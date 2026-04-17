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The best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards for Riot Points (RP) are Eneba, Driffle, and Kinguin – but which one is right for you depends on how you want to buy, and some methods carry more account risk than others. Riot Points, commonly referred to as RP, are the premium currency used in League of Legends to unlock champion skins, emotes, and exclusive loot.

In 2026, finding the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards is the safest, no-risk method to top up your account without linking a credit card directly to the game client. I evaluated 10 different providers based on their current pricing, delivery speed, and buyer protection to give you a clear picture of the market. Since Riot Games gift cards are cross-compatible, you can also use these codes for Valorant and Teamfight Tactics (TFT) when redeemed at the official Riot Games website.

My Top Picks for the Best League of Legends Gift Card Sites

I’ve compiled this scannable list of my top picks for the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards so you can find the right provider for your specific needs.

Eneba – Best Overall Riot Points (RP) Site Driffle – Best Verified-Seller Marketplace for Riot Points (RP) Kinguin – Best P2P Marketplace for Riot Cards Gamivo – Best Budget Riot Points (RP) eCard Option Instant Gaming – Best Vetted Discount Site (10–15% Off, No P2P Risk) CoinGate – Best for Crypto Buyers (Zero ToS Risk) Bitrefill – Best Lightning Network Crypto Option Eldorado.gg – Best Mixed Marketplace for Riot Points G2G.com – Best Escrow Marketplace SEAGM – Best for Asia-Pacific Buyers and Multi-Region Cards

10 Best LoL Gift Card Sites Reviewed

I have reviewed each of the following platforms to ensure they are the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards available in 2026.

1. Eneba [Best Overall Riot Points (RP) Site]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method eCard (RP code redeemed at account.riotgames.com) ToS Risk ZERO – code redeemed at official Riot site Starting Price From ~$11.28 for $10 Riot Points Gift Card (fees apply) Tested Delivery Time ~1–2 minutes (automated) Buyer Protection Yes – PayPal and credit/debit card chargebacks

Eneba uses eCard delivery: you purchase a Riot Points gift card and receive the code by email within 1–2 minutes. You redeem it yourself at the official Riot Games website, meaning Eneba never accesses your personal account. In my experience, Eneba stands out among the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards because it combines competitive pricing with PayPal protection and 24/7 customer support.

Pros Cons ✅ ZERO account risk through eCard delivery



✅ Automated delivery within one to two minutes



✅ PayPal protection and credit card chargebacks



✅ 24/7 support available via live chat ❌ Service fees applied at the final checkout



❌ Codes are strictly region-locked



❌ Regional availability varies by seller

Their product range is extensive, and you can even secure your connection with the best VPNs for League of Legends before you jump into a match. Payment is flexible on Eneba, supporting credit cards, PayPal, and various cryptocurrencies. These gift cards work for both League of Legends and other Riot Games titles when redeemed properly.

I simply completed payment, and the Riot Points gift card code appeared in my inbox almost instantly. While prices are typically 5–15% below the official store, I suggest you verify that the card region matches your account region. Eneba is the most reliable option on this list for safe RP top-ups.

★ Best Overall Platform for Riot Points (RP) Eneba Shop at Eneba

2. Driffle [Best Verified-Seller Marketplace for Riot Points (RP)]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method eCard (RP / Riot Access Gift Card code via email) ToS Risk ZERO – Driffle never accesses your Riot account Starting Price From ~$10.30 for $10 Riot Points Gift Card Tested Delivery Time Instant to under 10 seconds Buyer Protection Yes – Credit/debit card chargeback and dispute system

Driffle uses eCard delivery, where you receive a code to redeem yourself at account.riotgames.com. As one of the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards, they offer unique denominations like 100 RP and 575 RP global cards that aren’t available on most other sites. They operate as a “verified seller” marketplace, which I find safer than open P2P platforms.

Pros Cons ✅ Instant delivery in under 10 seconds



✅ Verified sellers reduce invalid code risk



✅ Unique denominations like 100 RP cards



✅ VC-backed company with a curated catalogue ❌ Smaller review base than legacy platforms



❌ Region matching is absolutely critical



❌ Pricing varies significantly between sellers

Once you finish payment at driffle.com, you’ll find the Riot Points gift card code in your inbox within seconds. They support credit cards and PayPal, and they have a strong 4.1/5 Trustpilot rating across nearly 5,900 reviews. I should mention their curated catalogue spans eight or more regional SKUs, including the US, EU, and UK.

I found the delivery to be genuinely instant, though I must warn you that a US code will not work on an EU account. While Driffle is a newer platform founded in 2021, I found it to be one of the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards for those seeking specific regional cards.

