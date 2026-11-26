The best Nintendo Black Friday deals are led by Luigi’s Mansion 3 for family adventure, Hollow Knight for solo exploration, and Minecraft for multiplayer survival, with Eneba‘s Black Friday cashback running November 23 to 29. Every pick here is bought through Eneba, where HUB15 takes 15% off at checkout on any day.

Check the platform before anything else: only Luigi’s Mansion 3 sells as a Nintendo Switch key here, and the other Nintendo Switch games on Black Friday in this list are bought with a Nintendo gift card. Match the key or card to your account region. These Nintendo deals span Switch and Switch 2, so check which console your household owns.

How Black Friday Works on Eneba This Year

NEED TO KNOW Black Friday on Eneba Black Friday cashback (November 23 to 29): up to 25% back on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. Black Friday weekend (November 26 to 29): up to 40% back on selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, DLC, and in-game currency. Cashback: added automatically to the selected products and paid into your Eneba Wallet (registered accounts only). Any day: enter HUB15 at checkout to get 15% off.

The Black Friday cashback covers selected games, DLC, and in-game currency, while the Black Friday weekend pays up to 40% back on selected games, gift cards, and subscriptions. Each entry’s offer label names the list status of that exact product.

The Best Nintendo Black Friday Deals at a Glance

Nintendo buyers split into two camps this Black Friday: quick shared sessions and long solo adventures. Some want a game the whole room can pick up in minutes, while others want a world to explore alone at their own pace. Here are three games worth considering for a Black Friday gaming session:

1 Luigi's Mansion 3 2019 The best Nintendo Black Friday deal for families is Luigi’s Mansion 3, a PEGI 7 action-adventure with multiplayer alongside its solo story. Buy now 2 Hollow Knight 2017 One of the best Nintendo Black Friday choices for solo explorers is Hollow Knight, a difficult hand-drawn Metroidvania with free content updates. Buy now 3 Minecraft 2009 Minecraft is one of the best Black Friday picks for Nintendo players who want to build and survive together over long multiplayer sessions. Buy now

Pick Luigi’s Mansion 3 when the household mixes ages and wants a shared adventure. Hollow Knight rewards patient solo players who like finding their own route through a ruined kingdom. Minecraft fits groups who would rather set their own goals than follow a story.

Age ratings narrow the choice quickly. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is rated ESRB Everyone, while Hollow Knight and Minecraft sit at Everyone 10+. Hollow Knight also asks for patience, since its Steam tags mark it as difficult.

12 Best Nintendo Black Friday Deals

The best Nintendo Black Friday deals below cover shared-console picks and long solo adventures alike. Each entry names one strength, from four-player local chaos to precision platforming.

1. Luigi’s Mansion 3 [Best for Family Adventure]

Platforms Switch 1, Switch 2 Release Date Oct 31, 2019 Genre Action-Adventure Best For Households sharing one Switch console Mode Single-player Multiplayer Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone, PEGI 7 Developer Next Level Games Publisher Nintendo DLC YES Metacritic 86/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a Nintendo-published action-adventure developed by Next Level Games and released on Switch on October 31, 2019. It runs on that one console only, which takes the usual version question out of the purchase.

In this game, Luigi explores a haunted hotel to save his friends from King Boo. Alongside his gooey clone, Gooigi, and equipped with his Poltergust vacuum, your mission is to solve each floor’s puzzles and capture ghosts along the way.

A single-player campaign and multiplayer sit in the same package, so one buy covers a solo run and a session with company. Both modes run offline on one console. It suits a household where the console passes between younger players and adults. That range is what puts it at the top of the best Nintendo Black Friday deals.

Why it’s a good deal:

An 86 Metacritic score points to strong critic reception.

ESRB Everyone and PEGI 7 welcome younger players.

Offline sessions need no online membership.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for Nintendo Switch, and no other platform runs this game. Multiplayer needs an extra controller for each additional player, so check what the console already has.

