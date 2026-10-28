How To Get ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Cheap in 2026

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FromSoftware’s ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN pulls the Elden Ring universe into something new: a tense, three-player co-op survival run built on fast combat and a battlefield that keeps closing in. It trades the original game’s long solo pilgrimage for shorter, repeatable expeditions meant to be played with friends, and it moves at a pace built around a single sitting rather than a long campaign.

Each run drops you and your crew into Limveld, a splintered corner of the Lands Between, where a shrinking storm forces every group toward a climactic clash with a towering Nightlord before the third night ends. Pick a Nightfarer, loot what the land offers, and figure out fast if your party can survive the night. Along the way you’ll raid camps, fell lesser bosses, and gather the runes and gear that decide how the final fight goes.

No two expeditions play out quite the same, since the map, gear, and threats reshuffle every time you drop in, and the character you bring changes how your group has to work together. HUB15 gets you 15% off ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN with our exclusive discount code, the easiest way to get ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN cheap.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Overview

Set apart from the open-world pilgrimage of the mainline game, ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN strips things down to a tighter, repeatable loop built for groups. Up to three players land in Limveld, a storm-wracked fragment of the Lands Between, and get three in-game days to gear up before facing one of the realm’s Nightlords. Each day ends in night, when the fog closes in and the strongest enemies on the map come looking for a fight.

Instead of a single hero, you pick a Nightfarer from a roster of eight characters, among them the grappling-hook duelist Wylder, the armored flier Guardian, and the illusion-based Duchess. Each one is built around a different way to fight and support a team, so a party’s mix of picks changes how a run gets played, and swapping characters between runs keeps the same map feeling new.

Gear, runes, and relics found during a run carry weight only for that run, so every expedition starts your build from scratch again. The closing storm ring forces constant movement and tough calls about which fights to take and which to skip, building to a boss encounter that needs the whole party coordinated, not just one player’s reflexes. Smaller camps and roaming enemies scattered across Limveld give a party the runes and gear needed to stand a chance once that boss arrives.

Between runs, unlocked relics and character options carry over, so later expeditions open up more ways to tackle the same shrinking map. The result keeps the exacting combat FromSoftware built its name on, reshaped around repeat runs, a ticking clock, and a team that has to adapt together instead of one player carrying the whole fight.

Game Info Details Genre Action Roguelike Release date 2025-05-30 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 77/100 (PlayStation 5) Franchise (if applicable) Elden Ring Developer FromSoftware Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Best Features

Three-Day Co-Op Expeditions

Drop into Limveld with up to two other players and race a closing storm across three in-game days. Every expedition reshuffles the map and the threats on it, so each run forces new decisions.

Eight Nightfarers, Eight Playstyles

Pick from fighters like the grapple-swinging Wylder, the sky-diving Guardian, or the illusion-weaving Duchess, each with a kit built around a different role in the party.

Nightlord Boss Clashes

Every expedition ends with a towering Nightlord fight that punishes solo heroics and rewards a party that splits damage, healing, and crowd control between them.

Souls Combat Built for Replay

The precise dodges, parries, and punishes FromSoftware is known for carry over here, reworked around short runs where new gear and relics change how a fight plays out each time.

Cheaper ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Key Price

Buy the ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this action roguelike without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-10600 / AMD RYZEN 5 5500

RAM: 12 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD RYZEN 5 5600

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega-56 8 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

How To Get ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Cheaper at Eneba

To get ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the store listing and confirming the platform, region, and edition match your account before adding it to your cart. Double-checking these details up front saves a redemption headache later.

At checkout, look for the discount code field and enter HUB15. Confirm the ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN discount is reflected in your order total before you finish paying, so you know the code actually took effect.

Once payment goes through, your key lands in your Eneba order history. Redeem it on Steam, PlayStation, or Xbox depending on which edition you bought, and the game unlocks in your library within minutes. From there you can jump straight into Limveld with your first Nightfarer.

Running HUB15 at checkout is the fastest route to an ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN discount without waiting on a seasonal sale, and it stacks cleanly with Eneba’s regular key pricing to get ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN cheap right now.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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