★ Best Verified-Seller Marketplace for Riot Points (RP) Driffle Shop at Driffle

3. Kinguin [Best P2P Marketplace for Riot Cards]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method eCard (P2P – individual seller provides the code) ToS Risk LOW (code quality varies by seller) Starting Price From ~$10.10 for $10 Riot Points card Tested Delivery Time Instant to 15 minutes Buyer Protection Yes – ONLY with Buyer Protection add-on

Kinguin uses a peer-to-peer model where individual sellers provide the codes. You can find a huge variety of over 40,000 sellers here, which is why I rank it as one of the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards for competitive pricing. I strongly suggest that you always purchase the Buyer Protection add-on for your peace of mind.

Pros Cons ✅ Massive choice from over 40,000 sellers



✅ Competitive pricing due to P2P competition



✅ Reputable legacy with 17 million users



✅ Diverse payments including multiple cryptos ❌ Buyer Protection requires an extra fee



❌ Delivery times vary by individual seller



❌ Code quality depends on seller selection

You enter the code yourself at the official Riot site, and I confirmed that Kinguin never accesses your account credentials. I noticed their delivery can take up to 15 minutes depending on the seller. If you’re looking to move on from your current account, check out my helpful advice on how to sell League of Legends account details safely.

The main caveat is the P2P variability, so I recommend you use the seller rating filters. For many players, Kinguin remains one of the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards because of its massive user base of over 17 million people.

★ Best P2P Platform for Riot Points (RP) Kinguin Shop at Kinguin

4. Gamivo [Best Budget Riot Points (RP) eCard Option]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method eCard (Riot Points Gift Card code) ToS Risk ZERO – code redeemed at official Riot site Starting Price From ~$12.37 for $10 Riot Points Gift Card Tested Delivery Time ~1–2 minutes (automated) Buyer Protection Yes – PayPal and credit card chargebacks

I found Gamivo to be the best automated eCard pick for you if you prioritize price alongside zero account risk. You receive your Riot Points gift card code within 1–2 minutes of your purchase. I have noted that they have served around five million customers since 2017.

Pros Cons ✅ Consistently low automated eCard prices



✅ Fast delivery via an automated system



✅ Global scale with five million customers



✅ Valid for all Riot Games titles ❌ SMART subscription frequently auto-added



❌ Brand recognition lower than CDKeys



❌ Regional codes must be checked manually

You redeem the code yourself at account.riotgames.com, and I confirmed that Gamivo never interacts with your account credentials. While they’re growing, I noticed they’re still less known than some legacy platforms. Even so, their consistently competitive pricing makes them one of the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards.

I received the code in my inbox and entered it at the official Riot site. I noticed their pricing often sits slightly below competitors like CDKeys, which makes them a strong budget option.

★ Best Budget Riot Points (RP) eCard Platform Gamivo Shop at Gamivo

5. Instant Gaming [Best Vetted Discount Site (10–15% Off, No P2P Risk)]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method eCard (RP code – instant delivery) ToS Risk ZERO – Instant Gaming never accesses your account Starting Price ~$10.26 for 10 EUR (1,240 Riot Points) Tested Delivery Time Instant (automated) Buyer Protection Yes – credit/debit card chargeback available

I recommend Instant Gaming because they vet their own inventory directly, which I found to be much faster and more reliable than open marketplaces. This makes it one of the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards if you want a guaranteed working code without the P2P risk.

Pros Cons ✅ Vetted inventory ensures higher reliability



✅ Clean interface without P2P marketplace risk



✅ 10–15% off official Riot store prices



✅ Instant delivery through an automated system ❌ Mostly Euro-denominated gift cards



❌ Limited support for North American cards



❌ No crypto payment options available

I should mention that they primarily stock Euro-denominated codes, so you need to verify they work for your specific account region. I received the Riot Points gift card code instantly upon payment and redeemed it myself at account.riotgames.com. I found their 10–15% discount to be consistent and reliable.

★ Best Vetted Discount Platform for Cheap Riot Points Instant Gaming Shop at Instant Gaming

6. CoinGate [Best for Crypto Buyers (Zero ToS Risk)]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method eCard (cryptocurrency payment only) ToS Risk ZERO – code redeemed at official Riot site Starting Price From ~$9.80 for $10 Riot Points Gift Card Tested Delivery Time Instant (automated) Buyer Protection NO – crypto payments have no chargebacks

I found that CoinGate is the best choice if you want to use cryptocurrency while maintaining zero account risk. I confirmed they support over 200 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. You get your Riot Points gift card code instantly after the transaction is confirmed.

Pros Cons ✅ Full anonymity with no KYC required



✅ 200+ cryptos accepted for Riot Points



✅ Zero ToS risk using official eCards



✅ Instant delivery after blockchain confirmation ❌ Irreversible payments with no chargebacks



❌ No buyer protection for failed transactions



❌ Pricing is near face value of the card

Keep in mind that crypto transactions are irreversible, so you have no chargeback protection if the code fails. I recommend this platform only if you’re already comfortable with digital asset payments. In my view, it is the best site to buy League of Legends gift cards for those seeking full anonymity.

