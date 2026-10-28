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How To Get Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Cheap in 2026

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin is FromSoftware’s definitive version of its unforgiving action RPG, folding the base campaign together with its three expansions and a reworked enemy layout into one package. It carries forward the series’ trademark mix of punishing combat, interconnected level design, and a world that rewards patience over reflexes.

You take on a cursed wanderer searching for a cure to an undying affliction, a search that leads to the crumbling kingdom of Drangleic. Along the way you piece together the fate of past monarchs and the slow decay consuming every corner of the land, fighting through ruined castles, poisoned swamps, and frozen ruins for answers.

If you’ve been meaning to get Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin cheap, HUB15 knocks the price down with one code at checkout, turning this edition into an easy Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin discount.

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Overview

The world of Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin is Drangleic, a kingdom built on the ashes of older, forgotten civilizations that each fell to the same slow curse of undeath. You wake as a wanderer marked by that curse, drawn toward the kingdom in search of a cure that may not exist, following the path of countless travelers who came before and failed.

Majula serves as the hub between expeditions, a quiet cliffside town where the Emerald Herald and a handful of other survivors offer guidance, trade, and the means to grow stronger between runs. From there the road splits into ruined keeps, flooded caves, and crumbling towers, each guarded by its own twisted lord or guardian tied to the kingdom’s past.

Scholar of the First Sin folds in the three DLC chapters set around the Sunken King’s buried city, the Old Iron King’s molten vault, and the Ivory King’s frostbitten keep, extending the story with their own bosses and areas. Enemy placement throughout the base game is also reworked, so even returning players run into new ambushes.

Most of what you learn about Drangleic comes from item descriptions, environmental clues, and the occasional cryptic line from an NPC, leaving the full history of the Undead Curse for you to piece together on your own.

Game Info Details Genre Action, role-playing game Release date 2015-04-01 Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Franchise (if applicable) Dark Souls Developer FromSoftware Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Best Features

Reworked Enemy Placement and Ambushes

Scholar of the First Sin repositions enemies across every region of Drangleic, so even players who finished the original release run into fresh traps and encounters. Familiar areas demand new tactics instead of memorized routes.

Three Expansions Built Into the Base Campaign

The Crown of the Sunken King, Crown of the Old Iron King, and Crown of the Ivory King are included from the start, adding new regions, bosses, and gear without a separate purchase. Each expansion pushes the scale and difficulty of its fights well past the main story.

Deep Character Building and Weapon Variety

Dozens of weapon classes, spells, and stat combinations let you shape a build around heavy armor and slow strikes or quick dodges and spellcasting. Dual wielding and power-stancing add extra options for players who want to mix two fighting styles at once.

Cooperative and Invasive Online Play

Summon signs call in other players to help against tough bosses, while hostile invasions pull outside players into your world uninvited. Bonfires double as a meeting point between runs, tying the online systems into the core exploration loop.

Cheaper Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Key Price

Buy the Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this action RPG without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 3.1 GHz / AMD A8-3870 3.6 GHz

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 465 / AMD Radeon HD 6870

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit / Windows 8.1 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 23 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-2600 3.4 GHz / AMD FX-8150 3.6 GHz

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 / AMD Radeon HD 7850

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit / Windows 8.1 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 23 GB

How To Get Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin cheap on Eneba starts with picking the right listing. Browse the store, select the platform, region, and edition that match your account, then add the key to your cart once you’ve confirmed the details.

At checkout, look for the discount code field before you pay. Enter HUB15 exactly as written and apply it to the order, then check the updated total to confirm the Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin discount has gone through.

From there, pick a payment method and finish the transaction. Once the order clears, the key lands in your account or order history, ready to redeem on the matching platform and add straight to your library.

The whole process takes a few minutes from browsing to redemption, and HUB15 applies automatically once it’s entered, so there’s no need to wait for a separate sale to get Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin cheap.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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