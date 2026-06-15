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The best websites to buy PUBG UC online are Eneba, Kinguin, and SEAGM – but the right choice depends on your ToS risk tolerance, budget, and delivery method preference. I evaluated 10 platforms so you do not have to dig through dozens of storefronts.

Two problems make this harder than it looks: too many platforms to evaluate independently, and not all platforms carry the same ToS risk – UID-only and gift card code platforms are safe, while account-login platforms risk account action. This guide evaluates delivery method, trust signals, buyer protection, and price – not price alone.

Every site here was assessed on Trustpilot score, years in business, delivery method, buyer protection, regional coverage, and pricing. UC code and UID-only platforms (Eneba, Kinguin, SEAGM, LootBar, MooGold, U7Buy, BuffBuff, GameSeal) carry Low ToS risk; G2G uses TradeGuard P2P escrow (Low-Medium risk); Eldorado uses P2P direct top-up (Medium risk). Find the best websites to buy PUBG UC online for your situation below.

Our Top Picks: Best Websites to Buy PUBG UC Online

The best websites to buy PUBG UC online vary by what you value most. Here is a scannable summary of all 10 providers before we get into the full reviews.

Eneba – Best Overall Site to Buy UC Online Kinguin – Best Key Marketplace for UC SEAGM – Best Asia-Focused Direct Top-Up G2G – Best P2P Escrow Marketplace for UC LootBar – Highest-Rated UC Store (Tencent-Backed) Eldorado – Best UID-Only P2P Top-Up BuffBuff – Best Discount UC (Official Partner) GameSeal – Best Widest-Range UC Store U7Buy – Best Trusted Direct Top-Up Store MooGold – Best Authorized Reseller for UC

The best websites to buy PUBG UC online balance trust signals, delivery safety, and per-UC value across multiple buyer profiles. The full reviews below explain exactly why each one earned its spot and which buyer it suits best.

Best Websites to Buy PUBG UC Online: Reviewed

Platforms in this guide were assessed on trust signals (Trustpilot score and review volume), delivery method, buyer protection, regional coverage, and starting price – not just price alone. Here is a closer look at the best websites to buy PUBG UC online for every type of player.

1. Eneba [Best Overall Site to Buy UC Online]

Delivery Method Gift Card Key Marketplace (code delivered instantly – redeem in Krafton/PUBG launcher; no account login required) ToS Risk Low-Medium – gift card codes sold by third-party sellers; code delivery does not require account login Starting Price $1.18 (60 UC) Delivery Time Instant (digital code via email/account) Buyer Protection Instant refund for unviewed keys; escrow for marketplace orders; 10% cashback; 4.3/5 Trustpilot (301,850 reviews)

Eneba is a UC code marketplace where sellers compete on price – and you receive a UC code delivered instantly to your email or Eneba account. No PUBG Mobile account login is ever shared with sellers. With 300,000+ Trustpilot reviews at 4.3/5, 10% cashback on UC purchases, and 100+ payment methods, it is one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online overall when marketplace safety is your top priority.

Pros Cons ✅ 300,000+ Trustpilot reviews (4.3/5) – largest review base on this list



✅ 10% cashback on most UC denominations



✅ Low-Medium ToS risk – code redeemed directly at Krafton launcher; no account login



✅ Instant digital code delivery via email or account dashboard



✅ 100+ payment methods including PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay ❌ Prices are marketplace-driven – verify final price at checkout



❌ Region-specific keys – verify your account region before selecting a listing

Eneba lists every standard PUBG Mobile UC denomination from 60 UC upward, which makes it one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online. The 10% cashback on select denominations pulls the effective per-UC cost below the listed price. Payment options include credit/debit card, PayPal, and a wide range of regional methods – global buyers are covered across all platforms. Starting at $1.18 for 60 UC, with mid-tier packs like 3,000+850 UC at $47.99.

A digital UC code is delivered to your email or Eneba account. You redeem it in the Krafton/PUBG Corp launcher – no PUBG Mobile account login is shared with the seller at any step. This is the lowest-risk delivery method: no passwords, no account access. Confirm your UC balance in-game after delivery.

Before purchasing, check your region. Eneba lists Global, US, EU, and platform-specific keys. A key purchased for the wrong region will not redeem – verify your account region in the Krafton/PUBG Corp launcher before selecting a listing. Prices fluctuate by seller; $1.18 is the lowest verified rate for 60 UC at the time of research.

★ Best Overall Site to Buy UC Online Eneba Shop on Eneba

2. Kinguin [Best Key Marketplace for UC]

Delivery Method Key Marketplace (gift card codes redeemed via Midasbuy – no account login; 100+ sellers competing on price) ToS Risk Low – gift card code delivery; code redeemed on Midasbuy; no account login or credential sharing Starting Price ~$5.37 (300+25 UC) Delivery Time Instant (code delivery) Buyer Protection Kinguard buyer protection; escrow on marketplace orders; 4.6/5 Trustpilot (116,114 reviews)

Kinguin is a key marketplace where 100+ sellers compete on price for PUBG Mobile UC gift card codes – redeemed via Midasbuy, no account login required. Starting at ~$5.37 for 300+25 UC, with Kinguard buyer protection covering all orders. With 116,114 Trustpilot reviews at 4.6/5 – the second-highest review volume on this list – it is one of the most credible key marketplaces for the best websites to buy PUBG UC online.

