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How To Make Money as a Stay-at-Home Mom: 8 Best Ways in 2026

How to make money as a stay-at-home mom usually comes down to picking one or two real, legal methods that fit the hours you already have. A napping toddler, a few school-day hours, or evenings after bedtime all work.

This guide covers 8 real, current ways to earn from home, plus a bonus downtime method for filling small gaps between them. Every method is picked for how well it fits around childcare.

None of these are instant-money schemes that sound suspicious. Earnings depend on the hours you can commit and the skills you bring. The 8 methods below follow the same format, covering how to start, what real people make, and where to sign up.

QUICK LOOK Is figuring out how to make money as a stay-at-home mom realistic? Yes, though the range is wide – moms stacking a method to their available hours realistically see $50 to $1,500+ a month, not overnight income.



Fastest path: selling your kids’ outgrown items or knocking out a few paid microtasks between naps, both free and instant to start.

Is Making Money as a Stay-at-Home Mom Realistic?

Yes – but two things set your number: the method you pick, and the hours you can give it each week. Neither alone explains how to make money as a stay-at-home mom on its own.

Zero-scheduling money (0–2 hours a week): microtasks and a ThredUp Clean Out Kit start and stop instantly, so they suit a newborn’s unpredictable stretches, for a realistic $50 to $200 a month.

microtasks and a ThredUp Clean Out Kit start and stop instantly, so they suit a newborn’s unpredictable stretches, for a realistic $50 to $200 a month. A few hours a week: freelance writing, tutoring, or virtual assistant work can build toward $500 to $1,500 a month or more once you land a few clients, though it takes weeks, not days. Browse the best work-from-home jobs for remote options that flex around school hours – this tier is where most of the real answers to how to make money as a stay-at-home mom actually live.

Skip “done-for-you” packages and recruiting pitches dressed up as a home business (more below). What’s left suits moms with a little uninterrupted time, a laptop, and patience for the ramp-up – except licensed childcare, which needs months of licensing first.

To show how to make money as a stay-at-home mom in practice, the 8 methods below compare realistic earnings based on your time and skills.

8 Real Ways To Make Money as a Stay-at-Home Mom

Here’s how to make money as a stay-at-home mom using 8 real, current methods, grouped roughly by how quickly you can realistically start, with one exception near the end that needs real licensing time before it pays anything at all.

1. Sell Your Kids’ Outgrown Items

If you’re figuring out how to make money as a stay-at-home mom, selling outgrown kids’ clothes, shoes, and gear is one of the easiest places to start. Children outgrow things constantly, and ThredUp, Mercari, and Poshmark each offer a different balance of convenience, control, and selling effort.

How to start:

Order a free clean-out kit for zero-effort selling: Fill ThredUp‘s Clean Out Kit with outgrown clothing and shoes in good condition and ship it back; the platform inspects, photographs, lists, and pays out automatically. List higher-value items on a kids-specific marketplace: Strollers, car seats, and name-brand kids’ clothing earn more control over price on Mercari or Poshmark, where you set your own photos and listing. Check safety recall status before reselling baby gear: Confirm car seats and cribs haven’t been recalled or expired before listing them anywhere.

ThredUp pays on a sliding scale, roughly 3%–15% on items under $20 and up to 60%–80% on items over $100. Mercari‘s flat 10% fee is easier to plan around. Both platforms offer simple starting points for anyone learning how to make money as a stay-at-home mom.

💡Need to know – How easy to start: Very easy – just an item, a phone camera, and free sign-up on any of the three apps.



– How much you can earn: $0 to $500 a month for most casual sellers; a name-brand-heavy closet can push higher.



– Tools needed: Smartphone camera, bank or PayPal account, and (on Mercari/Poshmark) an SSN, EIN, or ITIN to receive payouts.



– Common mistake: Ignoring platform fees – Mercari takes a flat 10% of the item price plus any buyer-paid shipping, and Poshmark takes 20%, so the sticker price isn’t your take-home.

FREE CLEAN OUT KIT • ZERO UPFRONT COST ThredUp 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Ship a free Clean Out Kit and let ThredUp photograph, list, and pay you automatically for your kids’ outgrown clothes. Start Here

2. Paid Microtasks and Flexible Survey Apps

Paid microtasks and surveys won’t replace an income, but they fit into stray five-minute windows better than almost anything else in this guide to how to make money as a stay-at-home mom. Swagbucks and Survey Junkie are the two largest apps for this kind of work.

