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Best Website to Buy Cheap Valorant Points 2026

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Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Senior Editor
Fact checked by: Maria Savelieva
Updated: April 23, 2026
Best Website to Buy Cheap Valorant Points 2026
Image Credit: Eneba, Gamivo, Kinguin

I’ve determined that the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points (VP) is a choice between Eneba, Gamivo, and Kinguin – but which one is right for you depends on how you want to buy, and some methods carry more account risk than others. 

Valorant Points, or VP, are the essential currency you need to grab the latest weapon bundles, agent contracts, or the current battle pass. In this guide, I evaluated 10 different providers using criteria like price competitiveness, delivery speed, and buyer protection to help you identify the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points and maximize your budget.

You will learn how to navigate these third-party platforms safely, especially since Riot Games has updated its 2026 policies to include Penalty Linking, which punishes account sharing across all their titles.

My Top Picks for the Cheapest Valorant Points Sites

I’ve put together this quick-access list to help you identify the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points based on your specific needs.

  1. Eneba – Best overall platform to buy cheap Valorant Points
  2. Gamivo – Best automated Valorant Points (VP) platform for global reach
  3. Kinguin – Best P2P price with buyer protection
  4. SEAGM – Best multi-region platform
  5. G2A – Best established marketplace
  6. Eldorado.gg – Best peer-to-peer Valorant Points marketplace
  7. G2G.com – Best escrow price
  8. LootBar – Best discount platform
  9. Bitrefill – Best Bitcoin Lightning rate
  10. CoinGate – Best crypto rate (zero ToS risk)

Cheapest Valorant Points Sites Reviewed

I’ve reviewed each of the following providers to ensure you find the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points without compromising your account’s integrity.

1. Eneba [Best Overall Platform To Buy Cheap Valorant Points]

Eneba - Best Overall Platform To Buy Cheap Valorant Points
Stats BoxDetail
Delivery MethodeCard (Valorant/Riot Points Gift Card code redeemed at account.riotgames.com)
ToS RiskZERO – code redeemed at official Riot site; Eneba never accesses your account
Starting PriceFrom ~$2.99 for 75 VP | ~$9.68 for 1,000 VP
Tested Delivery Time~1–2 minutes (automated)
Buyer ProtectionYes – PayPal and credit/debit card chargeback available


Eneba uses eCard delivery: you purchase a Riot Points gift card and receive the code by email within 1–2 minutes. You redeem it yourself at the official Riot Games site, which means Eneba never accesses your Valorant account. Eneba is the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points because it merges low prices with 24/7 customer support and PayPal protection.

The product range is extensive, offering codes that help you save even if you’re just checking whether Valorant is cross-platform or not. You simply select “Buy,” finish your payment, and get your code instantly. I’ve noted that prices are generally 5%–15% below official store rates, which is part of what makes it the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points just confirm the card matches your account region before finalizing.

ProsCons
ZERO account risk via official eCard delivery

Instant delivery typically under two minutes

Full support available 24/7

Secure payments via PayPal and cards		Service fees are added during checkout

❌ Codes are region-locked

Price shifts occur based on seller stock
★ Cheapest Valorant Points (VP) Site With Full Buyer Protection
Eneba
Shop at Eneba

2. Gamivo [Best Automated Valorant Points (VP) Platform for Global Reach]

Gamivo - Best Automated Valorant Points (VP) Platform for Global Reach
Stats BoxDetail
Delivery MethodeCard (Valorant/Riot Points Gift Card code)
ToS RiskZERO – code redeemed at official Riot site
Starting PriceFrom ~$3.52 for 75 VP | ~$11.83 for 1,000 VP
Tested Delivery Time~1–2 minutes (automated)
Buyer ProtectionYes – PayPal and credit card chargeback available

I found that Gamivo is the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points if you want the absolute lowest price among automated eCard platforms. You receive your code via email within two minutes and enter it at the official Riot dashboard yourself. They have served roughly five million customers since 2017 and maintain very competitive rates.