Pros Cons ✅ 116,114 Trustpilot reviews (4.6/5)



✅ Kinguard buyer protection on all orders



✅ Low ToS risk – code redeemed on Midasbuy; no account login



✅ 100+ sellers competing on price



✅ Credit/debit, PayPal, crypto, and 100+ payment methods ❌ Marketplace prices vary by seller – always check seller rating



❌ Gift card codes are region-specific – verify before purchasing



❌ No 60 UC pack available – minimum is 300+25 UC

Kinguin is one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online if you’re comfortable with a marketplace model. Kinguard buyer protection covers all marketplace orders – if a code is invalid or delivery fails, open a dispute on Kinguin for resolution. Payment options include credit/debit cards, PayPal, cryptocurrency, and 100+ additional methods. Starting at ~$5.37 for 300+25 UC and ~$8.75 for 600+60 UC – USD-estimated from EUR listings; verify current pricing on-site.

The delivery process is clean: visit Kinguin, search for PUBG Mobile UC, filter by denomination, purchase from a highly-rated seller (95%+ rating, 1,000+ orders), and receive your code instantly via email or Kinguin account. Take the code to Midasbuy, enter your player ID, and UC appears in your PUBG Mobile account. Use PayPal or a credit card for additional chargeback protection on top of Kinguard.

Kinguin is a marketplace, so always check the seller’s rating and completed order count before purchasing. Filter for sellers with 95%+ merchant rating and 1,000+ completed orders. Gift card codes are region-specific – verify the code region matches your account before purchasing. Prices are USD-estimated from EUR listings at time of research; confirm current pricing at kinguin.net before buying.

★ Best Key Marketplace for UC Kinguin Shop on Kinguin

3. SEAGM [Best Asia-Focused Direct Top-Up]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up (UC delivered instantly – enter player ID; authorized retailer; 300+ payment methods) ToS Risk Low – licensed digital retailer since 2009; direct top-up via player ID; no account credentials required Starting Price $0.90 (60 UC) Delivery Time Instant (direct top-up upon payment) Buyer Protection SEAGM satisfaction guarantee; live chat support; 4.1/5 Trustpilot (7,727 reviews); operating since 2009

SEAGM has been operating since 2009 across 150+ countries as a licensed digital retailer – making it one of the most established platforms on this list and one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online for Asia-focused buyers. Direct top-up for PUBG Mobile UC via player ID: no account credentials required, starting at $0.90 for 60 UC. 300+ payment methods, including regional Southeast Asian options.

Pros Cons ✅ Established since 2009 – one of the longest-running platforms on this list



✅ 300+ payment methods – widest payment variety here



✅ Low ToS risk – direct top-up via player ID; no account credentials



✅ Starting at $0.90 for 60 UC – below official $0.99 ❌ Smaller Trustpilot base (7,727 reviews) than top-tier platforms



❌ Purchases are NON-REFUNDABLE per SEAGM policy – verify before buying



❌ Storefront may be region-priced – verify USD pricing on-site

SEAGM is one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online for Southeast Asian buyers. No account credentials required at any point – just enter your player ID and server. Payment options span 300+ methods, including GrabPay, Touch’n Go, FPX, PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, crypto, Apple Pay, and Google Pay – the widest payment variety on this list, making it the top pick for Southeast Asian buyers who cannot access standard Western payment rails.

The delivery flow is straightforward: visit seagm.com, select PUBG Mobile UC, choose your denomination, enter your PUBG Mobile player ID, complete payment, and UC arrives instantly. SEAGM processes the top-up directly – no login, no password. Contact LiveChat support (100% reply rate to Trustpilot reviews within 24 hours) if issues arise.

One important caveat: purchases on SEAGM are non-refundable and non-returnable per their policy. Confirm the correct denomination and region before completing your purchase. Verify current USD pricing at seagm.com before buying, as prices may differ by region.

★ Best Asia-Focused Direct Top-Up SEAGM Shop on SEAGM

4. G2G [Best P2P Escrow Marketplace for UC]

Delivery Method P2P Marketplace – direct top-up via player ID (TradeGuard escrow; no account password required) ToS Risk Low-Medium – P2P marketplace; verify seller listing method; use TradeGuard escrow for all purchases Starting Price $0.94 (60 UC) Delivery Time Varies by seller (P2P marketplace) Buyer Protection TradeGuard escrow protection; dispute resolution; 3.9/5 Trustpilot (56,145 reviews)

G2G is a P2P marketplace founded in 2007, serving 300M+ users. Sellers list PUBG Mobile UC top-up services with G2G‘s TradeGuard holding payment in escrow until delivery is confirmed. Starting at $0.94 for 60 UC – direct top-up via player ID, no account password required. With ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification and 56,145 Trustpilot reviews, it is one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online for buyers who want P2P price competition with escrow protection.