★ Best Crypto Option for Riot Points (RP) (Zero ToS Risk) CoinGate Shop at CoinGate

7. Bitrefill [Best Lightning Network Crypto Option]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method eCard (RP gift card code via crypto) ToS Risk ZERO – code redeemed at official Riot site Starting Price From ~$10.00 for $10 Riot Points Gift Card Tested Delivery Time Instant (automated) Buyer Protection NO – crypto payments have no chargebacks

Bitrefill has been a staple in the crypto space since 2014. They specifically support the Bitcoin Lightning Network for ultra-low transaction fees, which is why I rank them among the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards for international crypto users.

Pros Cons ✅ Lightning Network support for low fees



✅ 170+ countries supported globally



✅ Pioneer reputation in the crypto space



✅ Redeem at Riot with zero account access ❌ Crypto transactions are strictly final



❌ Lack of chargebacks increases user risk



❌ Discount rates are generally minimal

You receive the Riot Points gift card code instantly and enter it at account.riotgames.com. I should mention they support over 170 countries, making them highly accessible for global players. I found their pricing is generally near face value.

★ Best Bitcoin Lightning Option for Riot Points (RP) Bitrefill Shop at Bitrefill

8. Eldorado.gg [Best Mixed Marketplace for Riot Points]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method Mixed – Gift Card codes or Direct Top-Up ToS Risk ZERO for Cards; HIGH for Direct Top-Up Starting Price $9.48 for $10 Riot Points gift card Tested Delivery Time Instant (Gift Card) to 2 hours (Top-Up) Buyer Protection Yes – Eldorado dispute and escrow system

Eldorado.gg sellers offer both safe gift card codes and risky direct top-ups. I strongly advise you to always filter for “Gift Card” listings to maintain zero account risk. Direct top-ups require you to share your account credentials, which I know violates Section 2.2 of Riot Games’ ToS.

Pros Cons ✅ Escrow system protects your payment



✅ Established choice operating since 2014



✅ Competitive rates on gift card codes



✅ Diverse methods including PayPal and crypto ❌ Direct Top-Up listings are high risk



❌ Account sharing is a ToS violation



❌ Seller delays possible with human action

If you stick to the Riot Points gift card listings, you get the code instantly with no risk of suspension. I noticed they have been a staple in the marketplace scene since 2014 and offer an escrow system for safety. I found Eldorado.gg is one of the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards for diverse listing choices.

★ Best Mixed Marketplace for Riot Points Eldorado.gg Shop at Eldorado.gg

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method Mixed – Gift Card codes or Direct Top-Up ToS Risk ZERO for Cards; HIGH for Direct Top-Up Starting Price $10.60 for $10 gift cards Tested Delivery Time Varies by seller and method Buyer Protection Yes – G2G Shield escrow

I recommend G2G.com because their G2G Shield holds your payment in escrow until you confirm delivery. You should always look for the “Verified Seller” badge when searching for the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards.

Pros Cons ✅ G2G Shield holds payment until delivery



✅ Verified Seller badges for easier vetting



✅ Safe escrow for Riot Points purchases



✅ Valid resource for broader game services ❌ ToS violation risk with direct top-up



❌ Human-seller delivery can take longer



❌ Buyer caution required to filter codes

Avoid “Direct Top-Up” listings because they carry a high risk of account suspension due to account sharing. I found this platform is also a useful resource if you want to learn how to make money playing League of Legends safely. I believe G2G.com is a solid choice for those who prefer an escrow-protected environment.

★ Best Escrow-Protected Riot Points (RP) Marketplace G2G.com Shop at G2G.com

10. SEAGM [Best for Asia-Pacific Buyers and Multi-Region Cards]

Stats Box Detail Delivery Method eCard (RP codes for 10+ regions) ToS Risk ZERO – SEAGM never accesses your Riot account Starting Price From ~$8.35 for $10 Riot Points Gift Card Tested Delivery Time Instant (automated – dashboard delivery) Buyer Protection Yes – 390+ payment methods

I’ve found that SEAGM is the definitive choice if you’re located in the Asia-Pacific region. They offer Riot Points gift card codes for over 10 regions and local Riot Points for Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia. They also support local e-wallets like GrabPay and Touch ‘n Go.

Pros Cons ✅ 390+ methods including local e-wallets



✅ Asia-Pacific specialist for local pins



✅ MSC Status company with high response rates



✅ 10+ regional RP gift card options ❌ No discounts as cards sell at face value



❌ Region matching is critical for 10+ SKUs



❌ Dashboard step required to find codes

You receive your code instantly in your SEAGM account dashboard under “My Cards”. These usually sell at face value, so you won’t find the deep discounts I saw on Eneba or Driffle. Despite this, I believe they’re among the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards for those outside North America and Europe.