I noticed that while they’re growing, they’re sometimes less recognized than legacy marketplaces. Watch out for their SMART subscription, which is often pre-selected in your cart. However, for pure speed and price, they’re a solid choice for any Valorant player who wants the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points at a fair price.

ProsCons
Fast delivery via an automated system

Competitive pricing often beating competitors

Global reach with millions of customers

Valid codes for all Riot titles		SMART sub frequently auto-added to cart

Lower brand recognition than G2A

Regional lock applies to all codes
★ Cheapest Automated Valorant Points (VP) Platform
Gamivo
Shop at Gamivo

3. Kinguin [Best P2P Price With Buyer Protection]

Kinguin - Best P2P Price With Buyer Protection
Stats BoxDetail
Delivery MethodMixed – eCard (P2P) or Direct Top-Up
ToS RiskLOW for eCards | HIGH for Top-Up
Starting PriceFrom ~$2.71 for 75 VP | ~$8.47 for 1,000 VP
Tested Delivery TimeInstant to 15 minutes (seller-dependent)
Buyer ProtectionYes – ONLY with Buyer Protection add-on


Kinguin operates on a peer-to-peer model, which makes it the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points for those seeking a massive selection of sellers. You redeem the Valorant Points gift card yourself, so Kinguin never accesses your credentials. I strongly suggest you always purchase the Buyer Protection add-on to ensure you can dispute any invalid codes.

Their delivery can take up to 15 minutes depending on who you buy from. If you’re thinking about moving on from your current agents, I have guides on how to sell Valorant account details. Just remember to use seller rating filters to minimize your risk.

ProsCons
Massive choice from over 40,000 sellers

Low prices due to marketplace competition

Trusted legacy with 17 million users

Crypto support included for all buyers		Protection fee is an additional cost

Delivery time fluctuates by seller

Seller quality varies significantly
★ Best P2P Price for Valorant Points (VP) With Buyer Protection
Kinguin
Shop at Kinguin

4. SEAGM [Best Multi-Region Platform]

SEAGM - Best Multi-Region Platform
Stats BoxDetail
Delivery MethodeCard (Valorant/Riot Points Gift Card)
ToS RiskZERO – code redeemed inside official client
Starting PriceFrom ~$4.80 for $5 Gift Card | ~$9.60 for $10
Tested Delivery Time~5–10 minutes (automated)
Buyer ProtectionYes – PayPal and chargebacks available


SEAGM is the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points for players who specifically need USD-denominated gift cards in $5 to $100 amounts. You receive your code after a 5–10 minute confirmation window and redeem it under “Store > Riot Pin and Codes” in-game.

Based in Malaysia, they support regional e-wallets like GrabPay and Touch ‘n Go. Their prices are usually near face value, so while you aren’t getting deep discounts, you are getting guaranteed stock for the US region. I should point out that an EU or Turkey card from SEAGM won’t work on a US account.

ProsCons
Confirmed stock of US denominations

390+ methods including local e-wallets

Multi-region support for NA, EU, and Asia

ZERO ToS risk with official eCards		Pricing is close to face value

Slower delivery than other platforms

Region matching is highly sensitive
★ Best Multi-Region Platform
SEAGM
Shop at SEAGM

5. G2A [Best Established Marketplace]

G2A - Best Established Marketplace
Stats BoxDetail
Delivery MethodeCard (Valorant Gift Card code via email)
ToS RiskZERO – code redeemed inside official client
Starting PriceFrom ~$2.80 for 75 VP | ~$11.12 for 1,000 VP
Tested Delivery TimeTypically instant to ~5 minutes
Buyer ProtectionYes – G2A Shield optional add-on available

I consider G2A the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points for those who want to use the world’s most reviewed gaming marketplace. With over 35 million users, they offer an incredible selection of USD denominations ranging from $5 to $100. You enter the code in the Valorant store under the “Riot Pin and Codes” section.

I recommend you filter for sellers with a 4.5+ star rating to ensure a smooth transaction. I found that their G2A Shield add-on is a smart choice for first-time buyers who want guaranteed key replacement. Always confirm the listing specifies “United States” before you buy, as global cards won’t work on NA accounts.

