Swagbucks: How to Earn Money – Your Ultimate Guide

You should consider how to earn money on Swagbucks if you’re looking for a simple way to make extra cash online. I was skeptical about the whole concept of earning money by playing games and watching videos at first. But after talking to someone who has been using Swagbucks for a while and some research, I saw that it’s a legitimate way to make a modest income online without much stress.

The platform offers different ways to earn money, including watching videos, taking surveys, referring people, and shopping. I’ll walk you through everything you need to know to start earning and share tips that have worked for many users.

What is Swagbucks? An Introduction to Earning Money Online

Swagbucks is a rewards platform founded in 2008. People on Swagbucks earn money by completing everyday tasks online like watching videos, playing games, taking surveys, and shopping online. The company has paid out over $700 million to users, which shows they’re legit.

How to earn money on Swagbucks is by earning points called SB. Each 100 SB equals $1. You can cash these points out for real money through PayPal or gift cards to places like Amazon, Walmart, and Starbucks. The platform partners with companies that want consumer data and feedback. They pay Swagbucks, and Swagbucks shares that money with its users.

Swagbucks is perfect for those looking for ways to make money from home. You don’t need special skills or tools to use Swagbucks. Anyone with internet access can start earning. The platform works on computers and phones, so you can use your free time to earn on the platform. There’s no commitment or pressure. You choose which tasks to do and when to do them.

Swagbucks: How to Earn Money

Swagbucks uses a points system that rewards users for simple online activities. The platform offers several earning methods, each with different time commitments and payout rates. I’ve tried all of them, and some are definitely better than others.

The main ways to earn include playing games, watching videos, answering surveys, shopping online, and referring friends. Each method has its pros and cons. Some require you to be more active on the platform, while others are more passive.

1. Earn Money by Playing Games

Swagbucks is one of the best game apps to win real money. The platform partners with game developers who want players to try their games. You earn SB points for reaching certain levels or milestones. There are different games available, including puzzle games, casino apps, and video games.

Some simple browser games, like 2048 and Pyramid Solitaire, reward you just for downloading and trying them. Others require you to reach specific levels within a set timeframe. For example, Rise of Kingdoms requires players to reach City Hall Level 18 within 21 days after installation to earn up to 10,000 SB ($100).

You can earn anywhere from 100 SB to over 20,000 SB ($1 to $200), just from playing games. The catch is that some high-paying game offers require significant time investment. You might need to play for hours or even days to reach the required level.

Swagbucks rewards players in two main ways: you can earn SB directly on the Swagbucks platform, or you can earn through game-related offers from the partner apps. Either way, Swagbucks is still a fantastic way to earn money online playing simple games.

2. Swagbucks: Watch Videos, Earn Money

Similar to playing games, people on Swagbucks earn money watching videos. The platform offers playlists of short videos you can watch to earn points. These include news clips, entertainment content, and promotional videos.

Each video playlist typically earns you one to five SB, which isn’t much, but it adds up over time. If you’re already watching content online, you might as well get paid for it.

And the beauty of this option is that it’s passive and one of the easiest. You can let the videos play in the background while you get ready in the morning, cook dinner, or handle other tasks around the house. Since you’re multitasking rather than actively sitting down to watch, you’re earning without carving out extra time from your day.

3. Answer Surveys, Earn Points

This is one of the biggest earning potentials on Swagbucks. Companies pay for consumer opinions, and survey rewards typically range from 40 to 200 SB ($0.40 to $2). Regular users report earning $30 to $50 per month from surveys alone if they’re consistent.

The tricky part is qualifying for surveys. You’ll answer screening questions, and sometimes you won’t qualify based on your demographics. This can be frustrating when you’ve already invested a few minutes. My tip is to fill out your profile completely and honestly from the start. This helps match you with surveys you’re more likely to qualify for.

Survey availability varies by day. Some days you’ll find several surveys worth taking. Other days, pickings might be slim. I advise checking the platform twice a day so that you don’t miss the high-paying surveys before they fill up.

4. Win Cashback Shopping Online

The shopping feature on Swagbucks works like a cashback app. When you shop through their portal, you earn a percentage of your purchase back in SB points. Typical rates are 1% to 10% cashback. For instance, if you buy something worth $50 and get up to 5% cashback, that’s $2.5 earned. If you’re already shopping online regularly, this feature can give you serious earnings over time.

