account never interacts with a third party.

For the best cost-per-1,000-units rate, Kinguin currently leads at ~$8.47 per 1,000 units. For your first purchase, Eneba combines low ToS risk, PayPal buyer protection, and a simple checkout.

I have analyzed these platforms so you can find the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points with total confidence.

★ Best Overall Platform To Buy Cheap Valorant Points Eneba Try Eneba

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