Pros Cons ✅ TradeGuard escrow holds payment until delivery is confirmed



✅ 56,145 Trustpilot reviews – large review base



✅ ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified – institutional security standard



✅ Direct top-up via player ID – no account password required



✅ Starting at $0.94 for 60 UC ❌ P2P marketplace – seller quality varies; check ratings before buying



❌ Delivery time varies by seller



❌ Must filter listings by delivery method – non-UID listings may require account login

G2G is one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online for players who prefer a peer-to-peer marketplace with built-in escrow protection. G2G UC listings run: $0.94 for 60 UC; $4.40 for 325 UC; $9.20 for 660 UC; $22.55 for 1,500 UC; $75.00 for 6,000 UC. Filter by delivery method – select Direct Top-Up listings to keep ToS risk at Low-Medium. Payment options include Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and crypto. Southeast Asian e-wallets like GrabPay and Touch’n Go are also available at checkout.

The delivery flow: find a G2G seller at g2g.com/categories/pubg-mobile-top-up. TradeGuard holds your payment in escrow, and the seller delivers UC via direct top-up to your PUBG Mobile account – no password required. You confirm delivery, and TradeGuard releases payment. Never pay outside G2G‘s TradeGuard system. Confirm UC appears in your account before releasing payment.

P2P caveats apply: prices and delivery methods vary by seller. Always verify the listing’s delivery method before purchasing – non-filtered sellers may require account login, which pushes ToS risk higher. Filter by seller rating and order count. If you also buy currency for other games, the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online use the same escrow safety framework.

★ Best P2P Escrow Marketplace for UC G2G Shop on G2G

5. LootBar [Highest-Rated UC Store (Tencent-Backed)]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up – Tencent-backed; enter player ID to top up instantly; ~20% off official prices ToS Risk Low – authorized direct top-up; Tencent-backed platform; no account credentials required Starting Price $0.84 (60 UC) Delivery Time Instant Buyer Protection Full refund guarantee; 24/7 live support; secure payment; 4.9/5 Trustpilot (47,209 reviews)

LootBar is a Tencent-backed game store covering 200+ games. Direct top-up for PUBG Mobile UC – starting at $0.84 for 60 UC (~20% off official $0.99). The highest Trustpilot score on this list is 4.9/5 from 47,000+ reviews, with a full refund guarantee and 24/7 live support. No account credentials required – top-up via player ID – making it one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online for safety-first discount buyers.

Pros Cons ✅ Highest Trustpilot score on this list – 4.9/5 from 47,209 reviews



✅ Tencent-backed institutional trust



✅ ~20% off official pricing across all denominations



✅ Full refund guarantee if top-up fails



✅ 24/7 live support available ❌ Storefront is JavaScript-rendered – verify prices on-site before purchasing



❌ Promo discount rates may change – confirm current pricing at lootbar.gg

LootBar is one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online for price-conscious buyers, with all PUBG UC denominations priced approximately 20% below official rates: 60 UC ($0.84), 300+25 UC ($4.19), 600+60 UC ($8.37), 1,500+300 UC ($20.92), 3,000+850 UC ($41.83), and 6,000+2,100 UC ($83.66) – all approximately 20% off official pricing. New user 10% OFF coupon available on registration – stacks with the standard discount for an even lower effective cost on a first purchase. Payment methods include credit/debit cards, PayPal, FPX, Touch’n Go, PIX, PromptPay, QRIS, and GrabPay.

Buying is simple: visit lootbar.gg, select your PUBG Mobile UC pack, enter your player ID – no account password required – and complete payment. LootBar processes the top-up instantly. Confirm the UC balance in your PUBG Mobile account after delivery. If delivery is delayed, contact 24/7 live support.

One caveat: LootBar‘s storefront is JavaScript-rendered, so prices in this guide came from available research data. Always verify current pricing at lootbar.gg before purchasing – promotional discount rates can expire. The full refund guarantee applies if the top-up is undelivered or unusable.

★ Highest-Rated UC Store (Tencent-Backed) LootBar Shop on LootBar

6. Eldorado [Best UID-Only P2P Top-Up]

Delivery Method P2P Direct Top-Up – UID-only (no account password required; escrow protection) ToS Risk Medium – P2P top-up via player UID; seller tops up your PUBG Mobile account; review seller ratings carefully Starting Price $0.90 (60 UC) Delivery Time 5–30 minutes (seller-dependent; P2P marketplace) Buyer Protection Escrow protection; dispute resolution; 4.4/5 Trustpilot (208,819 reviews)

Eldorado is a P2P marketplace founded in 2017 (Poland), serving ~5M customers, where sellers top up your PUBG Mobile account via player UID – no account password required. Escrow holds payment until delivery is confirmed, with 200,000+ Trustpilot reviews at 4.4/5 confirming its scale. It is one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online for buyers comfortable with P2P top-up who want escrow protection.