It is the least complicated buy on the page, and the one most of the household can use.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

2. Hollow Knight [Best for Metroidvania Exploration]

Platforms PC, Mac, Linux, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch Release Date Feb 24, 2017 Genre Metroidvania, Platformer Best For Solo explorers who enjoy a challenge Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7 Developer Team Cherry Publisher Team Cherry Cross-platform YES DLC YES Metacritic 90/100

Hollow Knight is a hand-drawn 2D Metroidvania, the sort of platformer where new abilities open routes through one interconnected map. Team Cherry sends players below the fading town of Dirtmouth into a ruined kingdom of insects and heroes.

Buying maps and marking points of interest helps you keep track of unfamiliar territory. Equippable charms also let you adjust your abilities before facing a particularly troublesome boss.

It is a solo game for someone happy to find secrets without a guide, and Steam reviewers single out the art and the soundtrack. It runs on Switch and Switch 2 as well as PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. That depth and the free content updates put it among the best Nintendo Black Friday deals.

Why it’s a good deal:

It holds an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam.

Free expansions like Godmaster added quests and boss fights.

The entire adventure runs offline.

Things to consider: This entry points to a Nintendo gift card, redeemed on the console’s own shop, so the game is bought there. Steam tags mark it as difficult, and the ESRB Everyone 10+ rating fits older children better than the youngest players.

Buy it for a player who treats a locked door as an invitation.

3. Minecraft [Best for Multiplayer Survival Play]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch, iOS Release Date May 17, 2009 Genre Survival, Action-Adventure Best For Families and groups on one console Mode Single-player Multiplayer Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7 Developer Mojang Studios, Microsoft Publisher Xbox Game Studios, Mojang Studios Metacritic 93/100

Minecraft is a survival action-adventure from Mojang Studios, published by Xbox Game Studios and Mojang Studios, and it has been out since May 17, 2009. Single-player and multiplayer sit in the same game, which is why it fits so many households.

In Creative Mode, players have unlimited building materials and can fly around their creations. In Survival Mode, gathering resources and building a shelter help you prepare for hostile creatures after dark.

It is the easy answer for a group that wants to play together, and it reaches Switch and Switch 2 alongside PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and iOS. For a family sharing one console, it ranks among the best Black Friday Switch games here.

Why it’s a good deal:

It holds a 93 Metascore on Metacritic, the highest on this list

ESRB Everyone 10+ and PEGI 7 suit older children.

It plays offline, so no network is required.

Things to consider: The purchase here is a Nintendo gift card for the console’s own shop. Online multiplayer on Switch calls for a Nintendo Switch Online membership, while solo offline play does not.

It is the safest choice when the players in one house disagree about what to play, and the easiest to keep installed.

4. Hogwarts Legacy [Best for Open-World Wizarding Adventures]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch Release Date Feb 10, 2023 Genre Action RPG, Open World Best For Solo RPG fans who love wizarding lore Mode Single-player Age Rating ESRB Teen, PEGI 12 Developer Avalanche Software Publisher Warner Bros. Games DLC YES Metacritic 84/100

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the 1800s wizarding world introduced in the Harry Potter books. Players create a student, master spell casting, brew potions, and upgrade talents while an ancient secret and Dark wizards drive the story.

The whole game is single-player, aimed at one older player with a long stretch of free time rather than a shared couch. Steam reviewers praise how closely it captures the wizarding world, and several suggest roaming between missions. Anyone comparing games like Hogwarts Legacy gets a full open world on Switch and Switch 2, plus PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Why it’s a good deal:

Critics gave it an 84 Metacritic score.

It has a Very Positive rating on Steam.

Talent upgrades and potion brewing deepen the spell casting.

Things to consider: The linked Nintendo gift card funds the console’s own shop, and the game is bought there. ESRB Teen and PEGI 12 put it above the youngest players, and no multiplayer mode exists for a second person.

Exploring the castle and discovering its secrets makes the game even more interesting.

5. Subnautica [Best for Underwater Survival Crafting]

Platforms PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 1, Switch 2, iOS Release Date May 14, 2021 Genre Open World Survival Craft, Survival Best For Solo survival fans who like tension Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7 Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment Publisher Unknown Worlds Entertainment DLC YES Metacritic 87/100

Subnautica is an underwater survival crafting game set on an alien ocean planet, and it opens with a crash landing in a Life Pod. Players manage oxygen while scavenging reefs and kelp forests, then craft diving gear, habitat modules, and submersibles to reach the deeper trenches.

