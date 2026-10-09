Best Research Studies for Money: 10 Real Ways to Get Paid in 2026

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The best research studies for money pay anywhere from $10 for a 20-minute online survey up to $7,000 or more for a multi-day residential clinical trial, and Prolific is the fastest route in since it guarantees $8 an hour on every single study. That is realistic as side income you add on top of a job, not a replacement for one.

Stack two or three of these platforms and most people can realistically add $300 to $600 a month without ever leaving their couch.

The list below brings together the best research studies for money across online research panels you work from home, free university and hospital study registries, and paid clinical trials, so you can pick the mix that fits your schedule and how fast you want to get paid.

Is Getting Paid for Research Studies Actually Realistic?

Yes, but the real numbers behind the best research studies for money matter more than the headline figure. Casual participants doing one or two studies a month typically earn $20 to $150, people who sign up for three or more panels like Prolific, User Interviews and dscout and respond fast to invites can realistically clear $300 to $600 a month. A single inpatient Phase 1 clinical trial stay can pay $1,000 to $7,000 in one go.

How close you get to those numbers with the best research studies for money depends on how many platforms you join, how quickly you respond to screener invitations, and whether you qualify for the higher-paying live-interview or residential studies. This works best for students, people with a flexible daytime schedule, and anyone who lives near a university or teaching hospital, since local subject pools and trial sites add options a remote-only participant does not have. What it actually takes is an accurate, detailed profile on every platform, because a mismatched demographic answer is the single biggest reason people get screened out before a study even starts. If you are weighing this against other side income, the broader guide on ways to make side money from home covers how research pay compares to other flexible options.

10 Best Research Studies for Money

The ten picks below cover some of the best research studies for money and are ranked by a mix of guaranteed pay, payout speed and how US adults actually qualify. Each entry covers typical earnings, costs and how to get started so you can pick the right fit first.

1. Online Research Studies [Prolific]

Completing online research studies via Prolific can earn an $8 (£6) per hour minimum, making it the single most reliable per-hour floor of any site in this guide. Most studies run 10 to 40 minutes. That hourly floor keeps Prolific high among the best research studies for money.

Joining Prolific to access some of the best research studies for money costs nothing and there is no startup fee. Cash out starts at $6 (£6) via PayPal, paid out every Tuesday and Friday once your balance crosses that threshold, and instant cashouts unlock after four successful payouts.

Here is how to get started:

Create a free account and complete the demographic screening questions accurately

Wait for study invitations matching your profile

Complete the study within its stated time limit

Cash out via PayPal once your balance passes $6

Rushing or guessing on screening questions is the most common mistake when applying for the best research studies for money like with Prolific, since it leads to fewer matched invites later. Trustpilot rates Prolific 4.6 out of 5 from more than 15,000 reviews.

Guaranteed Hourly Floor Prolific 4.6 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $8/hour minimum on every study, cash out from $6, free to join. Join Prolific Free

2. Live Video Interviews [User Interviews]

Live video interview studies on User Interviews commonly pay $50 to $150 or more per hour, with short surveys starting around $20 and some extended multi-session studies reaching $1,500, per the company’s own incentive guidance and 2026 participant testing from Side Hustle Nation and The Ways to Wealth. That ceiling puts User Interviews high on this list of the best research studies for money, and well above anything a short online survey pays.

Joining is free with no startup cost. Payment runs through the Tremendous gift-card network rather than PayPal for most studies, and there is no universal payout minimum since each researcher sets their own incentive and payment timing. If live video calls are not your preference, the broader option of freelance jobs you can do from home covers paid work with a similar flexible, apply-and-wait structure.

Here is how to get started:

Build out a detailed profile covering work, health and lifestyle fields

Browse active studies by category and apply to ones you qualify for

Wait to be selected by the researcher running that specific study

Complete the live call, survey or task on the scheduled date

Receive your gift-card incentive once the researcher approves completion

Leaving optional profile fields blank sharply cuts how many studies match you. Trustpilot currently shows User Interviews at 3.4 out of 5 from more than 1,200+ reviews, with most complaints centered on gift-card-only payouts and slow support replies.

Live Video Interviews User Interviews 3.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $20 to $150+ per study, paid as gift cards, free to join. Browse Studies

3. Paid Video and Diary Missions [Dscout]

Diary missions on dscout pay $50 to $200 per mission, built from a $10 baseline per activity plus $5 for each extra entry, and live video missions often pay $150 or more for 30 to 60 minutes, per the platform’s own help-center pay guidance. That makes it one of the better research studies for money for anyone who prefers filming a quick video over typing out survey answers.

