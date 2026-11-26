Best Nintendo Black Friday Deals
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Luigi's Mansion 3 leads this list of the best Nintendo Black Friday deals, and all 12 picks were checked against Steam, Wikidata, the App Store, Metacritic, ESRB, PEGI, and Eneba's store and campaign page.
The best Nintendo Black Friday deals are led by Luigi’s Mansion 3 for family adventure, Hollow Knight for solo exploration, and Minecraft for multiplayer survival, with Eneba‘s Black Friday cashback running November 23 to 29. Every pick here is bought through Eneba, where HUB15 takes 15% off at checkout on any day.
Check the platform before anything else: only Luigi’s Mansion 3 sells as a Nintendo Switch key here, and the other Nintendo Switch games on Black Friday in this list are bought with a Nintendo gift card. Match the key or card to your account region. These Nintendo deals span Switch and Switch 2, so check which console your household owns.
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How Black Friday Works on Eneba This Year
The Black Friday cashback covers selected games, DLC, and in-game currency, while the Black Friday weekend pays up to 40% back on selected games, gift cards, and subscriptions. Each entry’s offer label names the list status of that exact product.
The Best Nintendo Black Friday Deals at a Glance
Nintendo buyers split into two camps this Black Friday: quick shared sessions and long solo adventures. Some want a game the whole room can pick up in minutes, while others want a world to explore alone at their own pace. Here are three games worth considering for a Black Friday gaming session:
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Luigi's Mansion 3 2019The best Nintendo Black Friday deal for families is Luigi’s Mansion 3, a PEGI 7 action-adventure with multiplayer alongside its solo story.
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Hollow Knight 2017One of the best Nintendo Black Friday choices for solo explorers is Hollow Knight, a difficult hand-drawn Metroidvania with free content updates.
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Minecraft 2009Minecraft is one of the best Black Friday picks for Nintendo players who want to build and survive together over long multiplayer sessions.
Pick Luigi’s Mansion 3 when the household mixes ages and wants a shared adventure. Hollow Knight rewards patient solo players who like finding their own route through a ruined kingdom. Minecraft fits groups who would rather set their own goals than follow a story.
Age ratings narrow the choice quickly. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is rated ESRB Everyone, while Hollow Knight and Minecraft sit at Everyone 10+. Hollow Knight also asks for patience, since its Steam tags mark it as difficult.
12 Best Nintendo Black Friday Deals
The best Nintendo Black Friday deals below cover shared-console picks and long solo adventures alike. Each entry names one strength, from four-player local chaos to precision platforming.
1. Luigi’s Mansion 3 [Best for Family Adventure]
- Platforms
- Switch 1, Switch 2
- Release Date
- Oct 31, 2019
- Genre
- Action-Adventure
- Best For
- Households sharing one Switch console
- Mode
- Single-player Multiplayer
- Offline Play
- Yes
- Age Rating
- ESRB Everyone, PEGI 7
- Developer
- Next Level Games
- Publisher
- Nintendo
- DLC
- YES
- Metacritic
- 86/100
TIP: Use code
Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a Nintendo-published action-adventure developed by Next Level Games and released on Switch on October 31, 2019. It runs on that one console only, which takes the usual version question out of the purchase.
In this game, Luigi explores a haunted hotel to save his friends from King Boo. Alongside his gooey clone, Gooigi, and equipped with his Poltergust vacuum, your mission is to solve each floor’s puzzles and capture ghosts along the way.
A single-player campaign and multiplayer sit in the same package, so one buy covers a solo run and a session with company. Both modes run offline on one console. It suits a household where the console passes between younger players and adults. That range is what puts it at the top of the best Nintendo Black Friday deals.
Why it’s a good deal:
- An 86 Metacritic score points to strong critic reception.
- ESRB Everyone and PEGI 7 welcome younger players.
- Offline sessions need no online membership.
Things to consider: The Eneba key is for Nintendo Switch, and no other platform runs this game. Multiplayer needs an extra controller for each additional player, so check what the console already has.
It is the least complicated buy on the page, and the one most of the household can use.