How to start:

Sign up for free on a microtask app: Complete the profile and demographic questions on Swagbucks and/or Survey Junkie, since these determine which surveys you’re matched to. For more platforms worth stacking alongside these two, see Eneba‘s best survey sites that pay. Treat it as pocket-change money, not a work session: Knock out a survey or two while waiting at pickup or during a feeding. Redeem your earnings regularly: Cash out through PayPal or gift cards often rather than letting small balances sit unused.

Swagbucks averages $2.04 an hour against Survey Junkie‘s $1.09 an hour, per a DollarSprout comparison, and roughly 30% to 50% of surveys screen you out on demographic questions. Consistent light use realistically adds up to $50 to $130 a month, making this one of the lowest-commitment ways to explore how to make money as a stay-at-home mom.

💡Need to know – How easy to start: Very easy – free sign-up, no interview, no experience needed.



– How much you can earn: About $50 to $130 a month with consistent light use; effective hourly rates run roughly $1 to $5.



– Tools needed: A smartphone or computer, internet access, and a PayPal account or willingness to redeem gift cards.



– Common mistake: Expecting every survey to pay – 30% to 50% screen you out based on demographics, which drags the effective hourly rate down.

FREE TO JOIN • 5-MINUTE TASKS Swagbucks 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn cash back and points for surveys, quick tasks, and shopping you’re probably already doing. Join Swagbucks

3. Sell Custom Goods on Etsy

If you already make a craft or design product, Printify lets you turn it into an Etsy store without holding inventory, a natural next step for how to make money as a stay-at-home mom through a skill you already have.

How to start:

Create a free Printify account and connect your Etsy shop: The integration takes minutes, so orders flow automatically once it’s set up. Choose products and create your designs: Customize t-shirts, mugs, totes, and more using Printify‘s design tools and supplier network. Publish listings to Etsy: Once your products are ready, publish them directly to your store and let Etsy‘s marketplace handle discovery.

Etsy‘s own 2025 annual report puts active sellers at 5.6 million, and fees add up fast: a $0.20 listing fee, a 6.5% transaction fee, and 3% plus $0.25 payment processing, plus 12%–15% Offsite Ads once a shop crosses $10,000 a year. It’s a realistic long-term answer to how to make money as a stay-at-home mom, but treat it like a real business from day one, not a guaranteed income stream.

💡Need to know – How easy to start: Free to set up, but real setup time goes into photos, titles, and your first several listings.



– How much you can earn: Realistically $0 to $500 a month in profit during year one while you build search visibility.



– Tools needed: A free Etsy shop, a free Printify account, and $0.20 per listing to publish products.



– Common mistake: Pricing without accounting for Etsy‘s full fee stack, not just the sticker price of the item.

ZERO UPFRONT COST • 900+ PRODUCTS Printify 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Sell custom print-on-demand products on your Etsy shop with zero inventory and automatic order fulfillment. Try Printify Today

4. Freelance Writing or Content Creation

Freelance writing is inherently asynchronous, so the work can happen in scattered blocks after bedtime or during naptime, a flexible answer to how to make money as a stay-at-home mom for anyone who already writes well. Upwork and ProBlogger Jobs are two of the main places to find this work.

How to start:

Build a small portfolio before applying anywhere: Two or three writing samples, even unpaid ones on a personal blog or Medium, are enough to start pitching. Set up a free profile or job alert: Create a profile on Upwork and/or a job alert on ProBlogger Jobs, targeting a specific niche instead of listing yourself as a generalist. Pitch with an angle tied to the client’s existing content: A specific pitch converts better than a generic “I’m a writer” message.

The Editorial Freelancers Association’s 2026 Rate Chart splits blog-post pay by arrangement: ghostwritten posts run 25¢–40¢ a word or $75–$100 an hour, while work-for-hire posts, where you keep the byline, run 25¢–45¢ a word but a lower $74.50–$87.50 an hour. Specialized writing holds far higher rates than generic content, which makes niche expertise the real lever behind how to make money as a stay-at-home mom through writing.

💡Need to know – How easy to start: Free to join; no degree or certificate required.



– How much you can earn: Roughly 25¢ to 45¢ a word or $75 to $100 an hour once you land steady clients, with specialized niches paying more.



– Tools needed: A portfolio, a payout method (PayPal/Payoneer/bank), and 2–4 weeks of active effort before your first cleared payment.