ProsCons
Massive reach with 35 million users

Widest selection of US gift cards

ZERO ToS risk through code redemption

4.0/5 rating across 335,000 reviews		Shield add-on is an extra expense

Email delivery can be delayed

P2P risk requires careful filtering
★ Best Established Marketplace
G2A
Shop at G2A

6. Eldorado.gg [Best Peer-to-Peer Valorant Points Marketplace]

Eldorado.gg - Best Peer-to-Peer Valorant Points Marketplace
Stats BoxDetail
Delivery MethodMixed – Gift Cards (Safe) or Top-Up (Risky)
ToS RiskZERO for Gift Cards | HIGH for Top-Up
Starting Price~$3.20 for 130 VP | ~$8.78 for 1,000 VP
Tested Delivery TimeInstant (Gift Card) | 3–20 min (Top-Up)
Buyer ProtectionYes – Eldorado dispute and escrow system


Eldorado.gg is the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points for variety, but you must be extremely cautious. Sellers offer both safe gift cards and “Direct Top-Up” services. Filter only for gift card listings to maintain zero account risk. Direct top-ups require you to share your account credentials, which is a direct violation of the Riot Games ToS.

You receive your Riot Points gift card code and enter it yourself at account.riotgames.com. They’ve been operating since 2014 and use an escrow system to protect your money. I found that while top-up prices look tempting, the risk of a permanent ban from account sharing is simply not worth it.

ProsCons
Low prices on bulk eCard codes

Secure escrow for all transactions

Reputable site active since 2014

ZERO risk if you stick to codes		Top-up risk is exceptionally high

Human sellers may be slow to deliver

ToS warnings are mandatory here
★ Best Peer-to-Peer Valorant Points Marketplace
Eldorado.gg
Shop at Eldorado.gg

7. G2G.com [Best Escrow Price]

G2G.com - Best Escrow Price
Stats BoxDetail
Delivery MethodMixed – Gift Cards (Safe) or Top-Up (Risky)
ToS RiskZERO for Gift Cards | HIGH for Top-Up
Starting Price~$4.48 for 475 VP | ~$9.34 for 1,000 VP
Tested Delivery TimeVaries by seller and method
Buyer ProtectionYes – G2G Shield escrow system


I consider G2G.com the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points if you want to ensure your money is held in escrow until you confirm delivery. Their G2G Shield keeps your funds safe until you’ve redeemed the Valorant Points gift card yourself. I strongly recommend you filter for verified sellers and stick to gift card listings only.

You enter the code yourself at the official Riot website. Remember that direct top-ups violate the Riot Games ToS and should be avoided. I found their interface allows you to vet sellers thoroughly before finalizing – which is exactly what you need if you’re searching for the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points without risking your account.

ProsCons
Escrow safety via G2G Shield

Verified Seller badges available

Cheapest escrow marketplace rates

ZERO risk with eCard listings		High risk with direct top-ups

Manual filtering required for safety

Delivery times can vary wildly
★ Cheapest Escrow Marketplace for Valorant Points (VP)
G2G.com
Shop at G2G.com

8. LootBar [Best Discount Platform]

LootBar - Best Discount Platform
Stats BoxDetail
Delivery MethodeCard (NA region; dashboard and email)
ToS RiskZERO – code redeemed in Valorant client
Starting PriceFrom ~$4.80 for 475 VP | ~$9.60 for 1,000 VP
Tested Delivery TimeInstant to ~3 minutes (automated)
Buyer ProtectionYes – PayPal and refund guarantee


I found that LootBar is the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points if you’re looking for stackable discounts. Their gift card codes are usually priced 7% below the official store, and you can add coupons to hit 20% off. They also have an exceptional 4.9/5 Trustpilot rating from over 43,000 reviews.

You receive the Valorant Points gift card code instantly in your dashboard and email. Gift cards are strictly for the NA region and will not work on other accounts. They also offer a “Riot ID top-up,” which is safer than sharing a password, but I still believe gift card codes are the safest option.

