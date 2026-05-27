Disclaimer: Buying FC Points from external, non-authorized platforms typically violates the EA Sports FC Terms of Service. This activity carries a significant risk of account bans and the loss of in-game progress. Eneba provides this content for informational purposes only; any actions taken by the user are at their own risk.

Cheap FC points are essential for any Ultimate Team grinder who wants to build a good squad in [current year], especially since pack prices in EA Sports FC keep going up. A reliable source is the only way to buy FC points cheap, and since some sites take your cash and vanish, you have to be careful with your choice.

This guide shows you where to buy FC points without a ban from EA. Learning how to find lower prices is a skill that helps you win more games; you can avoid scams and get the cheapest FC points if you follow a few simple steps, but the real secret is to use platforms that put your safety and your wallet first.

What Are FC Points?

FC points, also known as FC 26 points this season, are the premium currency in the EA Sports FC ecosystem, and players use them to open packs or enter FUT Draft. They provide a quick way to skip the grind so you can get the best players for your squad.

FC26 points prices stay high because EA keeps them fixed on the official Xbox and PlayStation stores, and pack rewards are mostly based on luck. Most gamers search for an FC points discount because the cost of staying competitive adds up fast.

Top-tier cards give a huge advantage on the pitch, and the best places to sell in-game currency provide key info for asset management. Points act as a shortcut to a better rank in the Weekend League.

FC Points Bundle Comparison: Which Pack Gives the Best Value in 2026?

Not all bundles are created equal when hunting for cheap FC points – here’s a full breakdown of every FC 26 points bundle available on Eneba so you can find the cheapest FC points for your budget.

Bundle Price on Eneba Price per 100 Points Best For 1,050 FC Points $8.12 $0.77 Trying out packs on a budget 2,800 FC Points $19.44 $0.69 Casual players, occasional packs 5,900 FC Points $40.04 $0.68 ⭐ Best value – most points per dollar 12,000 FC Points $82.06 $0.68 Heavy grinders, FUT Draft regulars 18,000 FC Points $118.97 $0.66 Serious players stocking up long-term

The 5,900 point bundle is the sweet spot for most players – you get the lowest price per point without committing to a huge upfront cost. If you’re a heavy grinder, the 12,000 or 18,000 FC 26 points bundles are the smartest way to stock up cheap FC points for the long haul.

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Where to Buy Cheap FC Points

People looking for where to buy cheap FC points get the best results on digital marketplaces, not official PlayStation or Xbox stores, because marketplace sellers compete on price and pass those savings on.

You get a better deal, because some countries have lower costs for digital goods. You find cheap FC points much easier when you step away from the default EA app prices. Keep checking for cheap FC points until you find the perfect price.

Currency shifts also help you find the cheapest FC points on the open market. If you want to sell FIFA assets or buy FC points cheap, these sites have the best flexibility. Official stores rarely have a price drop, and meanwhile, marketplaces have deals running all the time. You can always find cheap FC points if you compare different listings before you pay.

Select the Right Platform

Finding cheap FC points is easy once you know where to look – these are the best platforms for buying FC 26 points safely in 2026, ranked by trust, delivery speed, and buyer protection.

Eneba – The top overall marketplace for cheap FC points, with a verified seller system and instant code delivery. Competitive pricing, 24/7 live chat support, and PayPal buyer protection make it the safest and most reliable choice for most players. Loaded – A UK-based platform founded in 2010 with a 4.8/5 Trustpilot score from 220,000+ reviews, making it one of the most trusted names in digital codes. Instant automated delivery and PayPal protection make it a rock-solid pick for buying cheap FC points. Eldorado – A P2P marketplace with an escrow-based dispute system that holds payment until delivery is confirmed. Filter for gift card listings to keep your account safe and get cheap FC points with solid buyer protection. Instant Gaming – A well-established digital storefront known for consistently discounted game keys and top-up codes. Straightforward checkout and a clean reputation make it a reliable option for cheap FC points on a budget. Gamivo – A Polish-based platform with around 5 million customers and fully automated code delivery. A simple, no-fuss checkout and PayPal support make it a convenient spot to buy cheap FC points. Driffle – A growing digital marketplace with competitive pricing on game keys and top-up codes. Instant delivery and a clean seller verification system make it worth checking when hunting for cheap FC points. Kinguin – A large P2P marketplace with 17 million+ users and strong seller rating filters. Always add the Buyer Protection add-on at checkout – without it, recourse for invalid codes is limited. G2A – One of the biggest digital marketplaces globally, with a huge volume of listings and competitive prices. Use the G2A Shield buyer protection and stick to highly rated sellers for the safest experience. GameSeal – A newer digital storefront with a clean interface and instant code delivery. Still building its reputation compared to the bigger names, but worth a look for competitive, cheap FC points pricing.

No matter which platform you choose, always verify the seller rating, confirm instant delivery, and use a payment method with chargeback protection – that’s the foundation of buying cheap FC points safely.

FC Points vs Coins: Which Should You Buy?

If you’re new to EA Sports FC, the FC points vs coins debate can be confusing – here’s exactly how they differ and which one is safer to buy. They’re both used in Ultimate Team, but they work very differently – and the wrong choice can get your account banned.

