How To Make Money Playing League of Legends: Turn Your Gaming Skills Into Real Income in 2026

It’s no surprise that a lot of people want to learn how to make money playing League of Legends. After all, the game is one of the most popular competitive games in the world, with millions of active players and a strong esports scene.

While many people play just for fun, some want more. They master champions, improve their skills, and climb ranks in hopes that their efforts can turn into a steady income.

But the path to making money from the game is not easy. Aspiring players worry about scams and account risks. Others feel lost when entering tournaments, choosing platforms, or building an audience.

If you need help on how to make money with League of Legends, this guide explains all the practical ways. This guide covers different methods – including streaming, content creation, and coaching – with clear steps and realistic goals for new and experienced players.

How To Make Money Playing League of Legends: The Main Methods

You have several options if you want to earn money through the game.

Esports tournaments let you make money playing League of Legends through organized competition. You can join amateur events with cash prizes and regional or global leagues with larger prize pools and stricter qualifications.

Streaming and content creation allow you to earn money through views and support. Platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok pay creators through ads, subscriptions, and brand deals.

Coaching lets you sell lessons to others if you have a high rank. Professional play sits at the top, where you can earn a salary, sponsorships, and tournament winnings.

League of Legends monetization works best when you focus on one method first and expand as your skills and portfolio grow over time. Let’s take a more detailed look at each of the aforementioned methods on how to make money with League of Legends.

1. Competing in League of Legends Tournaments

Tournaments are a direct way to earn money, similar to making money from Call of Duty: Warzone and other competitive games. Events come in different formats, including solo brackets, team leagues, and seasonal circuits tied to regions.

Amateur tournaments pay smaller amounts of money, while professional leagues offer salaries, sponsorships, and larger prize pools, but only after years of proven performance.

Entry rules for most tournaments are based on rank or past results. Amateur events often allow open signups and small buy-ins, with modest cash prizes. Higher-level tournaments offer bigger money, but demand strong ranks, team rosters, and regular practice.

ESL and FACEIT are some of the notable platforms that host many of these events, with clear rules and payouts.

If you’re a new player exploring League of Legends monetization, you should stick to known organizers to avoid getting scammed. Unlike many mobile games, League of Legends pay to win concerns don’t exist since all purchases are cosmetic only, which means tournament results depend purely on skill and practice rather than who spent the most money.

2. Streaming Your Gameplay on Twitch and YouTube

Players can earn income by streaming gameplay to live audiences. With streaming, you can make money playing League of Legends through subscriptions, viewer donations, and ad revenue tied to watch time.

On Twitch, you must reach Affiliate status before earning money. This requires a set number of followers, regular streams, and steady viewers. If you prefer YouTube, you’ll need access to the Partner Program, which depends on subscriber counts and total watch hours. These steps take time and consistent effort.

With this method on how to make money with League of Legends, you’ll earn small amounts at first, and meaningful income often takes months or years of regular streaming. To stand out more, you should focus on unique content like teaching matchups, climbing challenges, or clear commentary during games.

If you want to earn money from home through streaming, you should invest in proper equipment and software tools to improve and maintain quality. For example, you can use OBS Studio and Streamlabs to handle overlays, alerts, and recording.

It’s also important to have consistent schedules and active chat interaction, which helps turn viewers into a community. Building trust and familiarity is more important than raw skill alone.

3. Professional Coaching and Lessons

If you’re skilled enough, you can earn money by offering one-on-one coaching services to other players. Coaching usually focuses on rank improvement, game knowledge, and better decision-making during matches.

Coaching rates vary based on rank and experience. Many coaches charge between $20 and $100 per hour, while top players with proven results may charge more. Rates often depend on demand and lesson format.

To find clients, you can use esports coaching platforms like Gamer Sensei and coaching websites dedicated to League of Legends. Freelancing marketplaces like Fiverr are also viable options.

These platforms allow you to list services, set prices, manage sessions, and build a reputation through reviews and secure payments.

Just like when trying to make money with Roblox, it’s important to build credibility in this method. High rank, clear profiles, and examples of student improvement attract new clients. Giving trial sessions also helps first-time clients feel confident.

Coaching doesn’t require you to set up streaming equipment or have a large audience, which makes it more accessible for skilled players who prefer private sessions.

4. Creating League of Legends Content

Outside of live streaming, content creation offers many ways to make money from League of Legends. You can make game guides, highlight reels, short clips, and full videos that attract views and long-term followers.

YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram are notable platforms that allow you to create short-form content and reach new audiences fast. Longer guides and gameplay breakdowns perform well on YouTube and dedicated gaming websites.

There are different ways to earn money through content creation. This includes YouTube ad revenue, sponsorships, affiliate links, and Patreon support.

To keep your content relevant and searchable, you can cover patch updates, balance changes, and new champions. You can also explore interesting topics like League of Legends pay-to-win mechanics and in-game spending habits to get engagement.