ProsCons
Stackable coupons up to 20% off

4.9/5 rating for reliability

100% refund guarantee on codes

ZERO ToS risk with eCards		NA region only for gift cards

Riot ID top-up is a slight risk

Coupon codes change frequently
★ Best Discount Platform
LootBar
Shop at LootBar

9. Bitrefill [Best Bitcoin Lightning Rate]

Bitrefill - Best Bitcoin Lightning Rate
Stats BoxDetail
Delivery MethodeCard (Valorant/Riot Points Gift Card code)
ToS RiskZERO – code redeemed at official Riot site
Starting PriceFrom ~$5.00 for $5 Gift Card | ~$10 for $10
Tested Delivery TimeInstant (automated)
Buyer ProtectionNO – crypto payments have no chargeback


Bitrefill is the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points for those using the Bitcoin Lightning Network. You receive your code instantly, meaning you don’t have to wait for blockchain confirmations. They’ve been operating since 2014 and are available in over 170 countries.

You redeem the Valorant Points gift card code yourself without ever sharing credentials. Keep in mind that crypto transactions are final, so there are no chargebacks available. Their prices are very close to face value, so while Bitrefill may not be the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points in terms of raw savings, it is the most convenient option for crypto users.

ProsCons
Lightning Network for low fees

Instant delivery globally

ZERO ToS risk with codes

Pioneer reputation since 2014		No chargebacks available

Prices are near face value

Limited to crypto users
★ Best Bitcoin Lightning Rate
Bitrefill
Shop at Bitrefill

10. CoinGate [Best Crypto Rate (Zero ToS Risk)]

CoinGate - Best Crypto Rate (Zero ToS Risk)
Stats BoxDetail
Delivery MethodeCard (Valorant/Riot Points Gift Card)
ToS RiskZERO – code redeemed at official Riot site
Starting PriceFrom ~$5.01 for $5 Gift Card | ~$10 for $10
Tested Delivery TimeInstant (automated)
Buyer ProtectionNO – crypto payments have no chargeback

CoinGate is the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points for full purchase anonymity. They support over 200 cryptocurrencies and don’t require KYC for gift card purchases. You receive your code instantly after your payment is confirmed.

You enter the code at the official redemption page with zero account risk. Given that crypto is irreversible, you should only use it if you are confident in your transaction. I found their pricing is nearly identical to the face value of the card.

ProsCons
Total anonymity with no KYC

200+ cryptocurrencies accepted

ZERO ToS risk with eCards

Instant email delivery		No buyer protection for crypto

Prices are near face value

Strictly final transactions
★ Best Crypto Rate (Zero ToS Risk)
CoinGate
Shop at CoinGate

How Valorant Points (VP) Gets to Your Account: Delivery Methods Explained

I want to clarify how these delivery methods affect your account safety, which is vital when searching for the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points.

Delivery MethodWhat Actually HappensToS Risk
eCard / Riot Points Gift CardYou receive a code to redeem at account.riotgames.com. The site never touches your account.ZERO (Official card)
Official Riot StoreDirect purchase inside the game client. No savings, but guaranteed compatibility.NONE
Direct Account Top-UpYou share your Riot Games login. The seller logs in to add VP directly.HIGH (ToS violation)


Eneba, Kinguin, Gamivo, CoinGate, Bitrefill, and SEAGM all use the safe eCard method. I found that human-seller listings on Eldorado.gg and G2G.com often use the high-risk “Direct Top-Up” method.

Valorant Points (VP) Price Comparison

I’ve put together this cost comparison using the official Valorant store as a baseline so you can find the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points in 2026.

ProviderSpendVP Amount~1,000 VP CostToS Risk
Official Store$4.99475 VP~$10.51 *None
Eneba$2.9975 VP~$9.68 *ZERO
Gamivo$3.5275 VP~$11.83 *ZERO
Kinguin$2.7175 VP~$8.47 *LOW
SEAGM$4.80475 VP~$10.10 *ZERO
G2A$2.8075 VP~$11.12ZERO
Eldorado.gg$3.20130 VP~$8.78 *ZERO
G2G.com$4.48475 VP~$9.34 *ZERO
LootBar$4.80475 VP~$9.60ZERO
Bitrefill$5.00475 VP~$10.53 *ZERO
CoinGate$5.01475 VP~$10.55 *ZERO


*Pricing is estimated based on seller fees and 2026 regional adjustments. The official store baseline is $4.99 for 475 VP.

