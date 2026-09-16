9 Side Hustles for Men in 2026: Part-Time Work That Pays

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The side hustles for men that pay best are built around a truck, a toolbox, or a strong back, not a laptop, and the fastest one to try this week is food or grocery delivery through an app like DoorDash. That works well for someone with reliable transportation and a few free evenings a week, though it will not replace a full-time paycheck on its own.

This guide ranks nine of them by real pay data, startup cost, and how physically demanding each one actually is, using sourced numbers instead of guesses.

Are Side Hustles for Men Actually Realistic?

Yes, most of the side hustles for men on this list add $300 to $1,200 a month working part-time, and the ones built around a truck or trade tools carry less competition than generic freelance gigs do. The real ceiling comes down to what you already own, since a truck or a pressure washer roughly doubles what the same hours will pay.

Construction, moving, and driving work remain heavily male-dominated fields in practice, not only in stereotype. The Bureau of Labor Statistics counts women at only around 11 percent of the US construction workforce, and driver-demographic research from the analytics firm Gridwise puts men at roughly 70 to 80 percent of active rideshare drivers.

That is the real demand pattern this list of side hustles for men is built around. It is not an assumption about who is allowed to do the work, and several of the app-based delivery gigs below pay identically, no matter who signs up. A truck, a valid driver’s license, and reasonable fitness open more doors here than any single skill does. If a screen-based route fits you better than a truck does, our guide to how to earn $1,000 a week covers that ground instead.

9 Real Side Hustles for Men That Actually Pay

Each of these side hustles for men below includes a real pay range, the startup cost, and the most common mistake new workers make. They are ranked roughly by hourly ceiling, from skilled tasking and trade work down to seasonal outdoor jobs.

1. General Tasking on TaskRabbit

General tasking on TaskRabbit realistically pays $20 to $50 an hour for furniture assembly, mounting and moving help, and skilled trade tasks push that closer to $80. That range holds up because TaskRabbit lets Taskers set their own category rates rather than working off a flat platform wage.

Trustpilot rates TaskRabbit US 4.2 out of 5 across more than 60,000 reviews, one of the strongest scores of any gig platform in this list. Signing up costs nothing beyond a one-time registration fee that varies by city, commonly around $25, and TaskRabbit then keeps roughly 15 percent of what you charge for each completed task.

Getting approved takes a few steps:

Create a profile and pick the task categories that match the tools you already own.

Pass identity verification and a background check.

Set your own hourly rate per category, priced against what other local Taskers charge.

Accept your first task and get paid out a few days after it is marked complete.

The most common mistake is underpricing every task for the first month to win early reviews. That approach drags down your category rate long after you have the reviews to justify charging more.

Set Your Own Rate TaskRabbit 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Pays $20 to $50 an hour for general tasks; free to join beyond a small one-time registration fee. Become a Tasker

2. Handyman Work Through Thumbtack

Freelance handyman work billed through Thumbtack averages $60 to $70 an hour nationally, and licensed trade categories like plumbing push that toward $125. That is a higher ceiling than almost anything else on this list, provided you already carry basic repair skills.

Thumbtack gives handymen a way to find local customers without relying entirely on traditional advertising. Signing up is free, and you can set your service areas, job preferences, and budget to focus on work that fits your skills and income goals.

You are paid directly by the customer per job, not by Thumbtack itself, so cash flow depends entirely on how many leads convert. The common mistake is buying every lead in your category instead of filtering for jobs actually worth the price of admission.

Highest Hourly Ceiling Thumbtack 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Bills $60 to $70 an hour on average; free to join, but pay for each customer lead. Sign Up

3. Moving and Hauling Help With TaskRabbit Delivery

Moving and hauling jobs booked through TaskRabbit Delivery (formerly Dolly) typically pay $18 to $35 for around an hour of work, and ZipRecruiter puts the US average closer to $21 an hour once slower jobs are averaged in. That figure holds up whether you show up with just your hands or with a pickup truck, though a truck or cargo van unlocks the better-paying furniture and appliance moves.

