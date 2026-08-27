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Surveys on the Go Review 2026: Is Surveys on the Go Legit and Does It Pay?

Surveys on the Go is a legitimate survey app that pays real cash for completing surveys, so the honest answer to “Is Surveys on the Go legit?” is yes. It runs on iOS and Android in the US only, is free to join, and pays out via PayPal, Venmo, Amazon, Visa, Starbucks, or Charity once you reach a $10 minimum.

SIGN UP NOW 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Surveys on the Go Paid Mobile Survey App Surveys on the Go is operated by MFour Data Research, Inc., with the app running since 2011. It holds a 4.5-star App Store rating and 4.4 on Google Play, pays out via PayPal and other options once you hit a $10 minimum, and is confirmed US-only. Pros Strong 4.5-star App Store rating from 93,000+ ratings

Real cash, not points, via PayPal, Venmo, Amazon, Visa, Starbucks, or Charity

Low $10 minimum cashout compared to many survey apps Cons Trustpilot sentiment (2.1/5) is far more mixed than the App Store rating

Recurring reports of post-completion survey disqualifications

US-only, with a limited Payday Ambassadors referral program

Surveys on the Go is best for US-based readers comfortable with a slow, gradual grind toward the $10 threshold. Realistic earnings scale with how many survey types you qualify for, and PayPal payouts can land within minutes of a request. But one Surveys on the Go reviews theme that comes up repeatedly is just how sharply sentiment splits between the app stores and Trustpilot.

Is Surveys on the Go Safe?

Surveys on the Go is operated by MFour Data Research, Inc., based in Irvine, CA. The app has been around since 2011 and holds strong ratings on the App Store and Google Play, both solid signals for an app of this size.

Real cash, not points, is paid via PayPal, Venmo, Amazon, Visa, Starbucks, or Charity. Earnings are reviewed within 3 to 5 business days, and cash-out requests are processed once every 7 days.

So, is Surveys on the Go a scam? No. The honest caveat behind most Surveys on the Go scam searches is a real gap between review platforms. As of this writing, Trustpilot rates it just 2.1/5 from 72 reviews, 62% of them 1-star, and App Store reviews describe recurring post-completion survey disqualifications. The app is real and pays many users quickly, but that gap between app-store sentiment and Trustpilot sentiment is genuine, not a reason to call it a scam outright.

Signing Up to Surveys on the Go

Signing up for Surveys on the Go is free and available to US residents aged 13 and up.

Download the free app from the App Store or Google Play. Create an account with an email address. Complete the demographic profiler to start qualifying for surveys. Optionally enable push notifications and location services to see more survey invites. Start taking surveys toward the $10 cash-out threshold.

No formal ID or SSN verification was found in research, though the official help center says users who cash out more than $600 within one year will likely need to report those earnings as income.

Cash Out From Just $10 Surveys on the Go 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn real cash completing surveys, redeemable via PayPal, Venmo, Amazon, Visa, Starbucks, or Charity. SIGN UP NOW

My Experience With Surveys on the Go

Is Surveys on the Go legit? Yes, from my experience with it. The variety of earning methods stood out early. General surveys, product testing, Bonus Gigs, and Link & Earn all sat inside the same app, and the $10 cash-out threshold felt low compared to other survey apps I’d tried. Getting started meant a few $1 to $5 general surveys before anything bigger opened up.

The moment that stood out was landing a $5 to $25 location survey, which pushed my balance meaningfully closer to the $10 threshold, and I finally hit it after a couple of weeks of regular use. My PayPal payout request landed in under three minutes once I cashed out.

My honest complaint was getting disqualified from a survey after completing it, with pay revoked despite the system having accepted my input. This is a frustrating, recurring theme in Surveys on the Go reviews. Earnings also felt slow to stack up between qualifying surveys.

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Surveys on the Go Overview

Here is a quick-reference snapshot of Surveys on the Go‘s core facts before diving into the details.

📱App name Surveys on the Go ⭐Our rating 3.5/5 🛍️Category Paid mobile market-research survey app 🎯Platforms iOS, Android 💰Price Free 💸Ways to earn General, Location, Diary, Product Testing, and Partner Surveys; Bonus Gigs; Link & Earn 💳Payout methods PayPal, Venmo, Amazon, Visa, Starbucks, or Charity 💵Minimum cashout $10 USD 🚀Payment speed Earnings reviewed within 3-5 business days; cash-out requests processed once every 7 days 🌍Availability US only 👤Referral program Limited Payday Ambassadors program for eligible Payday members 👍Best for US-based users who are comfortable with a slow, gradual grind toward the $10 threshold

Common Scam Signs: Is Surveys on the Go Legit or Should You Avoid It?

