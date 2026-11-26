GTA 6 Black Friday: How to Get GTA 6 Cheaper on Eneba
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Grand Theft Auto VI details and the editions Eneba sells were checked against Wikidata, Metacritic, ESRB, PEGI, and Eneba's store and campaign page.
The GTA 6 Black Friday campaign on Eneba includes up to 25% cashback from November 23 to 29, with up to 40% cashback during the Black Friday weekend from November 26 to 29. There’s also the HUB15 code, which gives you 15% off at checkout on any day. These promotions cannot be combined, so you’ll need to pick one for your purchase.
Cashback is money paid back into your Eneba Wallet after the purchase, so it needs an Eneba account and does not lower the checkout total. HUB15 is a separate code that works on any day of the year.
Eneba stocks Grand Theft Auto VI as an Xbox Series X/S key, and that is the product the Black Friday cashback covers. The game is single-player and plays offline.
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Is There a Grand Theft Auto VI Black Friday Deal This Year?
Yes, there is a GTA 6 Black Friday offer, and it comes as cashback. The first campaign runs from November 23 to 29, with up to 25% cashback on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. The Black Friday weekend campaign runs from November 26 to 29, with up to 40% cashback on selected products.
The cashback goes into your Eneba Wallet after the purchase, so it won’t reduce the amount you pay at checkout. You’ll also need a registered Eneba account to receive it.
There’s another way to save, too. HUB15 gives you 15% off when you enter the code manually at checkout, and it’s available any day. However, you can’t combine HUB15 with the Black Friday cashback. Pick the promotion you’d rather use before completing your purchase.
Which Grand Theft Auto VI Edition Should You Buy?
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Edition
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Platform
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On Eneba
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Grand Theft Auto VI (Xbox Series X/S) XBOX LIVE
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Xbox
Things to consider: Check the platform before buying, because Eneba‘s listing is an Xbox Series X/S key. It won’t work on a PS5. Also, read the age rating before buying it as a gift: GTA 6 has an ESRB Mature 17+ and PEGI 18 rating, which makes this an adult game.
Right now, Eneba lists one product for this game: the Xbox Series X/S key. That means your choice mainly depends on which console the recipient owns. An Xbox key redeems through an Xbox account and won’t give them access to the PS5 version.
If you’re buying the game as a gift, check which console the recipient uses first. The Black Friday cashback campaign includes the Xbox key listed on Eneba, so make sure you pick the right product.
How to Get Grand Theft Auto VI Cheaper on Eneba
You have two ways to save on Grand Theft Auto VI through Eneba: Black Friday cashback or the HUB15 discount code. They work separately, so decide which one you’d rather use before heading to checkout. Here’s how to get your copy.
- Match the key to the account. Check that the player owns an Xbox Series X/S and that the key’s region matches their account. Eneba’s Grand Theft Auto VI key does not work the PS5 version.
- Choose your promotion. You can pick the Black Friday cashback campaign or use HUB15 for 15% off. Remember, you can’t use both on the same purchase.
- Add the Xbox key to your cart. Add the Xbox edition to your cart on Eneba and go to checkout. Sign in to your Eneba account first, because cashback is only credited to registered users.
- Enter HUB15 by hand. Type HUB15 into the discount code field, select Apply, and check the code was accepted before you pay. No link or page applies it for you. If you picked cashback instead, complete the purchase without entering the code.
- Redeem the key or pass it on. Redeem the key on the player’s Xbox account, or send the code if the game is a gift. If you choose the Black Friday cashback campaign, the cashback reaches your Eneba Wallet after the purchase.
Before completing your order, double-check that you’ve selected the promotion you actually want. HUB15 reduces your checkout total, while Black Friday cashback goes into your Eneba Wallet after the purchase. You can’t combine the two, so make your choice before paying.
If you’re buying Grand Theft Auto VI as a gift, you can send the key in a card or a message on the day, so the player can redeem it on their own account.
Is Grand Theft Auto VI Worth Buying for Black Friday?
- Platforms
- PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Release Date
- Nov 19, 2026
- Genre
- Action-Adventure, Third-Person Shooter
- Best For
- Solo action-adventure players on Xbox
- Mode
- Single-player
- Offline Play
- Yes
- Age Rating
- ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18
- Developer
- Rockstar Gamesit
- Publisher
- Rockstar Games, Take Two Interactive GmbH
- Metacritic
- 99/100
TIP: Use code
Grand Theft Auto VI is a single-player action-adventure with third-person shooting, developed by Rockstar Games and published with Take Two Interactive GmbH. Critics have given it a score of 99/100 on Metacritic, so it has plenty of appeal for fans of the series.
The game is a good gift for adult players who enjoy exploring a big open world and playing through a story at their own pace. As of now, there is no co-op or online mode, so you won’t be able to play through the campaign with your friends.
The Eneba listing is an Xbox Series X/S key, so it’s best suited to someone who already owns one of those consoles. If the recipient prefers slower, more strategic gameplay, you can also check out our picks for the best grand strategy games.
More Black Friday Game Deals
If you’re still looking for something different, these games like Grand Theft Auto VI are worth a look for a different action-adventure game.
More Games Like Grand Theft Auto
FAQs
You have two options on Eneba. You can get up to 25% cashback during the November 23–29 Black Friday campaign, or up to 40% during the November 26–29 weekend campaign. Alternatively, enter HUB15 at checkout to get 15% off. The cashback goes into your Eneba Wallet after the purchase, and the two promotions cannot be combined.
Eneba‘s Black Friday campaign uses cashback on selected products rather than automatic price reductions. You can get up to 25% cashback from November 23 to 29, or up to 40% during the Black Friday weekend from November 26 to 29. HUB15 also gives you 15% off at checkout on any day, but you can’t combine it with the cashback campaign.
Yes. Grand Theft Auto VI is already released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and the version Eneba sells is an Xbox Series X/S key. The code redeems on the player’s own Xbox account.
No. Cashback is paid into your Eneba Wallet after the purchase and needs an Eneba account, so the total you pay at checkout stays the same. HUB15 is the offer that reduces the amount due, and you enter it by hand.
The key Eneba lists is for Xbox Series X/S, and it redeems on an Xbox account only. A PS5 player needs a different copy, because one key does not cover both consoles. That Xbox key is the product in the GTA 6 Black Friday offers.