Trustpilot rates TaskRabbit Delivery 4.0 out of 5 across more than 4,300 reviews. Joining is free aside from a small background-check fee, and payouts land after each completed job instead of on a fixed schedule.

The common mistake among new Helpers is accepting long-distance jobs without pricing in the extra fuel and time. A $30 job that eats an hour of driving each way is worth far less than it looks on the job board.

No Truck Required TaskRabbit Delivery 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Pays $18 to $35 for a typical one-hour job; free to join beyond a background-check fee. Sign Up

4. Lawn Care and Landscaping Through LawnStarter

Lawn care work broadly pays a median of $19.27 an hour, or $40,080 a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ grounds maintenance wage data from May 2025. Providers who route their own weekly jobs through LawnStarter report considerably more than that once a season is in full swing.

LawnStarter itself claims top providers on its platform earn $1,000 or more in a busy week, and Trustpilot rates the company 4.5 out of 5 across more than 7,500 reviews. You need a mower and basic trimming equipment already; LawnStarter does not publish the exact percentage it keeps from each booking, only that it handles customer billing and route scheduling on the provider’s behalf.

The common mistake is underpricing a recurring weekly route just to win the first booking. That locks in a rate that barely covers gas once you are driving between five stops instead of one.

Recurring Weekly Work LawnStarter 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Median $19.27 an hour broadly, more for busy providers; needs your own mower and trimmer. Apply Today

5. Pressure Washing Booked Through Angi

A pressure washing side business typically charges $150 to $250 per residential job, which works out to roughly $75 to $150 an hour once you count only the time you are actually on site. That rate holds because the equipment does most of the work; the job sells speed and a clean result, not labor hours.

Angi helps handymen find new local customers by connecting them with homeowners looking for home improvement services. It works as a lead-generation platform, giving you another way to build your client base and choose projects that match your skills.

Startup cost runs $300 to $1,500 for a gas pressure washer, a hose reel, and a surface cleaner attachment, all of which are recovered within the first four or five paid jobs for most operators. The common mistake is pricing by the hour instead of by the job, which undersells work that a good machine finishes fast.

High Margin Per Job Angi 3.9 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Jobs pay $150 to $250 each; equipment costs $300 to $1,500 to start. Join Now

6. Delivery Blocks on Amazon Flex

Amazon Flex pays $18 to $25 an hour gross, with a standard four-hour block commonly worth $80 to $110. That figure depends on how full your delivery zone is that day, not just on how long the block runs.

Surge blocks during holidays or bad weather reach $130 to $160. Once gas, depreciation, and self-employment tax are factored in, most drivers get closer to $13 to $18 an hour.

Glassdoor’s driver-role reviews put Amazon Flex at 3.4 out of 5 across more than 900 responses. There is no fee to join, only a qualifying midsize vehicle and a valid license; blocks are booked directly in the app and paid out on a weekly schedule.

The common mistake is not tracking mileage at all, which quietly erases the gap between the advertised hourly rate and what actually lands in your account.

Predictable Block Pay Amazon Flex 3.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Gross $18 to $25 an hour; no fee to join beyond owning a qualifying vehicle. Get Started

7. Rideshare Driving With Uber

Rideshare driving with Uber grossed an average of $23.88 per active hour in the gig-mobility analytics firm Gridwise’s 2026 annual report, though net pay after gas, insurance, and vehicle depreciation typically runs $10 to $18 an hour. The gap between those two numbers is the single most important thing to understand before starting.

Driving for Uber offers flexible earning opportunities, with drivers choosing when to work and using their own vehicles to earn from completed trips. There is no fee to sign up, only a qualifying vehicle, insurance, and a passed background check; standard payouts land weekly, with instant cash-out available for a small fee.

