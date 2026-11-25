The FC 27 Black Friday offer on Eneba is up to 40% cashback through the Black Friday weekend campaign, which runs November 26 to 29 . You can also use HUB15 to get 15% off at checkout on any day. Just keep in mind that cashback goes to your Eneba Wallet after the purchase, while the discount code reduces your checkout total.

EA SPORTS FC 27 is a football simulation with single-player play, split-screen matches, and online co-op or PvP. It is an easy gift for a football fan who plays with friends, and two players can share one screen. The Eneba listing is an EA App key for PC, so console players will need a key for their own platform.

Is There a EA SPORTS FC 27 Black Friday Deal This Year?

NEED TO KNOW Black Friday on Eneba Black Friday cashback (November 23 to 29): up to 25% back on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. Black Friday weekend (November 26 to 29): up to 40% back on selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, DLC, and in-game currency. Cashback: added automatically to the selected products and paid into your Eneba Wallet (registered accounts only). EA SPORTS FC 27: on Eneba’s Black Friday weekend list. Any day: enter HUB15 at checkout to get 15% off.

Yes, Eneba has confirmed EA SPORTS FC 27 as part of its Black Friday weekend campaign, which runs from November 26 to 29. The campaign includes up to 40% cashback, paid into the buyer’s Eneba Wallet after the purchase. You’ll need a registered account to receive it, and the cashback won’t reduce the price shown at checkout.

There’s also the HUB15 discount code. Enter it manually at checkout to get 15% off, and you can use it on any day. Black Friday on Eneba is cashback on selected products, so the checkout total stays as listed. Offers from other stores are not covered here.

Which EA SPORTS FC 27 Edition Should You Buy?

Edition Platform On Eneba EA SPORTS FC 27 EA App Key (PC) PC Shop on Eneba

Things to consider: The listing here is an EA App key for PC. It will not work with a PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch account. Online matches on a console also need that platform’s paid membership, while the PC version needs an EA account. Before buying, check that the key’s region matches your account.

Right now, Eneba lists one product for this game: an EA App key that activates on PC. If you’re playing on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, or Switch, you’ll need a key made for that platform. A PC key will not carry over to another store. Switch players can also compare other sports games for Switch on the Hub.

The good news is EA Sports FC 27 supports cross-platform play, so PC players can still join matches with friends on console. Also, check out the guide on how to get EA SPORTS FC 27 free. Buy the key for the account the player actually uses.

How to Get EA SPORTS FC 27 Cheaper on Eneba

Buying the game is pretty straightforward, but you’ll still need to enter the code manually. Follow the four steps in order so the key matches the account.

Match the key to the account. The Eneba listing is an EA App key for PC, so check the platform and the key’s region against the player’s EA account. It will not work with a console account. Add the key to your cart. Add the PC key to the cart and head to checkout. Make sure you’re signed in to your Eneba account first, since the cashback is only available to registered users only. Enter HUB15 by hand. Find the discount code field, type in HUB15, and select Apply. Check that the discount has been accepted before you pay. The code won’t apply automatically through a link. Redeem the key on EA App. Open the EA App and redeem the code on your account, then start the download. Pass the unused key to the recipient so they can redeem it themselves.

Your Black Friday cashback will arrive in your Eneba Wallet after the purchase. It comes separately from the HUB15 discount, so keep that in mind when checking your order. If you’re buying the game as a gift, leave the key unused until the recipient gets it.

Pro tip If you’re buying EA SPORTS FC 27 as a gift, you can send the key in a card or a message on the day, and the player redeems it on their own account.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Is EA SPORTS FC 27 Worth Buying for Black Friday?

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch Release Date Sep 24, 2026 Genre Sports, Football (Soccer) Best For PC football fans who play online Mode Single-player Split-screen co-op Split-screen PvP Online co-op Online PvP Age Rating ESRB Everyone, PEGI 16 Developer EA CANADA, EA Romania Publisher Electronic Arts Cross-platform YES Metacritic 76/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

EA SPORTS FC 27 is EA‘s yearly football simulation game, developed by EA CANADA and EA Romania and published by Electronic Arts. This year’s edition introduced The Grounds as a football playground where street play meets the stadium. The game also covers single-player, split-screen co-op, split-screen PvP, and online matches. Cross-platform play also lets PC players join their friends on console.

The game has a score of 76/100 on Metacritic, while the Steam reception is mixed. Some negative Steam reviews point out that this game is too similar to last year’s. So if you’ve played the last game, that might be worth considering before you buy.

As a gift, EA Sports FC 27 is a good fit for football fans who enjoy online matches with friends. Co-op mode is also a nice touch if they prefer playing together on the couch. The game carries an ESRB Everyone and PEGI 16 rating, so check the age guidance in your region. Anyone You can also browse our picks for sports video games if you’re still deciding.

EA SPORTS FC 27 Gifts Beyond the Game

FC Points are the optional in-game currency in EA SPORTS FC 27. Players can spend them on virtual items, including packs with random rewards. They’re sold separately from the base game, so the recipient will need the game on their account first. You don’t need FC Points to enjoy the core game modes.

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More Black Friday Game Deals

If you’re still looking for a gift, check out these other sports and multiplayer games for more ideas.

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