2. Hollow Knight [Best for Metroidvania Exploration]
- Platforms
- PC, Mac, Linux, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch
- Release Date
- Feb 24, 2017
- Genre
- Metroidvania, Platformer
- Best For
- Solo explorers who enjoy a challenge
- Mode
- Single-player
- Offline Play
- Yes
- Age Rating
- ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7
- Developer
- Team Cherry
- Publisher
- Team Cherry
- Cross-platform
- YES
- DLC
- YES
- Metacritic
- 90/100
Hollow Knight is a hand-drawn 2D Metroidvania, the sort of platformer where new abilities open routes through one interconnected map. Team Cherry sends players below the fading town of Dirtmouth into a ruined kingdom of insects and heroes.
Buying maps and marking points of interest helps you keep track of unfamiliar territory. Equippable charms also let you adjust your abilities before facing a particularly troublesome boss.
It is a solo game for someone happy to find secrets without a guide, and Steam reviewers single out the art and the soundtrack. It runs on Switch and Switch 2 as well as PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. That depth and the free content updates put it among the best Nintendo Black Friday deals.
Why it’s a good deal:
- It holds an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam.
- Free expansions like Godmaster added quests and boss fights.
- The entire adventure runs offline.
Things to consider: This entry points to a Nintendo gift card, redeemed on the console’s own shop, so the game is bought there. Steam tags mark it as difficult, and the ESRB Everyone 10+ rating fits older children better than the youngest players.
Buy it for a player who treats a locked door as an invitation.
Nintendo eShop Gift Cards
3. Minecraft [Best for Multiplayer Survival Play]
- Platforms
- PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch, iOS
- Release Date
- May 17, 2009
- Genre
- Survival, Action-Adventure
- Best For
- Families and groups on one console
- Mode
- Single-player Multiplayer
- Offline Play
- Yes
- Age Rating
- ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7
- Developer
- Mojang Studios, Microsoft
- Publisher
- Xbox Game Studios, Mojang Studios
- Metacritic
- 93/100
Minecraft is a survival action-adventure from Mojang Studios, published by Xbox Game Studios and Mojang Studios, and it has been out since May 17, 2009. Single-player and multiplayer sit in the same game, which is why it fits so many households.
In Creative Mode, players have unlimited building materials and can fly around their creations. In Survival Mode, gathering resources and building a shelter help you prepare for hostile creatures after dark.
It is the easy answer for a group that wants to play together, and it reaches Switch and Switch 2 alongside PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and iOS. For a family sharing one console, it ranks among the best Black Friday Switch games here.
Why it’s a good deal:
- It holds a 93 Metascore on Metacritic, the highest on this list
- ESRB Everyone 10+ and PEGI 7 suit older children.
- It plays offline, so no network is required.
Things to consider: The purchase here is a Nintendo gift card for the console’s own shop. Online multiplayer on Switch calls for a Nintendo Switch Online membership, while solo offline play does not.
It is the safest choice when the players in one house disagree about what to play, and the easiest to keep installed.
Nintendo eShop Gift Cards
4. Hogwarts Legacy [Best for Open-World Wizarding Adventures]
- Platforms
- PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch
- Release Date
- Feb 10, 2023
- Genre
- Action RPG, Open World
- Best For
- Solo RPG fans who love wizarding lore
- Mode
- Single-player
- Age Rating
- ESRB Teen, PEGI 12
- Developer
- Avalanche Software
- Publisher
- Warner Bros. Games
- DLC
- YES
- Metacritic
- 84/100
Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the 1800s wizarding world introduced in the Harry Potter books. Players create a student, master spell casting, brew potions, and upgrade talents while an ancient secret and Dark wizards drive the story.
The whole game is single-player, aimed at one older player with a long stretch of free time rather than a shared couch. Steam reviewers praise how closely it captures the wizarding world, and several suggest roaming between missions. Anyone comparing games like Hogwarts Legacy gets a full open world on Switch and Switch 2, plus PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Why it’s a good deal:
- Critics gave it an 84 Metacritic score.
- It has a Very Positive rating on Steam.
- Talent upgrades and potion brewing deepen the spell casting.
Things to consider: The linked Nintendo gift card funds the console’s own shop, and the game is bought there. ESRB Teen and PEGI 12 put it above the youngest players, and no multiplayer mode exists for a second person.
