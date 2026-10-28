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How To Get Resident Evil – Biohazard HD Remaster Cheap in 2026

Resident Evil – Biohazard HD Remaster brings Capcom’s 1996 original to modern platforms with sharper textures and the same fixed camera angles that made the Spencer Mansion so unnerving. It’s the game that built survival horror around scarce ammo and locked doors.

You play as Jill Valentine or Chris Redfield, S.T.A.R.S. members searching for a missing team near Raccoon City. The trail leads into a mansion sitting above the Umbrella Corporation’s bioweapon lab, where zombies and worse things wait behind every door.

A storewide sale used to be the only way to find a real Resident Evil – Biohazard HD Remaster discount. HUB15 changes that: the code lets you get 15% off right now, the easiest way to get Resident Evil – Biohazard HD Remaster cheap.

Resident Evil – Biohazard HD Remaster Overview

Resident Evil – Biohazard HD Remaster rebuilds Capcom’s 1996 original from the ground up, keeping the pre-rendered mansion backgrounds and tank controls that defined the series while sharpening every texture for current screens. The Spencer Mansion sits on the outskirts of Raccoon City, a sprawling estate built over a secret Umbrella Corporation research facility. What looks like an abandoned manor on the surface hides a maze of locked doors, hidden passages, and a lab full of mutated test subjects.

Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield lead separate investigations as members of the S.T.A.R.S. Alpha team, sent in after the Bravo team’s helicopter crashes nearby. Each protagonist carries a different inventory size, different weapons, and a different supporting cast member who can live or die depending on the choices you make. Barry Burton, Rebecca Chambers, and Albert Wesker all factor into the story, and the mansion’s layout changes how and when you meet them.

The zombies here move slower than most modern takes on the genre, but ammunition is scarce enough that every encounter becomes a real decision: fight, run, or burn the body so it doesn’t come back as a faster, more dangerous Crimson Head. Puzzles built around keys, crests, and the mansion’s own architecture gate your progress as much as any monster does.

By the time the story reaches Umbrella’s underground lab, the mansion’s secrets tie directly into the company’s bioweapon program, setting the stage for the outbreak the rest of the Resident Evil series builds on.

Game Info Details Genre Survival horror Release date 2015-01-20 Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Metacritic Rating N/A Franchise (if applicable) Resident Evil Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom Protagonist Jill Valentine or Chris Redfield

Resident Evil – Biohazard HD Remaster Best Features

Fixed-Camera Mansion Horror

Every room uses a static camera angle straight out of the original game, turning blind corners into genuine threats. Off-screen danger rewards memorization over reflexes.

Jill Valentine or Chris Redfield’s Campaign

Pick either S.T.A.R.S. member for a different inventory size, different weapons, and a few story beats unique to that path. Replaying as the other protagonist changes who survives the night.

Remastered Visuals, Classic Tank Controls

Character models and environments were rebuilt at a higher resolution with widescreen support, while the original tank-style movement and fixed-angle cuts stay intact for players who want the authentic feel.

Item Box Resource Management

Ink ribbons for saving and inventory slots are both limited, so every trip to an item box means weighing what to carry against what to leave behind.

Cheaper Resident Evil – Biohazard HD Remaster Key Price

Buy the Resident Evil – Biohazard HD Remaster key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this survival horror classic without breaking your wallet, and the HUB15 code is your Resident Evil – Biohazard HD Remaster discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Resident Evil – Biohazard HD Remaster

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 3.0 GHz or AMD Athlon X2 2.8 GHz or better

RAM: 2 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 5850

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

OS: Windows 7 SP1 / Windows 8.1

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 15 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5 3.3 GHz or better

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R9 270

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

OS: Windows 7 SP1 / Windows 8.1 / Windows 10

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 15 GB

How To Get Resident Evil – Biohazard HD Remaster Cheaper at Eneba

To get Resident Evil – Biohazard HD Remaster cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the store listing and checking which platform and region match your account. The page names the key type up front, so confirm it works with the account you plan to redeem on before adding it to your cart.

Once the right listing is in your cart, head to checkout and look for the field where you can enter a promo code. Type in HUB15 and apply it before you pay. The discount should show up in your order total right away, so double check it before confirming.

After payment goes through, the key shows up in your account or order page, usually within minutes. Redeem it through the matching platform client, let the files install, and the Spencer Mansion is ready whenever you are.

A separate Resident Evil – Biohazard HD Remaster discount isn’t worth hunting for once HUB15 is active, since the code already cuts the price before you pay. There’s no need to wait for a seasonal sale when you can get Resident Evil – Biohazard HD Remaster cheap today.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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