Mistplay: How to Earn Money – Your Ultimate Guide

When it comes to how to earn money on Mistplay, you have several options. Mistplay offers a legit way to earn some extra cash while gaming on your phone, especially if you’re someone who already spends hours playing mobile games anyway.

Mistplay works by rewarding you with Units for downloading and playing new games through their app. You can then exchange these Units for gift cards from popular brands like Amazon, Walmart, and even PayPal cash. The process is straightforward, but there are some tricks to earning faster that I’ll share throughout this guide.

What Is Mistplay? An Introduction to Earning Money on Mobile Games

Mistplay is a loyalty rewards platform designed for those who want to earn money online by playing simple games. If you’re wondering how to earn money on the Mistplay app, it starts with understanding that this app partners with game developers who want more players to try their games. You get rewarded with Units that can be converted into real money or gift cards, in return for playing these games.

The app launched in 2015 and has since had over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. According to recent data, Mistplay has paid out more than $150 million worth of rewards to its users. That’s a pretty solid track record for a free app.

The rewards include gift cards to places like Amazon, Google Play, PlayStation, Xbox, Target, Starbucks, and more. You can also cash out through PayPal once you reach the minimum threshold. The app is free to download and use, with no hidden fees or subscription costs.

What I like about Mistplay is that it’s transparent about how you earn. You can see exactly how many Units you’ll get for playing each game, and the app tracks your progress in real time. It is a legitimate app that shows how many Units you’ve earned.

Mistplay App: How to Earn Money

The app offers three main ways to get Units, including playing games, completing special offers, and referring friends. Each method has its own earning potential, and I’ve tested all three to see which ones actually work best.

You earn Units, which you accumulate through various activities. The conversion rate varies depending on which reward you choose. For example, 1,800 Units typically gets you a $5 gift card, while 3,000 Units equals $10.

I’ll break down each earning method below:

1. Playing Games

This is the main way to earn on Mistplay. After you download the app and create an account, you’ll see a personalized library of games to choose from. The selection includes puzzle games, strategy games, action games, and more.

You only earn Units for games you’ve never played before. The app tracks two types of experience points: Game XP (GXP) for individual games and Player XP (PXP) for your overall account level. As you play and reach certain checkpoints in a game, you earn Units. You also earn Units based on how long you play.

There’s a catch, though. You can only earn GXP on a single game for a maximum of two hours per day. After that, you need to switch to a different game to keep earning. The app also caps each game at level 20, so once you reach that checkpoint, you’ll need to move on to another game.

2. Completing Offers

Mistplay occasionally has special offers and tasks that can boost your earning rate by a lot. These offers might include things like reaching a specific level in a game within a set timeframe, making in-game purchases (which earn you Loyalty Gems that convert to Units), or participating in limited-time promotions.

Some games on the platform have multiplier bonuses, sometimes as high as 16x your normal earning rate. These boosted games change regularly, so I recommend checking the app frequently to see which games are offering higher rewards.

The app also runs special events where you can complete missions for bonus Units. These events are usually time-limited, so you’ll want to jump on them when they appear in the Events tab.

You can also earn small bonuses by following Mistplay on social media platforms like Twitter or YouTube (5 Units each), subscribing to their newsletter (15 Units), or participating in their contests and sweepstakes.

3. Referring Friends

You can earn money with the referral program on the Mistplay app by receiving a unique referral code that you can share with friends. When someone signs up using your code and redeems their first gift card, you earn 100 Units as a bonus.

This might not seem like much, but if you have friends who are already into mobile gaming, it’s basically free money for both of you. Your friend gets to start earning rewards, and you get bonus Units without doing any extra work.

Share your referral code with your gamer friends and on your social media to grow your Units balance faster.

How Much Can You Make on Mistplay?

How much you can make on Mistplay depends largely on how much time you invest and which games you choose to play. If you’re consistent and play for a couple of hours daily, you could realistically earn $30 to $50 per week. Some users report earning up to $100 in their best weeks, but that usually requires taking advantage of high-multiplier games and special promotions.

The earning rate isn’t fixed, though. It depends on several factors: the games you choose (some pay better than others), your account level (higher levels earn more per minute), whether you catch games with multiplier bonuses, and how consistently you play (daily streaks give bonus Units).

Here’s a realistic breakdown of what to expect:

Time Investment Approximate Earnings 2 hours/day $30 to $50/week 1 hour/day $15 to $25/week Casual play (3-4 hours/week) $5 to $15/week

Remember, Mistplay won’t replace a full-time income. It’s a way to make extra cash, especially for people looking for ways to make money from home.

How Long Does Mistplay Take to Pay?

Once you redeem your Units for a reward, the app reviews your order and processes it within 48 hours. As a result, Mistplay has a reliable payout system.

The process works like this:

Go to the Shop tab in the app Select your reward Confirm your email address Submit your order.

Your order will initially show as “Pending” while it’s being processed. Once it changes to “Approved,” you’ll receive an email with your gift card code or PayPal payment.

Mistplay requires identity verification for your first redemption. You’ll need to take a quick selfie video to prove you’re a real person and not a bot. This is standard practice and helps prevent fraud on the platform.

If your reward takes longer than 48 hours to arrive, first check your email spam or junk folder. Reward emails sometimes get filtered there. If you still don’t see it, you can contact Mistplay support through their help center.

Tips for Improving Your Earnings on Mistplay

Here are some strategies that can help you earn more efficiently on Mistplay:

Play high-multiplier games: Look for games with bonus multipliers (often displayed as “2x,” “5x,” or even “16x”). These games pay way more Units per minute of gameplay. Even if the game isn’t your favorite genre, the increased earning rate might make it worth your time.

