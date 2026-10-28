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How To Get Back 4 Blood Cheap in 2026

Back 4 Blood is a co-op first-person shooter from Turtle Rock Studios, the team behind the original Left 4 Dead games. It drops four players into a world overrun by a parasitic outbreak that turns most of humanity into feral, zombie-like Ridden.

As one of the surviving Cleaners, you push through overrun towns to clear paths and scavenge supplies. Hordes of Ridden swarm from every direction, and an AI Director mixes up enemy spawns and events on every attempt.

The co-op chaos holds up with friends or random teammates, and campaign and PvP modes both reward teamwork over lone-wolf plays. HUB15 lets you get 15% off Back 4 Blood with our exclusive discount code, the easiest way to get Back 4 Blood cheap.

Back 4 Blood Overview

Back 4 Blood takes place after a global outbreak caused by the parasitic Devil Worm, which turns much of the population into the Ridden, mutated creatures that hunt in packs. The uninfected survivors, known as Cleaners, band together to hold the line against the swarm. Turtle Rock Studios, the original Left 4 Dead developer, built Back 4 Blood as its spiritual successor, and the game pairs the four-player horde-shooter format with a deeper progression layer.

Each campaign act sends your team of Cleaners from one supply point to the next across small towns, farmland, and overrun checkpoints, and waves of Ridden attack along the way. A card-based system lets you build a loadout before each run, and you stack perks for weapon handling, healing, or team utility. Special Ridden variants like the acid-spitting Hocker or the shield-bearing Bruiser force your team to switch tactics instead of just aiming and shooting.

The roster of Cleaners includes Walker, a former Marine who leads with discipline, Holly, a relentless fighter who swings a softball bat, and Hoffman, a gun shop owner who treats every mission like a business deal. Each one carries a different starting perk into the group, and swapping between them changes the tone of a run.

Swarm mode turns the formula into PvP: one team plays Cleaners while the other controls mutated Ridden. That gives Back 4 Blood a second identity once the campaign wraps up, and a Back 4 Blood discount through HUB15 makes it an easy pickup either way.

Game Info Details Genre Co-op First-Person Shooter Release date October 12, 2021 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 77/100 (PC) Developer Turtle Rock Studios Publisher Warner Bros. Games

Back 4 Blood Best Features

Four-Player Co-op Horde Combat

Team up with three other Cleaners to fight through swarms of Ridden using a wide arsenal of firearms and melee weapons. Ammo and healing items run limited, so communication and positioning matter more than raw firepower once a horde event triggers.

Card-Based Loadout System

Build a deck of perk cards before each run to shape your Cleaner’s strengths, from faster reloads to extra health regeneration. Mixing cards with teammates opens up different strategies for every mission.

Dynamic AI Director

An AI Director adjusts enemy spawns, item placement, and weather conditions on the fly, so a familiar map can still throw new threats at your team. It keeps the campaign’s pacing unpredictable from one attempt to the next.

Swarm PvP Mode

Step into the shoes of a mutated Special Ridden and hunt down a team of Cleaners in a competitive 4v4 mode. It flips the usual horde-shooter formula and rewards a completely different playstyle.

Cheaper Back 4 Blood Key Price

Buy the Back 4 Blood key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this co-op shooter without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Back 4 Blood

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (3.4 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti OR AMD Radeon RX 570

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 40 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 (2.8 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 7 1800X (3.6 GHz)

RAM: 12 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 OR AMD Radeon RX 590

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 40 GB

How To Get Back 4 Blood Cheaper at Eneba

You can get Back 4 Blood cheap at Eneba by starting with the store listing and picking the edition you want. Compare the available regions and key types before you commit, since stock and listings can vary between them. Check the platform and region tags before you add anything to your cart, since the key has to match your account setup. Once everything lines up, add the listing to your cart and move to checkout.

At checkout, find the discount code field and enter HUB15 exactly as written to apply your Back 4 Blood discount. The order total should update once the code is accepted, so take a second to confirm the new price before you pay. Pick a payment method and complete the purchase from there.

After payment goes through, your key shows up in your Eneba order history, ready to redeem. Head to the matching platform, usually Steam for Back 4 Blood, and follow its redemption steps to add the game to your library. If you ever misplace the key, your Eneba account keeps a record of the order so you can find it again. The whole process to get Back 4 Blood cheap takes just a few minutes from checkout to redeem.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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