Joining is free with no startup cost. Payment runs exclusively through PayPal, with no stated minimum balance, and payments are issued within 10 business days of a mission closing (seven days for usability and media-survey missions after submission review).

Here is how to get started:

Download the dscout app or join through the desktop site

Complete your profile and link a PayPal account

Apply to open missions that match your profile

Submit diary entries, photos or video as the mission requires

Get paid via PayPal once the mission leader approves your submission

Applying to every mission regardless of fit leads to frequent rejections, a recurring complaint in dscout’s own reviews. Trustpilot rates dscout 4.4 out of 5 from 100+ reviews.

Paid Video and Diary Missions dscout 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $50 to $200 per mission, PayPal only, free to join. Join dscout

4. Consumer Research Panel [Ipsos i-Say]

Participate in a consumer research panel for Ipsos i-Say, run by global market-research firm Ipsos. The platform pays through a points system redeemable for gift cards or PayPal, with most surveys and consumer-research studies earning the equivalent of a few dollars each. It sits at the lighter end of research paid studies, better for topping up than for a single big payout. For lower-effort participation, it still fits as one of the best research studies for money.

Joining is free with no startup cost. Ipsos i-Say works much like other consumer survey platforms, sending studies based on the user’s profile and rewarding completed surveys with points that can be exchanged for gift cards or PayPal. Gift cards are faster to process while PayPal transfers can take up to three weeks.

Here is how to get started:

Sign up free and complete the profile survey

Take qualifying surveys and studies as they arrive by email or in-app

Bank points as you complete each study

Redeem points once you reach the site’s redemption minimum

Choose gift card for faster delivery or PayPal if you can wait up to three weeks

Expecting every invite to pay out is the main mistake, since mid-survey screen-outs are common once a quota fills.

Global Research Panel Ipsos i-Say 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Points redeemable for gift cards or PayPal, free to join. Join Ipsos i-Say

5. Frequent Short Studies [Toluna]

Toluna is the best choice for frequent short studies, since its community panel pays through points for quick surveys and product-research tasks you can repeat often. Its main Trustpilot page shows roughly 4.2 out of 5 from more than 250,000 reviews, among the largest reviewed survey communities anywhere.

Joining is free. Alternatives like YouGov and Survey Junkie run comparable panels, but Toluna’s points system covers both quick polls and longer paid research studies in one place. Its frequent study flow also keeps it relevant among the best research studies for money.

Here is how to get started:

Create a free account and set survey and study preferences

Complete studies as they’re assigned to your profile

Track points earned in the app or dashboard

Redeem points for gift cards or cash once you hit the site’s minimum

Ignoring the difference between a “quick poll” and a full “study” is a common mistake, since studies pay more but qualify fewer people and take longer to complete.

Largest Reviewed Panel Toluna 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Points-based pay for surveys and studies, free to join. Join Toluna

6. Surveys With Low Payout Threshold [Branded Surveys]

Branded Surveys cashes out at just $5, or 500 points, the lowest threshold of any panel in this guide. That low bar is backed by a 4.2 out of 5 Trustpilot rating from more than 124,000 reviews, and it pays via PayPal or direct bank transfer, typically processing in three to five business days once requested. The low threshold for quick cash-outs makes it stand out among the best research studies for money.

Here is how to get started:

Sign up free and complete the profile quiz

Take daily available surveys and research studies

Earn points for each completed study

Request a cash-out once your balance hits $5

Choose PayPal or bank transfer for payment

Assuming a $5 cash-out request lands instantly is a common mistake, since PayPal transfers still take a few business days even at this low threshold.

Lowest Payout Threshold Branded Surveys 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $5 minimum cash-out via PayPal, free to join. Join Branded Surveys

7. Free University and Hospital Registry [ResearchMatch]

ResearchMatch itself pays nothing, but its free university and hospital registry opens the door for the best research studies for money. It is a free, NIH-funded registry built by Vanderbilt University Medical Center that introduces adult volunteers to more than 1,400 studies across 280-plus institutions, and the individual research team running each study sets and handles any payment.

There is no fee and no startup cost. Registration takes 5 to 10 minutes and covers name, contact details, health history and demographics. ResearchMatch never processes payments itself; each matched study’s own IRB-approved (Institutional Review Board) consent process spells out any stipend or gift card before you agree to anything.

Here is how to get started:

Create a free profile with contact and health details

Verify your email and sign the volunteer agreement

Wait for IRB-approved study invitations matching your profile

Review the specific study’s compensation and consent details before agreeing

Respond directly to the research team if you want to proceed

It is a passive, matching-based service, so expecting instant invites is the main mistake; profile accuracy and patience matter more here than on an active panel. The site currently lists more than 120,000 registered volunteers, though it doesn’t break out how many have been matched to a specific study.