Exploring the castle and discovering its secrets makes the game even more interesting.
Nintendo eShop Gift Cards
5. Subnautica [Best for Underwater Survival Crafting]
- Platforms
- PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 1, Switch 2, iOS
- Release Date
- May 14, 2021
- Genre
- Open World Survival Craft, Survival
- Best For
- Solo survival fans who like tension
- Mode
- Single-player
- Offline Play
- Yes
- Age Rating
- ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7
- Developer
- Unknown Worlds Entertainment
- Publisher
- Unknown Worlds Entertainment
- DLC
- YES
- Metacritic
- 87/100
Subnautica is an underwater survival crafting game set on an alien ocean planet, and it opens with a crash landing in a Life Pod. Players manage oxygen while scavenging reefs and kelp forests, then craft diving gear, habitat modules, and submersibles to reach the deeper trenches.
Only one player descends at a time, and Steam reviewers describe wonder turning into dread the further down it goes. Several say to start knowing as little as possible. Shoppers still deciding can compare it with games like Subnautica before settling on a survival game.
Why it’s a good deal:
- An 87 Metacritic score backs the survival loop.
- It has received Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam.
- Steam reviewers often wish they could discover it again.
Things to consider: A Nintendo gift card is the purchase here, used on the console’s own shop. Steam tags include horror, and the deep water unsettles plenty of players despite the PEGI 7 rating. It runs on Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
It is the Nintendo Black Friday deal for a player who wants a world to figure out alone.
Nintendo eShop Gift Cards
6. Cuphead [Best for Couch Co-op Boss Battles]
- Platforms
- PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Release Date
- Sep 29, 2017
- Genre
- Cartoon, Platformer
- Best For
- Couch duos who like hard bosses
- Mode
- Single-player shared-screen co-op
- Offline Play
- Yes
- Age Rating
- ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7
- Developer
- Studio MDHR Entertainment Inc.
- Publisher
- Studio MDHR Entertainment Inc.
- DLC
- YES
- Metacritic
- 87/100
Cuphead is a run and gun platformer built almost entirely around boss battles, inspired by 1930s hand-drawn cel animation with watercolor backgrounds and original jazz recordings. You play as Cuphead or Mugman. Each boss has attack patterns to learn, and new weapons and super moves open up along the way.
Two players share one screen in split-screen co-op, and Steam reviewers say the fights land better with a partner. It suits households happy to retry a hard boss together. Readers comparing similar picks can look through games like Cuphead before settling on this one.
Why it’s a good deal:
- It holds an 87 Metacritic score for the Switch.
- Couch co-op needs no online membership on Switch.
- Its ESRB Everyone 10+ rating suits older kids and adults.
- Hidden secrets and super moves reward repeat attempts.
Things to consider: The console version is bought with a Nintendo eShop gift card, and the game also runs on PC, Mac, PS4, and Xbox One. Two controllers are needed for co-op. Bosses punish guesswork, so it is a poor fit for anyone wanting a relaxed run.
Its PEGI 7 rating and two-player split-screen make it one of the best Black Friday Switch games for a shared console.
Nintendo eShop Gift Cards
7. Sonic X Shadow Generations [Best for Fast-Paced 3D Platforming]
- Platforms
- PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch
- Release Date
- Oct 25, 2024
- Genre
- 3D Platformer, Fast-Paced
- Best For
- Solo platformer fans who like speed
- Mode
- Single-player
- Offline Play
- Yes
- Age Rating
- ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7
- Developer
- Sonic Team
- Publisher
- SEGA
- DLC
- YES
- Metacritic
- 80/100
Sonic X Shadow Generations is a 3D platformer collection holding a new Shadow campaign and a remaster of Sonic Generations. Shadow’s story brings unseen abilities, an expansive hub world, and a fight against Black Doom, while the remastered half mixes 3D and 2D stages from Sonic’s past.
It is single-player, aimed at one player chasing speed and hidden secrets through familiar stages. Steam reviewers single out the Shadow campaign’s polish and call it the stronger of the two halves.
Why it’s a good deal:
- Two separate campaigns come in one collection.
- New powers unlock as Shadow’s story progresses.
- An 80 Metacritic score backs the platforming.