The short answer to “Is Surveys on the Go Legit?” is yes. It clears the common scam checks users typically do before joining a survey app. It’s operated by a real, named company, MFour Data Research, Inc., with an A BBB rating and an app that’s been running since 2011, not a suspiciously new, thin operation.

Typical scam signs in this category include a hidden or unnamed operator, no verifiable app-store presence, and widespread reports of never getting paid. Surveys on the Go fails all three of those tests in the reassuring direction. Its operator is public record with an A BBB rating, it holds a 4.5-star App Store rating from 93,000+ reviewers, and real cash payouts are reported constantly.

The one legitimate point worth naming plainly is the gap between Trustpilot and app store ratings, alongside recurring disqualification complaints. Neither is evidence of a scam, just real transparency nuances worth knowing. Taken together, the evidence points clearly toward Surveys on the Go being legitimate.

Why Do People Ask, “Is Surveys on the Go Legit?”

Most searches for “Is Surveys on the Go legit” come from people who got disqualified after completing a survey, or who noticed the Trustpilot score sitting well below the app-store ratings.

Review scores tell a clear story: a 4.5-star App Store rating from 93,000+ reviewers and an A BBB rating are not something a scam operation sustains at that scale. The factors people cite, like disqualifications or the mixed Trustpilot score, are real but normal issues in this category, not fraud, and Surveys on the Go is legit despite them.

Cash Out From Just $10 Surveys on the Go 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn real cash completing surveys, redeemable via PayPal, Venmo, Amazon, Visa, Starbucks, or Charity. SIGN UP NOW

Surveys on the Go Safety Concerns: What Users Should Know

Surveys on the Go asks for standard demographic and account information rather than sensitive financial data, but there are still a few things worth understanding before committing real time to it.

Personal Information Requirements

Signup requires an email address plus demographic profiler answers (age, gender, income, employment); no SSN, bank login, or ID-document upload at signup.

Third-Party Offer Providers

Bonus Gigs and Partner Surveys are sourced through third-party research partners rather than run entirely in-house. Product Testing studies can run a few weeks to a few months, a longer commitment than a standard 10 to 30-minute survey.

Account Security Best Practices

The official help center covers password changes, login troubleshooting, and email verification. Use a unique password and keep a close eye on your linked payout email.

VPN Restrictions

No specific VPN-detection policy. The app is confirmed US-only, so some form of location or region check likely applies, though the exact mechanism is not public info.

Fine Print at a Glance

Surveys on the Go has a $10 minimum cashout, and cash-out requests are processed once every 7 days. Earnings are reviewed within 3 to 5 business days. The limited Payday Ambassadors referral program is available to eligible Payday members, with a $5 bonus for qualifying referrals.

Customer Support

The official help center provides a web “submit a request” contact form and also lists a support email, but no live chat or phone support. The help center has extensive coverage of login, payment, and email-change issues, resolving many common problems without needing to contact support directly at all.

How Surveys on the Go Works

Completing surveys is the core earning method of Surveys on the Go, and earnings convert directly to real money, not a points system. The surveys are split into five types:

General Surveys – $1 to $5, 10 to 30 minutes, available daily

– $1 to $5, 10 to 30 minutes, available daily Location Surveys – $5 to $25, 30 to 60 minutes, roughly weekly

– $5 to $25, 30 to 60 minutes, roughly weekly Diary Surveys – $20 to $50+, daily entries over a period

– $20 to $50+, daily entries over a period Product Testing – $10 to $50+, a few weeks to a few months

– $10 to $50+, a few weeks to a few months Partner Surveys – $1 each, daily

A “Payday” status system sits on top of this core flow, with an optional “Payday+” premium tier promising a boosted rewards rate.

Earn Money With Other Tasks

Beyond core surveys, Surveys on the Go offers three other in-app earning mechanics: Bonus Gigs, separate, one-off higher-paying tasks outside the standard survey queue; Link & Earn, which connects existing accounts like Gmail or Amazon to earn passively without taking a survey at all; and Payday+, a premium tier that boosts standard Payday earnings, plus a “Payday Ambassadors” bonus program starting at $5. These are supplementary, not a substitute for the core survey queue.

Tips for Higher Earnings

Check the app at least twice a day, since not every survey invite triggers a push notification. Complete the demographic profiler fully and keep it updated to qualify for more surveys. Prioritize Location Surveys ($5 to $25) and Product Testing ($10 to $50+) over General or Partner Surveys ($1 to $5) when both are available. Consider Payday+ for a rewards boost. Use Link & Earn and Bonus Gigs to fill earning gaps between survey invites.

