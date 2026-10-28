Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How To Get Hitman: Absolution Cheap in 2026

Agent 47 returns in Hitman: Absolution, the fifth entry in IO Interactive’s stealth-assassination series. This time the ICA’s deadliest asset turns on the organization that built him and hunts down former allies to protect a girl who everyone else wants dead.

The 2012 release trades the series’ globe-trotting contracts for a tighter road trip across small-town and back-alley America, while keeping the disguises, improvised kills, and sandbox-style levels the series built its name on.

If you want to get Hitman: Absolution cheap without waiting on a random sale, the HUB15 code knocks the price down right at checkout, an easy way to grab 47’s latest contract for less.

Hitman: Absolution Overview

Hitman: Absolution picks up shortly after the events of Blood Money, with Agent 47 ordered by his handlers at the ICA to eliminate Diana Burnwood, the one person who has guided every contract of his career. Diana’s dying request pulls 47 into a conspiracy built around Victoria, a genetically engineered weapon-in-progress that Diana gave her life trying to protect.

The story moves the series away from pure assassination contracts and into a serialized chase that sends 47 through back-alley Chicago, roadside safehouses, a women’s prison, and a small-town fairground as he keeps Victoria out of the hands of rival agencies and corrupt police officers working both sides of the law.

Levels still run on the series’ usual toolkit: lift a disguise, study a patrol route, and let patience do the work instead of brute force. Absolution adds Instinct, a limited resource that lets 47 sense nearby guards through walls and hold a disguise together a little longer under a closer look.

Recurring faces like fellow ICA agents and the rival contractors chasing the same bounty give this entry more continuity than earlier games in the series, while Victoria’s fate stays the thread tying together every stop on 47’s road trip across the country.

Each location adds its own obstacles to the chase, from police roadblocks and rival hit squads to a carnival crowd that makes blending in both easier and riskier at once, so the pressure on 47 keeps shifting even though the goal of keeping Victoria alive never changes.

Game Info Details Genre Stealth, action-adventure Release date 2012-11-20 Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Metacritic Rating 79/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) Hitman Developer IO Interactive Publisher Square Enix Protagonist Agent 47

Hitman: Absolution Best Features

Instinct-Powered Stealth

47’s Instinct ability reveals guard patrol routes through walls and helps a disguise hold up under a closer look, so you get more ways to slip past danger instead of just more places to hide from it.

A Personal, Serialized Story

Follow 47 off the usual contract circuit and onto a single road trip that runs from Chicago’s back streets to a small-town carnival, built around protecting one person rather than a fresh target in every level.

Disguise and Environmental Kills

Lift a uniform, blend into a crowd, or turn a nearby prop into the next target’s last mistake. The series’ signature toolkit is still the fastest route through almost every level here.

Contracts Mode Replayability

Set your own hits inside levels you’ve already finished: choose the target, the weapon, and the conditions, then share the contract for other players to attempt.

Cheaper Hitman: Absolution Key Price

Buy the Hitman: Absolution key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this stealth-assassination saga without breaking your wallet, the HUB15 code is your Hitman: Absolution discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Hitman: Absolution

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: True dual core CPU (Intel, AMD)

RAM: 2 GB

VIDEO CARD: N/A

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: N/A

OS: Windows Vista, 7

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: N/A

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7 or AMD Athlon II X4

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: N/A

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: N/A

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: N/A

How To Get Hitman: Absolution Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Hitman: Absolution cheap on Eneba starts the same way as any other key purchase. Browse the listing, then check the platform, region, and edition before adding it to your cart, since 47’s latest outing shipped on PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360, and the wrong edition won’t activate on the account you meant to use.

Once the right listing sits in your cart, head to checkout and look for the field for a promo code. Enter HUB15 there and confirm it’s applied before you move on to payment. The order total should update right away to reflect your Hitman: Absolution discount, so take a second to double-check it before you commit to paying.

Pick a payment method and complete the purchase. Your key lands in your Eneba account ready to redeem on the matching platform, so from there it’s just a matter of activating it and launching the game to start 47’s new contract. Keep the key somewhere safe until you’ve redeemed it, in case you want to activate it on a different device later.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next