For this method, you don’t need a professional background. Providing entertaining commentary and useful tips or explanations is more important than rank alone. Uploading content consistently and audience interaction also help turn views into income over time.

If you want to be an anonymous or faceless content creator for privacy, it’s a good idea to get a VPN for League of Legends for additional security.

5. Professional Esports Organizations and Salaries

Going pro is the most lucrative method on how to make money playing League of Legends, but it’s also the hardest to get into, and only a small number of people find success.

Professional players earn money from team salaries, tournament prize pools, and sponsorship deals. Teams typically pay players a set salary for regular practice, matches, and league play across a season.

Salaries vary by league and region. Smaller regional leagues pay modest monthly salaries, while top leagues like the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) and League Championship Series (LCS) can pay six-digit salaries.

Prize money from major events also adds income. As with making money from Fortnite, streaming and merchandise sales can increase it even more.

If you want to become a pro player, your path starts with reaching very high ranks, often Challenger. You can then join regional tournaments and amateur leagues to get the attention of scouts by standing out from the competition.

While being a pro League of Legends player can make you a lot of money, it’s a career that demands full commitment and exceptional skills. You also need to be flexible with your schedule and open to relocation.

How Much Can You Earn Playing League of Legends?

Income from League of Legends can come from several sources, and each contributes differently.

Tournaments pay through prize pools, while streaming and content creation both rely on ads, subscriptions, brand deals, and donations, all of which grow alongside audience size. Coaching gets you paid through hourly rates, while being a professional player rewards you with salaries and large event winnings.

Beginners – Newcomers who want to make money playing League of Legends usually earn up to $500 per month, or none at all. This stage often includes small online tournaments and early streaming attempts with limited viewers.

– Newcomers who want to make money playing League of Legends usually earn up to $500 per month, or none at all. This stage often includes small online tournaments and early streaming attempts with limited viewers. Intermediate Players – May earn around $500 to $3,000 per month, which can come from consistent streaming schedules, paid coaching sessions, and mid-tier tournament cash prizes.

– May earn around $500 to $3,000 per month, which can come from consistent streaming schedules, paid coaching sessions, and mid-tier tournament cash prizes. Advanced/Professional Players – Income can be anywhere between $3,000 and $50,000 (or more) through stable team salaries, major tournament winnings, sponsorship deals, and personal branding or merchandise.

Skill level, consistency, platform choice, audience size, sponsor interest, and tournament wins all play a role in deciding your income.

Like making money from Call of Duty, learning how to make money with League of Legends takes time and discipline. Full-time income remains rare, even for highly skilled players, and usually requires years of effort and visibility across different platforms.

How Long Until You Start Making Money in League of Legends?

Depending on your chosen methods for making money with League of Legends, you can start seeing a steady income anywhere between weeks and a few years.

Streaming/Content Creation – Takes a long time to show results. Most creators see their first earnings after three to six months of consistent uploads and live streams, with significant income usually after at least a year of dedicated work.

– Takes a long time to show results. Most creators see their first earnings after three to six months of consistent uploads and live streams, with significant income usually after at least a year of dedicated work. Tournaments – Gives you a faster start. You can earn your first winnings within weeks of joining online competitions and amateur events, although cash prizes are often small. Regular income requires months of tournament entries and strong results.

– Gives you a faster start. You can earn your first winnings within weeks of joining online competitions and amateur events, although cash prizes are often small. Regular income requires months of tournament entries and strong results. Coaching – A fast way to generate income. Skilled players can advertise lessons and book sessions within a few weeks. As you build a better profile through client reviews and referrals, your income will grow.

– A fast way to generate income. Skilled players can advertise lessons and book sessions within a few weeks. As you build a better profile through client reviews and referrals, your income will grow. Professional Play – Takes the longest to pay off. Most pros spend two to three years climbing ranks, joining different leagues, and gaining visibility before teams offer contracts.

You can shorten timelines through daily practice, smart networking, quality content, and frequent tournament entries, but it’s not guaranteed.

League of Legends is one of the best ways to make money playing games, but it’s important to stay patient early on, when income is modest and unstable. Your first few earnings should be treated as experience instead of an immediate full-time salary. Progress builds slowly, but consistent effort can improve long-term outcomes.

Tips To Increase Your Earnings in League of Legends

There are several things you can do to improve your League of Legends monetization. Here are practical ones, some of which are also applicable if you’re trying to earn money from Minecraft and other games.

Improve Your Skill – Focus on climbing the ranked ladder and learning multiple roles and champions. Strong fundamentals open more opportunities across tournaments, coaching, and team play.

– Focus on climbing the ranked ladder and learning multiple roles and champions. Strong fundamentals open more opportunities across tournaments, coaching, and team play. Build Your Personal Brand – This plays a big role if you’re trying to make money playing League of Legends through streaming or content creation. Set a regular streaming schedule, show a unique tone or personality on camera, and respond to viewers often.

– This plays a big role if you’re trying to make money playing League of Legends through streaming or content creation. Set a regular streaming schedule, show a unique tone or personality on camera, and respond to viewers often. Network Within the Community – Be active within the League of Legends community. Join competitive teams, attend local or online esports events, and work with other creators to reach new audiences.