Pros Cons ✅ 200,000+ Trustpilot reviews (4.4/5) – second-highest review volume on this list



✅ Escrow holds payment until delivery is confirmed



✅ UID-only delivery – no account password required



✅ Starting at $0.90 for 60 UC ❌ Medium ToS risk – P2P top-up via UID; seller completes top-up of your account



❌ Delivery: 5–30 minutes (not instant)



❌ Seller quality varies – filter for highly-rated sellers only



❌ P2P rates fluctuate by seller

Eldorado UC listings run: $0.90 for 60 UC; $4.55 for 325 UC; $8.85 for 660 UC; $21.98 for 1,800 UC; $43.50 for 3,850 UC; $86.50 for 8,100 UC. Payment options include Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and crypto. Global coverage across 150+ countries. High review volume means reliable quality signals from buyer feedback – check recent reviews before selecting a seller.

For players looking for the best websites to buy PUBG UC online via escrow-protected P2P, browse Eldorado listings for PUBG Mobile UC. A seller tops up your account via player UID – no password required. Your payment is held in escrow, the seller completes the top-up, you confirm receipt, and the seller receives payment. Filter for the highest-rated sellers and confirm UC balance before releasing escrow.

ToS note: Eldorado uses P2P direct top-up via UID – this carries Medium ToS risk. Sellers access your PUBG Mobile account via player UID. Use only if comfortable with P2P delivery and always filter for highly-rated sellers with substantial order history. Pricing fluctuates by seller – verify on-site before purchasing.

★ Best UID-Only P2P Top-Up Eldorado Shop on Eldorado

7. BuffBuff [Best Discount UC (Official Partner)]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up (official PUBG Mobile partner; enter player ID; instant delivery) ToS Risk Low – official PUBG Mobile partner; direct top-up via player ID; no account credentials required Starting Price $0.45 (60 UC) Delivery Time Instant Buyer Protection Official partner guarantee; customer support; 4.3/5 Trustpilot (137 reviews)

BuffBuff is an official PUBG Mobile partner offering direct top-up at the deepest discount on this list – starting at $0.45 for 60 UC, up to 55% off the official $0.99 price. No account credentials required: top-up via player ID, instant delivery. Trustpilot sits at 4.3/5 from 137 reviews – a newer platform, but official partner status is what makes it one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online for discount hunters.

Pros Cons ✅ Lowest per-unit price on this list – $0.45 for 60 UC (55% off official)



✅ Official PUBG Mobile partner – lowest ToS risk alongside authorized direct top-up



✅ Instant delivery via player ID – no account credentials required



✅ Full PUBG Mobile denomination range available ❌ Newer platform – only 137 Trustpilot reviews



❌ Smaller track record vs. established platforms



❌ Pricing may change – verify at buffbuff.com before purchase

BuffBuff carries all standard PUBG Mobile UC denominations: 60 UC ($0.45), 300+25 UC ($4.20), 600+60 UC ($8.39), 1,500+300 UC ($21.00), 3,000+850 UC ($41.99), 6,000+2,100 UC ($85.29), and 12,000+4,200 UC ($175.59). All top-ups carry the lowest ToS risk on this list – official partner status means Krafton sanctions the top-up channel directly. Payment options include credit/debit card, PayPal, and other methods – verify at buffbuff.com checkout.

The top-up flow is quick: visit buffbuff.com, select your PUBG Mobile UC pack, enter your player ID – no account password required, which makes it one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online. BuffBuff processes the top-up instantly as an official partner. Confirm UC balance in your PUBG Mobile account after delivery.

BuffBuff is a newer platform – 137 Trustpilot reviews at time of research. As an official PUBG Mobile partner, the top-up method itself carries the lowest risk on this list, but the smaller review base means you have less historical feedback to assess service reliability. Verify current pricing at buffbuff.com – rates may change. The best use of the PUBG UC guide covers how to spend your UC strategically once you’ve purchased.

★ Best Discount UC (Official Partner) BuffBuff Shop on BuffBuff

8. GameSeal [Best Widest-Range UC Store]

Delivery Method Gift Card Code and Direct Top-Up (code redeemed via Midasbuy OR direct top-up via player ID; 35 PUBG Mobile products) ToS Risk Low – gift card code or Midasbuy redemption; no account login required Starting Price $0.95 (60 UC) Delivery Time Instant (code delivery) Buyer Protection Money Back Guarantee; ultra secure checkout; 4.3/5 Trustpilot (16,000+ reviews)

GameSeal is a digital store offering 35 PUBG Mobile products – UC packs, Prime passes, Elite Passes, and Mythic Emblems – via gift card code (redeemed on Midasbuy) or direct top-up. No account login required: starting at $0.95 for 60 UC, or $0.81/60 UC with a SealPass subscription. With 4.3/5 Trustpilot from 16,000+ reviews, it is one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online for buyers who want everything PUBG Mobile in one store.

Pros Cons ✅ Widest PUBG Mobile product range – 35 products including passes and emblems



✅ 16,000+ Trustpilot reviews (4.3/5)



✅ SealPass subscription reduces price to $0.81/60 UC



✅ Money Back Guarantee on all orders



✅ Low ToS risk – code redeemed via Midasbuy; no account login ❌ Some listings are EU-only – verify region before purchasing



❌ Delivery method varies by listing – confirm code vs. direct top-up per product



❌ SealPass requires a subscription commitment

GameSeal stocks 35 PUBG Mobile products: UC packs from 60 UC to 30,000+10,500 UC, Prime (1/6/12 months), Prime Plus, Elite Pass, Mythic Emblems, and Weekly Deal Packs. The SealPass subscription unlocks further discounts – up to 19% off – making it a strong pick for recurring PUBG Mobile spenders who buy UC and passes monthly. Payment options include PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, paysafecard, Blik, Przelewy24, WeChat, and more.

