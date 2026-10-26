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How To Get Resident Evil 3 Cheap in 2026

Resident Evil 3 is a survival horror reimagining of Capcom’s 1999 classic, built on the same RE Engine as the acclaimed Resident Evil 2 remake. Jill Valentine, a former S.T.A.R.S. officer, finds herself trapped as Raccoon City collapses into a zombie-infested outbreak.

She’s relentlessly hunted by Nemesis, a towering bioweapon sent to silence every surviving S.T.A.R.S. operative before they can expose Umbrella Corporation’s crimes. Alongside mercenary Carlos Oliveira, she fights through overrun streets and a ruined police station to escape before the city falls for good.

The tense, fast-paced chase with Nemesis sets this entry apart from the rest of the series. Grab Resident Evil 3 cheap right now with the HUB15 code, which hands you a Resident Evil 3 discount the moment you check out.

Resident Evil 3 Overview

Raccoon City’s outbreak has already spiraled out of control by the time Resident Evil 3 opens, a single day before the events of Resident Evil 2. Zombies fill the streets, the power grid is failing block by block, and the few residents who haven’t turned are scrambling to find a way out before the military seals the city for good. The outbreak has already forced most of the city’s emergency services to collapse, leaving survivors to fend largely for themselves.

Jill Valentine, who exposed Umbrella’s bioweapon research during the Spencer Mansion incident, becomes a target the corporation wants silenced for good. She’s forced out of her apartment within minutes of the story starting, with only a handful of supplies, a damaged radio, and her own instincts to rely on as she pushes toward the city’s edge.

Nemesis, Umbrella’s purpose-built pursuer, tracks Jill through police stations, hospitals, and factory districts, and it adapts its tactics and mutates further each time it’s knocked down. Carlos Oliveira and the rest of the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service arrive hoping to evacuate survivors, though their own orders hide a darker purpose. Carlos takes over as a playable character for several sections of the story, piecing together what Umbrella is really planning.

The city’s underground tram system and a sprawling research facility round out the back half of the campaign. Both locations tie Jill and Carlos’s fates to the outbreak’s origin and to a countdown that threatens to erase Raccoon City entirely, closing out one of the more personal chapters in the wider Resident Evil story.

Game Info Details Genre Survival horror, Action Release date 2020-04-03 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Metacritic Rating 77/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) Resident Evil Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom Protagonist Jill Valentine

Resident Evil 3 Best Features

Relentless Nemesis Pursuit

Nemesis stalks Jill through the city in unscripted bursts and smashes through walls and doorways to close the distance fast. Each encounter raises the tension because the threat never fully goes away.

Precision Dodge Combat

A well-timed dodge lets Jill slip past zombie grabs and Nemesis swings with a burst of speed. A clean dodge opens a window for a counterattack instead of a scramble for ammo.

Carlos Oliveira’s Playable Missions

Several chapters hand control to Carlos as he leads the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service through the hospital and police department. These sections change the pace and show more of Raccoon City’s outbreak from a soldier’s perspective.

A Reimagined, Collapsing Raccoon City

The RE Engine rebuilds the city’s streets, the police station, and the clock tower with fresh detail. Fire and debris change how familiar locations from the original game look and play this time around.

Cheaper Resident Evil 3 Key Price

Buy the Resident Evil 3 key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this survival horror chase without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Resident Evil 3

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300 or better

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

OS: WINDOWS 10 (64-BIT Required)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 45 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-9590 or better

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3 GB VRAM

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

OS: WINDOWS 10 (64-BIT) / 11

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 45 GB

How To Get Resident Evil 3 Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Resident Evil 3 cheap on Eneba starts with browsing the store page and picking the platform, region, and edition that matches your account. Confirm every detail before adding the key to your cart, since a mismatched region or platform can block activation later and cost you a return trip to the store.

At checkout, look for the promo code field and enter HUB15 before you finalize payment. The order summary updates once the code is accepted, so double check it before you confirm your purchase and move on to paying.

Pick a payment method and complete the transaction, then wait for Eneba’s delivery process to drop your key into your account or order history. Redeem it on the matching platform’s storefront, following its own prompts, and install Resident Evil 3 like any other digital purchase.

This whole process takes only a few minutes from checkout to redemption. The HUB15 code is the easiest way to get Resident Evil 3 cheap, and the Resident Evil 3 discount applies automatically once it’s entered, so there’s no need to wait around for a seasonal sale.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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