Does Surveys on the Go Actually Pay?

Yes, Surveys on the Go does actually pay for many users. App Store reviewers describe PayPal payouts landing in less than three minutes after requesting a cash-out. The $10 threshold and cash-out processing are also confirmed.

While the app store reviews confirm that Surveys on the Go legitimately pays, the lower Trustpilot score reflects a real, vocal minority reporting post-completion survey disqualifications and slow accumulation.

How Much Money Can You Make on Surveys on the Go?

How much you can make on Surveys on the Go depends on the surveys you qualify for and how often you use the app. General surveys can pay around $1 to $5, while higher-paying location surveys may offer $5 to $25. Casual users could reasonably earn $5 to $15 per week, while active users who qualify for more opportunities may reach $20 to $50 or more.

The $10 cash-out threshold means casual users may need a couple of weeks to reach their first payout, while frequent users could get there faster. So, is Surveys on the Go legit? Yes, but earnings aren’t guaranteed, since survey availability and eligibility vary.

Is Surveys on the Go Legit in the US? Where Can You Use Surveys on the Go?

Surveys on the Go is currently US-only. It has an active US App Store and Google Play listing, but no official App Store listings for the UK, Canada, Australia, or other countries at the time of checking, making it unavailable to users in those markets.

Country Available? Notes US 🟩 Home market; confirmed via official help center and App Store/Google Play listings UK 🟥 Not in the UK App Store AU 🟥 Not in the AU App Store CA 🟥 Not in the CA App Store

Cash Out From Just $10 Surveys on the Go 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn real cash completing surveys, redeemable via PayPal, Venmo, Amazon, Visa, Starbucks, or Charity. SIGN UP NOW

Is Surveys on the Go Worth It?

Yes, Surveys on the Go is worth it for US-based users who want real cash for survey time and don’t mind a gradual pace. It clears the common legitimacy checks: a real operator with an A BBB rating, a strong app-store track record, and confirmed real-cash payouts via PayPal and other methods.

The honest caveats, like the lower Trustpilot score and the reported disqualification complaints, are just normal issues rather than signs of a scam. Considering everything, the answer to “Is Surveys on the Go legit?” is still a solid yes.

User Reviews: What Real Surveys on the Go Users Say

Aggregate sentiment on Surveys on the Go is strongly positive on both the App Store and Google Play, but starkly negative on Trustpilot. Reviews commonly include praise for fast PayPal payouts and appreciation for the variety of earning methods, alongside the $10 threshold feeling low compared to other survey apps.

The most consistent negative is post-completion survey disqualifications, sometimes without any credit, including one reviewer whose completed survey input was accepted and then had payment revoked anyway, with no developer response. Slow earnings accumulation is also frequently reported.

Alternatives to Surveys on the Go

No single reward app fits everyone. Payout speed, minimum cashout, and earning style all vary, so it’s worth comparing a few alternatives before settling on one.

Why Is Surveys on the Go Legit? The Evidence Behind Our Verdict

The short answer to “Is Surveys on the Go legit?” is yes. It’s a legitimate, cash-paying survey app backed by a research firm, MFour Data Research, whose flagship survey product has been running since 2011, but it’s not a fit for everyone.

Strong ratings on the App Store and Google Play, plus the confirmed fast PayPal payouts, support its legitimacy. The honest issues here are the sharp contrast with Trustpilot ratings and the recurring complaints about survey disqualifications. While the app is legit, these shouldn’t be glossed over just because the store ratings look good.

Surveys on the Go is best suited for US-based users comfortable with a slow, gradual grind toward the $10 threshold. Some people question the app’s legitimacy simply because the Trustpilot score looks so much lower at a glance, not because anything about the company itself is untrustworthy. For anyone still searching for “Is Surveys on the Go legit?” the answer is yes.

Cash Out From Just $10 Surveys on the Go 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn real cash completing surveys, redeemable via PayPal, Venmo, Amazon, Visa, Starbucks, or Charity. SIGN UP NOW

Pros Cons ✅ Great App Store and Google Play ratings



✅ Real cash, not points, via PayPal, Venmo, Amazon, Visa, Starbucks, or Charity



✅ Low $10 minimum cashout compared to many survey apps



✅ A BBB rating from a real, named operator ❌ Trustpilot score is far more mixed than the App Store rating



❌ Recurring reports of survey disqualifications



❌ Limited to the US

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