For gift card code delivery: visit gameseal.com, browse PUBG Mobile products, select your UC denomination, and complete payment. Code is delivered instantly to your email or account. Redeem at midasbuy.com/midasbuy/ot/redeem/pubgm using your player ID – no account login shared with GameSeal, which makes it one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online. Confirm UC balance in-game after delivery.

Some GameSeal listings are EU-only. Confirm the code region matches your account before purchasing. Verify the delivery type (code vs. direct top-up) per specific listing at gameseal.com. If you also buy currency for other games, our guide to the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards uses the same marketplace safety logic for another top-up purchase.

★ Best Widest-Range UC Store GameSeal Shop on GameSeal

9. U7Buy [Best Trusted Direct Top-Up Store]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up (enter PUBG Mobile UID – 11 digits; 3–5 min delivery; 24/7 processing) ToS Risk Low – direct top-up via PUBG Mobile UID; no account credentials required; Korea/Japan/Vietnam/Taiwan not supported Starting Price $4.73 (300+25 UC) Delivery Time 3–5 minutes (24/7, including weekends and holidays) Buyer Protection 100% refund guarantee; 24/7 customer service; operating since 2003; 4.8/5 Trustpilot rating (47,033 reviews)

U7Buy has been operating since 2008, serving millions of players as a direct top-up store for PUBG Mobile UC. Enter your PUBG Mobile UID – no account credentials required – and receive UC in 3–5 minutes, 24/7, including weekends and holidays. A decade-proven platform with a 100% refund guarantee and one of the broadest payment stacks on this list makes it one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online for buyers who want reliable direct top-up with proven history.

Pros Cons ✅ Operating since 2008 – one of the most established platforms on this list



✅ 100% refund guarantee if top-up cannot be completed



✅ 4.8/5 from 47,033 Trustpilot reviews



✅ 24/7 delivery including weekends and holidays



✅ Broad payment stack including Revolut Pay, Klarna, Dana/Shopeepay ❌ Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and Taiwan servers not supported



❌ No 60 UC pack – minimum is 300+25 UC



❌ Pricing is slightly above some competitors at entry level

U7Buy offers PUBG Mobile UC from 300+25 UC ($4.73) up to 30,000+10,500 UC ($455.90), which makes it one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online for players on International servers. Payment options are among the broadest on this list: Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Discover, Revolut Pay (EU), Klarna (NA), and Dana/Shopeepay (SEA) – verify current options at u7buy.com checkout. Global coverage for International servers. Note: Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and Taiwan servers are not supported.

The delivery process: visit u7buy.com, select your PUBG Mobile UC denomination (starting at 300+25 UC), enter your PUBG Mobile UID (11-digit number found in-game: tap avatar → Basic Information → copy UID), and complete payment. U7Buy processes the top-up in 3–5 minutes – check your in-game mailbox for credited UC. Contact 24/7 support if issues arise.

Server restrictions matter: Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and Taiwan servers are not supported – verify your server before purchasing. Pricing at time of research: $4.73 for 300+25 UC, $44.95 for 3,000+850 UC. No 60 UC pack available. Verify current pricing at u7buy.com before purchase. For a broader view of how the best sites to buy Valorant Points online structure their direct top-up flows, the same UID-only safety logic applies across titles.

★ Best Trusted Direct Top-Up Store U7Buy Shop on U7Buy

10. MooGold [Best Authorized Reseller for UC]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up (authorized reseller – enter player ID; no account credentials required; instant to 5 minutes) ToS Risk Low – authorized reseller; direct top-up via player ID; no account credentials required Starting Price $0.90 (60 UC) Delivery Time Instant to 5 minutes Buyer Protection Authorized reseller guarantee; customer support; 4.5/5 Trustpilot (3,618 reviews)

MooGold is an authorized PUBG Mobile UC reseller offering direct top-up at $0.90 for 60 UC – enter player ID, no account credentials required. Delivery is instant to 5 minutes, with a 4.5/5 Trustpilot rating across 3,600+ reviews. Authorized reseller status provides a clear trust signal versus unverified third-party sellers, making MooGold one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online for buyers who want institutional backing without the premium price tag of official stores.

Pros Cons ✅ Authorized PUBG Mobile UC reseller – institutional trust signal



✅ 4.5/5 Trustpilot – strong score from a verified reseller



✅ Low ToS risk – direct top-up via player ID; no credentials



✅ Instant to 5-minute delivery



✅ Global availability ❌ Smaller Trustpilot base (3,618 reviews) than top-tier platforms



❌ Exact USD prices not confirmed via direct crawl – verify on-site

MooGold is one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online, which covers multiple PUBG Mobile UC denominations: 60 UC ($0.90), 300+25 UC ($4.47), 600+60 UC ($8.92), 1,500+300 UC ($22.30), 3,000+850 UC ($44.59), and 6,000+2,100 UC ($89.18). Payment options include credit/debit card, PayPal, and multiple methods across global regions. Global availability confirmed across standard server regions. Authorized reseller status means direct access to supplier-level support for any delivery issues.

