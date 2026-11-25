The Valorant gift card Black Friday offer on Eneba comes in the form of cashback, available from November 23 to 29. During this Black Friday campaign, you can earn up to 25% cashback on selected products, including eligible Valorant Points codes. The cashback goes into your Eneba Wallet, which you can use toward future purchases.

Eneba offers both Valorant Points codes and gift cards in various denominations. If you’re planning to pick up a new skin, get the Battle Pass, or surprise a friend with a gift card, make sure to choose a product that matches the intended Riot Games account region.

Is There a Valorant Gift Card Black Friday Deal This Year?

NEED TO KNOW Black Friday on Eneba Black Friday cashback (November 23 to 29): up to 25% back on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. Black Friday weekend (November 26 to 29): up to 40% back on selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, DLC, and in-game currency. Cashback: added automatically to the selected products and paid into your Eneba Wallet (registered accounts only). Valorant Gift Card: the 475 VP code is on Eneba’s Black Friday cashback list.

Eneba’s Black Friday campaign includes several Valorant Points denominations, ranging from 475 VP to 10,000 VP. The cashback percentage varies depending on the product, with selected denominations offering the full 25%.

Keep in mind that cashback doesn’t reduce your current checkout total. Instead, you get part of your purchase value back in your Eneba Wallet, which you can put toward your next purchase. Using a discount code or paying with your Eneba Wallet balance makes the purchase ineligible for cashback under Eneba’s standard cashback terms.

Which Valorant Gift Card Should You Buy?

Eneba’s Black Friday campaign covers several Valorant Points denominations, giving you options for both small and large top-ups. Here’s how the eligible products compare in terms of denomination, activation region, and cashback percentage.

Things to consider: Check the activation region and platform requirements before buying. European codes are region-locked, while the Global code’s coverage can be checked on its product page.

If you’re after a small top-up, the 475 VP code offers the highest available cashback rate without requiring a large purchase. For players with compatible European accounts who need more points, the 2,050 VP and 10,000 VP codes also offer 25% cashback. Ultimately, pick a denomination that fits your spending plans instead of buying extra points just for the cashback.

How to Buy and Redeem a Valorant Gift Card on Eneba

Buying a Valorant gift card on Eneba is straightforward. You’ll need a registered Eneba account to earn Black Friday cashback and a compatible Riot Games account to redeem your code.

Pick your denomination and region. Choose the amount of Valorant Points you want, check the activation region, and confirm the product’s cashback percentage. Complete your purchase. Log in to your Eneba account, add the product to your cart, and review the final price, including any applicable service fees, before paying. Retrieve your code. Once your payment is confirmed, find your purchased code in the My Library section of your Eneba account or your order confirmation email. Claim your cashback. Open your order details on Eneba and select Claim to transfer your available cashback to your Eneba Wallet. Redeem your code. Launch Valorant on PC, click the VP icon in the upper-right corner, select Prepaid Cards & Codes, enter your code, and click Submit.

Once redeemed, the points are added to your account and can be spent on skins, the Battle Pass, and other in-game cosmetics. Keep your order confirmation in case you run into any redemption issues.

Pro tip Giving a Valorant gift card? Send the code in a card or a message on the day, and the player redeems it on their own account.

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Is a Valorant Gift Card Worth Buying for Black Friday?

If you’re already planning to buy Valorant Points for a new skin or the Battle Pass, Black Friday is a good opportunity to get some of your spending back. With up to 25% cashback on selected denominations, you can earn Eneba Wallet credit to put toward future purchases.

However, cashback is only valuable if you plan to use it. Compare the final checkout price with what you’d normally pay for Valorant Points, and consider how much cashback you’ll receive before deciding.

A Valorant gift card also makes a practical gift for someone who regularly plays the game. They can choose their own cosmetics, so you don’t have to guess which skins they like. Just make sure the code matches their account region.

More Valorant Gift Card Options on Eneba

If none of the Black Friday offers match your needs, you can explore more Valorant Points codes and gift cards on Eneba. Compare available denominations, activation regions, and offers to find one that fits your budget.

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