Only one player descends at a time, and Steam reviewers describe wonder turning into dread the further down it goes. Several say to start knowing as little as possible. Shoppers still deciding can compare it with games like Subnautica before settling on a survival game.

Why it’s a good deal:

An 87 Metacritic score backs the survival loop.

It has received Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam.

Steam reviewers often wish they could discover it again.

Things to consider: A Nintendo gift card is the purchase here, used on the console’s own shop. Steam tags include horror, and the deep water unsettles plenty of players despite the PEGI 7 rating. It runs on Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

It is the Nintendo Black Friday deal for a player who wants a world to figure out alone.

6. Cuphead [Best for Couch Co-op Boss Battles]

Platforms PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Release Date Sep 29, 2017 Genre Cartoon, Platformer Best For Couch duos who like hard bosses Mode Single-player shared-screen co-op Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7 Developer Studio MDHR Entertainment Inc. Publisher Studio MDHR Entertainment Inc. DLC YES Metacritic 87/100

Cuphead is a run and gun platformer built almost entirely around boss battles, inspired by 1930s hand-drawn cel animation with watercolor backgrounds and original jazz recordings. You play as Cuphead or Mugman. Each boss has attack patterns to learn, and new weapons and super moves open up along the way.

Two players share one screen in split-screen co-op, and Steam reviewers say the fights land better with a partner. It suits households happy to retry a hard boss together. Readers comparing similar picks can look through games like Cuphead before settling on this one.

Why it’s a good deal:

It holds an 87 Metacritic score for the Switch.

Couch co-op needs no online membership on Switch.

Its ESRB Everyone 10+ rating suits older kids and adults.

Hidden secrets and super moves reward repeat attempts.

Things to consider: The console version is bought with a Nintendo eShop gift card, and the game also runs on PC, Mac, PS4, and Xbox One. Two controllers are needed for co-op. Bosses punish guesswork, so it is a poor fit for anyone wanting a relaxed run.

Its PEGI 7 rating and two-player split-screen make it one of the best Black Friday Switch games for a shared console.

7. Sonic X Shadow Generations [Best for Fast-Paced 3D Platforming]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch Release Date Oct 25, 2024 Genre 3D Platformer, Fast-Paced Best For Solo platformer fans who like speed Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7 Developer Sonic Team Publisher SEGA DLC YES Metacritic 80/100

Sonic X Shadow Generations is a 3D platformer collection holding a new Shadow campaign and a remaster of Sonic Generations. Shadow’s story brings unseen abilities, an expansive hub world, and a fight against Black Doom, while the remastered half mixes 3D and 2D stages from Sonic’s past.

It is single-player, aimed at one player chasing speed and hidden secrets through familiar stages. Steam reviewers single out the Shadow campaign’s polish and call it the stronger of the two halves.

Why it’s a good deal:

Two separate campaigns come in one collection.

New powers unlock as Shadow’s story progresses.

An 80 Metacritic score backs the platforming.

Both Switch and Switch 2 run it.

Things to consider: This is the console version, bought with a Nintendo eShop gift card, and there is no multiplayer mode of any kind. Some Steam reviewers report the PC version asking for a connection at launch.

Shadow’s campaign is the new half, and the remaster collects the older 3D and 2D stages.

8. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown [Best for Precision Action Platforming]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch Release Date Jan 18, 2024 Genre Metroidvania, 2D Platformer Best For Solo players who like precise platforming Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Teen, PEGI 16 Developer Ubisoft Montpellier Publisher Ubisoft DLC YES Metacritic 86/100

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a Metroidvania, a 2D action platformer where each new ability opens parts of the map you could not reach before. The hero’s Time Powers feed into combat combos and precision platforming across the cursed biomes of Mount Qaf.

It is single-player and built for a controller, suited to a player who likes exploring, solving puzzles, and finishing side quests. Steam reviewers repeatedly single out how polished the whole adventure is.

Why it’s a good deal:

It holds an 86 Metacritic score.

Hidden treasures and quests fill the map.