– Common mistake: Underpricing to win early reviews, then getting “anchored” low – Upwork‘s and Fiverr‘s commissions apply even to tips.

NICHE JOB BOARD • WEEKLY LISTINGS ProBlogger Jobs 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Browse freelance writing and blogging gigs posted directly by clients looking for niche expertise. Browse Jobs

5. Online Tutoring

Cambly and Preply both let tutors set their own available blocks, so a single 30- to 60-minute lesson can slot into a school-day gap, one of the more schedule-friendly ways to explore how to make money as a stay-at-home mom.

How to start:

Apply to the platform matching your strength: Cambly suits informal conversational English with just a short video application; Preply suits subject or language expertise, where you set your own rate. Build a profile with a clear intro video: Define a specialty, since niching down justifies a higher rate on Preply. Start with a lower rate to build reviews: Raise your Preply rate once bookings are steady; Cambly‘s per-minute rate is fixed regardless of tenure.

Cambly pays a fixed $0.17 a minute for adults ($10.20 an hour), and it publishes that rate itself, though it’s currently limiting new tutor intake. Preply tutors set their own rate but keep 100% of the trial lesson before any commission applies, then keep 67% to 82% of what they charge as their teaching hours build, a detail worth knowing before you price your version of how to make money as a stay-at-home mom through tutoring.

💡Need to know – How easy to start: No degree or teaching certificate needed for Cambly; Preply review takes about 5 business days.



– How much you can earn: $10.20 an hour flat on Cambly; Preply tutors keep 67% to 82% of their set rate after the trial lesson.



– Tools needed: Webcam, stable internet, a quiet space, and, for Cambly, eligible-country residency as a native English speaker.



– Common mistake: Assuming Preply tutors keep their full rate on every lesson – the platform keeps 100% of the trial lesson before any commission tier applies.

SET YOUR OWN RATE • 5-DAY PROFILE REVIEW Preply 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Teach a language or subject you know well, set your own hourly rate, and build a roster of returning students. Apply To Tutor

6. Become a Virtual Assistant

Most virtual assistant work, like email triage, scheduling, and research, is due by end of day rather than by the hour, so it fits into short blocks around a nap. Time Etc and Belay are two established agencies hiring for this kind of remote admin work, a common answer to how to make money as a stay-at-home mom.

How to start:

Apply directly through the agency’s contractor page: Both Time Etc and Belay hire US-based assistants as independent contractors. Build a simple resume around admin or scheduling experience: Time Etc generally looks for 5 to 8 years of relevant work experience. Start with a low weekly hour commitment: Test the workload with a few hours before taking on more clients.

Time Etc starts assistants at $17 an hour, rising over time, and asks for availability during normal weekday working hours; Belay bills roughly $42–$50 an hour through the agency but accepts only about the top 3% of applicants. Neither figure is guaranteed take-home pay, so treat the higher number as what the agency bills the client.

💡Need to know – How easy to start: Selective – Time Etc wants 5 to 8 years of relevant experience and availability during normal weekday working hours.



– How much you can earn: Time Etc starts assistants at $17 an hour, rising over time; Belay bills roughly $42 to $50 an hour through the agency.



– Tools needed: Reliable computer, stable high-speed internet, noise-canceling headset, and proficiency with Google Workspace or MS Office.



– Common mistake: Falling for remote data entry scams on open job boards – never pay upfront fees for training, “background checks,” or equipment kits.

START AT $17/HOUR • US & UK BASED Time Etc 4.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Work as a virtual assistant providing administrative, executive, and customer support to business owners from home. Apply To Time Etc

7. Start a Blog or Niche Content Site

Starting a blog is the slowest build in this guide to how to make money as a stay-at-home mom by far. Most bloggers earn very little for a long time, so treat it as a long-term project, not a quick win.

How to start:

Pick a narrow niche you have real firsthand expertise in: Not “mom blog” broadly, but something specific like budgeting on one income. Set up a self-hosted blog instead of a free subdomain: Use WordPress with hosting, or a lower-friction platform like Substack, since most ad networks require owning the domain. Publish consistently, then apply to a beginner ad network: Layer in a network like Ezoic once you have baseline traffic, then add relevant affiliate links.

Productive Blogging’s 2026 survey of 129 bloggers found average monthly income climbing from $4.44 under a year old to $746.73 at 3–5 years and $7,060.72 past 10 years, but median time to full-time income is now 4 years, up from 3. Blogging has a long ramp-up, but it can offer one of the highest earning ceilings if you’re looking at how to make money as a stay-at-home mom long term.