Over 1,500 retailers partner with Swagbucks, including major ones like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Before making any online purchase, check if the store is on Swagbucks. The Swagbutton browser extension makes this even easier. It automatically alerts you when you’re on a partnered site. The platform also offers coupons and deals, so you save money on top of earning points.

5. Referring Friends

You can earn passive income by referring friends to Swagbucks. You earn 10% of whatever your referrals earn for life. If you refer someone who becomes an active user, those points keep rolling in without extra work from you.

To refer people, share your unique referral link with your friends. Your referral needs to sign up using your link and earn at least 300 SB within their first 30 days for you to get the bonus.

The key to successful referrals is being genuine. Share your real experience with people who might benefit from the platform. Students, stay-at-home parents, and anyone looking for a flexible income are good candidates.

How Much Can You Make on Swagbucks?

According to the platform, average users earn $2 to $5 per day, which is around $730 to $1,825 per year. What you earn depends on how much time you invest, which methods you use, and your location.

Taking surveys and playing games generally pays more than watching videos. If you dedicate one to two hours daily to completing surveys and finishing game levels, you could realistically earn $50 to $120 per month. You can increase that amount by maximizing passive income streams. This means watching videos during moments when you can multitask. It also means referring people because consistently earning 10% from active friends can boost your earnings by a lot.

This table shows the typical earnings per task, payouts in SB, the USD equivalent, and the typical time it takes to complete the task.

Task Typical SB payout USD equivalent Typical time per task

Average earnings/hour (USD) Playing games 10 to 500 SB $0.10 to $5.00 5 to 60+ minutes $0.60 to $6+ / hr Watching videos 1 to 200 SB (many short videos give only a few SB per session; occasional app offers pay 100+ SB for short actions) $0.01 to $2.00 5 to 60 minutes $0.10 to $3 / hr Taking surveys 25 to 500 SB $0.25 to $5.00 5 to 40 minutes $0.50 to $10 / hr Referring People 300 SB sign-up bonus (if your referral earns 300 SB in 30 days) + 10% ongoing of eligible earnings from the referral $3.00 initial bonus + 10% of referrals’ earnings N/A (one-off referral plus ongoing passive income) Varies. If a referral earns $30/month, you get $3/month (10%) + the one-off payment of $3.00 for the initial bonus. Shopping ~1% to 10% of purchase value in SB Varies Purchase time only Varies based on how much you shop

The platform won’t make you rich. It’s just a legitimate platform that offers real and modest earnings. The trade-off is that the work is easy and flexible compared to other methods of earning money online. For instance, if you’re considering how to make money playing video games like Fortnite, you need to have specific skills in creating content or competing in tournaments. On Swagbucks, you just need to be consistent.

Strategies For Improving Your Earnings

Here are some of the strategies for how to earn money on Swagbucks to ensure you maximize all the opportunities available:

Prioritize high-reward tasks: If you have the time, go for surveys and games over watching videos. If you’re someone who enjoys gaming already, or you’re interested in how to make money playing video games, use Swagbucks game offers.

If you have the time, go for surveys and games over watching videos. If you’re someone who enjoys gaming already, or you’re interested in how to make money playing video games, use Swagbucks game offers. Set a daily goal and be consistent: Swagbucks offers bonus points for meeting daily goals over time. These bonuses might seem small, but they add up. If you aim for 100 SB per day, that’s about 15 to 20 minutes of answering surveys. Using the mobile app helps a lot because you’ll get notifications about new opportunities.

Swagbucks offers bonus points for meeting daily goals over time. These bonuses might seem small, but they add up. If you aim for 100 SB per day, that’s about 15 to 20 minutes of answering surveys. Using the mobile app helps a lot because you’ll get notifications about new opportunities. Always use Swagbucks to shop online: Whenever you want to shop online, confirm if the shopping platform is registered with Swagbucks. Even if it’s just 1% cashback, that’s money you wouldn’t have gotten otherwise.

Whenever you want to shop online, confirm if the shopping platform is registered with Swagbucks. Even if it’s just 1% cashback, that’s money you wouldn’t have gotten otherwise. Stay alert: Always look out for opportunities to make extra points. Swagbucks often offers time-sensitive opportunities such as live events, special survey tasks, shopping promotions, and more. These promotions often double or triple your normal earnings for the same activities.

