Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Disclaimer: Selling a Raid Shadow Legends account violates Plarium‘s Terms of Use. Both buyers and sellers risk a permanent ban with no refund on any purchased content. Proceed with full awareness of these risks.

If you’ve been wondering how to sell Raid Shadow Legends account access for real money, you’re far from alone. Selling gaming accounts has become increasingly common among players who’ve poured serious time, cash, and effort into their champion collections. Raid Shadow Legends, developed by Plarium, remains one of the most popular turn-based RPGs globally, with millions of active players, which keeps demand for high-progress accounts alive on secondary marketplaces.

Buyers hunting to purchase or sell Raid Shadow Legends account listings are typically after accounts stacked with Void Legendaries like Krisk the Ageless, Siphi the Lost Bride, or Duchess Lilitu, high Arena ranks, maxed gear sets, and fat Gem or Sacred Shard balances. The stronger your account looks on paper, the faster it moves.

This guide covers how to sell Raid Shadow Legends account access from start to finish, including where to sell Raid Shadow Legends account listings safely, how to estimate your account’s value, how to transfer via Plarium ID, and how to spot scams before they cost you.

How to Sell a Raid Shadow Legends Account

A clean way on how to sell Raid Shadow Legends account transactions comes down to five steps: choosing a reliable marketplace, estimating your value, creating a detailed listing, communicating with buyers, and transferring ownership securely. Skipping any steps increases your risk of scams, payment disputes, or losing the account entirely.

Players researching where to sell Raid Shadow Legends account listings typically rely on dedicated gaming marketplaces, since platforms like Discord or Reddit offer zero structured protection. IGItems, Skycoach, and Eldorado.gg are the go-to options, each with escrow systems, seller verification, and dispute assistance; a setup that’s also useful context if you’re exploring the best places to sell in-game currency more broadly.

1. Select the Right Platform

Choosing where to sell Raid Shadow Legends account listings is one of the most critical decisions in the entire process, since your marketplace choice directly shapes transaction security, audience reach, seller fees, and payout speed. Trusted platforms reduce the risk of payment fraud and account recovery theft throughout the process to sell Raid Shadow Legends account details.

IGItems has a dedicated Raid Shadow Legends account section with active listings across champion tiers, which makes it a straightforward pick for anyone looking to sell Raid Shadow Legends account to a global buyer base.

Its igitems Guarantee® holds buyer payments with IGItems until delivery is confirmed, and funds are released to the seller only after the buyer approves the transaction. IGItems accepts PayPal, Skrill, credit/debit cards, and cryptocurrency at checkout, with live chat support available for dispute resolution

★ Trusted Gaming Marketplace IGItems Try IGItems Today

Skycoach runs a dedicated gaming services marketplace with a verified seller network and a specific Raid Shadow Legends section. Funds are released only after the buyer confirms delivery, sellers go through identity verification before listings go live, and the platform has 24/7 support from a gaming-specialist team.

Payout options include PayPal, cryptocurrency, and bank transfer, with listings organised by champion collection, account level, and resource depth. Exact fee percentages aren’t publicly disclosed, but the streamlined onboarding makes Skycoach a solid pick for anyone wanting a clean sell Raid Shadow Legends account experience without navigating a large general-purpose forum.

★ What boosts you, makes you Skycoach Try Skycoach Today

Eldorado.gg runs a flat 10% seller commission with a fully transparent, publicly listed fee structure. Its dual-protection system covers sellers via TradeShield (chargeback coverage) and buyers via a 5-day insurance window. Identity verification completes in minutes, and payout options span SEPA, SWIFT, Payoneer, Bitcoin, USDC, and Skrill.

With a Trustpilot rating of 4.4/5 across over 150,000 reviews, it carries the highest review volume of any platform here, though some community feedback flags occasional customer service delays, so document every transaction regardless.

★ Safest Accounts Marketplace for Gamers Eldorado Try Eldorado Today

Feature IGItems Skycoach Eldorado Platform Type Peer-to-peer marketplace Gaming services marketplace Reputation-driven marketplace Escrow Protection ✅ igitems Guarantee® ✅ Yes ✅ TradeShield Seller Fees Not publicly disclosed; verified sellers pay lower fees than unverified sellers Not publicly disclosed Flat 10% Payout Speed After buyer confirms delivery; exact timeframe not publicly disclosed Varies Varies by method Reputation System Buyer ratings, seller reviews, verified seller badge Verified network Public reviews + Trustpilot Dispute Resolution ✅ igitems Guarantee® — platform intermediates when buyer and seller cannot agree; funds frozen during dispute ✅ 24/7 support ✅ Yes Security Level High High High Ease of Use Easy Easy Easy Audience Size Very large (global) Gaming-focused Large Seller Control Moderate Moderate High Best For Sellers wanting escrow-backed protection with a gaming-focused global marketplace Beginners, easy onboarding Transparent fees, trust signals

