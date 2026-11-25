V-Bucks Gift Card Black Friday: Offers and How to Redeem
Recent Update
Eneba's V-Bucks denominations and product listings were checked against its current store catalogue. Check each product page for its latest price, region, availability, and cashback eligibility.
A V-Bucks gift card Black Friday offer is worth checking before you buy, but a cashback label on an Eneba product page does not automatically mean that the product qualifies for a specific Black Friday campaign.
Eneba sells Fortnite V-Bucks codes in different denominations and regions, and each product page identifies the applicable key region. Cashback applies to eligible products under the terms displayed by Eneba.
Black Friday V-Bucks gift cards work the same way they do throughout the rest of the year. A redeemed code adds V-Bucks to the Epic Games account used during redemption. Those V-Bucks can then purchase outfits, emotes, the Battle Pass, and other eligible Item Shop items.
Jump to:
Is There a V-Bucks Gift Card Black Friday Deal This Year?
Eneba’s current store catalogue displays cashback on selected V-Bucks listings, but the catalogue does not establish that this cashback belongs to either claimed Black Friday campaign. Check the campaign’s eligible-product list and the individual product page before checkout.
Which V-Bucks Gift Card Should You Buy?
|
Denomination
|
Region
|
Black Friday offer
|
On Eneba
|
Fortnite – 800 V-Bucks Gift Card
|
United States
|
Not on a cashback list
|
Fortnite – 1000 V-Bucks Gift Card
|
United States
|
Not on a cashback list
|
Fortnite – 2400 V-Bucks Gift Card
|
United States
|
Not on a cashback list
|
Fortnite – 2800 V-Bucks Gift Card
|
United States
|
Not on a cashback list
|
Fortnite – 4500 V-Bucks Gift Card
|
United States
|
Not on a cashback list
|
Fortnite – 5000 V-Bucks Gift Card
|
United States
|
Not on a cashback list
|
Fortnite – 13500 V-Bucks Gift Card
|
Global
|
Not on a cashback list
Things to consider: Read the region line on the product page before paying, since these cards are sold under specific regional restrictions. The V-Bucks go to the Epic Games account used for redemption, so settle on that account before checkout.
The smaller US codes, like the 800 V-Bucks and 1000 V-Bucks cards, suit a single Item Shop pick. The larger US cards, up to the 5000 V-Bucks card, leave more room for Battle Pass and Item Shop spending. The 13500 V-Bucks card is the GLOBAL key in this roundup, while the other denominations listed here are United States keys.
How to Buy and Redeem a V-Bucks Gift Card on Eneba
Buying a V-Bucks card on Eneba takes four steps, and the last one happens on the Fortnite site.
- Pick the denomination and region. Choose the V-Bucks amount that fits the player’s plans, then read the region on the product page. These listings are US or GLOBAL keys.
- Add it to the cart. Add the chosen card to your cart and complete payment at checkout.
- Find the code on Eneba. Open your Eneba order page or order email to find the code. Copy it exactly as it appears.
- Redeem it on the Epic account. Open the V-Bucks card redemption page on the Fortnite site and sign in to the Epic Games account used for Fortnite. Enter the code there, or pass it to the player so they can redeem it on their own account.
The V-Bucks land on the account that redeems the code, so a gift works best when the player signs in themselves. The redemption steps remain the same during Black Friday as they do throughout the rest of the year.
Giving a V-Bucks gift card? Send the code in a card or a private message on the day, and let the player redeem it on their own account.
Is a V-Bucks Gift Card Worth Buying for Black Friday?
A V-Bucks code makes a practical gift for someone who already spends time in Fortnite. The balance stays on the Epic Games account that redeems it, ready for outfits, emotes, the Battle Pass, and eligible Item Shop purchases. That makes the card a straightforward option when you do not know which cosmetic the player wants.
The balance is spent only inside Fortnite, so the card does nothing for a player who does not play it. For anyone looking for similar games, Games Like Fortnite covers alternative picks.
More V-Bucks Gift Card Options on Eneba
The V-Bucks cards in this lineup show their region on each product page.
Fortnite V-Bucks on Eneba
FAQs
Yes. A V-Bucks gift card Black Friday purchase can be worthwhile if you find a suitable price and denomination, even without a confirmed campaign discount.
Yes. After redeeming a V-Bucks card through Epic, PlayStation and Xbox users may need a secondary code entered through their respective platform accounts.
Contact the retailer where you purchased the card. An inactive code requires retailer assistance, as Epic Games Support cannot activate it for you.
Restart Fortnite and check that you’re signed into the correct Epic Games account. For console redemptions, launch the game on the platform used to complete the redemption.
Keep your purchase receipt until redemption is complete. Epic Games Support may request it when investigating code or redemption problems. Keep it safe when purchasing a V-Bucks gift card Black Friday deal.