The top-up flow is clean: visit moogold.com, select your PUBG Mobile UC pack, enter your player ID – no account password required. MooGold processes the top-up as an authorized reseller, and delivery arrives in instant to 5 minutes. Confirm the UC balance in your PUBG Mobile account after delivery. Contact customer support if delivery is delayed beyond 5 minutes.

Verify player ID before purchase; pricing at the time of research: $0.90 for 60 UC. Confirm current availability and pricing at moogold.com before buying – rates may vary. Authorized reseller status means Low ToS risk: no account credentials shared at any step. For players who invest across multiple games, the best sites to buy Mobile Legends Diamonds online cover the same authorized-reseller logic for another popular mobile title.

★ Best Authorized Reseller for UC MooGold Shop on MooGold

How PUBG UC Is Delivered: Delivery Methods Explained

You have seen delivery methods referenced in each one of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online above – here is exactly what each one means for your account.

Delivery Method How It Works ToS Risk Platforms Using It Gift Card Code (Marketplace) A digital UC code is delivered to your email or account. You redeem it in the Krafton/PUBG Corp launcher. No PUBG Mobile account login is shared. Confirm UC balance in-game after delivery. Low Eneba, Kinguin, GameSeal Direct Top-Up (Authorized) Enter your player ID and server. Platform processes UC top-up via official or authorized channels. No account credentials required. Instant delivery. Low SEAGM, LootBar, BuffBuff, U7Buy, MooGold P2P Marketplace – TradeGuard Escrow Find a seller, pay via TradeGuard escrow. Seller delivers UC via direct top-up. Confirm receipt before releasing escrow. Filter for Direct Top-Up listings. Low-Medium G2G P2P Direct Top-Up – UID Only Seller tops up your account via player UID. No password required. Escrow holds payment until delivery confirmed. Filter for highly-rated sellers. Medium Eldorado

Eneba, Kinguin, and GameSeal use gift card code delivery. SEAGM, LootBar, BuffBuff, U7Buy, and MooGold use direct top-up via player ID. G2G is a P2P marketplace – use TradeGuard escrow and filter for Direct Top-Up listings. Eldorado uses UID-only P2P direct top-up with escrow protection.

PUBG UC Price Comparison

The official Midasbuy/in-game store rate is the baseline. All third-party pricing below is relative to that reference. The ToS Risk column is the editorial addition no competitor makes – it turns a price table into a price and safety table at the same time.

Platform 60 UC 300+25 UC 600+60 UC 3,000+850 UC ToS Risk Delivery Method Midasbuy (Official) $0.99 $4.99 $9.99 $49.99 Low Direct Top-Up BuffBuff* $0.45 $4.20 $8.39 $41.99 Low Direct Top-Up (Official Partner) LootBar* $0.84 $4.19 $8.37 $41.83 Low Direct Top-Up (Tencent-Backed) SEAGM* $0.90 $4.49 $8.99 $44.99 Low Direct Top-Up Eldorado* $0.90 $4.55 $8.85 $43.50 Medium P2P UID Top-Up MooGold* $0.90 $4.47 $8.92 $44.59 Low Direct Top-Up G2G* $0.94 $4.40 $9.20 $43.00 Low-Medium P2P TradeGuard Eneba* $1.18 $5.38 $9.72 $47.99 Low Gift Card Code GameSeal* $0.95 $4.70 $9.37 $46.87 Low Gift Card/Direct Top-Up Kinguin* – ~$5.37 ~$8.75 ~$21.25† Low Gift Card Code U7Buy* – $4.73 $9.27 $44.95 Low Direct Top-Up

*Prices marked with an asterisk are from seller listings and research data at the time of writing. P2P marketplace prices (G2G, Eldorado) vary by seller and are not guaranteed. † Kinguin 1,500+300 UC figure used in place of 3,000+850 UC – the exact denomination may vary by seller listing. Fees may apply to the prices displayed. Always verify current pricing on-site before purchasing.

Is It Safe to Buy PUBG UC from Third-Party Sites?

Yes – with the right platform and delivery method. The best websites to buy PUBG UC online use UID-only or gift card code delivery, so your account credentials are never shared. But two distinct risks apply, and understanding both protects you.

Two Types of Risk – and How to Protect Against Each

Scam Risk (you lose your money): The site takes payment and does not deliver. Protect against this by paying via PayPal or credit card – both allow chargebacks if the seller fails to deliver. Every platform on this list accepts at least one chargeback-eligible payment method.

ToS Risk (you get the UC but lose your account): The delivery method violates Krafton/PUBG Corp‘s Terms of Service. The UC arrives, but your account may be suspended later. Protect against ToS risk by choosing providers that use Direct Top-Up from authorized partners (BuffBuff, LootBar, SEAGM, U7Buy, MooGold) or gift card codes via verified marketplaces (Eneba, Kinguin, GameSeal). Avoid Account Login delivery from any seller – always filter P2P listings by delivery method on G2G and Eldorado.