💡Need to know – How easy to start: Cheap to launch (roughly $50 to $150 a year for hosting), but the payoff is slow and unguaranteed.



– How much you can earn: Averages $4.44 a month under 1 year old, climbing to $100.35 at 1–3 years and $746.73 at 3–5 years, per the latest survey.



– Tools needed: Self-hosted WordPress (or Substack), an ad network once you qualify, and months of unpaid writing and SEO work upfront.



– Common mistake: Assuming full-time income arrives in a year or two – the current median is closer to 4 years.

OWN YOUR CONTENT • LONG-TERM ASSET WordPress 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Self-host a blog you fully own, so you can monetize with ads, affiliates, and digital products on your own terms. Set Up Your Blog

8. Licensed In-Home Childcare or Family Child Care

Licensed in-home childcare is the one method here that isn’t a quick-start side hustle answer to how to make money as a stay-at-home mom. It’s a regulated profession that takes months of paperwork before you can legally accept your first paying family.

How to start:

Look up your state’s specific requirements first: Ratios, training hours, and exempt limits vary enormously by state. Complete the required background check and pre-service training: Every adult in the home typically needs a background check, CPR/first-aid certification, and state-mandated training hours. Schedule your home safety inspection once paperwork is filed: Contact your state licensing agency directly to book this once training and background checks clear.

NAFCC’s 2024–2025 survey of over 690 providers found nearly 30% earn $7–$10 an hour and half earn below $15, with 82% now working more than 50 hours a week. The BLS puts the national childcare wage at $16.84 an hour, so for anyone exploring how to make money as a stay-at-home mom, in-home childcare is closer to a full-time career than a side gig.

💡Need to know How easy to start: Hard – background checks, training hours, and a home inspection all have to clear first.How much you can earn: About half of providers earn below $15 an hour, and the median childcare-worker wage nationally is $16.84.Tools needed: A home that passes state inspection, liability insurance, CPR/first-aid certification, and 2 to 6 months for the whole process.Common mistake: Treating this like a flexible side gig – 82% of providers now work more than 50 hours a week.

CHECK YOUR STATE RULES • OFFICIAL SOURCE HHS Child Care Licensing Database 5.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Look up your state’s exact licensing requirements, training hours, and ratios before you start the paperwork. Look it Up

Comparing the 8 Ways To Make Money as a Stay-at-Home Mom

To help you choose the best option based on your schedule and existing skills, here’s how all eight methods compare for anyone weighing up how to make money as a stay-at-home mom on cost, timeline, and who they suit best:

Method Startup cost Time to first payout How you earn Best for Sell Your Kids’ Outgrown Items $0 Days to weeks, once an item sells Per-item payout, 3%–80% of the sale price, depending on tier Parents with a steady stream of outgrown clothing and gear Paid Microtasks & Survey Apps $0 Same day, small amounts $1 to $5/hour equivalent via surveys and tasks Zero-scheduling pocket-change money Sell Custom Goods on Etsy $0.20/listing; materials cost varies Weeks, once search visibility builds Per-sale price minus roughly 10–12% in mandatory fees, more with Offsite Ads Parents already making a craft or design product Freelance Writing or Content Creation $0 Weeks, landing a first client Per-word or hourly rate minus platform fees Parents with existing writing or subject expertise Online Tutoring $0 to apply Weeks, approval plus building a student base Fixed per-minute or self-set hourly rate Parents fluent in English or a subject/language Become a Virtual Assistant $0 to apply Weeks, agency vetting and client matching Hourly rate, from $17/hour starting (Time Etc) to $42–$50/hour (Belay) Parents with admin, scheduling, or office experience Start a Blog or Niche Content Site $50–$150/year hosting Months to years; median 12 months to first dollar Ad and affiliate revenue once traffic builds Parents willing to invest a year or more before real income Licensed In-Home Childcare Real, non-trivial: background check, training, insurance 2 to 6 months to the first paying family Hourly or per-child weekly rate Parents seeking a full-time, home-based career

Get Paid To Play Games and Test Apps in Your Downtime

Between naps, bedtime routines, and the occasional five-minute break, you probably already spend some downtime scrolling on your phone. For anyone wondering how to make money as a stay-at-home mom, turning a bit of that screen time into pocket money can be an easy extra option. Snakzy, Bigcash, and KashKick are all free to join and offer rewards for playing games and trying other apps.

