How to Sell Gift Cards: Get Cash & Trade Online in 2026

In my opinion, everyone should be looking up how to sell gift cards, as we’ll all end up with those well-intentioned plastic rectangles (or digital codes) that just end up being wasted at some point. Maybe you got a card for a shop you hate, or perhaps you’re a gamer who needs cash instead of Robux or V-Bucks credit.

The gift card resale market is booming, now offering a straightforward way to convert unused balances into something flexible: actual money you can use instantly.

In this guide, I’ll give you the best methods to sell gift cards for money, focusing on platforms that guarantee quick sales and maximum value. Everything you’ll learn here should help you avoid scams and transform that unwanted balance into liquid funds.

How to Sell Gift Cards Online

Selling gift cards online is, without a doubt, the most popular and easiest method today. You can handle the entire transaction from your couch if you have a physical card or a digital e-code. If you want to know how to sell gift cards online, there are two main approaches: instant buyers and peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplaces.

Method #1: The Instant Buy Model

Platforms like CardCash, GiftCardGranny, and GiftCash operate as instant buyers. For those of you who want to know how to sell gift cards online instantly, this is the best option if you need to sell gift cards for instant payment. Although it usually means accepting a slightly lower payout in exchange for speed and guaranteed sale.

The Process:

Get an Offer: You visit the platform and input the retailer, the balance, and whether the card is physical or digital. The platform instantly generates a cash offer (e.g., 75 to 90% of the face value). For the most popular cards, this process is usually seamless. Accept the Offer: If you like the price, you accept the offer and submit the card details (PIN and card number). For physical cards, you might have to mail them in. The buyer then verifies the balance before processing payment. Get Paid: Payment is typically sent quickly, often within 24 to 48 hours via PayPal, direct deposit (ACH), or sometimes even cryptocurrency. This fast timeline is a major draw for people who need quick cash.

Method #2: Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Marketplaces

Sites like Raise (which also offers instant options) or Gameflip (for gaming cards) function more like eBay for gift cards. You set the price, and you wait for a buyer, giving you more control over the final sale amount.

The Process:

Create Listing: You create a listing on the platform, setting your desired price (often a small percentage off the face value, such as 5 to 15%). You must accurately state the card’s balance and status (physical or digital). Buyer Purchase: A buyer purchases your card. The money goes into escrow. Delivery: For digital codes, the platform handles the secure transfer. For physical cards, you may be responsible for mailing the card to the buyer. Verification and Payment: The buyer verifies the card’s balance. Once verified, the platform releases the payment to you, minus their commission.

Best Places to Sell Gift Cards

Finding the right platform is key to getting the best return. The rate you get will change dramatically based on the brand and whether the platform specializes in that niche. Here’s a breakdown of the best platforms and places for how to sell gift cards based on what you have.

For Gaming Gift Cards: Gameflip

If you have unused gift cards for popular gaming services like Steam, Xbox, PlayStation Network (PSN), or Nintendo eShop, your best bet is often a marketplace tailored to the gaming community, such as Gameflip. Gamers are a specific audience and often look for discounted credits to top up their accounts.

Why it Works: Gamers are constantly looking for discounted digital currency or credits, making demand high. Gameflip is designed specifically for digital goods and typically offers a secure environment where you can list your cards for sale.

This method allows you to specifically target other gamers, often resulting in a faster sale than on a general marketplace. They understand the value and urgency of gaming credits, meaning you spend less time waiting for the right buyer.

For General Retail Gift Cards: CardCash and Raise

If you have cards from major retailers like Home Depot, Walmart, or Sephora, general marketplaces are your bread and butter. These platforms have high traffic and are great for anyone itching to learn how to sell unused gift cards quickly.

CardCash : Great for quick conversions. They often buy the cards instantly, offering quick cash via PayPal or direct deposit. They are a popular choice for people asking how to sell unused gift cards quickly because they eliminate the wait time of finding a direct buyer.

: Great for quick conversions. They often buy the cards instantly, offering quick cash via PayPal or direct deposit. They are a popular choice for people asking quickly because they eliminate the wait time of finding a direct buyer. Raise: This platform is excellent if you are willing to wait a bit longer for a higher return. Since you set the price, you can aim for a better percentage of the card’s value. Sellers are protected, and the platform handles the verification and payment process, which makes it a reliable way to sell gift cards for cash. Raise often has a high-volume marketplace, giving your listing great visibility.

For Grocery Store Gift Cards: Cardpool and GiftCardBin

While grocery cards might seem less exciting, they are always in demand because everyone needs to eat! Platforms like Cardpool and GiftCardBin (look for similar niche buyers if these platforms have changed their operations) are or were once popular for this exact purpose. Look for reputable sites that specifically mention grocery or fuel cards.

Why it Works: These platforms capitalize on essential, daily spending. People love saving even a small percentage on their groceries. They provide easy options to convert those pesky Safeway or Kroger cards into cash or into store credit for a different grocer you prefer. The consistent demand for essential-service cards means they hold their value well.

The Pros and Cons of Selling Gift Cards

When deciding the best approach to selling gift cards for cash, you need to weigh your options carefully. The choice usually boils down to speed versus value. There is no single “best” method; the ideal choice depends entirely on how fast you need the money and what percentage return you are willing to accept.

If you need funds immediately to cover a bill or make another urgent purchase, instant buyers are your best bet, despite the lower payout. If you can afford to wait a week or more for a better return, listing on a P2P marketplace will put more money back in your pocket.