The best websites to buy PUBG UC online can be scam-free – you receive the UC – and still create ToS risk. P2P marketplaces that use account-login delivery are legitimate businesses, but their delivery method may violate Krafton/PUBG Corp ToS. Being legitimate and being ToS-compliant are two different things.

PUBG Mobile Terms of Service Position

Purchasing PUBG Mobile UC via Account Login from third-party platforms may violate Krafton/PUBG Corp’s Terms of Service. Krafton/PUBG Corp reserves the right to suspend accounts found to have used unauthorized methods. Direct Top-Up from authorized partners (Eneba, SEAGM, LootBar, BuffBuff) and key marketplaces (Kinguin) are developer-sanctioned delivery methods carrying Low ToS risk. P2P platforms using UID-only delivery (G2G, Eldorado) carry Low-Medium to Medium risk respectively. Always review the current Terms of Service at the official Krafton/PUBG Corp website before purchasing.

Account Login delivery – where a seller logs into your PUBG Mobile account – is the delivery method that creates the highest ToS exposure on this list. None of the ten platforms reviewed here exclusively use Account Login; however, some P2P sellers on marketplace platforms may offer it. Filter P2P listings by delivery method and select only Direct Top-Up or UID-only listings.

Red Flags to Watch For

Not every platform is trustworthy. Knowing what to avoid is just as important as knowing the best websites to buy PUBG UC online. Watch out for these warning signs:

“Free UC generator” claims – 100% scams, no exceptions. These sites steal login credentials or install malware. No legitimate third-party service can generate UC for free.

Prices more than 40% below the official store price with no explanation.

Sites requesting your PUBG Mobile account login credentials for any reason.

Cryptocurrency-only payment with no buyer protection.

No contact information, no company details, and no refund or dispute policy.

If a site fits any of these patterns, leave immediately. The best websites to buy PUBG UC online will always display Trustpilot reviews, verifiable contact details, and clear refund policies – if those aren’t visible, shop elsewhere.

How to Choose the Best Website to Buy PUBG UC Online

The best websites to buy PUBG UC online vary by buyer priority. This section walks through the five key decision criteria – in the order that actually matters.

1. Delivery Method and Account Safety (Start Here)

The delivery method determines the ToS risk. Start here before comparing price.

Order of preference for UC:

Direct Top-Up from official/authorized partners (BuffBuff at $0.45/60 UC, LootBar at $0.84/60 UC, SEAGM at $0.90/60 UC, U7Buy at $4.73/300+25 UC, MooGold at $0.90/60 UC) – lowest ToS risk

(BuffBuff at $0.45/60 UC, LootBar at $0.84/60 UC, SEAGM at $0.90/60 UC, U7Buy at $4.73/300+25 UC, MooGold at $0.90/60 UC) – lowest ToS risk Gift card code from verified marketplace (Eneba at $1.18/60 UC, Kinguin at ~$5.37/300+25 UC, GameSeal at $0.95/60 UC) – low ToS risk

(Eneba at $1.18/60 UC, at ~$5.37/300+25 UC, at $0.95/60 UC) – low ToS risk P2P marketplace with escrow (G2G TradeGuard at $0.94/60 UC, Eldorado UID-only at $0.90/60 UC) – filter for Direct Top-Up or UID listings only

For the cheapest per-unit price: BuffBuff ($0.45/60 UC, official partner). For the safest purchase: Eneba or Kinguin (Kinguard protection, no account login).

2. Platform Trust and Reputation

Trust signals matter more than the starting price when choosing the best websites to buy PUBG UC online that you have never used before. Three indicators to evaluate:

Trustpilot score AND review volume – 4.3/5 from 300,000+ reviews (Eneba) carries more statistical weight than 4.3/5 from 137 reviews (BuffBuff). Volume matters. The platforms with the strongest trust floors on this list: LootBar (4.9/5, 46,000+ reviews, Tencent-backed), MooGold (4.5/5, 3,700+ reviews), Eldorado (4.4/5, 200,000+ reviews), Eneba (4.3/5, 300,000+ reviews). Lowest: G2G (3.9/5, 56,000+ reviews). Authorized vs. unofficial status – Eneba holds official Krafton/PUBG Corp authorization; LootBar is Tencent-backed; BuffBuff is an official PUBG Mobile partner. P2P marketplaces (Eldorado, G2G) rely on seller ratings. Delivery method – Direct Top-Up from authorized resellers is safer than Account Login regardless of a platform’s Trustpilot score.

3. Buyer Protection and Platform Dispute Resolution

PayPal or credit/debit card chargeback is the baseline protection – available on all 10 best websites to buy PUBG UC online on this list. Platform-level escrow adds another layer: G2G TradeGuard holds payment until delivery is confirmed; Eldorado escrow intermediates buyer-seller disputes.

None of the platforms on this list requires cryptocurrency-only payment. Every provider accepts credit/debit card or PayPal, which means baseline chargeback protection is available on every purchase across this comparison.