To summarise which platform fits which seller:

Beginners learning how to sell Raid Shadow Legends account info: Skycoach for easy onboarding and a gaming-focused audience

learning how to sell Raid Shadow Legends account info: Skycoach for easy onboarding and a gaming-focused audience Experienced sellers wanting volume: IGItems for global reach and a tiered fee structure

wanting volume: IGItems for global reach and a tiered fee structure First-timers who want transparent terms: Eldorado.gg for clear pricing and the highest trust signals

Knowing where to sell Raid Shadow Legends account listings securely is the foundation for everything else that follows. For anyone treating this as part of a broader income stream, it’s also worth reading up on how to make money playing video games.

2. Understand Your Account Value

Figuring out your account’s worth before you start learning how to sell Raid Shadow Legends account access is non-negotiable, because mis-pricing either kills buyer interest or leaves real money on the table. Value breaks down across several key factors:

Void Legendaries (Krisk the Ageless, Siphi the Lost Bride, Duchess Lilitu, Rotos the Lost Groom) – the highest-value drivers, since they can’t be targeted through shard mercy systems

(Krisk the Ageless, Siphi the Lost Bride, Duchess Lilitu, Rotos the Lost Groom) – the highest-value drivers, since they can’t be targeted through shard mercy systems Mythical champions – the rarest tier; accounts with Mythicals command significant price premiums

– the rarest tier; accounts with Mythicals command significant price premiums Meta Legendaries – a few well-built, meta-relevant Legendaries beat a large roster of unbuilt fillers every time

– a few well-built, meta-relevant Legendaries beat a large roster of unbuilt fillers every time Resource stockpile – Sacred, Void, and Ancient shards; Gem balance (5,000+ Gems is a premium signal); silver and energy reserves

– Sacred, Void, and Ancient shards; Gem balance (5,000+ Gems is a premium signal); silver and energy reserves Arena rank – Platinum and Gold V accounts attract buyers seeking competitive progression

– Platinum and Gold V accounts attract buyers seeking competitive progression Clan Boss / Dungeon progress – UNM Clan Boss access and Stage 25 Dungeon clears signal a developed account

– UNM Clan Boss access and Stage 25 Dungeon clears signal a developed account Great Hall, Sparring Pit, Mine upgrades – fully maxed facilities indicate long-term investment

– fully maxed facilities indicate long-term investment Account age and clean ban history – older accounts with legacy content and no warnings carry an additional premium

Current market ranges for how to sell Raid Shadow Legends account listings look roughly like this:

Starter accounts (under Level 40, 10–15 Legendaries): $5–$25

(under Level 40, 10–15 Legendaries): Mid-range accounts (Level 60–80, 20–50 Legendaries, Arena Gold+): $25–$150

(Level 60–80, 20–50 Legendaries, Arena Gold+): Advanced accounts (Level 80–100, 50–100+ Legendaries, Platinum Arena, UNM Clan Boss): $150–$500

(Level 80–100, 50–100+ Legendaries, Platinum Arena, UNM Clan Boss): Elite end-game accounts (Level 100, Mythicals, multiple Void Legendaries, UNM 1-key): $500–$5,000+

Browse active listings on your chosen platform to confirm realistic pricing, and don’t shy away from pricing above comparable listings if your Void Legendaries or Mythical champions genuinely back it up.

3. Prepare and List the Account

A detailed listing is what turns browsers into buyers when you sell Raid Shadow Legends account access, so include everything upfront to cut down on back-and-forth. Key details to cover:

Total champion count, Legendary count, Epic count, and any Mythical champions owned

Named Void Legendaries and key meta Legendary champions (buyers search by specific champion names)

Arena rank and Clan Boss difficulty tier cleared, especially UNM

Highest Dungeon stage across Dragon, Ice Golem, Spider, and Fire Knight

Gem balance, Sacred/Void/Ancient shard stockpile, and silver reserves

Great Hall advancement, Sparring Pit, and Mine upgrade levels

Account level, approximate creation date, Blessings unlocked, and mastery completion status

Clean ban history, including any previous warnings

Back everything up with screenshots of the champion roster screen, resource inventory, Arena rank, Clan Boss progress, Dungeon clears, and Great Hall layout. The same approach applies if you’ve ever tried to sell a Fortnite account or sell a Valorant account: buyers want proof, not promises. Inaccurate or incomplete listings are among the leading causes of post-sale disputes and negative seller ratings on gaming marketplaces.