★ Best for Asia-Pacific Buyers and Multi-Region Cards SEAGM Shop at SEAGM

How Riot Points (RP) Gets to Your Account: Delivery Methods Explained

I’ll explain the delivery methods I’ve referenced in each review so you understand exactly what happens to your account. This information is key to choosing the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards safely.

Delivery Method What Actually Happens ToS Risk eCard / RP Gift Card You receive a gift card code and redeem it at account.riotgames.com. The provider never touches your account. ZERO Official Riot Store Direct purchase in the game client. No savings, but guaranteed compatibility. NONE Direct Top-Up A seller credits RP directly via your credentials. This violates ToS Section 2.2 (Account Sharing). HIGH

I noticed that Eneba, Driffle, Kinguin, Gamivo, Instant Gaming, CoinGate, Bitrefill, and SEAGM all use the safe eCard method. I found that Eldorado.gg and G2G.com offer listings for the high-risk “Direct Top-Up” method, so you must use their filters carefully.

Riot Points (RP) Price Comparison: Cost per $10 Gift Card

I’ve put together this cost comparison using the official Riot store as a baseline. Note that the RP amount per $10 card can vary by region and current Riot Games pricing bundles.

Provider Spend Gift Card Amount Method ToS Risk Official Store ~$9.99 $10 Official None Eneba ~$11.28 $10 eCard ZERO Driffle ~$10.30 $10 eCard ZERO Kinguin ~$10.10 $10 eCard LOW Gamivo ~$12.37 $10 eCard ZERO Instant Gaming ~$10.26 10 Euro eCard ZERO CoinGate ~$9.80 $10 eCard ZERO Bitrefill ~$10.00 $10 eCard ZERO Eldorado.gg $9.48 $10 eCard ZERO G2G.com $10.60 $10 eCard ZERO SEAGM ~$8.35 $10 eCard ZERO

*I found these prices are estimates that can change based on 2026 seller fees.

Is It Safe to Buy Riot Points (RP) from Third-Party Sites?

I want to highlight that when looking for the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards, you face two separate types of risk: Scam Risk and ToS Risk.

Two Types of Risk – and How to Protect Against Each

Scam Risk occurs when a site takes your money without delivering the Riot Points gift card code. You can protect yourself by using PayPal or credit cards for chargeback protection. On the other hand, ToS Risk is related to how the code is delivered. Since the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards on my list sell official codes, I believe they carry zero ToS risk.

League of Legends-Specific Terms of Service Position

I have researched Riot Games’ position and found they have no issues with official Riot Points gift cards redeemed by you. However, I noticed that unofficial top-ups (account sharing) are strictly prohibited and can lead to permanent suspension.

Riot Games has also implemented “Account and Penalty Linking”, which allows them to link multiple accounts they are certain belong to the same person. So, if you use a high-risk method like Direct Top-Up (which requires account sharing) on a secondary account and it gets banned, Riot reserves the right to terminate all other accounts you have created, including your main.

Red Flags to Watch For

Any site promising a “Free RP Generator” is a 100% scam.

Avoid sites that ask for your game account login credentials.

Staying away from sites with prices more than 40% below the official store.

Be cautious with crypto-only sites that offer no buyer protection or contact info.

How to Choose the Best Riot Points (RP) Site for You

I took several factors into account to help you understand which platform is best for your situation.

1. Delivery Method and Account Safety

I believe the delivery method is your most important factor. I confirmed that all sites on this list use eCards, which carry zero ToS risk because you never share your password.

2. Cost per 1,000 Riot Points (RP)

I learned that starting prices can be misleading. I suggest you always compare the cost per 1,000 units against the official store baseline to find real savings.

3. Buyer Protection

I found that PayPal and credit cards are essential for first-time buyers. I recommend you avoid crypto or bank transfers on sites you don’t know well due to the lack of chargeback options.

4. Delivery Speed and Method Reliability

I observed that automated delivery is usually under five minutes. I have noticed that human-action marketplaces can take much longer, so I suggest you test claims of “instant” delivery.

5. Regional Availability and Compatibility

I found that not all providers support every region. I suggest you confirm the Riot Points gift card matches your account region – for example, a US code will not work on a UK account. You can also keep an eye on League of Legends esports for regional promotional events.

Final Verdict: Which Riot Points (RP) Site Should You Use?

For the safest overall experience, I recommend you use Eneba – they use the eCard method and ensure your account never interacts with a third party.

For the best value per unit, I found SEAGM or Eldorado.gg currently lead in price for various regions.

If this is your first purchase, I believe Eneba is the right choice because it combines low risk with PayPal protection. I have analyzed these platforms so you can find the best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards with total confidence.

★ Best Riot Points (RP) Gift Card Site Eneba Try Eneba!

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