Look for games with bonus multipliers (often displayed as “2x,” “5x,” or even “16x”). These games pay way more Units per minute of gameplay. Even if the game isn’t your favorite genre, the increased earning rate might make it worth your time. Maintain your daily play streak: If you play Mistplay for seven consecutive days, you earn a 14-Unit bonus. This adds up over time, especially if you can maintain a streak for weeks or months.

If you play Mistplay for seven consecutive days, you earn a 14-Unit bonus. This adds up over time, especially if you can maintain a streak for weeks or months. Switch games strategically: Since you can only earn on each game for two hours per day, rotate through multiple games to increase your earning time. If you play for more than two hours total, make sure you’re switching between at least two or three different games.

Since you can only earn on each game for two hours per day, rotate through multiple games to increase your earning time. If you play for more than two hours total, make sure you’re switching between at least two or three different games. Check the Events tab regularly: Mistplay frequently runs limited-time promotions where you can earn bonus Units for completing specific tasks. These events might only last a few days, so you want to catch them early.

Mistplay frequently runs limited-time promotions where you can earn bonus Units for completing specific tasks. These events might only last a few days, so you want to catch them early. Level up your account: As your Player XP increases, you earn more Units per minute across all games. This means the more you use Mistplay, the more efficient your earnings become over time.

What Are the Requirements for Using Mistplay?

Before you download Mistplay, you should know what you need to get started. You need an Android device running Android 7 or higher. Mistplay now also has an iPhone version, which launched in 2025 and is available in the US and Canada (with more countries rolling out).

You’ll need a stable internet connection since the app needs to track your gameplay in real time. If you’re on a spotty connection, the tracking might not work properly, and you won’t earn Units for your playtime.

You must be at least 18 years old to use Mistplay. The app requires you to create an account with an email address, and you’ll need to verify your identity when you make your first withdrawal.

On a technical note, you need to disable battery-saving mode on your phone while using Mistplay. Battery savers can interfere with the app’s ability to track your gameplay, which means you might play games without earning any rewards. The app needs to run in the background while you play games to monitor your progress.

You should also consider storage space. Since you’ll be downloading multiple games through Mistplay, make sure you have enough free space on your device.

Mistplay Restrictions: Why It Doesn’t Work on iOS

For years, Mistplay was exclusively an Android app, and many people asked why. The main reason comes down to how the two operating systems handle app permissions.

Android’s operating system allows apps like Mistplay to monitor which other apps you’re using and for how long. This tracking is essential for Mistplay to verify that you’re actually playing the games and to calculate your rewards based on playtime.

Apple’s iOS has much stricter privacy controls and doesn’t allow the same level of app-to-app tracking. However, in 2025, Mistplay launched a new iOS version with a redesigned earning system that works within Apple’s restrictions. Instead of tracking continuous playtime like on Android, the iPhone version rewards users for completing specific in-game events and achievements. But this version is only available in the US and Canada for now.

For iOS users who want similar platforms for earning, you can try alternative apps like Lucktastic and Bingo Cash. These options work on iPhones and offer real money rewards for gameplay.

And if you’re specifically looking for video games that can be monetized, various options like Roblox, Call of Duty, GTA Online, Fortnite, and League of Legends have their own monetization systems separate from reward apps like Mistplay.

Mistplay Alternatives: Explore Other Ways to Earn Money

There are many other reward apps like Mistplay if you want to make money playing video games. I’ve tested several alternatives that you might want to consider.

Snakzy is a newer but promising play-to-earn mobile app that rewards people for playing games. What sets Snakzy apart is its straightforward earning system. You earn coins by spending time playing games, reaching in-game milestones, and completing daily missions. There’s no confusing conversion rates to figure out.

★ Mistplay Alternatives: Explore Other Ways to Earn Money Snakzy Play and earn now!

The platform has a clean, user-friendly interface that makes navigation simple, even for beginners. One of Snakzy’s biggest advantages is its flexible payout options. You can cash out through gift cards, subscriptions, or PayPal, which gives you more control over how you receive your earnings.

The app also tends to process payouts quickly, so you’re not waiting weeks to access your rewards. If you prefer a more streamlined experience focused purely on gaming rewards, Snakzy delivers exactly that.

Cash Giraffe is probably the closest alternative to Mistplay. You download and play games to earn points (called gems instead of Units). The big advantage is that Cash Giraffe has a much lower minimum payout of just $0.20, compared to Mistplay’s $5 minimum for gift cards. This means you can cash out much faster.

Swagbucks is a well-established platform that rewards users for playing games, taking surveys, shopping, and watching videos. The earning potential is higher if you use all the available options, but the gaming section alone pays less than dedicated game reward apps.

Lucktastic focuses on scratch-off style games where you can win prizes and sweepstakes entries. It’s free to play, but the earning potential is generally lower and less predictable than Mistplay.

I recommend trying a mix of these platforms to see which option works best for you. Each of these platforms has different game selections and reward rates.

Start Earning Today, Explore Your Options

Mistplay is one of the best game apps to win real money. It is a legitimate way to earn rewards while playing mobile games you might enjoy anyway. It won’t make you rich, but if you’re already spending time on your phone gaming, why not get something back for it?

If you’re still wondering how to earn money on Mistplay, just know that consistency is the key. Spending a dedicated amount of time playing games every day will definitely pay off after a while, especially if you select your games wisely.

Remember that Mistplay isn’t your only option.

Other play-and-earn platforms like Snakzy offer a similar chance to make money. Many successful earners actually use multiple apps together to maximize their daily earnings. While Mistplay excels at variety and established game partnerships, Snakzy offers faster payouts and a more streamlined interface. It’s worth checking out both platforms to see which one fits your gaming style better, or use them side by side to diversify your earning opportunities.

If you are ready to earn money on Mistplay, download Mistplay from the Google Play Store or App Store to start playing games.

FAQs