Factor Selling for Cash (Instant Buyers) Selling on P2P Marketplaces (Resale) Pros Fastest option: Get paid within 24–48 hours. Higher Payout: Potential to recover 85–95% of the value. Guaranteed Sale: If you accept the quote, the deal is done. Flexibility: You set the selling price. Maximum Flexibility: Cash allows you to buy anything. Less Oversight: Lower chance of the platform restricting niche cards. Cons Lowest Payout: You typically receive only 70–85% of the card’s value. Slower Process: You must wait for a buyer to find and purchase your listing. Less Control: The platform sets the price, not you. Fees: You generally pay a commission (10–15%) to the platform. Digital Focus: Less ideal for physical cards (which require mailing). Risk of Fraud: While platforms protect you, resolution can take time.

Ultimately, converting gift cards to cash – which is a primary goal for those seeking how to sell gift cards for money – is often the most beneficial route, as it offers the highest level of flexibility and immediate purchasing power compared to trading for store credit.

Why Sell Your Gift Cards?

Selling your gift cards is a smart move because it offers convenience, flexibility, and real monetary value you can use immediately.

Think of it this way: a gift card is just money locked up in a specific store’s ecosystem. If you don’t plan to use that card, you’re letting that money waste away!

The most common scenario is that people simply receive gift cards that they can’t or simply won’t use. This is particularly true for cards tied to hyper-specific brands, physical stores that aren’t local, or platforms that don’t align with your interests.

For my fellow gamers out there, sometimes receiving a gift card for a competitor’s platform (like an Xbox card when you only play PlayStation) means you have a valuable asset you need to flip. The hesitation around the reliability of online selling platforms is a common pain point, which is why we focus only on trustworthy marketplaces.

By selling, you’re unlocking that value. You swap store credit for liquid cash, giving you the freedom to buy groceries, pay a bill, or save up for that one item you truly want. The demand for resale is massive, as buyers are always looking for discounted cards.

This means your unused plastic is almost certainly a hot commodity right now, and finding the right place to sell it for a fair price has never been easier. Don’t let those potential money-makers gather dust and convert them into funds you can use ASAP.

Looking to Earn Free Gift Cards?

You may be on the other side of the fence, not selling but looking for ways to stock up on free cards. You can absolutely earn gift cards online by completing tasks, playing simple play-to-earn games, and participating in reward programs. This is a great way to save money on gaming credits or everyday expenses.

Top Platforms to Earn Gift Cards

Snakzy: This platform dominates the gaming rewards space, especially for mobile gamers who want actual results. Snakzy rewards you for playing over 120+ premium mobile games, completing milestone-based achievements, and hitting daily login streaks. The earning potential is real: average users pull in $15+ on their first day, with monthly earnings ranging from $5-$20 for casual play to $20-$80+ for active players. Here, you can earn and redeem for 100,000+ reward options, then add them to your account, such as V-Bucks gift cards on PS5, Robux gift cards on Roblox, Steam wallet funds, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Play, Apple gift cards, or cash out instantly via PayPal and Visa in as little as a few minutes.

The mechanics are simple: you earn virtual coins by playing games (up to 5 active at once) and completing milestones. You can then redeem those coins for major gift cards, gaming credits (V-Bucks on PS5, Robux, Steam wallet funds), or direct cash. Over $1.2 million has already been cashed out by Snakzy’s 1.6 million+ users, proving this isn’t one of those apps that strings you along with impossible payout requirements. The $5 minimum cashout (around 500 coins in the US) means you’re not grinding for months before seeing real money. It turns your mobile gaming time into tangible rewards you can actually use, regardless of whether that’s funding your next game purchase, stocking up on in-game currency, or just pocketing some extra cash.

Swagbucks: A widely known rewards site where you accumulate points (called SB) by watching videos, searching the web, shopping online, and completing short, straightforward surveys.

For example, completing a 15-minute survey might earn you 100 SB. These points can then be cashed out for gift cards to major retailers like Amazon and Target, or you can get cash via PayPal. It’s perfect for picking up rewards during your downtime.

InboxDollars: Similar to Swagbucks, InboxDollars lets you earn cash for activities like reading emails, taking surveys, playing certain games, and signing up for offers. They are known for their “scratch and win” opportunities that provide small but consistent bonuses. The cash you earn can then be converted into gift cards for stores like Walmart and Amazon.

Using these platforms is a great way to gain rewards for activities you may already be doing online, and is an excellent way to make money from home.

Though if you’re a gamer, there are more fun avenues out there if you prefer to make money playing video games instead, such as playing game apps that reward you with real money.

Selling Gift Cards for Money

The key takeaway is that your unused gift cards aren’t worthless – they’re valuable assets just waiting to be converted. As you’ve just seen above, you have very clear and legitimate options if you want to learn how to sell gift cards.

You can choose the route of instant payment through quick buyers like CardCash, or aim for a higher return by listing on a P2P marketplace like Raise. The power is in your hands to unlock that money based on your preference for speed versus value.

Just remember to use reliable, trustworthy platforms to guarantee secure transactions and maximum value. By choosing the right method, you can quickly turn that forgotten plastic into flexible funds.

And if you’re looking to reverse the process and earn free gift cards just by having fun, check out platforms like Snakzy. Your next great gift card could be just a few clicks away. Now, go forth and get that bag!