Time Powers work in fights and in traversal.

Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox versions are all available.

Things to consider: The console version is bought with a Nintendo eShop gift card, and its PEGI 16 rating places it above younger readers. Steam reviewers report Ubisoft Connect is required to start the PC version, and some flag autosaves overwriting manual saves.

The combat and platforming ask for accurate timing, so a patient solo player gets more from it than a drop-in group.

9. Overcooked! 2 [Best for Four-Player Local Chaos]

Platforms PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch Release Date Aug 7, 2018 Genre Cooking, 4 Player Local Best For Families and friends cooking together Mode Single-player Split-screen co-op Split-screen PvP Online co-op Online PvP Age Rating ESRB Everyone, PEGI 3 Developer Ghost Town Games Ltd., Team17 Publisher Team17 DLC YES Metacritic 81/100

Overcooked! 2 is a cooking co-op game set in the Onion Kingdom, where a team races to fill orders together. The overworld map travels by land, sea, and air to sushi restaurants, magic schools, mines, and alien planets.

Up to four players cook on one console or online, and the PEGI 3 rating keeps it open to the whole family. Steam reviewers mostly play with partners, friends, and relatives, though several report lag and dropped sessions online.

Why it’s a good deal:

Four chefs share one screen in local co-op.

Split-screen player-versus-player mode turns the kitchen into a competition.

Online co-op connects separate consoles.

It holds an 81 Metacritic score.

Things to consider: The console version is bought with a Nintendo eShop gift card, and online play on Switch needs Nintendo Switch Online. A four-player session also needs extra controllers. Local play stays on one console, away from the online issues Steam reviewers describe.

Short rounds and a PEGI 3 rating make it an easy Nintendo Black Friday deal to buy for a family console.

10. Risk of Rain 2 [Best for Online Co-op Roguelike Runs]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch Release Date Aug 30, 2019 Genre Third-Person Shooter, Action Roguelike Best For Online squads who like loot builds Mode Single-player Online co-op Online PvP Age Rating ESRB Teen, PEGI 12 Developer Hopoo Games Publisher Gearbox Publishing, 2K DLC YES Metacritic 85/100

Risk of Rain 2 is a third-person shooter roguelike, so a death sends you back to the start of a fresh run. More than a hundred items stack into surprising combinations while a scaling system raises your power and the monsters’ power the longer a run lasts.

Unlockable survivors each fight differently, and online co-op puts friends on the same alien planet. Steam reviewers point to the soundtrack and the loot loop as what keeps them coming back.

Why it’s a good deal:

It holds an 85 Metacritic score.

Runs can continue past the final boss indefinitely.

Over a dozen handcrafted locales await.

Online PvP sits alongside the co-op mode.

Things to consider: This is the console version, bought with a Nintendo eShop gift card, and online co-op on Switch requires Nintendo Switch Online. There is no split-screen, so every player needs a separate console and copy. Its ESRB Teen rating suits older players.

The scaling difficulty is the catch: a strong build can still fall to one hit from an enemy you stopped watching.

11. Mortal Kombat 11 [Best for Split-Screen Fighting Nights]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch Release Date Apr 23, 2019 Genre Fighting, 2D Fighter Best For Adult versus players on one couch Mode Single-player Local shared-screen versus Online PvP Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer NetherRealm Studios, QLOC Publisher Warner Bros. Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment DLC YES Metacritic 82/100

Mortal Kombat 11 is a 2D fighting game where Custom Character Variations let you reshape a fighter’s moveset before a match. Its cinematic story mode continues the series saga with a roster of new and returning klassic fighters. The graphics engine pushes every finisher close to the camera.

It suits adults who want a competitive game they can keep chipping away at, in one room or online. Steam reviewers single out the fatality animations and the amount of story content. Among Nintendo Black Friday deals, this is the pick for a versus night.

Why it’s a good deal:

An 82 Metacritic score sits behind the combat.

Split-screen versus works from a single copy.

The story mode fills nights without a second player.

Online PvP keeps matches going beyond the couch.

