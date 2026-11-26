The GTA 6 Black Friday campaign on Eneba includes up to 25% cashback from November 23 to 29, with up to 40% cashback during the Black Friday weekend from November 26 to 29 . There’s also the HUB15 code, which gives you 15% off at checkout on any day. These promotions cannot be combined, so you’ll need to pick one for your purchase.

Cashback is money paid back into your Eneba Wallet after the purchase, so it needs an Eneba account and does not lower the checkout total. HUB15 is a separate code that works on any day of the year.

Eneba stocks Grand Theft Auto VI as an Xbox Series X/S key, and that is the product the Black Friday cashback covers. The game is single-player and plays offline.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Is There a Grand Theft Auto VI Black Friday Deal This Year?

NEED TO KNOW Black Friday on Eneba Black Friday cashback (November 23 to 29): up to 25% back on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency.

up to 25% back on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. Black Friday weekend (November 26 to 29): up to 40% back on selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, DLC, and in-game currency.

up to 40% back on selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, DLC, and in-game currency. Cashback: added automatically to the selected products and paid into your Eneba Wallet (registered accounts only).

added automatically to the selected products and paid into your Eneba Wallet (registered accounts only). Grand Theft Auto VI: on Eneba’s Black Friday cashback and Black Friday weekend lists.

on Eneba’s Black Friday cashback and Black Friday weekend lists. Any day: enter HUB15 at checkout to get 15% off.

enter at checkout to get 15% off. Important: Black Friday cashback and the HUB15 discount code cannot be combined on the same purchase. Choose one promotion at checkout.

Yes, there is a GTA 6 Black Friday offer, and it comes as cashback. The first campaign runs from November 23 to 29, with up to 25% cashback on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. The Black Friday weekend campaign runs from November 26 to 29, with up to 40% cashback on selected products.

The cashback goes into your Eneba Wallet after the purchase, so it won’t reduce the amount you pay at checkout. You’ll also need a registered Eneba account to receive it.

There’s another way to save, too. HUB15 gives you 15% off when you enter the code manually at checkout, and it’s available any day. However, you can’t combine HUB15 with the Black Friday cashback. Pick the promotion you’d rather use before completing your purchase.

Which Grand Theft Auto VI Edition Should You Buy?

Edition Platform On Eneba Grand Theft Auto VI (Xbox Series X/S) XBOX LIVE Xbox Shop on Eneba

Things to consider: Check the platform before buying, because Eneba‘s listing is an Xbox Series X/S key. It won’t work on a PS5. Also, read the age rating before buying it as a gift: GTA 6 has an ESRB Mature 17+ and PEGI 18 rating, which makes this an adult game.

Right now, Eneba lists one product for this game: the Xbox Series X/S key. That means your choice mainly depends on which console the recipient owns. An Xbox key redeems through an Xbox account and won’t give them access to the PS5 version.

If you’re buying the game as a gift, check which console the recipient uses first. The Black Friday cashback campaign includes the Xbox key listed on Eneba, so make sure you pick the right product.

How to Get Grand Theft Auto VI Cheaper on Eneba

You have two ways to save on Grand Theft Auto VI through Eneba: Black Friday cashback or the HUB15 discount code. They work separately, so decide which one you’d rather use before heading to checkout. Here’s how to get your copy.

Match the key to the account. Check that the player owns an Xbox Series X/S and that the key’s region matches their account. Eneba’s Grand Theft Auto VI key does not work the PS5 version. Choose your promotion. You can pick the Black Friday cashback campaign or use HUB15 for 15% off. Remember, you can’t use both on the same purchase. Add the Xbox key to your cart. Add the Xbox edition to your cart on Eneba and go to checkout. Sign in to your Eneba account first, because cashback is only credited to registered users. Enter HUB15 by hand. Type HUB15 into the discount code field, select Apply, and check the code was accepted before you pay. No link or page applies it for you. If you picked cashback instead, complete the purchase without entering the code. Redeem the key or pass it on. Redeem the key on the player’s Xbox account, or send the code if the game is a gift. If you choose the Black Friday cashback campaign, the cashback reaches your Eneba Wallet after the purchase.

Before completing your order, double-check that you’ve selected the promotion you actually want. HUB15 reduces your checkout total, while Black Friday cashback goes into your Eneba Wallet after the purchase. You can’t combine the two, so make your choice before paying.

Pro tip If you’re buying Grand Theft Auto VI as a gift, you can send the key in a card or a message on the day, so the player can redeem it on their own account.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Is Grand Theft Auto VI Worth Buying for Black Friday?

Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Nov 19, 2026 Genre Action-Adventure, Third-Person Shooter Best For Solo action-adventure players on Xbox Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Rockstar Gamesit Publisher Rockstar Games, Take Two Interactive GmbH Metacritic 99/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Grand Theft Auto VI is a single-player action-adventure with third-person shooting, developed by Rockstar Games and published with Take Two Interactive GmbH. Critics have given it a score of 99/100 on Metacritic, so it has plenty of appeal for fans of the series.

The game is a good gift for adult players who enjoy exploring a big open world and playing through a story at their own pace. As of now, there is no co-op or online mode, so you won’t be able to play through the campaign with your friends.

The Eneba listing is an Xbox Series X/S key, so it’s best suited to someone who already owns one of those consoles. If the recipient prefers slower, more strategic gameplay, you can also check out our picks for the best grand strategy games.

More Black Friday Game Deals

If you’re still looking for something different, these games like Grand Theft Auto VI are worth a look for a different action-adventure game.

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