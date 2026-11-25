A V-Bucks gift card Black Friday offer is worth checking before you buy, but a cashback label on an Eneba product page does not automatically mean that the product qualifies for a specific Black Friday campaign.

Eneba sells Fortnite V-Bucks codes in different denominations and regions, and each product page identifies the applicable key region. Cashback applies to eligible products under the terms displayed by Eneba.

Black Friday V-Bucks gift cards work the same way they do throughout the rest of the year. A redeemed code adds V-Bucks to the Epic Games account used during redemption. Those V-Bucks can then purchase outfits, emotes, the Battle Pass, and other eligible Item Shop items.

Is There a V-Bucks Gift Card Black Friday Deal This Year?

NEED TO KNOW Black Friday on Eneba Black Friday cashback (November 23 to 29): up to 25% back on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency.

up to 25% back on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. Black Friday weekend (November 26 to 29): up to 40% back on selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, DLC, and in-game currency.

up to 40% back on selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, DLC, and in-game currency. Cashback: added automatically to the selected products and paid into your Eneba Wallet (registered accounts only).

added automatically to the selected products and paid into your Eneba Wallet (registered accounts only). V-Bucks Gift Card: not on Eneba’s Black Friday cashback or Black Friday weekend lists.

Eneba’s current store catalogue displays cashback on selected V-Bucks listings, but the catalogue does not establish that this cashback belongs to either claimed Black Friday campaign. Check the campaign’s eligible-product list and the individual product page before checkout.

Which V-Bucks Gift Card Should You Buy?

Things to consider: Read the region line on the product page before paying, since these cards are sold under specific regional restrictions. The V-Bucks go to the Epic Games account used for redemption, so settle on that account before checkout.

The smaller US codes, like the 800 V-Bucks and 1000 V-Bucks cards, suit a single Item Shop pick. The larger US cards, up to the 5000 V-Bucks card, leave more room for Battle Pass and Item Shop spending. The 13500 V-Bucks card is the GLOBAL key in this roundup, while the other denominations listed here are United States keys.

How to Buy and Redeem a V-Bucks Gift Card on Eneba

Buying a V-Bucks card on Eneba takes four steps, and the last one happens on the Fortnite site.

Pick the denomination and region. Choose the V-Bucks amount that fits the player’s plans, then read the region on the product page. These listings are US or GLOBAL keys. Add it to the cart. Add the chosen card to your cart and complete payment at checkout. Find the code on Eneba. Open your Eneba order page or order email to find the code. Copy it exactly as it appears. Redeem it on the Epic account. Open the V-Bucks card redemption page on the Fortnite site and sign in to the Epic Games account used for Fortnite. Enter the code there, or pass it to the player so they can redeem it on their own account.

The V-Bucks land on the account that redeems the code, so a gift works best when the player signs in themselves. The redemption steps remain the same during Black Friday as they do throughout the rest of the year.

Pro tip Giving a V-Bucks gift card? Send the code in a card or a private message on the day, and let the player redeem it on their own account.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Is a V-Bucks Gift Card Worth Buying for Black Friday?

A V-Bucks code makes a practical gift for someone who already spends time in Fortnite. The balance stays on the Epic Games account that redeems it, ready for outfits, emotes, the Battle Pass, and eligible Item Shop purchases. That makes the card a straightforward option when you do not know which cosmetic the player wants.

The balance is spent only inside Fortnite, so the card does nothing for a player who does not play it. For anyone looking for similar games, Games Like Fortnite covers alternative picks.

More V-Bucks Gift Card Options on Eneba

The V-Bucks cards in this lineup show their region on each product page.

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