- Both Switch and Switch 2 run it.
Things to consider: This is the console version, bought with a Nintendo eShop gift card, and there is no multiplayer mode of any kind. Some Steam reviewers report the PC version asking for a connection at launch.
Shadow’s campaign is the new half, and the remaster collects the older 3D and 2D stages.
Nintendo eShop Gift Cards
8. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown [Best for Precision Action Platforming]
- Platforms
- PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Release Date
- Jan 18, 2024
- Genre
- Metroidvania, 2D Platformer
- Best For
- Solo players who like precise platforming
- Mode
- Single-player
- Offline Play
- Yes
- Age Rating
- ESRB Teen, PEGI 16
- Developer
- Ubisoft Montpellier
- Publisher
- Ubisoft
- DLC
- YES
- Metacritic
- 86/100
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a Metroidvania, a 2D action platformer where each new ability opens parts of the map you could not reach before. The hero’s Time Powers feed into combat combos and precision platforming across the cursed biomes of Mount Qaf.
It is single-player and built for a controller, suited to a player who likes exploring, solving puzzles, and finishing side quests. Steam reviewers repeatedly single out how polished the whole adventure is.
Why it’s a good deal:
- It holds an 86 Metacritic score.
- Hidden treasures and quests fill the map.
- Time Powers work in fights and in traversal.
- Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox versions are all available.
Things to consider: The console version is bought with a Nintendo eShop gift card, and its PEGI 16 rating places it above younger readers. Steam reviewers report Ubisoft Connect is required to start the PC version, and some flag autosaves overwriting manual saves.
The combat and platforming ask for accurate timing, so a patient solo player gets more from it than a drop-in group.
Nintendo eShop Gift Cards
9. Overcooked! 2 [Best for Four-Player Local Chaos]
- Platforms
- PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch
- Release Date
- Aug 7, 2018
- Genre
- Cooking, 4 Player Local
- Best For
- Families and friends cooking together
- Mode
- Single-player Split-screen co-op Split-screen PvP Online co-op Online PvP
- Age Rating
- ESRB Everyone, PEGI 3
- Developer
- Ghost Town Games Ltd., Team17
- Publisher
- Team17
- DLC
- YES
- Metacritic
- 81/100
Overcooked! 2 is a cooking co-op game set in the Onion Kingdom, where a team races to fill orders together. The overworld map travels by land, sea, and air to sushi restaurants, magic schools, mines, and alien planets.
Up to four players cook on one console or online, and the PEGI 3 rating keeps it open to the whole family. Steam reviewers mostly play with partners, friends, and relatives, though several report lag and dropped sessions online.
Why it’s a good deal:
- Four chefs share one screen in local co-op.
- Split-screen player-versus-player mode turns the kitchen into a competition.
- Online co-op connects separate consoles.
- It holds an 81 Metacritic score.
Things to consider: The console version is bought with a Nintendo eShop gift card, and online play on Switch needs Nintendo Switch Online. A four-player session also needs extra controllers. Local play stays on one console, away from the online issues Steam reviewers describe.
Short rounds and a PEGI 3 rating make it an easy Nintendo Black Friday deal to buy for a family console.
Nintendo eShop Gift Cards
10. Risk of Rain 2 [Best for Online Co-op Roguelike Runs]
- Platforms
- PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Release Date
- Aug 30, 2019
- Genre
- Third-Person Shooter, Action Roguelike
- Best For
- Online squads who like loot builds
- Mode
- Single-player Online co-op Online PvP
- Age Rating
- ESRB Teen, PEGI 12
- Developer
- Hopoo Games
- Publisher
- Gearbox Publishing, 2K
- DLC
- YES
- Metacritic
- 85/100
Risk of Rain 2 is a third-person shooter roguelike, so a death sends you back to the start of a fresh run. More than a hundred items stack into surprising combinations while a scaling system raises your power and the monsters’ power the longer a run lasts.
Unlockable survivors each fight differently, and online co-op puts friends on the same alien planet. Steam reviewers point to the soundtrack and the loot loop as what keeps them coming back.
Why it’s a good deal:
- It holds an 85 Metacritic score.
- Runs can continue past the final boss indefinitely.