– Be active within the League of Legends community. Join competitive teams, attend local or online esports events, and work with other creators to reach new audiences. Diversify Income Sources – Relying on one income source limits your growth. Combining multiple sources like streaming and coaching is riskier and more difficult, but it rewards you with better income stability.

– Relying on one income source limits your growth. Combining multiple sources like streaming and coaching is riskier and more difficult, but it rewards you with better income stability. Invest in Equipment – For streaming or content creation, this is a must. A clear microphone, stable internet, and decent camera can significantly improve viewer experience and retention.

– For streaming or content creation, this is a must. A clear microphone, stable internet, and decent camera can significantly improve viewer experience and retention. Stay Updated – Staying current keeps your content useful. Cover patch notes, meta changes, and popular strategies.

– Staying current keeps your content useful. Cover patch notes, meta changes, and popular strategies. Seek Sponsorships – Once you’ve built a solid reputation and large following, you can try partnering with companies that sell gaming gear and consumables like energy drinks.

You need to have a clear plan and good habits if you want bigger earnings. Always remember that long-term commitment and consistency are more important than quick results.

Comparing League of Legends Earning Potential to Other Games

In competitive gaming, League of Legends esports is one of the biggest and most established, with professional leagues operating year-round and a large viewership. It’s a bigger esports game than Dota 2, Valorant, and Fortnite.

While Dota 2 usually offers higher prize money in tournaments, major events like League of Legends World Championship and Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) also offer large prize pools, along with long-term visibility.

Prize pools and opportunities differ by region. North America and Europe host more sponsored tournaments, amateur circuits, and scouting events than many other regions. If you live there, you’ll find it easier to enter organized competition early.

League of Legends is a free-to-play game and has strict rules and fair competition that keep the playing field balanced. Understanding how does League of Legends make money through cosmetic sales rather than gameplay advantages creates a healthier ecosystem for players trying to earn income, since viewers and sponsors prefer games with fair competition.

This attracts serious players and long-term viewers, which gives you a larger audience if you want to make money through streaming, content creation, or coaching.

With its massive popularity, stable esports ecosystem, and less focus on large single-event payouts, League of Legends allows for more earning opportunities beyond prize money alone.

You can explore other games if you want more income opportunities. But choosing a game you genuinely enjoy makes the long process of earning more sustainable.

Regardless of your game choice, it’s important to keep your expectations realistic, as only a small group of players earn a full-time income from playing games.

Looking for Ways To Earn Money Playing Games

You have plenty of options if you want to make money from games outside of League of Legends. Many other games offer similar opportunities to earn income through competition, content creation, coaching, and professional play.

The principles mentioned in this article, like consistency and skill development, can also be applied in other games. Most of the things you’ve learned about how to make money with League of Legends won’t be wasted if you decide to move on to other games.

Play-to-earn apps are another option. These apps reward you for playing games, completing challenges, or staying active. While the money you can earn is quite modest, these apps give you a simple way to explore gaming income.

The mobile app Snakzy is a great starting point if you want to try game apps that pay real money. It’s designed for accessibility, with no complex setups, streaming equipment, or high-rank requirements. You can start earning within hours instead of months.

Snakzy lets you play up to five games simultaneously to maximize your earnings, with mini goals that let you cash out amounts ranging from $5 to $25 while you’re still playing. The app features over 120 game offers, flexible payout options including PayPal and gift cards, and most withdrawals are processed instantly.

New users get a $10 sign-up bonus, and the app has a 4.5/5 rating on the Google Play Store. Average earnings vary by location and effort, but dedicated users report making between $1,700 and $2,500 per month. Your first payout typically happens within 10 hours of active play.

If League of Legends monetization feels too slow or competitive, Snakzy offers a simpler alternative to start earning from gaming right away. As the gaming industry continues to grow, you’ll have more ways to take advantage of your gaming skills and earn money.

★ Ways To Earn Money Playing Games Snakzy Try Snakzy today!

Note: The mobile app Snakzy is a great starting point if you want to try game apps that pay real money. It’s very accessible, with no complex setups required, and has clear rewards with flexible payout options.

Starting Your League of Legends Earning Journey

You can make real money from League of Legends through tournaments, streaming, content creation, coaching, and professional play. But it requires strategy, consistency, dedication, and a lot of patience in the beginning.

Starting small is recommended. Focus on honing your skills and improving your rank. Don’t be afraid to test multiple income sources to see what fits your skills and schedule, then double down on what works.

It takes a while to get significant income, so you should treat your initial earnings as supplementary income rather than a primary one that can cover your daily necessities.

Stick to the aforementioned legitimate methods in League of Legends monetization. Avoid account boosting and other illegal methods that risk bans and lost progress.

There are no shortcuts to learning how to make money playing League of Legends. If you want to make the game a stable source of income, you’ll have to put in the time and effort.

FAQs