4. Transfer the Account Securely

Each marketplace has its own flow for completing the process of how to sell Raid Shadow Legends account handover, but one rule is universal: never share login credentials before the marketplace confirms your payment is fully secured in escrow.

Raid Shadow Legends accounts are linked via Plarium ID (email-based) and can additionally connect to Facebook, Google Play Games (Android), Apple Game Center (iOS), Twitch, and Steam – every one of those connections must be addressed before transfer.

One critical trap: Plarium.com account settings and the in-game link page are completely separate systems, so unlinking on Plarium‘s website does NOT automatically unlink in-game connections, since both steps are mandatory. The full pre-handover checklist for a clean sell Raid Shadow Legends account transfer:

Change the Plarium ID email to a clean, buyer-designated address (requires email verification) Unlink all social and platform connections on Plarium.com and inside the game: two separate steps Ensure Two-Factor Authentication is transferred to the buyer or disabled prior to handover Remove all saved payment methods linked to the Plarium account Confirm the buyer has successfully logged in before closing the deal

Keep every message inside the marketplace platform and save all transaction records; those are your only evidence if a dispute arises later.

★ Best Place to Sell Your Raid Shadow Legends Account IGItems Try IGItems Today

Is Selling Your Raid Shadow Legends Account Legal?

Many players ask “can I sell my Raid Shadow Legends account?” without giving full consideration to the gap between local law and publisher rules. Selling digital accounts is not necessarily illegal under most regional laws, but it directly violates Plarium‘s Terms of Use, which explicitly prohibit the sale, purchase, trade, or commercial exploitation of accounts; all rights remain permanently with Plarium, not the player.

Consequences Plarium can and does enforce include:

Permanent account ban without prior warning or appeal

Account suspension pending investigation

Plarium‘s right to reclaim the account at any time, with restore requests for sold accounts eligible to be rejected outright

Loss of all purchased Gems, champions, and content with no refund under any circumstances

Weigh the financial gain carefully against the real and permanent risk of losing everything, so that risk falls equally on the buyer. For players treating account sales as a side income, checking out the best side hustles for gamers is useful for understanding your options.

How to Avoid Scams When Selling Your Raid Shadow Legends Account

Scams are one of the biggest risks when players learn how to sell Raid Shadow Legends account access, and the most dangerous one is RSL-specific: account recovery fraud, where a seller completes the transfer, gets paid, then contacts Plarium Support claiming the account was hacked.

Since the original owner has device history and purchase records on file, Plarium may restore the account, which leaves the buyer with nothing and the seller holding both the money and the account.

Other common threats to watch for:

Fake payment screenshots – doctored PayPal or bank transfer images used to pressure sellers into releasing credentials before payment clears

– doctored PayPal or bank transfer images used to pressure sellers into releasing credentials before payment clears Chargebacks – buyers reverse payments through PayPal or credit cards after the transfer completes

– buyers reverse payments through PayPal or credit cards after the transfer completes Pre-escrow credential requests – buyers asking for login details before payment is secured

– buyers asking for login details before payment is secured “Test before you buy” requests – a scam tactic where the buyer asks to verify the account, then vanishes with the credentials

Use reputable marketplaces with escrow systems when you’re learning how to sell Raid Shadow Legends account transactions. Private deals through Discord, Reddit, or social media leave you with zero structured recourse. Escrow holds funds until the full transfer is confirmed by the buyer, and any request to bypass it is a hard red flag.

Complete the Plarium ID email transfer correctly and revoke all platform connections on both Plarium.com and inside the game before any handover. Stay alert to these red flags:

Buyers skipping negotiation and immediately offering above-asking prices

Requests to pay directly via PayPal, crypto, or bank wire outside the platform

Pressure to rush the deal without proper verification steps

Requests for 2FA codes or recovery information before payment clears

Any ask to “test” the account before funds are secured

If it feels too clean or too urgent, trust that instinct.

My Overall Verdict on How To Sell Raid Shadow Legends Account Details

Knowing how to sell Raid Shadow Legends account access successfully involves these steps: picking the right platform, evaluating your account’s value honestly, building a detailed screenshot-backed listing, and completing the Plarium ID email change and all platform unlinking – on both Plarium.com and in-game – before handing anything over.

You should understand Plarium‘s policies upfront, review your marketplace’s seller guidelines before listing, and never hand over credentials outside of a confirmed escrow window. A careful, well-documented process on how to sell Raid Shadow Legends account info is what turns years of grinding into real cash and keeps the whole transaction clean on both sides.

★ Best Place to Sell Your Raid Shadow Legends Account IGItems Try IGItems Today

FAQs