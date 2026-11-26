Xbox Gift Card Black Friday: Cashback Offers and How To Redeem
Xbox Gift Card Black Friday Deal
Xbox gift cards are included in Eneba's Black Friday cashback promotion, with $50 and $100 denominations available.
Xbox gift card Black Friday cashback on Eneba includes select US-region Xbox Live gift cards in $50 and $100 denominations.
These digital codes add balance to a Microsoft account for purchases of games, add-ons, and Game Pass through the Microsoft Store on Xbox consoles or Windows. This guide covers the available denominations and how to buy and redeem your Xbox gift card on Eneba.
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Is There an Xbox Gift Card Black Friday Deal This Year?
There are plenty of games listed in Eneba‘s Black Friday cashback campaign that you can buy using the balance from your Xbox gift card, including Grand Theft Auto VI for Xbox Series X/S.
Which Xbox Gift Card Should You Buy?
Eneba offers Xbox Live gift cards in different denominations. Compare the available amounts below to find a card that fits your budget and gaming plans.
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Xbox Live Gift Card
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Region
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Black Friday Offer
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Buy Now
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$10
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United States
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No
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$15
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United States
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No
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$25
|
United States
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No
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$50
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United States
|
Yes
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$100
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United States
|
Yes
The Black Friday cashback can’t be combined with other discounts. Choose a smaller amount for a single game or add-on, or a larger balance for multiple purchases. If you’re planning to explore Xbox RPG titles, a higher-value card gives you more room to pick up full games, expansions, and other content.
How To Buy and Redeem an Xbox Gift Card on Eneba
Follow these steps to buy an Xbox gift card on Eneba and add its balance to your Microsoft account.
- Choose an Xbox gift card. Select your denomination and confirm it’s a US key compatible with your Microsoft account US region.
- Complete your purchase. Add the Xbox gift card to your Eneba cart and complete payment at checkout.
- Get your code. Find the digital code on your Eneba order page or in your order email.
- Redeem the card. Sign in to your Microsoft account on the Microsoft redemption page and enter the code. You can also redeem it through the Microsoft Store on your Xbox console.
The balance is added to the Microsoft account used for redemption and can be used on the best Xbox One games and other titles, add-ons, apps, and Game Pass. If you’re giving the Xbox code as a gift, make sure the recipient has a compatible account.
Is an Xbox Gift Card Worth Buying for Black Friday?
An Xbox gift card is worth considering during Black Friday if you want to set aside a budget for new games and digital content. You can use the balance to buy a product on the Microsoft Store without linking each purchase to a payment card.
It’s particularly useful if you’re planning to pick up several titles or explore new genres, including Xbox story games. When looking into Xbox gift card Black Friday deals, keep in mind that the balance works exclusively in the Microsoft Store and won’t cover purchases from other retailers or platforms.
More Xbox Gift Cards on Eneba
FAQs
Yes, Xbox gift card Black Friday cashback on Eneba includes select US Xbox Live gift cards in $50 and $100 denominations. Other cashback offers cover selected games, in-game currency, gift cards, and subscriptions.
Eneba offers cashback on selected products, credited to your Eneba Wallet instead of an upfront discount at checkout. Cashback reaches up to 25% from November 23–29 and 40% from November 26–29.
No, US Xbox gift cards require a Microsoft account set to the US. The redeemed balance stays on that account.
Yes, an Xbox gift card lets gamers choose their own games, add-ons, apps, or Game Pass subscriptions. It’s useful when you don’t know their preferred titles or products.
Visit Microsoft‘s redemption page, sign in, and enter your code, or redeem it through the Microsoft Store on Xbox. The balance is added to the account used for your Xbox gift card Black Friday purchase.