For a deeper look at which reward apps actually pay out, see Eneba’s tested breakdown of the best game apps to win real money.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

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What Doesn’t Work: Scams To Avoid When Making Money as a Stay-at-Home Mom

Scammers specifically target stay-at-home parents with the flexible, work-from-home appeal of this list. These are the current patterns to know before you start looking into how to make money as a stay-at-home mom.

MLM recruiting pitches: The FTC’s review of 70 MLM companies found most participants earned $1,000 or less a year before expenses, and at least 17 companies paid most participants nothing. A proposed 2025 FTC rule confirms most MLM participants won’t earn income comparable to a job, so treat any “be your own boss” pitch built on recruiting friends and family as a red flag.

The FTC’s review of 70 MLM companies found most participants earned $1,000 or less a year before expenses, and at least 17 companies paid most participants nothing. A proposed 2025 FTC rule confirms most MLM participants won’t earn income comparable to a job, so treat any “be your own boss” pitch built on recruiting friends and family as a red flag. “Starter kit” and data-entry scams: Offers for envelope-stuffing, data entry, or “captcha work” ask you to pay $30–$100 upfront for training or a kit. The FTC has never confirmed a legitimate version of any of these; the real product is recruiting the next person, not the promised pay.

Offers for envelope-stuffing, data entry, or “captcha work” ask you to pay $30–$100 upfront for training or a kit. The FTC has never confirmed a legitimate version of any of these; the real product is recruiting the next person, not the promised pay. Fake “mystery shopper” check scams: Scammers mail you a check, ask you to deposit it, and wire back a portion for “fees.” The check bounces days later and you owe your bank the full amount. Real mystery shopping never involves upfront fees or handling checks.

Legitimate work pays you for real output, while real business costs buy something concrete, like an Etsy listing or childcare license. That’s a useful rule when figuring out how to make money as a stay-at-home mom: vague “certification” fees, recruitment pitches, or requests to send back part of a deposited check are major red flags, and the FTC says these scams are climbing sharply.

Choosing Methods Based on Your Available Time

If you’re looking into how to make money as a stay-at-home mom, the best method usually comes down to the time you actually have, not just your skills.

Newborn phase, unpredictable stretches: paid microtasks and mailing in a ThredUp Clean Out Kit both start and stop instantly, so both fit whenever a window opens up. For more ideas that pay out fast, browse ways to make money today.

paid microtasks and mailing in a ThredUp Clean Out Kit both start and stop instantly, so both fit whenever a window opens up. For more ideas that pay out fast, browse ways to make money today. Napping toddler, a semi-reliable 60–90 minute block: enough for a batch of Etsy listings, a tutoring session, or a round of virtual assistant tasks.

enough for a batch of Etsy listings, a tutoring session, or a round of virtual assistant tasks. Kids in school full-time: freelance writing, blogging, and Preply or Time Etc work can stretch into a real part-time schedule.

Once you’re licensed: in-home childcare sits apart from all of this – it’s less of a side hustle and more of a full-time approach to how to make money as a stay-at-home mom. Bankrate’s July 2025 side hustle survey found that 34% of parents with children under 18 have a side hustle, compared with 28% of non-parents and 23% of parents of adult children, and that side hustlers earn an average of $885 a month.

Final Verdict on How To Make Money as a Stay-at-Home Mom

The best way to settle on how to make money as a stay-at-home mom in 2026 is to start with what you already have: outgrown kids’ items, a craft you already make, a professional skill, or a spare hour here and there, instead of chasing whichever method looks fastest online.

The quickest starting points are selling your kids’ outgrown items and paid microtasks, both of which need almost no scheduling; Snakzy is worth adding too for pure downtime between them. Etsy, freelance writing, tutoring, and virtual assistant work sit in the middle, needing a bit more setup before the first payout lands.

Blogging and licensed in-home childcare take the longest to build, one because traffic takes months to arrive, the other because state licensing does, but they also carry real long-term upside once established. Whichever method you pick, treat it as one piece of a realistic monthly total, not an overnight fix for how to make money as a stay-at-home mom.

For more ways to stack alongside whichever method you pick, check out Eneba‘s roundup of the best online side hustles and best side hustles for women. The broader Play-to-Earn hub is worth a look too if you’d rather browse everything at once.

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