The common mistake is judging pay only on the gross number the app shows, never subtracting depreciation until months later, when the true hourly rate turns out much lower than it looked at first.

Drive on Your Schedule Uber 3.9 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Grosses about $24 an hour; nets $10 to $18 an hour after vehicle costs. Start Driving

8. Food and Grocery Delivery on DoorDash

DoorDash Dashers gross about $12.43 an active hour on average, and most report $15 to $30 an hour before expenses once tips are counted. That range depends heavily on tips, since base pay alone rarely covers gas and time.

A single delivery pays $5 to $8 in base pay, rising to $7 to $15 with the customer’s tip. This is the lowest barrier to entry on this list. A car, bike, or scooter all qualify in dense areas, and there is no fee to join. Approval commonly clears within a few days, while payouts land weekly with a faster cash-out option for a small charge.

The common mistake is accepting long, low-tip orders that lose money once gas is priced in; driving five miles for a $4 delivery costs more than it pays. If the pay ceiling here feels too low, our guide to how to earn $200 fast covers a few quicker alternatives worth comparing against a full delivery shift.

Lowest Barrier to Start DoorDash 3.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Grosses $15 to $30 an hour with tips; a car, bike, or scooter all qualify. Sign Now

9. Seasonal Snow Removal With Shovler

Snow removal pays $25 to $75 per driveway, depending on size and depth, and it is the most seasonal entry on this list, running roughly from November through March. Active shovelers using the on-demand app Shovler have reported clearing $2,000 to $3,000 across a single winter, according to coverage in The Penny Hoarder.

Startup cost is close to nothing: a shovel, or a snow blower if you want to clear more driveways per storm and charge accordingly. Jobs post to a map inside the app, and payment moves through Stripe once a job is marked done.

The common mistake is pricing only for shoveling and forgetting to price ice removal and salting separately, which is genuinely more time-consuming work and deserves its own line item.

Winter Only, Pays Well Shovler 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Pays $25 to $75 a driveway; only a shovel or snow blower is needed to start. Find Nearby Jobs

How These Side Hustles for Men Compare

Lining up all nine side hustles for men side by side makes the real trade-off obvious. The highest hourly ceilings belong to trade and skilled-task work, while app-based driving and delivery offer a lower ceiling for the least effort to start. Pick whichever tasking or driving option matches what you already own, then layer a second one in once the first is running smoothly.

Side Hustle Typical Pay Startup Cost Hands-On Level TaskRabbit tasking $20 to $50 an hour $0 to $25 High Thumbtack handyman work $60 to $70 an hour $0, pay per lead High TaskRabbit Delivery moving help $18 to $35 a job $0, truck helps High LawnStarter lawn care $19 an hour median Own equipment High Angi pressure washing $150 to $250 a job $300 to $1,500 Medium Amazon Flex delivery $18 to $25 an hour $0 Medium Uber driving $10 to $18 an hour net $0 Medium DoorDash delivery $15 to $30 an hour $0 Medium Shovler snow removal $25 to $75 a job Shovel or blower High, seasonal

How I Ranked These Side Hustles for Men

Every entry above had to clear three bars. It needed a real, sourced pay figure, an active platform still accepting new workers, and genuine demand from an audience that skews toward physical, tool- or vehicle-based work rather than a stereotype about who should do it. Anything that failed one of those tests got cut before it reached this list.

What made the cut

Pay figures came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, where a broad occupation exists, and the platforms’ own driver and provider pay pages. Trustpilot or Glassdoor review counts as a check on whether people actually stick around. Two independent numbers were required for anything that made the ranked list, never one blog’s restatement of another blog’s figure.

What got left out

Generic reselling and dropshipping ideas were left off this list of side hustles for men on purpose, since they carry no gender-relevant demand signal and already have their own dedicated coverage. Purely digital and gaming-based earning, like selling CS:GO skins for real money, is a legitimate route too; it just is not the physical, tool-based lane this particular list is ranking.