4. Product Range and Denomination Availability

UC packs vary by platform. Official PUBG Mobile in-game store denominations run from 60 UC ($0.99) up through 300+25 UC ($4.99), 600+60 UC ($9.99), 1,500+300 UC ($24.99), and 3,000+850 UC ($49.99), to 6,000+2,100 UC ($99.99) and larger bulk packs. Third-party direct top-up platforms support all standard denominations.

GameSeal has the widest product range – 35 PUBG Mobile products including passes and Mythic Emblems. BuffBuff has the lowest per-unit rate ($0.45/60 UC). LootBar and SEAGM offer strong mid-tier value. P2P marketplaces (G2G, Eldorado) depend on active seller listings – availability fluctuates.

Always confirm the specific pack size is available before purchasing UC on any of the best websites to buy PUBG UC online. UC codes are generally region-specific – verify region compatibility for your PUBG Mobile account before buying.

5. Matching Your Buyer Profile to the Right Platform

Safest purchase (code, no account login): Eneba ($1.18/60 UC, 296,398 Trustpilot reviews) or GameSeal (gift card code and direct top-up, 16,000+ reviews)

Eneba ($1.18/60 UC, 296,398 Trustpilot reviews) or GameSeal (gift card code and direct top-up, 16,000+ reviews) Cheapest per-unit: BuffBuff ($0.45/60 UC, official partner) or LootBar ($0.84/60 UC, Tencent-backed, 4.9/5)

BuffBuff ($0.45/60 UC, official partner) or LootBar ($0.84/60 UC, Tencent-backed, 4.9/5) Best Trustpilot score: LootBar (4.9/5, 45,094 reviews – direct top-up via player ID)

LootBar (4.9/5, 45,094 reviews – direct top-up via player ID) Widest seller selection: Kinguin (4.6/5, 115,248 reviews, Kinguard protection)

Kinguin (4.6/5, 115,248 reviews, Kinguard protection) Southeast Asian buyers: SEAGM (300+ payment methods, regional e-wallets, since 2009)

SEAGM (300+ payment methods, regional e-wallets, since 2009) P2P with escrow: G2G (TradeGuard) or Eldorado (UID-only, no account login)

G2G (TradeGuard) or Eldorado (UID-only, no account login) Long-established direct top-up: U7Buy (operating since 2008, 100% refund guarantee)

U7Buy (operating since 2008, 100% refund guarantee) Authorized reseller, no credential sharing: MooGold (authorized PUBG Mobile reseller, $0.90/60 UC)

The right pick depends on your priorities. For most buyers choosing the best websites to buy PUBG UC online, Eneba covers the largest trust base; BuffBuff wins on price; LootBar wins on Trustpilot score.

My Final Verdict on the Best Websites to Buy PUBG UC Online

After evaluating all 10 platforms on delivery method, trust signals, buyer protection, regional coverage, and pricing, here is my clear recommendation for the best websites to buy PUBG UC online by buyer type.

For the best overall combination of safety, trust, and payment variety → Eneba . Gift card code delivery, 296,398 Trustpilot reviews at 4.3/5, 10% cashback, 100+ payment methods, starting at $1.18 for 60 UC.

. Gift card code delivery, 296,398 Trustpilot reviews at 4.3/5, 10% cashback, 100+ payment methods, starting at $1.18 for 60 UC. For the cheapest per-unit price (official partner) → BuffBuff . $0.45 for 60 UC – up to 55% off official pricing – with official PUBG Mobile partner status and instant delivery via player ID.

. $0.45 for 60 UC – up to 55% off official pricing – with official PUBG Mobile partner status and instant delivery via player ID. For the highest Trustpilot-rated store (Tencent-backed) → LootBar . 4.9/5 from 45,094 reviews, ~20% off official pricing, full refund guarantee, 24/7 live support.

. 4.9/5 from 45,094 reviews, ~20% off official pricing, full refund guarantee, 24/7 live support. For Asia-Pacific buyers or 300+ payment methods → SEAGM . Established since 2009, $0.90/60 UC, direct top-up via player ID, regional e-wallets including GrabPay and Touch’n Go.

. Established since 2009, $0.90/60 UC, direct top-up via player ID, regional e-wallets including GrabPay and Touch’n Go. For the widest PUBG Mobile product range → GameSeal . 35 PUBG Mobile products including passes, Mythic Emblems, and UC packs from 60 to 30,000+10,500 UC.

. 35 PUBG Mobile products including passes, Mythic Emblems, and UC packs from 60 to 30,000+10,500 UC. For P2P with escrow protection → G2G (TradeGuard escrow, filter for Direct Top-Up) or Eldorado (UID-only, escrow, 187,785 Trustpilot reviews).

(TradeGuard escrow, filter for Direct Top-Up) or (UID-only, escrow, 187,785 Trustpilot reviews). For a decade-proven direct top-up platform → U7Buy. Operating since 2008, 100% refund guarantee, 3–5 minute delivery, 24/7 support.

No single platform is best for everyone. The best websites to buy PUBG UC online for you depends on how you weigh price against safety, delivery speed, and regional payment support.

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