Things to consider: This is a console page bought with a Nintendo gift card, not a game key. Online PvP on Switch needs Nintendo Switch Online, and local fights need a second controller. Its ESRB Mature 17+ and PEGI 18 ratings rule out younger players.

The gore that sells the series is the same thing that limits who can receive it.

12. Assassin’s Creed Shadows [Best for Open-World Stealth Action]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Release Date Mar 20, 2025 Genre Action-Adventure, Ninja Best For Solo stealth fans on Switch 2 Mode Single-player Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Belgrade Publisher Ubisoft DLC YES Metacritic 81/100

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is an open-world action-adventure set in feudal Japan, built around a shinobi and a samurai. Naoe uses light, sound, and shadows to evade detection, with a grappling hook, shuriken, and smoke bombs for infiltrating strongholds. Yasuke takes the same targets with katana and naginata combos or silent bow takedowns.

It is single-player only, for one player who wants a long stealth campaign with two routes through a mission. Switching heroes lets someone newer to stealth fall back on Yasuke’s direct combat when a quiet approach falls apart.

Why it’s a good deal:

The grappling hook opens fresh infiltration routes.

Light, sound, and shadows all affect detection.

An 81 Metacritic score backs the open world.

Solo play needs no online subscription.

Things to consider: Buying here means a Nintendo gift card for the Switch 2 version, and the game also runs on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Some Steam reviewers report crashes. PEGI 18 and ESRB Mature 17+ make it an adult pick.

Naoe’s shadows and Yasuke’s steel give one player two ways to read every stronghold.

Best Nintendo Black Friday Deals Compared

The table puts every pick side by side on platform, genre, critic score, and Black Friday offer status. Scan the platforms column first if you need a game for one specific console.

The clearest split is local play against online play: split-screen picks share one console, while online co-op needs a copy for each player. Single-player adventures sidestep that question entirely.

How to Compare and Get the Best Black Friday Deal on Eneba

Getting the most from these Nintendo picks takes two checks: the product fits your console, and the offer covers that exact product. If the shortlist is still open, the Hub’s Nintendo Switch games roundup is a place to start.

Compare the final checkout total. Judge each game on the total shown in your cart rather than the number on the listing. That is the amount your payment method is charged. Weigh cashback against a code. Cashback is money returned to your Eneba Wallet after the purchase, and it is added automatically to selected products for registered account holders. A code lowers the total at checkout instead. Read each offer’s conditions. Black Friday cashback pays up to 25% from November 23 to 29, and Black Friday weekend pays up to 40% from November 26 to 29. Both cover selected products only, so confirm the exact game, edition, and platform qualify. Match the key to your console. A key activates on one platform and one account region, so match both to your Nintendo account. Where Eneba has no Switch key for a pick, buy it with a Nintendo gift card, and selected gift cards fall under the Black Friday weekend cashback. Enter HUB15 by hand at checkout. Type HUB15 into the code field, select Apply, and confirm it was accepted before paying. The code only works when you enter it yourself.

Work through those checks in order and the checkout screen holds no surprises. If a long single-player campaign is the goal, the Hub’s Nintendo Switch RPGs list is worth a look first.

Pro tip A Nintendo eShop gift card can be spent on any game in the Nintendo eShop, so it is an option when the game you want isn’t on Eneba’s list.

When Do Black Friday Game Deals End?

Eneba‘s Black Friday cashback of up to 25% runs from November 23 to 29 and the Black Friday weekend cashback of up to 40% from November 26 to 29. Eneba plans a Cyber Monday code on November 30, but it isn’t confirmed on its campaign page yet. HUB15 takes 15% off at checkout on any day.

Final Verdict on the Best Nintendo Black Friday Deals

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is the pick for a family-friendly Switch adventure, and it plays offline. Overcooked! 2 fits four players on one console with a PEGI 3 rating, while Cuphead rewards patience with its boss fights. Hollow Knight suits a solo player who wants a long Metroidvania.

Mortal Kombat 11 and Assassin’s Creed Shadows carry PEGI 18 ratings, and Shadows is the Switch 2 entry rather than a Switch one. Anyone buying for a shared family console should start with the younger-rated picks instead. The best Nintendo Black Friday deals are the ones whose product, platform, and offer line up before you pay.

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