Always look out for opportunities to make extra points. Swagbucks often offers time-sensitive opportunities such as live events, special survey tasks, shopping promotions, and more. These promotions often double or triple your normal earnings for the same activities. Refer people: Refer friends who you think will actually use the platform. One active referral who earns regularly provides ongoing passive income. Focus on quality over quantity.

What Are the Requirements for Using Swagbucks?

The requirements for how to earn money on Swagbucks are pretty simple. You must be at least 13 years old to join. Check if the platform accepts users from your country. Swagbucks is available in almost all countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Some features might be limited based on location.

You need internet access and an email address to create an account. The platform works on desktop/laptop computers, smartphones, and tablets. Both iOS and Android apps are available.

Some features work better on certain devices. For instance, using a computer might be best for surveys since typing is easier. The mobile app is best for watching videos and doing quick tasks when you’re out and about. Shopping works best on a desktop with the browser extension installed. The app syncs with the website, so your points are always up to date across devices.

You need a PayPal account if you want to cash out real money instead of gift cards. The minimum cashout is typically $3 for some gift cards and $25 for PayPal.

Swagbucks Alternatives: Explore Other Ways to Earn Money Online

While Swagbucks is solid, it’s not your only option for earning online. You have several alternatives, including the following:

Snakzy users earn rewards by playing games and reaching milestones. What makes Snakzy stand out is its straightforward approach. There’s no confusing points system to figure out. You see exactly how much real money you’re earning as you play.

The platform focuses on speed and simplicity, which makes it super easy to earn small amounts fast. You can cash out quickly once you hit the minimum threshold, and the game selection includes popular mobile titles you might already enjoy playing. The average user earns $5 to $20 per week by playing games and completing simple tasks. If you’re someone who prefers gaming over surveys, Snakzy offers a more focused experience than multi-method platforms like Swagbucks.

InboxDollars

This is the closest alternative to Sawgbucks. It’s owned by the same parent company and offers similar earning methods. The main difference is that InboxDollars pays in dollars instead of points, which some people find clearer. You can also earn money by reading emails, which is a feature Swagbucks does not offer.

MyPoints

Here, you can earn points by shopping online and in-store, eating out, watching videos, and taking surveys. It is one of the oldest rewards platforms, so it has partnerships with many big retailers. MyPoints offers high-value deals where you earn thousands of points for a single purchase occasionally, so that’s something to watch out for if you use the platform.

Toluna

Toluna lets users earn points by taking surveys and sharing their opinions on consumer topics. The surveys here tend to be more detailed than Swagbucks, but higher paying. Toluna also has a strong community feature where users can create polls and discussions for extra points.

Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie focuses entirely on surveys and user research. Users earn points for completing surveys and participating in product testing. The platform also offers a reward program where users earn points for sharing their browsing data anonymously.

Pro tip You can try all of them out to see which one works best for you. Many people use several platforms at once. When you run out of surveys on one site, you can switch to another. This can maximize all your earning opportunities without wasting time. Just don’t bite more than you can chew with these platforms. If you want to focus solely on earning by playing video games, consider specific games like FIFA, Bubble Cash, Roblox, League of Legends, Minecraft, and Call of Duty.

Start Earning With Swagbucks Today

If you’re looking to make some extra money online with minimal effort, Swagbucks offers a legitimate way to do it. You can make active earnings by playing games and taking surveys on the platform. These options offer the highest earning potential when learning how to make money on Swagbucks.

You can make passive income by watching videos, referring people, and earning cashback when you shop on the platform. The platform won’t replace your day job, but it can cover small expenses and give you gift cards to shop with.

Swagbucks offers the flexibility to earn whenever you have spare time, which makes it practical for students, parents, and anyone with a busy schedule. If you use the passive earning opportunities well, you can earn money without dedicating time. Start with the methods that sound most appealing to you, stay consistent, and the earnings will add up.

And if you’re particularly interested in earning through gaming, platforms like Snakzy offer a more focused experience with faster payouts. The beauty of online earning is that you’re not limited to just one platform. Many successful earners use multiple apps to maximize their opportunities throughout the day.

FAQs