- Over a dozen handcrafted locales await.
- Online PvP sits alongside the co-op mode.
Things to consider: This is the console version, bought with a Nintendo eShop gift card, and online co-op on Switch requires Nintendo Switch Online. There is no split-screen, so every player needs a separate console and copy. Its ESRB Teen rating suits older players.
The scaling difficulty is the catch: a strong build can still fall to one hit from an enemy you stopped watching.
Nintendo eShop Gift Cards
11. Mortal Kombat 11 [Best for Split-Screen Fighting Nights]
- Platforms
- PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Release Date
- Apr 23, 2019
- Genre
- Fighting, 2D Fighter
- Best For
- Adult versus players on one couch
- Mode
- Single-player Local shared-screen versus Online PvP
- Age Rating
- ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18
- Developer
- NetherRealm Studios, QLOC
- Publisher
- Warner Bros. Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- DLC
- YES
- Metacritic
- 82/100
Mortal Kombat 11 is a 2D fighting game where Custom Character Variations let you reshape a fighter’s moveset before a match. Its cinematic story mode continues the series saga with a roster of new and returning klassic fighters. The graphics engine pushes every finisher close to the camera.
It suits adults who want a competitive game they can keep chipping away at, in one room or online. Steam reviewers single out the fatality animations and the amount of story content. Among Nintendo Black Friday deals, this is the pick for a versus night.
Why it’s a good deal:
- An 82 Metacritic score sits behind the combat.
- Split-screen versus works from a single copy.
- The story mode fills nights without a second player.
- Online PvP keeps matches going beyond the couch.
Things to consider: This is a console page bought with a Nintendo gift card, not a game key. Online PvP on Switch needs Nintendo Switch Online, and local fights need a second controller. Its ESRB Mature 17+ and PEGI 18 ratings rule out younger players.
The gore that sells the series is the same thing that limits who can receive it.
Nintendo eShop Gift Cards
12. Assassin’s Creed Shadows [Best for Open-World Stealth Action]
- Platforms
- PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2
- Release Date
- Mar 20, 2025
- Genre
- Action-Adventure, Ninja
- Best For
- Solo stealth fans on Switch 2
- Mode
- Single-player
- Age Rating
- ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18
- Developer
- Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Belgrade
- Publisher
- Ubisoft
- DLC
- YES
- Metacritic
- 81/100
Assassin’s Creed Shadows is an open-world action-adventure set in feudal Japan, built around a shinobi and a samurai. Naoe uses light, sound, and shadows to evade detection, with a grappling hook, shuriken, and smoke bombs for infiltrating strongholds. Yasuke takes the same targets with katana and naginata combos or silent bow takedowns.
It is single-player only, for one player who wants a long stealth campaign with two routes through a mission. Switching heroes lets someone newer to stealth fall back on Yasuke’s direct combat when a quiet approach falls apart.
Why it’s a good deal:
- The grappling hook opens fresh infiltration routes.
- Light, sound, and shadows all affect detection.
- An 81 Metacritic score backs the open world.
- Solo play needs no online subscription.
Things to consider: Buying here means a Nintendo gift card for the Switch 2 version, and the game also runs on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Some Steam reviewers report crashes. PEGI 18 and ESRB Mature 17+ make it an adult pick.
Naoe’s shadows and Yasuke’s steel give one player two ways to read every stronghold.
Nintendo eShop Gift Cards
Best Nintendo Black Friday Deals Compared
The table puts every pick side by side on platform, genre, critic score, and Black Friday offer status. Scan the platforms column first if you need a game for one specific console.
|
Game
|
Platforms
|
Genre
|
Metacritic
|
Black Friday Offer
|
Switch
|
Action-Adventure
|
86/100
|
Not on cashback list
|
PC, Mac, Linux, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch
|
Metroidvania, Platformer
|
90/100
|
Gift card
|
PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch, iOS
|
Survival, Action-Adventure
|
93/100
|
Gift card
|
PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch
|
Action RPG, Open World
|
84/100
|
Gift card
|
PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, iOS
|
Open World Survival Craft, Survival
|
87/100
|
Gift card
|
PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
|
Cartoon, Platformer
|
87/100
|
Gift card
|
PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch
|
3D Platformer, Fast-Paced
|
80/100
|
Gift card
|
PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
|
Metroidvania, 2D Platformer
|
86/100
|
Gift card
|
PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch
|
Cooking, 4 Player Local
|
81/100
|
Gift card
|
PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
|
Third-Person Shooter, Action Roguelike
|
85/100
|
Gift card
|
PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
|
Fighting, 2D Fighter
|
82/100
|
Gift card
|
PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2
|
Action-Adventure, Ninja
|
81/100
|
Gift card
The clearest split is local play against online play: split-screen picks share one console, while online co-op needs a copy for each player. Single-player adventures sidestep that question entirely.