Is It Safe to Buy Valorant Points (VP) from Third-Party Sites?

I want to clarify that when you look for the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points, you are managing two distinct types of risk.

Two Types of Risk – and How to Protect Against Each

“Scam Risk” occurs when a site takes your money and delivers nothing. You can protect yourself from this by using PayPal or a credit card for chargeback protection. “ToS Risk” refers to violating the Riot Games rules. Since all platforms on my list primarily sell official gift cards, I believe there is zero ToS risk from the purchase itself as long as you redeem the code yourself.

Valorant-Specific Terms of Service Position

I’ve researched the Riot Games position and confirmed they have no issue with official gift cards. However, I must warn you that unofficial top-up methods involving account sharing are strictly prohibited. In 2026, Riot Games also implemented “Penalty Linking,” meaning a ban on your Valorant account could link back to your League of Legends or TFT accounts, suspending everything.

Red Flags to Watch For

  • I believe any site promising a “Free VP Generator” is a 100% scam.
  • I suggest you avoid any site that asks for your game account credentials.
  • I recommend staying away from prices more than 40% below the official store.
  • I suggest caution with crypto-only sites that offer no refund policy.

How to Choose the Best Valorant Points (VP) Site for You

I took several factors into account to help you understand which platform is the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points for your situation.

1. Delivery Method and Account Safety

I believe the delivery method is your most important factor. I confirmed that eCards carry zero ToS risk because you never share your password. I suggest you refer back to the delivery methods section if you are unsure.

2. Cost per 1,000 Valorant Points (VP)

I learned that starting prices can be misleading. I suggest you always compare the cost per 1,000 units against the official store baseline to find the real savings. You can also check my Valorant skins guide to see exactly how much VP you’ll need.

3. Buyer Protection

I found that PayPal and credit cards are essential for first-time buyers. I recommend you avoid crypto or bank transfers on sites you don’t know well due to the lack of buyer protection.

4. Delivery Speed and Method Reliability

I observed that automated delivery is usually under five minutes. I have noticed that human-action marketplaces can take much longer, so I suggest you test claims of “instant” delivery before buying.

5. Regional Availability and Compatibility

I found that not all providers support every region. I suggest you confirm the Valorant Points gift card matches your account region – for example, a US code will not work on a UK account. You can stay updated by following Valorant esports news.

Final Verdict: Which Valorant Points (VP) Site Should You Use?

For the lowest account risk, I recommend you use Eneba – they use the eCard method and ensure your account never interacts with a third party

For the best cost-per-1,000-units rate, Kinguin currently leads at ~$8.47 per 1,000 units. For your first purchase, Eneba combines low ToS risk, PayPal buyer protection, and a simple checkout. 

I have analyzed these platforms so you can find the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points with total confidence.

★ Best Overall Platform To Buy Cheap Valorant Points
Eneba
Try Eneba

FAQs

What is the best website to buy cheap Valorant points?

Eneba tops the rankings due to its instant automated delivery, below-market pricing, and comprehensive buyer protection options. All three factors contribute to its status as the best website to buy cheap Valorant Points available right now.

Is it safe to buy Valorant Points from third-party websites?

Yes, it is safe as long as you use official gift card codes. I recommend you avoid any service that requires sharing your password.

Is there a cheaper way to buy Valorant Points?

Using third-party gift card sites often provides a 5%–15% discount compared to the official client store. You can also save by purchasing in larger denominations.

How much is $100 worth of VP?

In 2026, a $99.99 purchase in the official US store provides 11,000 VP plus 1,500 bonus VP, totaling 12,500 VP.

How much VP is 1 dollar?

I have noted that roughly $1 provides around 95 VP in the standard entry bundle ($4.99 for 475 VP), though this value increases significantly when buying in bulk.

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Wayne Goodchild

Senior Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

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