FC Points FIFA coins How you get them Purchase with real money Earned in-game or bought via third parties Used for Packs, FUT Draft entry Transfer market, squad building Ban risk None if bought legitimately High if purchased from third parties Best place to buy Eneba Not recommended to buy

FC points are EA‘s official premium currency. Buying cheap FC Points from a trusted marketplace like Eneba is completely safe – you’re simply purchasing an official code at a better price than the standard store.

FIFA coins bought from third-party sellers, on the other hand, are explicitly against EA‘s Terms of Service. EA actively detects coin-buying activity and hands out bans regularly – no matter how cheap the deal looks.

The FC points vs coins verdict is simple: cheap FC Points from a verified marketplace are the only risk-free way to spend real money in EA Sports FC – coins bought from third parties risk a ban every time.Stay away from third-party coin sellers and stick to legitimate sources for your cheap FC Points.

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Are Cheap FC Points Safe?

Real risks exist when you hunt for cheap FC points online. You might hit fake codes that are already used, or fall for phishing sites that look like a real marketplace. Sellers might ghost you after you pay; also, unsafe deals can get your EA Sports FC account banned.

Trusted platforms use escrow systems that hold your cash until you get the key. They check sellers and handle disputes, so the whole process is structured and way safer than a direct deal. Use these sites if you want to sell FC points or buy FC points cheap with peace of mind.

Watch for prices that look too good to be true, and stay away if a seller asks for payment outside the platform. A merchant who rushes you is usually a scammer – stick to a verified marketplace for cheap FC points. A smart choice on where to buy FC points protects your money while you get cheap FC points.

How to Get FC Points Cheaper

Knowing where to buy FC points is only half the battle; regional pricing is also worth paying attention to as they’re the main reason why these deals exist in the first place. Electronic Arts sets different prices for different countries based on the local economy, and currency fluctuations also change the price of points from day to day. You can use these gaps to get a better deal on your currency.

Always compare a few different listings before you pull the trigger. You can also track the price during huge promos like Team of the Year or Black Friday. I often see an FC points discount when the demand is at its peak. Combining a cheap gift card with a marketplace deal is a great way to save even more.

Patience is a great tool for any budget-conscious gamer. Prices change all the time, and a seller might drop their rate if they have too much stock. Check the site a few times a day when you’re looking for a big purchase. Small savings on every pack add up to a huge total over the course of a year.

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How to Buy Cheap FC Points on PS5, Xbox, and PC

Getting cheap FC points on Eneba is straightforward – whether you want to buy FC points PS5, FC points Xbox, or PC, here’s exactly how to redeem your purchase on each.

How to buy FC Points PS5

Head to Eneba and grab your cheap FC points code for PS5 On your PS5, open the PlayStation Store Scroll down and select “Redeem Codes” Enter your code and confirm Launch EA Sports FC, and your points will appear in your account

How to buy FC Points Xbox

Find your cheap FC points code for Xbox on Eneba Press the Xbox button on your controller and go to the Store Select “Use a code” from the menu Enter your 25-character code and confirm Open EA Sports FC and your points will be ready to use

PC (EA App)

Purchase your cheap FC points code for PC on Eneba Open the EA App on your PC Click your profile icon and select “Redeem Code” Enter your code and hit confirm Launch EA Sports FC – your points will be waiting in Ultimate Team

Once redeemed, your points appear instantly – whether you buy FC points PS5, buy FC points Xbox, or via the EA App on PC.

Best Time to Buy FC Points (Seasonal Deals Guide)

Timing your purchase is one of the easiest ways to get cheap FC Points without compromising on safety. Prices shift throughout the EA Sports FC season, and knowing when to buy can save you a decent chunk of cash.

September – New Season Launch. Every new EA Sports FC season drops in September, bringing fresh content and new packs. Marketplaces like Eneba often see competitive pricing early in the season as sellers compete for new players. It’s a great time to stock up on cheap FC Points before demand peaks.

November – Black Friday & Cyber Monday. This is the best time of year to find cheap FC Points deals. Eneba runs discounts across the board during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and sellers drop their rates to compete. If you’re planning a big pack opening, this is the window to do it.January–March – Mid-Cycle Stability. The mid-season period is quieter but reliable. Prices are stable, competition between sellers stays healthy, and you can usually find consistently cheap FC Points without the rush of peak periods. A solid window for budget-conscious players.

Tips to Avoid Scams

Smart players avoid a loss of cash when they hunt for cheap FC points by spotting scams early:

Prices way below the market average usually signal a trap: sellers who ask for direct PayPal or crypto are a huge red flag.

sellers who ask for direct PayPal or crypto are a huge red flag. New accounts with zero reviews are a massive risk: pressure tactics like “buy now or it’s gone” are a sign of a bad merchant.

pressure tactics like “buy now or it’s gone” are a sign of a bad merchant. Always stay on the platform for the whole deal; check the history of every seller before you spend any money.

check the history of every seller before you spend any money. Never share your account info or backup codes; screenshot every transaction just in case you need to talk to support.

A secure path is the only way to enjoy your cheap FC points without the stress of a hacked account.

My Final Verdict on Cheap FC Points

Cheap FC points stay expensive because EA sets fixed prices, so players hunt for deals elsewhere. Marketplaces use competition for lower rates; also, they stay safe with a solid reputation. A smart player balances cost with security.

Patience helps build a team without a huge bill in EA Sports FC. Check seller ratings first, and wait for promos to get the best rates. Smart shoppers stay ahead on every deal. Use these tips to find cheap FC points.

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