How to Compare and Get the Best Black Friday Deal on Eneba
Getting the most from these Nintendo picks takes two checks: the product fits your console, and the offer covers that exact product. If the shortlist is still open, the Hub’s Nintendo Switch games roundup is a place to start.
- Compare the final checkout total. Judge each game on the total shown in your cart rather than the number on the listing. That is the amount your payment method is charged.
- Weigh cashback against a code. Cashback is money returned to your Eneba Wallet after the purchase, and it is added automatically to selected products for registered account holders. A code lowers the total at checkout instead.
- Read each offer’s conditions. Black Friday cashback pays up to 25% from November 23 to 29, and Black Friday weekend pays up to 40% from November 26 to 29. Both cover selected products only, so confirm the exact game, edition, and platform qualify.
- Match the key to your console. A key activates on one platform and one account region, so match both to your Nintendo account. Where Eneba has no Switch key for a pick, buy it with a Nintendo gift card, and selected gift cards fall under the Black Friday weekend cashback.
- Enter HUB15 by hand at checkout. Type HUB15 into the code field, select Apply, and confirm it was accepted before paying. The code only works when you enter it yourself.
Work through those checks in order and the checkout screen holds no surprises. If a long single-player campaign is the goal, the Hub’s Nintendo Switch RPGs list is worth a look first.
A Nintendo eShop gift card can be spent on any game in the Nintendo eShop, so it is an option when the game you want isn’t on Eneba’s list.
Nintendo eShop Gift Cards on Eneba
When Do Black Friday Game Deals End?
Eneba‘s Black Friday cashback of up to 25% runs from November 23 to 29 and the Black Friday weekend cashback of up to 40% from November 26 to 29. Eneba plans a Cyber Monday code on November 30, but it isn’t confirmed on its campaign page yet. HUB15 takes 15% off at checkout on any day.
Final Verdict on the Best Nintendo Black Friday Deals
Luigi’s Mansion 3 is the pick for a family-friendly Switch adventure, and it plays offline. Overcooked! 2 fits four players on one console with a PEGI 3 rating, while Cuphead rewards patience with its boss fights. Hollow Knight suits a solo player who wants a long Metroidvania.
Mortal Kombat 11 and Assassin’s Creed Shadows carry PEGI 18 ratings, and Shadows is the Switch 2 entry rather than a Switch one. Anyone buying for a shared family console should start with the younger-rated picks instead. The best Nintendo Black Friday deals are the ones whose product, platform, and offer line up before you pay.
FAQs
The best Nintendo Black Friday deals are Luigi’s Mansion 3 for family adventure, Hollow Knight for Metroidvania exploration, and Minecraft for multiplayer survival. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is the one first-party Nintendo release among them.
No. Eneba‘s Black Friday offer is cashback on selected products, paid into your Eneba Wallet instead of lowering the price: up to 25% from November 23 to 29 and up to 40% on the Black Friday cashback list from November 26 to 29. HUB15 takes 15% off at checkout on any day.
Overcooked! 2 supports up to four players on one console and carries a PEGI 3 rating, so it fits mixed ages. Cuphead adds split-screen co-op, though its boss fights demand practice.
No, because Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a Switch 2 game rather than a Switch one, so check your console before buying. Every other pick here has a Switch version.
Yes, because a Nintendo key is tied to one platform and one account region, and a product sold for another region may not redeem on your account. Confirm both on the product page.
Start with the total shown in your cart, then type HUB15 into the code field yourself and select Apply. Those two checks decide which of the best Nintendo Black Friday deals is worth your money.