Can Reward Apps Add to the Mix?

Yes, reward apps can add another $20 to $100 a month on top of the side hustles above, though they work best as a supplement, not a main source of income. Legit reward apps pay for small actions like playing a mobile game or completing an offer, not for hours of physical labor. Here are some of the best apps available:

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free, 18+ US or UK only

If you prefer to earn money through casual gaming, Snakzy is the best pick among the three, with plenty of gaming offers to keep you engaged.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Earn extra money with Snakzy while exploring side hustles for men. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

The fastest filter for picking between these side hustles for men is what you already own: a truck points you toward moving help, a mower toward lawn care, and neither one toward driving or delivery instead. Owning the right equipment before you start is what separates a $20-an-hour month from a $50-an-hour one on the same platform.

If people want to earn $2,000 fast, none of these methods is actually restricted by gender. A woman with a pickup truck earns the same TaskRabbit Delivery rate a man does, and a man with no vehicle is stuck at the same delivery-app floor a woman without one would be.

What genuinely differs is who tends to already own the truck, the mower, or the pressure washer that unlocks the better-paying tier. That ownership pattern, not any rule on the platforms themselves, is what this list is built around.

Time matters as much as tools. Snow removal and lawn care both stack cleanly with a full-time job because the demand windows do not overlap: one runs roughly from November through March, the other from April through October. Driving and delivery apps fit around whatever hours are actually free that week, which makes them the better starting point for anyone whose schedule changes often.

What Doesn’t Work

A few patterns show up again and again around these side hustles for men. All of them cost real money before they cost your time, which is the opposite of how a genuine side hustle should work.

Pay-to-start recruiting pitches: Any driving or delivery “opportunity” that asks for an upfront vehicle rental deposit or a training fee before you can start earning is a red flag; Uber, DoorDash, and Amazon Flex never charge to join.

Any driving or delivery “opportunity” that asks for an upfront vehicle rental deposit or a training fee before you can start earning is a red flag; Uber, DoorDash, and Amazon Flex never charge to join. Unlicensed “moving company” postings: A listing that undercuts every quote on a marketplace and asks for cash only, with no company name attached, is commonly an uninsured operator rather than a genuine side hustle.

A listing that undercuts every quote on a marketplace and asks for cash only, with no company name attached, is commonly an uninsured operator rather than a genuine side hustle. Lead-buying without a filter: On lead-based platforms like Thumbtack and Angi, buying every available lead in a category burns cash faster than it builds a client base; the Better Business Bureau has logged repeated complaints from pros charged for leads that never converted.

On lead-based platforms like Thumbtack and Angi, buying every available lead in a category burns cash faster than it builds a client base; the Better Business Bureau has logged repeated complaints from pros charged for leads that never converted. “Guaranteed income” reselling kits: Any side hustle sold with a fixed startup fee and a promise of guaranteed weekly income is not one of the platforms covered here, and the Federal Trade Commission treats that pitch as a standard warning sign for a pyramid-shaped scheme.

One last thing: Legit platforms never charge you to start working, and every dollar you make comes from a real customer, never from recruiting the next person into the same pitch. This advice also applies when exploring other earning opportunities, like making money on Roblox.

Final Verdict on Side Hustles for Men

The best starting point is whichever entry matches what you already own. A truck points to moving help, a mower to lawn care, and neither one points straight to driving or delivery instead. Stack a second method once the first is running smoothly; seasonal work like snow removal and lawn care can run back-to-back without ever competing for the same weeks.

Snakzy is worth adding in the background regardless of which option you pick, since its minimum payout costs nothing to chase alongside actual paid work. Start with the free signup for whichever platform matches your tools and your schedule, and treat the rest of this list of side hustles for men as the next one to add once the first is paying reliably.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Earn extra money with Snakzy while exploring side hustles for men. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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