Free NIH Research Registry ResearchMatch 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to join, connects adult volunteers to university and hospital studies nationwide. Register Free

8. University Subject Pools [SONA Systems]

Campus-run studies booked through SONA Systems scheduling software typically pay $10 to $20 an hour, or a flat $5 to $15 for a 20 to 30-minute study. Each university department running the study sets that rate, not the scheduling software itself. For people near participating universities, these can be some of the best research studies for money.

There is no fee to volunteers and no startup cost. Most universities open at least some of these in-person or online studies to the public, not only enrolled students, through a public-facing SONA portal, and payment is usually cash, check or gift card handed out at the session since SONA only handles scheduling, not payment processing. If you live near a major research university, it is worth also checking out the Hub’s guide to getting paid for focus groups, since many campus marketing departments run both kinds of sessions. For other university paid research studies online options outside your local campus, pairing this with real ways to make money from home for free fills the gaps between in-person sessions.

Here is how to get started:

Search for your own school’s name plus “research participants sign up” to find its public SONA portal

Create an account on that school’s specific portal

Browse open studies and check the listed compensation before signing up

Reserve a time slot for a study that pays cash, not only course credit

Attend the session and collect payment on the spot or by mail afterward

Assuming every listed study pays is the main mistake, since some are open only to enrolled students for course credit. Always check the compensation field first.

Paid Studies Near You SONA Systems 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $5 to $20 per study, set by each university, free to volunteers. Find a Study

9. Clinical Trial Opportunities [CenterWatch]

CenterWatch is a free way to find recruiting clinical research studies, with more than 40,000 trial listings covering medical conditions and healthy-volunteer research. You can search by location and condition, then filter results by recruiting status, healthy-volunteer eligibility and trial phase to find studies that fit your profile. It is a useful platform for comparing the best research studies for money in clinical research.

CenterWatch does not pay participants itself. Compensation, reimbursement and payment timing are determined by the research site or trial sponsor, and some studies do not offer a stipend at all. The main advantage is its participant-focused discovery system: you can browse active studies or register as a volunteer to receive notifications when new trials matching your location and interests become available.

Here is how to get started:

Search CenterWatch by condition, keyword or location

Filter for actively recruiting studies and healthy volunteers when relevant

Check the trial phase, age requirements and study location

Open a matching listing and check your eligibility

Contact the study team and confirm compensation before screening

Sign up for volunteer notifications if you want new matching trials sent to you

Do not assume a study pays just because it appears on CenterWatch. Treat it as a research-discovery tool and confirm the stipend, reimbursement rules, visit requirements and payment schedule directly with the study team before enrolling.

Recruiting Clinical Trials CenterWatch 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free directory with 40,000+ clinical trial listings and volunteer matching tools Find a Clinical Trial

10. Paid Clinical Trials and Phase 1 Studies [ClinicalTrials.gov ]

ClinicalTrials.gov is one of the best starting points for finding a paid medical research study for money, including outpatient trials and higher-paying Phase 1 studies that commonly pay $1,000 to $7,000 or more for a single stay. The free National Library of Medicine database lets you search by location, recruiting status, age, condition and whether a study accepts healthy volunteers, then narrow the results specifically to Early Phase 1 or Phase 1 trials. This makes it a key resource for comparing the best research studies for money in medical settings.

Compensation comes from the study sponsor or research site, not ClinicalTrials.gov, and not every listed trial pays. Some studies offer smaller stipends for individual visits, while longer Phase 1 studies involving repeated visits or residential stays can pay substantially more because of the time commitment and inconvenience involved, making them the highest-paying option among the best research studies for money. Payment terms should be disclosed by the study team during screening and informed consent; compensation is for time and inconvenience, not for accepting medical risk.

Here is how to get started:

Go to ClinicalTrials.gov and search by your city, condition or “healthy volunteer”

Set the study status to recruiting or not yet recruiting

Use the Phase filter if you specifically want Early Phase 1 or Phase 1 studies

Open a study record and review its age, health and location requirements

Contact the listed research site and ask about compensation before completing screening

Review the informed-consent terms carefully before agreeing to participate

The biggest mistake is assuming every clinical trial pays or that the headline compensation is guaranteed. Eligibility can be strict, particularly for Phase 1 studies, and the sponsor determines how much is paid and whether compensation is prorated if you leave the study early. This is important when comparing the best research studies for money because headline pay can overstate what you receive.

Paid Clinical and Phase 1 Studies ClinicalTrials.gov 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free directory for recruiting clinical trials, including high-paying Phase 1 studies Search Phase 1 Trials

Comparison: Research Studies That Pay

Here is a quick side-by-side for comparing the best research studies for money before you commit time to any one platform. It lines up pay, cost and payout speed, plus how passive each option really is, so you can weigh effort against reward at a glance.

Platform Typical Pay Startup Cost Payout Threshold Time to First Payout How Passive Prolific $8/hour minimum $0 $6 Tue/Fri after threshold Active, short tasks User Interviews $20 (short survey) to $150+/hour (live interviews) $0 No stated minimum Days, per study Active, scheduled calls dscout $50 to $200/mission $0 No stated minimum Within 10 business days Active, ongoing missions Ipsos i-Say A few dollars/study $0 Site minimum Up to 3 weeks (PayPal) Active, short surveys Toluna A few dollars/study $0 Site minimum Varies Active, short surveys Branded Surveys A few dollars/study $0 $5 3 to 5 business days Active, short surveys ResearchMatch Varies by study $0 Set by study team Varies by study Passive, wait for matches SONA Systems $10 to $20/hour $0 Set by university Usually at the session Active, in-person CenterWatch Varies by clinical trial $0 Set by trial sponsor Varies by study Active, scheduled visits ClinicalTrials.gov $50 to $150/visit; $1,000 to $7,000+/stay for some Phase 1 trials $0 Set by trial sponsor Varies; per visit or after discharge Active, scheduled visits or multi-day stay

How This List Was Built

Every pick here had to clear the same bar: real, checkable pay and an open application process.

This list of the best research studies for money only includes platforms that pay real cash or gift cards, not sweepstakes entries. They publish checkable payout and fee information, and are open to US adults.

The mix deliberately spans online research panels, free university and hospital registries, and paid clinical trial directories, because that is the full range of options if you’re searching for the best research studies for money. If you want to see how these stack up against other flexible alternatives, the guide on how to make money with money-making apps is a useful companion for comparing against pure reward-app income.

Quick Reward Apps to Stack With Paid Research Studies

A reward app will not replace the best research studies for money, but stacking one alongside your study panels adds a few extra dollars a week for almost no extra effort. These apps pay for small everyday actions, not research participation, so treat them as a supplement, not a core part of your plan for making cash online.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Earn extra money with Snakzy while stacking paid research studies. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

If you like to play games in between surveys, Snakzy is a gaming-based option that can add supplementary income to your stack of the best research studies for money.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free Pawns.app $5 Free

What Doesn’t Work

The riskiest part of this niche is upfront-fee scams dressed up as research studies, not the legitimate platforms above. Spotting the pattern below protects both your money and your personal data when searching for the best research studies for money.

Red Flags to Watch For

These are the most common warning signs that a listing is a scam rather than a real paid study.

Pay-to-join research panels: any site asking for a “registration fee” or “application fee” before you can see study listings is not how legitimate research works.

any site asking for a “registration fee” or “application fee” before you can see study listings is not how legitimate research works. Unverifiable clinical trial ads: Craigslist or social-media posts offering clinical trial pay with no named sponsor, no IRB mention, and no way to verify the trial on ClinicalTrials.gov should be skipped entirely.

Craigslist or social-media posts offering clinical trial pay with no named sponsor, no IRB mention, and no way to verify the trial on ClinicalTrials.gov should be skipped entirely. “Guaranteed $500 a week” survey promotions: no legitimate panel guarantees a fixed weekly income, since invites depend on quota fills and demographic matches. The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) has repeatedly flagged this exact promise as a scam marker.

no legitimate panel guarantees a fixed weekly income, since invites depend on quota fills and demographic matches. The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) has repeatedly flagged this exact promise as a scam marker. Wire-transfer or gift-card “advance payment” requests: a real study pays you after participation, never asks you to pay or wire money first to “unlock” an incentive.

Stick to platforms that publish their own fee structure and payout history, the way every method ranked above does, and treat any study that reverses that flow as a red flag. That standard helps narrow down the best research studies for money without paying upfront.

Final Verdict on Best Research Studies for Money

Prolific is the strongest all-around starting point among the best research studies for money, thanks to its enforced hourly floor and fast PayPal payouts. User Interviews and dscout suit anyone who wants bigger per-session payouts and doesn’t mind gift-card or video-call formats, while outpatient and inpatient clinical trials are the ceiling for readers near a research hospital who qualify and are comfortable with the time commitment. Speed favors the online panels while size of payout favors clinical trials, and that trade-off is what settles which one fits you. Pair any of these with a reward app like Snakzy for a few extra dollars between study invites.

Start with the free Prolific signup today, then add a second panel once you see how fast invites arrive. Join Prolific now to find the best research studies for money you qualify for.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Earn extra money with Snakzy while stacking paid research studies. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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